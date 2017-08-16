Serena Williams swiped at John McEnroe & Maria Sharapova in a Vogue piece

Personally, I love the fact that Serena Williams has spent the last half of her pregnancy giving interviews. Serena has never been press-shy, but when she kept a fuller schedule on the tour, she would generally only do about one or two magazine interviews a year, if that. I feel like Serena’s absence from the tour has made her more conscious of doing press, and giving us updates on what’s going on with her life right now. Serena is due to give birth in early September, and my guess is that she’ll give birth in the middle of the US Open coverage. I sort of feel bad for Venus if that happens, because you know Venus probably wants to be with Serena in Florida when she gives birth, but Venus will be trying to win the Open. Anyway, Serena has a great feature in the September issue of Vogue. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
She’s been watching a lot of tennis during her maternity leave: “I learn by watching… I watch old matches of myself on the Tennis Channel. I hit amazing shots, and these girls are running them down and hitting winners, and I’m beginning to see why. It’s because I have patterns… I don’t want to say more than that. I don’t want these girls to read this article and get a leg up.”
She thinks she’s having a girl: “Alexis thinks we’re having a boy, but I have a strong suspicion that it’s a girl. Two weeks after we found out, I played the Australian Open. I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way.”
Whether she’ll retire any time soon: “It’s hard to figure out what the end of your tennis career should look like. I used to think I’d want to retire when I have kids, but no. I’m definitely coming back. Walking out there and hearing the crowd, it may seem like nothing. But there’s no better feeling in the world. Obviously, if I have a chance to go out there and catch up with Margaret [Court], I am not going to pass that up. If anything, this pregnancy has given me a new power.”
The idea of power: “I think I’ve had a love-hate relationship with the idea of power. In the beginning I didn’t like it when they said that my sister and I were power players. I thought, I don’t hit as hard as a Monica Seles. In Australia last year, I read that Maria Sharapova’s backhand and forehand are as good or better than mine, and that the only reason I win is that my serve is bigger. I was like, wait a minute, please. I place my serve. And what about my volleys? My speed? I’m the player who’s hitting angles. I’m the player who moves you. I use my brain, and that’s really why I win. Not only me, but women in general sometimes feel that power is a bad word. As I’ve gotten older I’ve started to feel differently about it. Power is beauty. Strength is beauty. So now on the court I want people to think that I’m powerful. But I also want them to be shocked at how I play. I want people to expect something, then get something different.”
On Ilie Nastase’s racist & sexist comments: “I’m like, dude, are you serious? Classless. Don’t come for me, and don’t come for my baby. And then the drug rant! I’m tested all the time. I’m not putting poison in this body. If I can’t beat you, I’m not going to cheat to win. End of story.”
On John McEnroe’s comment that she couldn’t beat male players: “Why the fixation on me playing dudes? It’s clear that men are stronger than women, and that’s just science. I’m very content to play on the women’s tour. John’s unapologetic, he says what he thinks, and people respect that about him. God forbid I do it, though.”
She doesn’t think she’s mean: “I feel like people think I’m mean. Really tough and really mean and really street. I believe that the other girls in the locker room will say, ‘Serena’s really nice.’ But Maria Sharapova, who might not talk to anybody, might be perceived by the public as nicer. Why is that? Because I’m black and so I look mean? That’s the society we live in. That’s life. They say African-Americans have to be twice as good, especially women. I’m perfectly OK with having to be twice as good.”
Alexis gets along with her coach & ex-lover Patrick Mouratoglou: “Once we got over that little hump of weirdness, it was fine. Fortunately I’m really good friends with most everyone I’ve ever dated. I don’t like bad blood.”
Being on Vogue covers: “Being black and being on the cover was really important to me. The success of one woman should be the inspiration to another, and I’m always trying to inspire and motivate the black girls out there. I’m not a model. I’m not the girl next door. But I’m not hiding. Actually, I look like a lot of women out there. The American woman is many women, and I think it’s important to speak to American women at a time when they need encouragement. I’m not political, but I think everyone is worried, to a degree.”
