Former VA AG Ken Cuccinelli told Symone D. Sanders to ‘shut up’ on CNN

I’ve lived in Virginia for a while, so I’m pretty familiar with all of our local-state politicians. Virginia breeds a weird type of Republican and a lovely type of Democrat. Most of our Democratic governors end up being middle-of-the-road centrists (Mark Warner, Tim Kaine) who come across like decent-but-boring guys for the most part. The Republicans are something else though – our last Republican governor, Bob McDonnell, was known mainly for two things. One was the well-deserved nickname of Governor Ultrasound, because he wanted to force transvaginal ultrasounds on every woman seeking an abortion. The other was his general sleaziness and corruption, which led to him being charged with about a dozen counts of public corruption (most of the charges were later dropped).

During McDonnell’s tenure, he was pretty close to his attorney general, Ken Cuccinelli. Cuccinelli was like McDonnell, only somehow creepier and sleazier. He ran for governor in 2013 and lost to our current governor, Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat. Cuccinelli has always been exactly this kind of “George Wallace In A Better Suit” Republican. And this morning, Ken Cuccinelli decided to go on CNN and #NotAllWhiteSupremacists with Chris Cuomo. He ended up telling CNN commentator Symone D. Sanders to “shut up.” Just watch the video – it happens within the first two minutes.

Ken Cuccinelli tells @SymoneDSanders to "shut up" while discussing #Charolettesville and white supremacy https://t.co/NtqeiXhlNh — Deena Zeina Zaru (@Deena_CNN) August 14, 2017

Cuomo handled it pretty well. Sanders was pissed too:

Everyday I get up to fight for the human dignity of marginalized people on int'l television. Only to be told to shut up. That is supremacy. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) August 14, 2017

Here’s a tip for CNN, MSNBC and other networks: please don’t invite these good ‘ol boys on air to discuss how white supremacy is really someone else’s fault. Here in Virginia, we didn’t vote for Cuccinelli for a reason: because he’s a gigantic, gaping a–hole. No one cares what he has to say about Charlottesville or anything else.

