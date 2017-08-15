People: Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs ‘are definitely still together’… okay?

Last week was a good week for “celebrity split drama,” with major breakups happening between Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, Elon Musk and Amber Heard, and seemingly Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs. Pratt and Faris are the only ones in that group who have really split for good, as it turns out. Amber and Elon’s “split” was more of a drama-queen session for attention, and they were back together by the end of last week. Out of all of those groups, the idea of a Sparkles-Twigs split hurt me the most, and I spent much of last week kind of depressed about the reports that they were almost done. On Friday, Twigs was even spotted in Ibiza with a French male model, and they looked especially friendly. But someone – who? – wants us to know that Sparkles and Twigs are still happening.

Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs are still going strong. Despite recent photos of the 29-year-old English singer touring Ibiza with French male model Brieuc Breitenstein, a source tells PEOPLE that the couple are “definitely still together.” Twigs (née Tahliah Debrett Barnett) has been dating Pattinson, 31, since 2014. In late July, the actor made headlines when he told Howard Stern that they are “kind of” engaged after he proposed to the singer in early 2015. When asked by GQ if he was getting married in an interview for the September cover, Pattinson responded with a noncommittal “eh.” Rumors of a split were heightened when the Twilight star was spotted having dinner in Los Angeles with Katy Perry and a group of friends earlier this month. A source close to Pattinson told PEOPLE the two were “just friends.” “They’re super cuddly always,” the insider said. “They’ve known each other forever.” Twigs and Breitenstein also seemed close while sightseeing on the Spanish island, with the two talking closely at one point, Breitenstein resting his lips on her head.

[From People]

Much like the Elon-Amber story, I don’t really get why this sh-t is being dragged out so publicly. It seemed clear with Twigs’ photo-op with Brieuc Breitsenstein that she wanted to be seen with another man as reports swirled about Rob and Katy Perry. But I do think cooler heads prevailed over the weekend – Katy Perry is seemingly back with Orlando Bloom (gross) and Rob’s publicist (I’m assuming) wants us to know that Twigs & Sparkles are 4 Eva. Blah. I’m over this story. Either get married or break up, you two.