She wants the epidural: “I’m nervous about childbirth. I’m not a spring chicken. The one thing I really want is an epidural, which I know a lot of people are against, but I’ve had surgeries galore, and I don’t need to experience any more pain if I can avoid it. But the biggest thing is that I don’t really think I’m a baby person. Not yet. That’s something I have to work on. I’m so used to me-me-me, taking care of my health, my body, my career. I always ask, Am I going to be good enough?”
In case you were keeping count, she name-checked that “little bitch” Maria Sharapova twice. I agree with Serena’s assessments on both name-checks too – Serena is a better, more well-rounded player than Maria (which is why Serena beat Maria so consistently) and Serena is more well-liked by women on the tour – Serena is more popular because she’s nicer than Maria, full-stop. What else? There’s so much in this interview, honestly, I couldn’t fit it all in. Meghan Markle gave a quote! And Serena says she plans to move to San Francisco when she and Alexis get married, even though she’s building her own spread in Palm Beach right now. She’s only recently moved out of Venus’s house too! Which is funny. As for the rest of it… #GOAT is gonna #GOAT. I love her.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Mario Testino for Vogue.
Zing – now that’s how you respond to bullies.
Love her! And I’m so happy she is not retiring!😃😃😃😃
What if Maria had called Serena a little bitch? Would you have been so relaxed and tolerant of the phrase then? Doubtful. I’m sure you would be calling Maria a racist and a plethora of other unsavoury names. You can’t have one rule for someone because you like them and another for someone else because you don’t. Calling Maria a little bitch was uncalled for and bad sportsmanship on Serena.
How do you know Maria hasn’t called Serena a bitch (among other things)? Sharapova delighted in calling Serena out. I hope someone calls her out on the things she’s said in private.
If Sharapova has said the same then it is equally bad sportsmanship- women need to support women and not degrade each other through name calling. My issue, however, lies with the way the writer has written the article- I refer back to my original comment. If this was about Sharapova calling Serena a little bitch there would be no favourable coverage from the writer and racism as a root cause of Sharapova’s comment would definitely be alluded to. There cannot be one rule for one and another for someone the writer dislikes- that is unfair. I agree Serena is the GOAT and I really love watching her play but this was uncalled for in my opinion.
Of course she, Kaiser, can slant her writing any way she pleases. What a ridiculous notion that it’s “unfair”.
Unfair. I am laughing, I can’t help it. It’s unfair. You sound like trump.
Totally with you, Melly.
There is NO PROOF that Serena called Maria anything. Is it possible? Yes. However, Maria told an at best third-hand story about Serena calling her a little bitch. So it’s not something that was said to her face.
In 2004. In an account that Shapaova gave that she overheard of Serena in a locker room after a match. And then took credit for Serena beating her every single time again.
“And then took credit for Serena beating her every single time again.”
IMO that’s a much more stronger example of poor sports(wo)(man)ship than calling another player a b*tch could ever be. BUT, would calling names be equally “outrageous” in a men’s sport? I don’t thinks so.
Melly, You must not follow any professional sports if you think that’s poor sportsmanship.
Comment deleted. post in wrong place.
Melly, Melly , Melly. Why should Serena have to apologize or acknowledge something which if you believe Maria was at best a rumor. Heresay spread by shitstirrers?
Its the kind of thing a 12 year old child complains about. Its not real.There’s no proof it happened. If Maria was a champion she’d keep her mouth shut about it and kick butt on the court but she’s outclassed as an athlete with or without PED.
I’m not saying Serena has to apologise. What I am saying is the tone of both articles on the ‘little bitch’ comment (whether it was said or not) has been unfair. I bet there would be none of this ‘there’s no proof she said it’ if it was Sharapova who was reported to have said it about Serena. That it where my issue lies: the writer has said even if Serena called Sharapova a little bitch she has no issue with it and probably agrees with it. What I’m saying is if it was the other way around, the writer would be furious and possibly referring to Sharapova as a racist. Also I HAVE played a lot of sport in my life and, yes, I would consider it bad sportsmanship if anyone I was playing against called me a little bitch.
