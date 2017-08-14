Former VA AG Ken Cuccinelli told Symone D. Sanders to ‘shut up’ on CNN

Embed from Getty Images

I’ve lived in Virginia for a while, so I’m pretty familiar with all of our local-state politicians. Virginia breeds a weird type of Republican and a lovely type of Democrat. Most of our Democratic governors end up being middle-of-the-road centrists (Mark Warner, Tim Kaine) who come across like decent-but-boring guys for the most part. The Republicans are something else though – our last Republican governor, Bob McDonnell, was known mainly for two things. One was the well-deserved nickname of Governor Ultrasound, because he wanted to force transvaginal ultrasounds on every woman seeking an abortion. The other was his general sleaziness and corruption, which led to him being charged with about a dozen counts of public corruption (most of the charges were later dropped).

During McDonnell’s tenure, he was pretty close to his attorney general, Ken Cuccinelli. Cuccinelli was like McDonnell, only somehow creepier and sleazier. He ran for governor in 2013 and lost to our current governor, Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat. Cuccinelli has always been exactly this kind of “George Wallace In A Better Suit” Republican. And this morning, Ken Cuccinelli decided to go on CNN and #NotAllWhiteSupremacists with Chris Cuomo. He ended up telling CNN commentator Symone D. Sanders to “shut up.” Just watch the video – it happens within the first two minutes.

Cuomo handled it pretty well. Sanders was pissed too:

Here’s a tip for CNN, MSNBC and other networks: please don’t invite these good ‘ol boys on air to discuss how white supremacy is really someone else’s fault. Here in Virginia, we didn’t vote for Cuccinelli for a reason: because he’s a gigantic, gaping a–hole. No one cares what he has to say about Charlottesville or anything else.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

36 Responses to “Former VA AG Ken Cuccinelli told Symone D. Sanders to ‘shut up’ on CNN”

  1. Nicole says:
    August 14, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Yea he can have a seat. This is what black women deal with DAILY. That’s why we are the front lines of movements. We know how to deal with trash like this man here.

    Reply
  2. Megan says:
    August 14, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Cuccinelli is a piece of human garbage. He was vile when he was in the state assembly, he was vile when he was AG, and he is vile as a private citizen. CNN should not be giving someone as racist and corrupt as Cuccinelli a platform.

    Technically, McDonnell was convicted and some of the convictions were overturned on appeal, not because he wasn’t guilty, but because VA has such lax corruption laws, he didn’t actually break the law.

    Reply
    • M. says:
      August 14, 2017 at 9:24 am

      I’m a Canadian but I try to keep up on American politics, this is the first time I’ve heard of Cuccinelli. I don’t understand why cnn bothers putting up this hateful, ignorant people…but at the same time, if they didn’t, the republicans would say they were biased and not giving the republican side. But then when they do invite a republican for their point of view, something stupid like this happens. Could this guy not control himself? You would think if he was there to try and a make a valid argument, maybe he wouldn’t act like such a….I can’t even come up with a proper word for him

      Reply
  3. STRIPE says:
    August 14, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Anchors need to start ending these interviews if their guests behave like that. Don’t give them air time to lie or be terrible people.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    August 14, 2017 at 9:11 am

    What a pig. No offense to pigs.

    Reply
  5. Lizzie says:
    August 14, 2017 at 9:30 am

    actually chris – ken obviously DOES actually talk to people like that all the time b/c HE JUST DID ON NATIONAL TELEVISION. if you are so bold as to tell someone to shut up on TV you FOR SURE do it behind closed doors and worse. in fact, i can’t even IMAGINE the words that he would have said to symone sanders with no cameras on him. someone get these jokers off my tv.

    Reply
    • Maria F. says:
      August 14, 2017 at 9:47 am

      i totally agree.

      He could have just said ‘please stop interrupting me’ and that would have been a totally different situtation. The contempt in his voice was so palpable.

      And i feel so sorry for woc. If they fight for themselves, they are immediately labelled as ‘angry women’, so even in dealing with situations like this they have to be carefuly in order not to give the other side more amunition. I understand that a lot of posters are exhausted.

      Reply
    • Sadezilla says:
      August 14, 2017 at 9:59 am

      That comment made me bristle too. Maybe, Chris, because you’re a white dude, your personal interactions with Ken are not the same as a woman of color’s.

      Ugh. Can’t believe he told Symone Sanders to shut up.

      Reply
  6. Beth says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:05 am

    I watched that this morning, and like usual , the guests interrupted each other, got frustrated and talked louder and louder. I don’t remember seeing someone ever say “shut up” ever before this. Rude guy and no matter what her or Chris said, he wouldn’t stop making excuses for Trump or apologize to Symone.

    Reply
  7. nicegirl says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Look in the mirror when you say that shiz, Cuccinelli.

    Reply
  8. Radley says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:20 am

    He sure played himself. Failing to keep calm really proves the point of disrespectful-white-guys-who-don’t-wanna-share underpinning this resurgence of hate. What a douche. And a fail.

    I like Symone. She makes her points well and she’s feisty. She’s gotten the best of Jeffrey Lord in the past too. Give her a raise.

    But a word to CNN, constantly pitting fringe dwelling loonies against reasonable opinions can drag down the reasonable opinions. They are not equal in command of the facts or moral/ethical high ground. Be careful with that. I know they want to present all sides and since a lot of mainstream pundits on the right are anti-Trump, they have to dig a little deeper for Trump supporters. But they tend to not comport themselves well and it’s hard to watch.

    Reply
  9. Brian says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Well when you have somebody interrupting you while your trying to get your point across…what person wouldn’t tell the other person to shut up!!!! oh that’s right its because she is black… Im so sick of hearing racist shit. Everything is racist, you people just need to grow up, your making it worse for everybody.

    Reply
  10. why? says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I don’t understand why these hosts keep letting people like Ken on their shows. Ken tried to over talk someone Saturday night because the person stated that there are WS in the WH and the host just sat there and let it happen. When they do things like this, the host needs to stop it or fact check then right then and there.

    Reply
  11. Brian says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Cant we all just get along!

    Reply
  12. Betsy says:
    August 14, 2017 at 11:04 am

    I’m glad I have moved away from the Cooch’s state. That man is nuts.

    Reply

