Serena Williams swiped at John McEnroe & Maria Sharapova in a Vogue piece

Personally, I love the fact that Serena Williams has spent the last half of her pregnancy giving interviews. Serena has never been press-shy, but when she kept a fuller schedule on the tour, she would generally only do about one or two magazine interviews a year, if that. I feel like Serena’s absence from the tour has made her more conscious of doing press, and giving us updates on what’s going on with her life right now. Serena is due to give birth in early September, and my guess is that she’ll give birth in the middle of the US Open coverage. I sort of feel bad for Venus if that happens, because you know Venus probably wants to be with Serena in Florida when she gives birth, but Venus will be trying to win the Open. Anyway, Serena has a great feature in the September issue of Vogue. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

She’s been watching a lot of tennis during her maternity leave: “I learn by watching… I watch old matches of myself on the Tennis Channel. I hit amazing shots, and these girls are running them down and hitting winners, and I’m beginning to see why. It’s because I have patterns… I don’t want to say more than that. I don’t want these girls to read this article and get a leg up.”

She thinks she’s having a girl: “Alexis thinks we’re having a boy, but I have a strong suspicion that it’s a girl. Two weeks after we found out, I played the Australian Open. I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way.”

Whether she’ll retire any time soon: “It’s hard to figure out what the end of your tennis career should look like. I used to think I’d want to retire when I have kids, but no. I’m definitely coming back. Walking out there and hearing the crowd, it may seem like nothing. But there’s no better feeling in the world. Obviously, if I have a chance to go out there and catch up with Margaret [Court], I am not going to pass that up. If anything, this pregnancy has given me a new power.”

The idea of power: “I think I’ve had a love-hate relationship with the idea of power. In the beginning I didn’t like it when they said that my sister and I were power players. I thought, I don’t hit as hard as a Monica Seles. In Australia last year, I read that Maria Sharapova’s backhand and forehand are as good or better than mine, and that the only reason I win is that my serve is bigger. I was like, wait a minute, please. I place my serve. And what about my volleys? My speed? I’m the player who’s hitting angles. I’m the player who moves you. I use my brain, and that’s really why I win. Not only me, but women in general sometimes feel that power is a bad word. As I’ve gotten older I’ve started to feel differently about it. Power is beauty. Strength is beauty. So now on the court I want people to think that I’m powerful. But I also want them to be shocked at how I play. I want people to expect something, then get something different.”

On Ilie Nastase’s racist & sexist comments: “I’m like, dude, are you serious? Classless. Don’t come for me, and don’t come for my baby. And then the drug rant! I’m tested all the time. I’m not putting poison in this body. If I can’t beat you, I’m not going to cheat to win. End of story.”

On John McEnroe’s comment that she couldn’t beat male players: “Why the fixation on me playing dudes? It’s clear that men are stronger than women, and that’s just science. I’m very content to play on the women’s tour. John’s unapologetic, he says what he thinks, and people respect that about him. God forbid I do it, though.”

She doesn’t think she’s mean: “I feel like people think I’m mean. Really tough and really mean and really street. I believe that the other girls in the locker room will say, ‘Serena’s really nice.’ But Maria Sharapova, who might not talk to anybody, might be perceived by the public as nicer. Why is that? Because I’m black and so I look mean? That’s the society we live in. That’s life. They say African-Americans have to be twice as good, especially women. I’m perfectly OK with having to be twice as good.”

Alexis gets along with her coach & ex-lover Patrick Mouratoglou: “Once we got over that little hump of weirdness, it was fine. Fortunately I’m really good friends with most everyone I’ve ever dated. I don’t like bad blood.”

Being on Vogue covers: “Being black and being on the cover was really important to me. The success of one woman should be the inspiration to another, and I’m always trying to inspire and motivate the black girls out there. I’m not a model. I’m not the girl next door. But I’m not hiding. Actually, I look like a lot of women out there. The American woman is many women, and I think it’s important to speak to American women at a time when they need encouragement. I’m not political, but I think everyone is worried, to a degree.”

She wants the epidural: “I’m nervous about childbirth. I’m not a spring chicken. The one thing I really want is an epidural, which I know a lot of people are against, but I’ve had surgeries galore, and I don’t need to experience any more pain if I can avoid it. But the biggest thing is that I don’t really think I’m a baby person. Not yet. That’s something I have to work on. I’m so used to me-me-me, taking care of my health, my body, my career. I always ask, Am I going to be good enough?”