Calling someone a little bitch is not a racial epitaph. If the situation was reversed it still would be BS and no one would expect Maria to answer to it on its own. It’s a petty immature fight at best. And there is no room to equivicate that with poor sportsmanship when it’s not an accusation of calling someone a little bitch on the court. Thats not even what Maria said happened. It completely reflects on Maria and her immaturity that she chose to talk about it when she has no proof it happened. Just makes her look completely pathetic.
@Melly
Just stop. Your comments about racism are tone deaf.
@Merritt – I believe Melly’s trying to call out the writer on their obvious bias (although Serena clearly kicks butt), not making a racial commentary.
Re; the ‘bitch’ comments – Serena calls other players bitches too. I remember watching a match she played against Azarenka at Wimbledon. Azarenka won the first set, but was break point down in the second set (i think). Azarenka lost the point and the game. When Serena won the break she screamed ‘bitch’ at the top of her lungs and fist pumped in Azarenka’s face. It was caught on camera. Now ,Azarenka is supposed to be friend of hers, she has never beaten her in a grand slam so their isn’t the same hatred of her like there is with Sharapova so why call her a bitch?
She seems like a person that loves to gives insults but when they are thrown back at her she can’t handle it and plays victim instead.
Melly please, everything is not about race. When did calling someone a bitch equates to racism. If Maria had called Serena a bitch it would be calling her an offensive name, not a racial slur. If I call a person of another race a bitch, I’m racist, are you serious. Just stop.
And in case you were not paying attention Serena never called her a bitch to her face. She was venting in the locker room to her people. Nosey little ear hustler just heard her. And now that she’s shilling for her book she decided to bring that up. Wow, she needs Serena to help her sell her book. I guess she’s not that interesting on her own.
There is no proof what she said is true. She lied about doping why not lie about this too? Who knows what anyone would say if it were the other way around. Maria S has a horrible rep for her attitude and disliked on the circuit. Other players said she is very unpopular in the locker room so could it be that someone else said it or could it be she is lying? The story is Maria S claimed Serena said it when there is no proof.
What is your point? I just want to know why you brought race into it?
melly sounds like one of the white women who cries white tears and feels white people are under attack…
GTFO
Wow, Ash. First of all, you do not know me. Second of all, how DARE you tell me to GTFO? I was merely pointing out how there would be a different perspective if it had been Sharapova calling Serena are a little bitch. You are a very rude person.
@Melly
Then stop proving Ash’s point. Because you have been doing exactly what she described.
@Merritt thank you :::praise hands emoji:::
@melly — yea GTFO with your immediate jump to white girl under attack…. there were so many other awesome nuggets from this interview and hearing the voice of a woman truly coming into her own after sexist racist comments right and left….she could have chosen to dwell on Maria but made a few statements and done. Meanwhile, Maria’s out here every moment snarking about Serena, almost like she tries to play this “big black girl ganging up on me”
anyways… Melly you literally racialized serena’s statement or story about her, shame on you
Well yeah i see your point. Considering we don’t know if it happened, we should not make what if scenarios.
And Serena is wrong. No one ever called Maria nice. She has resting bitch face.
Either way, can’t they just stop? Respect each other and do not sell yoursleves to petty gossip.
@ASH No, I didn’t do that. I was trying to point it the discrepancy in writing and how the writer here plays favourites; I was not making it a racial issue but merely suggesting it would have been made into one by the writer and lots of the readers if it had been Sharapova calling Serena a little bitch. I’m not going to argue with you, however let me tell you your replies towards me have been aggressive and out of place just because we have two different viewpoints on this. I am focusing on the writer’s tone and judging her previous comments on Serena and Maria; you have attacked me for this. Uncalled for. And for your information I am not a white woman, I am black so don’t accuse ME of jumping on any sort of white girl being attacked podium thank you.
Amazing athlete, insufferable human being.
@ Sam Lewis:
Amazing athlete, obnoxious comment.
So what if she does play favourites? It’s no secret how Kaiser feels about Serena, and Venus, and tennis.
Her opinions are valid. She gets to have an opinion about what Maria said Serena said. Who cares if Maria said it about Serena, what the reaction would be?
