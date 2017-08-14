Mike Tindall: Meghan Markle ‘will be fine’ if and when she marries Prince Harry

Mike Tindall is a “commoner,” as are we all. Tindall’s commoner status is usually discussed in the context of his marriage to Zara Phillips (now Zara Tindall), the Queen’s granddaughter and the Princess Royal’s daughter. Zara always lived life adjacent to royalty, as Anne never wanted her kids to have royal titles, so Zara got some of the privileges of royal life without the responsibility. While Zara and Mike had a bumpy first year of marriage, they are – I believe – very strong right now and a great example of a very compatible couple. So what does Mike Tindall – a commoner who is married to someone sort of royal-adjacent – think about Meghan Markle and her chances within the royal family?

Mike Tindall is ready to welcome Meghan Markle into the royal family. The former rugby player, who wed Prince Harry‘s cousin Zara in 2011, was the first member of the family to speak out on the nearly year-long relationship between Harry, 32, and Markle, 36 — and he isn’t worried about the actress despite the “nerve-racking” experience of dating a royal.

“It comes with a lot of history and the family that it is. It’s obviously nerve-racking,” Tindall, who was born a “commoner” like Markle, told the Sunday People. “But she has been under enough scrutiny and pressure in her day-to-day life so I’m sure she will get through it. She will be fine.” He continued, “As long as they are both happy that’s all that you can ask for. She’ll do absolutely fine.”

Tindall, 38, shared that he has not yet met Markle but said “it will be nice to meet her.”

At the 2017 Farmfoods British Par 3 golf championship this week, the athlete admitted that he’s a big fan of Markle’s TV show Suits and won’t be afraid to press her for spoilers.

“I’m obviously a big Suits fan,” he said. “It’s a very good show. I will definitely try and get the inside scoop on it.”

[From People]

This is probably the most official kind of comment anyone is going to get from anyone in the royal family, honestly. If and when Harry and Meghan become engaged, I’m sure Buckingham Palace and Clarence House will release formal statements, but we won’t ever hear Charles, or the Queen, or William say “Meghan will do just fine in the royal family, she’s a clever girl, she’ll figure it out.” As for what this means… it means that Mike and Zara are close to Harry. It means Harry has obviously told them about Meghan and his plans and Mike is laying the groundwork for a likely engagement announcement in the next few months. Fingers crossed.

15 Responses to “Mike Tindall: Meghan Markle ‘will be fine’ if and when she marries Prince Harry”

  1. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:44 am

    This feels like another step in the roll-out. Give the nod for the royal-adjacent commoner to give tacit approval to the situation. I can’t imagine Mike would comment without some sort of go-ahead.

    Reply
  2. bluhare says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I like the Tindalls. And little Mia looks to be an adorable handful!

    Reply
  3. corporatestepsister says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:51 am

    I don’t understand why Meg is bashed so much on the gossip forums. No virgin princess or major ranking career woman is going to marry Harry and deal with the BRF and put up with having to defer to Waity in the area of protocol for the rest of her life. It’s just not worth it.

    Reply
    • Adele Dazeem says:
      August 14, 2017 at 11:24 am

      Well I think it’s on many levels:

      1. Harry fanatics aren’t going to like ANYONE he pairs with if it isn’t them specifically
      2. She’s an American, and a divorced biracial one at that
      3. Tall poppy syndrome. Why does SHE get to be a princess and not ME????
      4. Everyone has a negative opinion on social media. I’m telling you, it’s the downfall of society. It used to be you had to own your embarrassing words by saying or publishing them and facing the consequences of expressing them. Now anyone can post comments under a pseudonym.

      Now go away you young ones and get off my lawn!!!
      ;)

      Reply
  4. BeamMeUpScottie says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Fingers crossed too!

    Reply
  5. The Original Mia says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:56 am

    I think you’re right that Mike & Zara are probably in the know. It wouldn’t surprise me if they are already engaged, but are waiting until she’s done with Suits to announce.

    Reply
  6. Odette says:
    August 14, 2017 at 11:05 am

    I love that he’s a Suits fan. I wonder if the Tindalls have watched all along, or started binging when their cuz and Meghan got together.

    Reply
  7. manta says:
    August 14, 2017 at 11:09 am

    I can’t help it but every time I see him, the picture of his nose buried in the cleavage of some hostess/waitress comes to mind. I really hope they are strong now but I’m always skeptical about these pro athletes. Do they really find the path of wisdom, sobriety or do they just learn discretion?

    Reply
  8. Georgia says:
    August 14, 2017 at 11:11 am

    It seems so weird though that the Tindalls have never met her after one year of dating, seeing as they seem so close to Harry and all.

    Reply
  9. Citresse says:
    August 14, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Does anyone really believe Mike Tindall is a Suits fan?

    Reply
  10. Aerohead21 says:
    August 14, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Ok this has nothing to do with the article but I cannot stand his nose!! Not his fault, not trying to say he should change anything about it, but it’s just a bit distracting.

    Reply

