Twilight and Hunger Games could be coming back with new movies

Well, the TV networks are already banking on nostalgia withseemingly never-ending reboots and revivals, so it shouldn’t be any surprise that the movie industry is once again jumping on the bandwagon and hoping to bring back two hugely popular film franchises.
In a call with Wall Street analysts last week, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said that the studio is hoping to bring more tales from Twilight and The Hunger Games to the big screen. Jon stated “There are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories.” The creators in question, Stephenie Meyer and Suzanne Collins, aren’t on board yet. In fact, they’ve pretty much moved on from their best-selling YA novels.
There has been chatter in the past about possible prequels to The Hunger Games, but, if it does happen, Jennifer Lawrence is not interested in playing Katniss again, She recently announced “I wouldn’t be involved. I think it’s too soon. They’ve got to let the body get cold, in my opinion.” She’s right, you know. It’s only been two years since Mockingjay – Part Two and no one has really been clamoring for another film since then. Author Suzanne Collins has yet to weigh in on this subject as well.
It has been five years since Twilight: Breaking Dawn — Part 2 wrapped up the story of Vampire lovers Edward and Bella, and if the franchise would come back, it would most likely have to be some sort of spin-off of one of the other characters in the Twilight universe. Author Stephenie Meyer has moved on, serving as executive producer for the adaptation of Daniel O’Malley’s supernatural spy thriller, The Rook, for Starz.
Admittedly, these two franchises aren’t in my “demo,” so this news was met with a resounding “meh” from me. I tried to watch the first Twilight, but couldn’t make it through and kind of liked the first Hunger Games movie (although the Japanese movie Battle Royale told the same story so much better). And I never read page one of either book series. It does seems to me, however, that both series came to a fitting end. Am I wrong? Is anyone wanting to see these franchises revived? Does Hollywood really need to beat another dead horse?
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
I don’t think the hunger games would do well with a reboot this soon, but a twilight reboot interests me because the originals wee bad and I’d like them to get father from the source material without the threat of rabid fans since it’s a little bit away from its heyday.
I kind of think that a Hunger Games TV series might work in a dark, TWD kind of way.
But Lionsgate have been talking about this for years, there was supposed to be a Hunger Games stage show at one point. It’s just talk.
Like we need more silly remakes… where are original ideas? Where?
Creativity and originality are two things that make money-people nervous. Make it hard to predict the pretty profit penny.
Yawn. Wake me up when they decide to remake the Harry Potter films.
Wake me up too… so I can punch whoever decides to remake the Harry Potter films. I just don’t know if I could stand it if someone tried to redo 10 years of my life.
i hate to say this, but i might give a twilight related series pr movie a chance if it were something about alice and jaspers backstory. that was the only interesting part in the entire trilogy.
That would be amazing! They were my favorite couple in the series. That story line should definitely be revisited.
On the other hand how many Spiderman reboots are there?
But please do something original.
Please, no.
Battle Royals was awesome. Watched it subtitled in a dorm room with my friends, one of my first international films. I actually remember sharing the Mockingjay books with those friends, describing them as like dystopian Battle Royale. It’s darker though from what I remember.
I was obsessed with BATTLE ROYALE/REQUIEM. Haven’t rewatched them in years.
The hunger games were such a pale copy
I kind of want to do a rewatch now, it will hold up right?
I loved Battle Royale too!
There’s some really good YA they could adapt rather than reboot.
The Chaos Walking YA trilogy adaptation is in production. I’m a bit worried about it because the books are genuinely classy and everything I’m seeing so far is that the behemoth will corporatise it to the extent it’s all spoiled.
But there’s another series about fertility and longevity by Gemma Malley, which I think would make a brilliant teen/youth version of Handmaid’s Tale, for instance.
Ingo (RIP Helen)? Noughts and Crosses? Oh, and Malorie Blackman recently rewrote Othello into a space epic. That would be a good big budget film!
I love a shakespearean retelling. Especially when it’s well done. i still haven’t seen a better retelling of Othello than the film OMKARA. 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU has stood up well too.
Me too. There’s (was, he died) another YA author, Mal Peet, who also did Othello, set in the footballing world of South America. Truly classy work.
Ooh! Now I think of it, someone just updated The Midwich Cuckoos to a multicultural London tower block of the Grenfell kind. That also could be a great film, right?
You know, i’ve never read John Wyndham. No excuses since i have all the novels courtesy of broadsheet newspaper free novel giveaway. Not even when ‘ day of the triffids’ was on the telly recently.
Midwich as a YA adaptation would be very interesting. Do you know who has rewritten it?
ETA: on that note, i might have to dust off the original and read it.
Love the film adaptation, and that’s as far as i’ve ever gone in JW source material.