We can “what if” forever.
Fact is, Maria lies, consistently. No reason to believe her stroies about Serena, either.
Melly – this is a celebrity gossip blog, not ESPN, the blogger doesn’t have to “play fair” or write in a tone that’s pleasing to any side but her own.
Maria’s people have referred to Serena as worst. Serena has faced the most push back in the tennis world than any other player, from the beginning of her career.
The fact that Maria is using a (supposed) anecdote from 13 years ago to take credit for the motivation to Serena’s success is madness, and makes Maria a little bitch. It is what it is.
Totally with you Melly, bad sportsmanship it is. Serena is a great player, but no manners and no class outside of the tennis court. When would the public stop enabling or pardoning the bullying behaviour by athletes? Being awesome at running around with a racket chasing white little ball? Maybe being a great person is more important? Or is it me asking too much?
You know what, shut up. People like you who participate in this both-sides do it bullshit are the reason Charlottsville happen.
You’re up here whining about a how a blonde, pretty by European standards white woman would get crap if she called Serena Williams a little bitch? She gets called out too, and if your of a Charlottesville mind, probably think she right to so do so because Black women are “angry”, “loud,” and “have an attitude,” and anecdotal “evidence” about how “a black” rolled their eyes at you one time and bemoan that you were victim of the worst racism ever.
Don’t even try your self-serving gaslighting scenarios nonsense, ever…ever.
Not now.
Stop making this about your own
Not ever.
@BunBun are you KIDDING me?! People like me are why Charlottesville happened?! I AM a black woman so don’t you dare sit behind your computer screen and JUDGE me because you know what you don’t know me. I have never read something so obnoxious in my life. I was expressing my opinion and because you don’t agree with it you go OFF. How dare you assume what I’m like and believe me as a black woman having a fellow black woman roll her eyes at me isn’t the worst racism I’ve ever faced. Take several seats.
Melly – what’s with you and the “HOW DARE” yous? You must be new here. Serena has had to put up with so much bullshit, and yet you’re on here outraged that poor little Maria said someone told they overheard Serena refer to her as a little bitch 13 years ago.
You seem to have forgotten the level of racism and pressure Serena and Venus were dealing with back then.
If she said (gasp) “I won’t let that little bitch ever beat me again”, so what? Get over yourself and your misguided moral outrage.
You claim you’re a black woman? How DARE you? For all the shit Serena dealt with, and still continue to deal with, she’s a much better person than I would have been.
@peeking in the how dare yous are because I can’t believe I’ve been jumped on for my opinion and it’s the polite way of expressing my outrage. I’m not new here but even if I were so what? Does that mean I couldn’t express my opinion? This isn’t mean girls. My outrage centres around the fact Serena is being cheered for allegedly calling Sharapova a little bitch and in a time where there’s too much hatred in the world I don’t think that should be celebrated.
Sorry but what now? Im blonde and european and guess what? Gender plays bigger role in pay gap in Europe than anything else. Sexual assults and stereotypes are real thing and i cannot understand why can’t you accept that being blonde or white does not mean a thing unless you are racist or 1percent.
I try to support women. I am not a problem. My family is not a problem. They did not want this pos for president.
Right there with you 100%, Melly.
But Serena didn’t call Sharapova “a little bitch” to her face. Serena said it in the locker room after her defeat to Sharapova among trainers. She was angry. And any athlete understands these visceral feelings coming off the court or the field after a loss.
Most see Sharapova’s comment negatively because she tried to paint herself as some type of victim with this story when the whole incident didn’t need to be mentioned at all.
I’m glad Serena didn’t just let that comment slide.
Drag them sis. Those quotes were gold. And I believe it multiple players do not like Maria at all. But they do like Serena and I do think it’s because the press sees Maria as some helpless waif.
Face it people are obsessed with Serena and are mad a black woman is out here being a GOAT. Stay mad.
YESSSSSSS THIS
@melly come read this
Serena reads them ever so politely. I love her.
If I wasn’t already a fan of hers, then this interview would have made me fan. I love how she doesn’t take shit from anyone, she is the #GOAT no doubt.
