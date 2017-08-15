Twilight and Hunger Games could be coming back with new movies

Well, the TV networks are already banking on nostalgia withseemingly never-ending reboots and revivals, so it shouldn’t be any surprise that the movie industry is once again jumping on the bandwagon and hoping to bring back two hugely popular film franchises.

In a call with Wall Street analysts last week, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said that the studio is hoping to bring more tales from Twilight and The Hunger Games to the big screen. Jon stated “There are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories.” The creators in question, Stephenie Meyer and Suzanne Collins, aren’t on board yet. In fact, they’ve pretty much moved on from their best-selling YA novels.

There has been chatter in the past about possible prequels to The Hunger Games, but, if it does happen, Jennifer Lawrence is not interested in playing Katniss again, She recently announced “I wouldn’t be involved. I think it’s too soon. They’ve got to let the body get cold, in my opinion.” She’s right, you know. It’s only been two years since Mockingjay – Part Two and no one has really been clamoring for another film since then. Author Suzanne Collins has yet to weigh in on this subject as well.

It has been five years since Twilight: Breaking Dawn — Part 2 wrapped up the story of Vampire lovers Edward and Bella, and if the franchise would come back, it would most likely have to be some sort of spin-off of one of the other characters in the Twilight universe. Author Stephenie Meyer has moved on, serving as executive producer for the adaptation of Daniel O’Malley’s supernatural spy thriller, The Rook, for Starz.

Admittedly, these two franchises aren’t in my “demo,” so this news was met with a resounding “meh” from me. I tried to watch the first Twilight, but couldn’t make it through and kind of liked the first Hunger Games movie (although the Japanese movie Battle Royale told the same story so much better). And I never read page one of either book series. It does seems to me, however, that both series came to a fitting end. Am I wrong? Is anyone wanting to see these franchises revived? Does Hollywood really need to beat another dead horse?

  1. Lulu says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:18 am

    I don’t think the hunger games would do well with a reboot this soon, but a twilight reboot interests me because the originals wee bad and I’d like them to get father from the source material without the threat of rabid fans since it’s a little bit away from its heyday.

    Reply
  2. milla says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Like we need more silly remakes… where are original ideas? Where?

    Reply
  3. Millennial says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Yawn. Wake me up when they decide to remake the Harry Potter films.

    Reply
  4. annier says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:23 am

    i hate to say this, but i might give a twilight related series pr movie a chance if it were something about alice and jaspers backstory. that was the only interesting part in the entire trilogy.

    Reply
  5. Ricegum Net Worth says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Like we need more silly remakes… where are original ideas? Where?

    Reply
  6. QueenB says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:26 am

    On the other hand how many Spiderman reboots are there?

    But please do something original.

    Reply
  7. Giulia says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Please, no.

    Reply
  8. detritus says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Battle Royals was awesome. Watched it subtitled in a dorm room with my friends, one of my first international films. I actually remember sharing the Mockingjay books with those friends, describing them as like dystopian Battle Royale. It’s darker though from what I remember.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      August 15, 2017 at 7:33 am

      I was obsessed with BATTLE ROYALE/REQUIEM. Haven’t rewatched them in years.

      The hunger games were such a pale copy

      Reply
    • Sixer says:
      August 15, 2017 at 7:42 am

      I loved Battle Royale too!

      There’s some really good YA they could adapt rather than reboot.

      The Chaos Walking YA trilogy adaptation is in production. I’m a bit worried about it because the books are genuinely classy and everything I’m seeing so far is that the behemoth will corporatise it to the extent it’s all spoiled.

      But there’s another series about fertility and longevity by Gemma Malley, which I think would make a brilliant teen/youth version of Handmaid’s Tale, for instance.

      Ingo (RIP Helen)? Noughts and Crosses? Oh, and Malorie Blackman recently rewrote Othello into a space epic. That would be a good big budget film!