Yes! Classy YA and Trashy YA are two of my absolute favorite genres. There are tons of one offs and series they could look to beyond the usual suspects.
It’s this book, LAK:
http://www.amazon.co.uk/Fallen-Children-David-Owen-ebook/dp/B01M639S5Y
It’s even diverse – black, brown and white central characters with a big focus on urban deprivation. Seriously – all the ingredients for a YA-to-film adaptation.
Awesome – indeed. I’m less keen on the genre-driven YA but that any actually literary, genuinely classy YA even exists never gets acknowledged.
Lionsgate is hurting and borderline DESPERATE as a studio right now so this doesn’t surprise me. He had to tell the shareholders something. This is pretty bad though. Twilight isn’t Spider-Man, a reboot this early wouldn’t work. It’s only one story…a stupid, terrible story…but one story. And they’d have to recast or use the side characters so one cares about as much. What someone thinks the lead actors would come back? HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!….well, maybe poor Taylor Lautner would.
For Hunger Games they’d have to pay Jennifer Lawrence more than the first movie cost. And the last movie dropped at the box office. People were over it!
Taylor Lautner peaked with Twilight. I felt so bad for him. It was obvious that he was a one note actor. And his agent didn’t know how to parlay that into a career like other such actors eg Swarzeneggar (sp?!) Or Lundgren or Van Damme.
I agree, Taylor seems like a really nice guy, but he is not the most talented actor. He’s had some modest success in TV comedy roles, may be there is a future there for him.
Well twilight is a crappy book series and an even worse movie series. And I love the Hunger Games as I got into them right after graduating from Harry Potter. Lionsgate did not do the books justice so I would trust them with more stories anyways.
So it’s a pass for me
If they were extra corny like Sharknado or some other SyFy movie series, then I’m totally on board.
No. Twilight was a cultural phenomenon that had its time. Let it rest. Hunger Games … I mean sure. If Suzanne C. wrote a prequel, I’d read it. But do we need another movie? Ugh.
Ugh, just no. Studios need to stop bleeding successful franchises for every cent. There is a reason extra and unnecessary films end up flopping.
I think if it’s imaginatively retold, it can be very good even if the last retelling is still fresh in memory eg *Tim Burton’s Batman films vs Chris Nolan’s Batman films.
* not including the 2 non-Tim Batman films,
Those sagas were successful in their timeline but I don’t think anyone cares enough to actually watch the rebooted version, like someone pointed out, the last Hunger Games didn’t make as much as the two precedent movies. Those two books are very successful but they’re not cult or original enough to be rebooted successfully.
I get the incentive of producing THG reboots, even though I don’t see how they could top JLaw’s Katniss, but Twilight? A series that is known for being the worst franchise of all time? Whose going to tune in or pay for that?
I wouldn’t mind seeing prequel hunger games. More about the years leading up to the Katniss years. Maybe even a movie about the first hunger games? That would be interesting. Anything after Katniss wouldn’t be appealing.
I won’t lie, I would be interested in a Twilight remake as maybe a mini-series. I would love to see new actors playing the roles and seeing what they would do with them….and to see if they could do it better. True, the original movies were going to be cheesy no matter what because the books were cheesy, but they might have had a fighting chance with different actors. I blame the majority of the miscasting on Catherine Hardwick, who directed Twilight. She was too caught up in that young group of actors that she likes to use over and over again, like Nikki Reed and Emile Hirsch–who is solely responsible for Kristen Stewart being Bella because he was the one who convinced Hardwick she needed to cast her in the lead. So instead of being true to the books she chose actors she thought were “cool”, who didn’t necessarily fit their parts. I think Rob Pattinson was a decent choice for Edward, but it was obvious he hated his own role by the second film. KS was NOT a good choice for Bella at all. The only one who seemed to fit his role well was Taylor Lautner, but I think having gleaming white teeth and big friendly smile helped there.
I’d SO watch a prequel to Twilight. What? I love garbage.
I hope this was a Parks and Recs reference (I love April)
Geez, the studio must be desperate.
Honestly, I can’t see either of these working – maaaaybe Twilight could because ‘vampire love story’ is p much an entertainment perennial and you could just slot in two different characters, but the Hunger Games? Does anyone really want to see more of miserable dystopia land onscreen as entertainment, given what the real world is like right now? I’d rather watch Battle Royale.
imo the #1 hurdle is that neither Twilight or THG has the broader pop-culture classic staying power of Harry Potter/Star Wars. Their moment has passed, Lionsgate did everything they could to milk them including splitting the final movies, but I really think the gen public is over it, going by the last film’s dwindling box office. Maybe try something on Netflix, at most.
