People: Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs ‘are definitely still together’… okay?

8th Annual GO Campaign Gala

Last week was a good week for “celebrity split drama,” with major breakups happening between Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, Elon Musk and Amber Heard, and seemingly Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs. Pratt and Faris are the only ones in that group who have really split for good, as it turns out. Amber and Elon’s “split” was more of a drama-queen session for attention, and they were back together by the end of last week. Out of all of those groups, the idea of a Sparkles-Twigs split hurt me the most, and I spent much of last week kind of depressed about the reports that they were almost done. On Friday, Twigs was even spotted in Ibiza with a French male model, and they looked especially friendly. But someone – who? – wants us to know that Sparkles and Twigs are still happening.

Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs are still going strong. Despite recent photos of the 29-year-old English singer touring Ibiza with French male model Brieuc Breitenstein, a source tells PEOPLE that the couple are “definitely still together.”

Twigs (née Tahliah Debrett Barnett) has been dating Pattinson, 31, since 2014. In late July, the actor made headlines when he told Howard Stern that they are “kind of” engaged after he proposed to the singer in early 2015. When asked by GQ if he was getting married in an interview for the September cover, Pattinson responded with a noncommittal “eh.”

Rumors of a split were heightened when the Twilight star was spotted having dinner in Los Angeles with Katy Perry and a group of friends earlier this month. A source close to Pattinson told PEOPLE the two were “just friends.” “They’re super cuddly always,” the insider said. “They’ve known each other forever.”

Twigs and Breitenstein also seemed close while sightseeing on the Spanish island, with the two talking closely at one point, Breitenstein resting his lips on her head.

Much like the Elon-Amber story, I don’t really get why this sh-t is being dragged out so publicly. It seemed clear with Twigs’ photo-op with Brieuc Breitsenstein that she wanted to be seen with another man as reports swirled about Rob and Katy Perry. But I do think cooler heads prevailed over the weekend – Katy Perry is seemingly back with Orlando Bloom (gross) and Rob’s publicist (I’m assuming) wants us to know that Twigs & Sparkles are 4 Eva. Blah. I’m over this story. Either get married or break up, you two.

The Lost City of Z Premiere

  1. HappyXamp says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:16 am

    This makes me wonder if there wasn’t a fight. No one goes to this much trouble to say they’re still together if they were happy.

    Reply
  2. Lulu says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:22 am

    I don’t think they’ll get married at this point. They seem to be barely hanging on by a thread so why would they?

    Reply
  3. Connell says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:24 am

    I think they are slowly growing apart, and one of them wants the relationship more than the other.

    Reply
  4. QueenB says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:25 am

    They probably have an open relationship. I would be very surprised to find out FKA Twigs was monogamous. Robert never had a problem going back to Kristen after her public tryst so he is not someone to judge a womans sexuality.

    Reply
    • Anname says:
      August 15, 2017 at 8:35 am

      Ah, I disagree. I think he had a big problem with Kristen’s infidelity, and that it eventually doomed the relationship. I think he was persuaded to try to reconcile with her because they still had the whole promotional tour for the last Twilight, and it would make it easier on everyone. They broke up for good soon after (he spent 3 months filming in Australia after Twi ended and they broke up within 2 months after that.

      Reply
  5. Maria F. says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:29 am

    maybe they were cooling down and it was a case of showing him what he could lose?

    it all seems much ado about nothing and yet, here I am posting about it….

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:38 am

    This is over we are just waiting for the strings to be cut. Let it go guys

    Reply
  7. poop says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:40 am

    They don’t owe you anything? Get married or split up? Let them live!

    Reply
  8. Chinoiserie says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:47 am

    What is gross about Orlando Blook and Katy Perry? Have I missed something about him?

    Reply
  9. Alexa says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I think Rob tends to get into relationships with women who don’t like him as much as he likes them.

    Reply
  10. Hikaru says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:58 am

    First Kristen makes him look like a doormat and now Twigs. Poor guy.

    Reply
  11. FishBeard says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I’m assuming a PR stunt on his part. There were no rumors being spun until he made those gross dog molestation jokes on that talk show. But there’s nothing like relationship drama to distract people from controversy. No one is above playing the game for their own interests, and Twigs can do a lot better.

    Reply
  12. Anname says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:22 am

    So a source tells E! that Rob and twigs are over. A different source tells People they are still together. Who to believe? Based on the fact they have only seen each other one time since June, and with the pics of twigs in Ibiza, I am thinking they are pretty much done. Rob’s new movie starts filming in a few days, so they won’t have any time together in the near future either. Unless they are having some sort of agreed-upon summer break (and no, I am not thinking open relationship), I don’t see how they aren’t broken up.

    Reply
    • Deidra says:
      August 15, 2017 at 8:44 am

      For now I believe E! because they basically put in words what the fans who follow them closely had been suspecting. They’re living separate lives now. I remember Rob going to London to her when he had 2-day breaks while filming The Lost city of Z, and suddenly he spends months in LA on his own seemingly just enjoying life.

      Reply
  13. Dramaqueen says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:34 am

    They haven’t been together in three months, he just finished promo and about to start filming for the next three months (he’s probably already on set). Unless they’re suddenly seen together or she visits him on set, I’m going with they’re pretty much done. I dunno about twigs but Robert was out and about a lot and honestly he looks happy and maybe relieved?

    Reply
  14. Henny in my Hand says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:49 am

    She is gorgeous and seems super cool. Whether or not they’ve broken up, I hope to see more of her!

    Reply
  15. Moonlightbaby says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Sparkles has a pattern – in the beginning he’s head over heels in love with someone, spends all the time with his lovelady, cute pics ensue and fans go aww, then he cools off, or maybe work goes in the way, and that’s where drama always starts, then it’s dragging and dragging, gossip heats up and for some unknown reason he can’t just announce break-up and stop speculation once and for good. At this point I wouldn’t bet my money on this couple to last.

    Reply
  16. JJ says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:59 am

    So have we pretty much agreed that twigs pics were some orchestrated photo-op scheduled to come out on the day of his premiere?

    Reply
  17. Malibu Stacy says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:31 am

    She really has the same look on her face in every single photo doesn’t she?….

    Reply
  18. Kath Day says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Close your mouth girl! Her open mouth posing annoys me to no end. It’s so distracting. In her candid / pap shots she has her mouth closed. So this is in intentional..so irksome

    Reply