      Reply
  9. Mia 4s says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Lionsgate is hurting and borderline DESPERATE as a studio right now so this doesn’t surprise me. He had to tell the shareholders something. This is pretty bad though. Twilight isn’t Spider-Man, a reboot this early wouldn’t work. It’s only one story…a stupid, terrible story…but one story. And they’d have to recast or use the side characters so one cares about as much. What someone thinks the lead actors would come back? HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!….well, maybe poor Taylor Lautner would.

    For Hunger Games they’d have to pay Jennifer Lawrence more than the first movie cost. And the last movie dropped at the box office. People were over it!

    Reply
  10. Nicole says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Well twilight is a crappy book series and an even worse movie series. And I love the Hunger Games as I got into them right after graduating from Harry Potter. Lionsgate did not do the books justice so I would trust them with more stories anyways.
    So it’s a pass for me

    Reply
  11. Rice says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:06 am

    If they were extra corny like Sharknado or some other SyFy movie series, then I’m totally on board.

    Reply
  12. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:08 am

    No. Twilight was a cultural phenomenon that had its time. Let it rest. Hunger Games … I mean sure. If Suzanne C. wrote a prequel, I’d read it. But do we need another movie? Ugh.

    Reply
  13. Merritt says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Ugh, just no. Studios need to stop bleeding successful franchises for every cent. There is a reason extra and unnecessary films end up flopping.

    Reply
  14. rachel says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Those sagas were successful in their timeline but I don’t think anyone cares enough to actually watch the rebooted version, like someone pointed out, the last Hunger Games didn’t make as much as the two precedent movies. Those two books are very successful but they’re not cult or original enough to be rebooted successfully.

    Reply
  15. FishBeard says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I get the incentive of producing THG reboots, even though I don’t see how they could top JLaw’s Katniss, but Twilight? A series that is known for being the worst franchise of all time? Whose going to tune in or pay for that?

    Reply
  16. Justine says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I wouldn’t mind seeing prequel hunger games. More about the years leading up to the Katniss years. Maybe even a movie about the first hunger games? That would be interesting. Anything after Katniss wouldn’t be appealing.

    Reply
  17. L84Tea says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:36 am

    I won’t lie, I would be interested in a Twilight remake as maybe a mini-series. I would love to see new actors playing the roles and seeing what they would do with them….and to see if they could do it better. True, the original movies were going to be cheesy no matter what because the books were cheesy, but they might have had a fighting chance with different actors. I blame the majority of the miscasting on Catherine Hardwick, who directed Twilight. She was too caught up in that young group of actors that she likes to use over and over again, like Nikki Reed and Emile Hirsch–who is solely responsible for Kristen Stewart being Bella because he was the one who convinced Hardwick she needed to cast her in the lead. So instead of being true to the books she chose actors she thought were “cool”, who didn’t necessarily fit their parts. I think Rob Pattinson was a decent choice for Edward, but it was obvious he hated his own role by the second film. KS was NOT a good choice for Bella at all. The only one who seemed to fit his role well was Taylor Lautner, but I think having gleaming white teeth and big friendly smile helped there.

    Reply
  18. V. B. says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I’d SO watch a prequel to Twilight. What? I love garbage.

    Reply
  19. OhDear says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Geez, the studio must be desperate.

    Reply
  20. teacakes says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Honestly, I can’t see either of these working – maaaaybe Twilight could because ‘vampire love story’ is p much an entertainment perennial and you could just slot in two different characters, but the Hunger Games? Does anyone really want to see more of miserable dystopia land onscreen as entertainment, given what the real world is like right now? I’d rather watch Battle Royale.

    imo the #1 hurdle is that neither Twilight or THG has the broader pop-culture classic staying power of Harry Potter/Star Wars. Their moment has passed, Lionsgate did everything they could to milk them including splitting the final movies, but I really think the gen public is over it, going by the last film’s dwindling box office. Maybe try something on Netflix, at most.

    Reply

