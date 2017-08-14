Kylie Jenner on her $420-million-in-sales company: ‘I don’t pay for advertising’

mint green eyes using Mojito from the Royal Peach Palette & my new Birthday Suit Matte Lipstick from the Vacation Edition Collection @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Kylie Jenner is dumb as a rock, for sure. But she’s also managed to build a company with $420 in retail sales while literally spending $0 on advertising. So… she’s not dumb about EVERYTHING. Kylie is currently starring in her own reality spinoff, Life of Kylie. I covered the first episode – or quotes from the first episode – last week. In these quotes, Kylie always comes across as just so… sad. Like, she’s just an unhappy young woman. She never really got a chance to be herself, because she was too busy remaking herself into this plastic doll which vaguely resembles Kim Kardashian. So, here’s more from Episode 2 of Life of Kylie:

On having to grow up quickly: “The majority of 19-year-olds are still in the trying to figure it out stage or college. Me, it’s like, major responsibilities. I feel like a little old woman stuffed in a 19-year-old’s body.” On the inspiration for her cosmetics line: “Ever since I was probably 15 I’ve been obsessed with lipstick and I was insecure about my lips, so I went to a store and I bought every single lip liner that looks liked the color of my lips, so people didn’t think I was wearing lip liner. And I just like would over-line my lips as much as I could. But I could never find a lip liner and a lipstick that were the perfect match, so that’s how Kylie Lip Kits started. I never imagined that Kylie Cosmetics would grow to what is has. Being my own CEO has definitely changed my confidence. Having Kylie Cosmetics keeps me going. When I first launched Kylie Cosmetics, I ordered a really small amount and I was almost certain it wasn’t going to sell out. My mom calmed me down and was like, ‘It’s gonna be fine, Kylie. You’re gonna do great.’ None of us knew how big it was going to be.” On how social media has helped her business: “Social media has been a really big blessing to me because I don’t pay for advertising. All the advertising I do is literally on Snapchat and Instagram.”



On getting respect for her position: “I had the opportunity to make like the coolest makeup line that I’ve always dreamed of. It’s really my only passion. I learned a lot though and just have experienced things that people my age do not even know how to handle. I do feel like people don’t take me seriously as a businesswoman because of my age and my reputation. But I do think they’re starting to. I like to prove people wrong.”

[From People]

I always say that the Jenner girls would have been better off being raised by wolves, but there is one part of their lives where having Kris Jenner is a benefit: Kris Jenner is an excellent behind-the-scenes manager, she really is. Kylie isn’t really the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, in that she’s not at all focused on the day-to-day operations of the business or anything like that. Kris is involved. Kris is doing this. So, yeah: “I do feel like people don’t take me seriously as a businesswoman because of my age and my reputation.” For real. I don’t take her seriously. But I do have to admit, it’s brilliant what she’s done with zero advertising budget.