She is so inspirational. “I think it’s important to speak to American women at a time when they need encouragement.” Thank you, Serena. You’re all the encouragement I need!
If they are not going to live together once the baby arrives this relationship is not going to last. They can’t raise a child together if one parent lives in California and the other in Florida. The child will end up suffering as a result. Sooner or later she is going to find herself in the same situation her friend Victoria Azarenka is in right now –fighting for custody of her child!.
If she is doing this purely for religious reasons then she is a hypocrite. She got herself knocked up out of wedlock – the horse has well and truly bolted, there is no point in closing the stable door now! Hopefully common sense will prevail and both parents will put their need for independence aside and do what is best for the child.
LOVE HER!!!
I admit I was a bit annoyed by her quote that she was feeling like a “real woman” because she’s having a baby ( My husband are childless for a variety of personal reasons) BUT I really liked her well-thought, female/ WOC empowering, strong is beautiful quotes. Love her so much all over again!
She’s talking about her own journey. I’m childless as well but don’t lash out when other women say that – it’s not uncommon for new mothers.
If Serena had said “Now I’ll be a real woman, unless all those childless monsters out there” you might have a point. She didn’t. SHE is going to feel like SHE is a real woman when SHE has HER baby.
I feel like godd*mn Wonder Woman every day, and I don’t have kids.
Make your own choice.
Love her, just love her. Everything she said is spot on. She’s an inspiration to many and I can’t wait to see what her future holds.
I live in San Francisco and absolutely hate my job. Gonna start polishing up my resume to be their full time nanny… oh man I don’t think I could ever handle being surrounded by such greatness.
Serena had the opposite reputation in the locker room back when she still lost quite often. It’s very easy to be friendly when you’re dominating everyone, less so when you’re losing titles.
Same reason a lot of guys on the tour love Federer, but Murray and Djokovic find him very prickly (and Nadal too, but he’s too polite to swipe back at all the shade Federer throws his way). He’s the nicest guy on tour, unless you’re actually standing in way.
I don’t understand the talk about friendliness. This is a competition. No one is there to make friends. I’ve watched tennis for years and I feel there’s more of a tendency to talk about a lack of friendliness among the women. Is this because women always have to be nice? I understand people should be civil to each other but forget about the friends stuff and being nice can be an overrated quality.
It’s just really ironic to point out that women have to be friendly when you have male tennis players like Ilie Nastase and John McEnroe who are FAMOUS for having shitty attitudes. People shrug their shoulders. Yeah, they get criticism, but it’s nowhere near the same level as what Serena or any other woman would get if they dare to not smile and be friendly. People usually just say, “Yeah, he said this, BUT let’s get back to analyzing his game.” Whereas people talk about nothing else except what Serena may or may not have said to Sharapova.
Women are competitive. I don’t understand why they can’t be. It’s not like Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams are out here competing for a man. They’re competing in their sport. They’re SUPPOSED to do that.
I’m in a very male-dominated field/profession. I love my female colleagues. We all go out of our way to be nice and friendly to each other, because we know that success for one of us is success for all of us. But damn straight we’re competitive. We have to be. We have to be because being that way pushes us to do better in our jobs. And as much as we love each other, we have to push each other too, because we wouldn’t get the recognition we deserve for doing what we do otherwise. Sometimes, that’s what solidarity is. It’s friendship, but it’s also recognizing that your friends can do better and helping them get there.
Loved how she addressed the issues by turning it back on our perceptions of race and how women should behaved.On a superficial note, I really hate this eyebrow trend.
hey melly are you also the “mellie” who was on here arguing the other day on a serena article about how you weren’t a racist and blah blah blah but now you’re here again dragging serena in another post? maria is that you?
Hey Lizzie! No that was NOT me and I’m most definitely not Sharapova, just someone with an opinion that clearly goes against the grain here. Thanks for asking though!
This site loves Serena but she comes off mean girl in this interview.
i don’t really like this interview
Maybe it was better to me when she was replying to all trash talks on the courts with her racket.
With so many interviews she comes off mean and a little vindictive
Anyway that’s what I think.
