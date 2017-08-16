Jesse Williams & Aryn’s divorce is getting ugly, she wants sole custody of the kids

Embed from Getty Images

In April, we learned that Jesse Williams was divorcing his wife of five years, Aryn Drake-Lee. Aryn and Jesse were together for 13 years altogether, and they have two kids together. Reportedly, Aryn was and is pissed off. Reportedly, Jesse basically dumped his wife for Minka Kelly. Jesse got all indignant about the Minka reports, but wouldn’t you know? Even People Magazine is helping Jesse rollout Minka as his new girlfriend. They were even seen together a few days ago. Personally, I believe Minka and Jesse were happening last year, and that Minka is a big reason why Jesse’s marriage fell apart. In any case, Jesse and Aryn’s divorce is getting uglier and uglier every month. Here’s the latest:

Jesse Williams’ wife says he is a reckless parent who has fits of rage and worries he exposes their kids to a “revolving door” of women … this according to new, explosive divorce docs. Aryn Drake-Lee has unloaded on the “Grey’s Anatomy” star, demanding sole custody for a variety of reasons. She says the children are being emotionally compromised because Jesse has exposed them to at least one intimate partner and possibly more. She wants the judge to order him to keep girlfriends away from the kids until he dates them for 6 months. Aryn goes on, claiming Jesse has a violent temper and cites a road rage incident last month with his next-door neighbor. She says after an argument the neighbor flipped off Jesse, and he then “aggressively pursued him in his car” with their 2 kids inside. She says Jesse threatened to kill him. She’s also pissed off that Jesse posts pics of their kids on social media and says he’s doing it as a “buffer for the negative talk about him in the media.” As we reported, it appears Jesse is dating Minka Kelly and that might be behind some of her fury. Jesse has insisted his 13-year relationship and 5-year marriage didn’t end because of a “cute girl.” She says the kids are showing psychological signs of damage and wants the judge to correct things, stat.

It’s always a bit tricky when one parent introduces their kids to the jumpoff, and of course the other parent is always going to be hurt and angry. It’s a terrible situation and I feel for Aryn, but I just think that a California family court isn’t going to blink an eye at the fact that Jesse has a girlfriend two seconds after leaving his wife. Does that make him a sh-tty person? For sure. But I just don’t believe that his thing with Minka will really affect the custodial issue. But! The road rage thing, that could be more of a factor, especially if there’s any kind of documentation or history of aggressive or threatening behavior. My guess is that Aryn probably won’t get sole custody, but she’ll primary custody and he’ll get visitation.

