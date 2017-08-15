Jeff Sessions seeking the names of 1.5 million Inauguration Day protesters

Embed from Getty Images

Attorney General Jeff Sessions actually aw-shucked his way into condemning the neo-Nazi bulls–t in Charlottesville. He also announced that the Department of Justice was opening a new civil rights investigation into the murder of Heather Heyer as a possible hate crime. The investigation sounds pretty narrow, meaning it doesn’t sound like the DOJ will be investigating all of the hate groups which came together in Charlottesville over the weekend, nor will the DOJ be issuing subpoenas for any website owners or blog hosting servers which provide outlets for these violent white supremacists to gather and plot online. Again, it’s worth noting that the biggest priority for the Sessions DOJ is white grievance, and the imaginary cause of “reverse racism.” But of course, the Sessions DOJ will try to subpoena the names, addresses, IPs, and financial information of people organizing peaceful protests against the Trump administration:

The Department of Justice has requested information on visitors to a website used to organize protests against President Trump, the Los Angeles-based Dreamhost said in a blog post published on Monday. Dreamhost, a web hosting provider, said that it has been working with the Department of Justice for several months on the request, which believes goes too far under the Constitution. DreamHost claimed that the complying with the request from the Justice Department would amount to handing over roughly 1.3 million visitor IP addresses to the government, in addition to contact information, email content and photos of thousands of visitors to the website, which was involved in organizing protests against Trump on Inauguration Day. The company is currently challenging the request. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Friday in Washington. “In essence, the Search Warrant not only aims to identify the political dissidents of the current administration, but attempts to identify and understand what content each of these dissidents viewed on the website,” the company’s general counsel, Chris Ghazarian, said in a legal argument opposing the request. The web provider published a purported search warrant issued by the Superior Court of the District of Columbia that asks for records and information related to the website and its owner, along with information that could be used to identify subscribers of the website. This includes “names, addresses, telephone numbers and other identifiers, e-mail addresses, business information, the length of service (including start date), means and source of payment for services (including any credit card or bank account number), and information about any domain name registration.”

[From The Hill]

You can read Dreamhost’s blog post on the DOJ search warrant for the 1.3 million visitors to disruptj20.org here. If the DOJ’s argument is that they need to identify people who planned “violent” demonstrations – which is bullsh-t, because 99.999% of the Inauguration Day protests were peaceful – then why isn’t the same criteria being used to shut down the white supremacist hate-sites and see all of their visitors? Is it because the Trump administration already has all of the white supremacists’ names, because those are his voters, contributors and steadfast defenders?