Totally agree with you, Tan.
I think Serena vs Maria is wwaaaayyyy deeper than professional rivalry…..they both dated that good looking douche whose name I can’t be arsed to google, after which the sh*t hit the fan and it’s been personal since. So I think it’s very hypocritical of Maria to complain that Serena called her a little bitch; I bet she’s called Serena far worse in private.
And so what? That’s what rivalry is about. I like it to get personal and dirty, that’s when you see them play their absolute best.
PS: Melly, that wasn’t fair to Kaiser but I don’t want to pile on. 💋💋
Mean and vindictive. Wow. I can see that there are many opinions on many issues, but calling Serena mean and vindictive is too much of a stretch. Serena has the right to state her opinions and take a stand for herself. The only person who comes across as mean and vindictive is Meldonium Shamelesspova, who seems to be utterly obsessed with Serena, who is much more accomplished professionally and personally than Meldonium Shamelesspova WILL EVER BE. Using second-hand information – which we do not even know it’s true or not – to throw shade at a such an accomplished player, while coming out of ban because of doping, is utterly, completely, absolutely PATHETIC.
Seems like both these women cant give an interview withput talking about each other, this is an epic sports rivarely!
As I said, it is my opinion. And what you say is yours.
And I also say, rumour or not, if someone else was rumoured to behave this way, article writers and commentator would have dragged them harshly.
Nothing wrong in having and defending favourites. She just isn’t mine at the moment.
@Tan completely the point I’ve also been trying to make, thank you!
Pumpkin, because in my opinion (since some people like to remind us that we have them), is that she as a white foreign woman who comes from a country with a superior complex as bad as ours, she’s can’s stamd the fact that she lost to a American black woman, who she sees as inferior.
Serena is clearly not a perfect person who has perfect thoughts about people all the time. She’s real. She’s not Mrs. Nice all the time. And I say, that’s awesome. Being nice can be very overrated, especially if you’re a black woman trying to survive in an all white professional sport.
Am I in a bizarro world? Calling someone a “little bitch” in a competitive setting is now cause for pearl-clutching? And turning it against Serena Williams, who has been the recipient of every slur and so much ugliness simply because of the color of her skin?
We can just screenshot this discussion and put it in the dictionary under “white fragility” and save Merriam-Webster some time.
If we are feeling outraged by the “bitch” comment, anyone else remember when maria‘s coach almost called Serena the n word during a changeover? Maria looked at him and started to giggle.
I have my reservations about Serena but the shit thrown at her over the years is ridiculous.
Love Serena.
Serena is not everybody’s darling. She’s also a big, strong, black woman who is the best in the world in a white- dominated sport.
Maria is not everybody’s darling either-not the best in her sport but the wealthiest.
With their status and position within this sport, they are and were never going to get it right together or get along.
And the media loves it that way.
Maria really can’t get over the fact of losing to “a black.” She’s learned American culture well.
I LOVE that Serena is watching her old matches and trying to learn from them. Especially the part where she says that she’s found she’s got some “patterns” and that’s why other players have been able to beat her. That’s a level of skill and understanding of her sport that’s so intellectual, I honestly love it. It inspires me.
I remember a story about Michael Jordan I heard once, that he’d spend some time every morning shooting up to a hundred baskets, and that he’d have a camera set up to record all of the shots. And then when he was done, he’d rewatch them, and try to analyze what shots he missed and what it was in his technique that caused that miss. Wayne Gretzky has a similar-ish story, where he’d practice his technique and his plays again and again and again, so much so that by the time he got to the NHL, he was able to execute those plays perfectly without even thinking about it because he’s done it so much. Whereas other players who weren’t as skilled as he was would still be thinking about, “Okay, now I do this, then I do this, then this,” WHILE they were executing their play.
I love hearing about how this stuff works. It tells me that perfection isn’t born, it’s earned. Perfection is in repetition. It’s in practice. It’s in work. It’s amazing. I love it. And I hope that Serena learns a lot from her time off and figures out a lot of stuff about her game and then comes back and owns the court again.
Brilliant comment.
