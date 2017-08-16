Donald Trump: The ‘alt-left’ came charging at the ‘very fine’ neo-Nazis, okay?

What’s funny/terrible is that when I make a conscious choice to unplug for a few hours, all hell breaks loose. It’s inevitable. I turned everything on and I was like “why is George Washington trending on Twitter?” It was because Donald Trump compared Robert E. Lee to Washington. It was because Donald Trump, the emperor-general of the Federated Russian State of Trumplandia, decided to give an unhinged press conference where he: 1) said the “alt-left” was equally to blame for the Charlottesville terror attacks, 2) defended white supremacists and neo-Nazis as “very fine people,” 3) claimed the alt-left “came charging” at the innocent and fine neo-Nazis, and 4) said the words “you had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent,” a sentence I’m still trying to translate. Here’s the video:
You can read the full text of Trump’s press conference here. I was going to do some excerpts from it but I couldn’t even get halfway through JUST THE TEXT because the man is so clearly mentally ill and unfit for office. Apparently, Trump wasn’t even supposed to take questions – he was just supposed to announce some infrastructure thing and walk away without taking questions. He literally did a press conference on the fly, and these were his actual thoughts, his “hot takes” on racism, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, the Confederacy and all of it. This is what he actually thinks. Assorted tweets:
Trump dropped that "George Washington had slaves" reveal like he really had some good tea congrats on passing third grade
When someone shows you who they are, you believe them. Trump is again letting white supremacists off the hook for #Charlottesville violence.
Another dangerous "Alt-Left" thug yesterday in New York. pic.twitter.com/0zjS2GBJrn
Apparently I just missed the presser where Trump became Presidency of the Confederacy.
My favorite part is when the president equated Robert E. Lee with George Washington, and it was, like, the ninth-worst thing he said
WATCH: Chief of Staff Kelly listens to Pres. Trump speak during the president's news conference at Trump Tower today – @kristindonnelly pic.twitter.com/YX86aXB8iN
He’s so beyond crazy at this point. I have no words.
He’s a Nazi Sympathizer. The President of the United States is a Nazi Sympathizer. There is no grey area here.
This! Trump is morally bankrupt and too unhinged to hide it.
And yet. The vast majority of commenters on my city paper’s website insist that’s not true, that Trump has always been a champion of equality.
I heard an interesting story yesterday about how much easier it is for the neo Nazis to get together and join forces thanks to the internet. I guess when we are nuked back to the stone age they’ll have to rely on old fashioned methods of finding each other.
I think “sympathizer” is too kind. The man is a Nazi.
He was loud and proud yesterday. Absolutely no grey area.
He is a Nazi. Sympathy my ass, he is in a position of power, and he just gave them the nod to go ahead and hurt people. Every injury and death is blood on his micro hands.
Make no mistake, The GOP owns this POS. Silence speaks volumes. And for all those that still support this a-hole, you are complicit in racism and on the same side as the white supremacist or whatever name they are trying to use to rebrand themselves to make them seem more mainstream.
He has this weird love of authoritarian leaders and of strong-men, and somewhere in his twisted mind he probably sees the alt-right in this light as well, as somehow being ‘strong’.
This may be a very unpopular viewpoint, but I don’t see him as being motivated primarily by racism, I think he has a psychological motivation to associate himself with whichever group he feels most accurately reflect how he would like to imagine himself…and in this case it’s the gun-toting neo-Nazis. Of course, Bannon etc are influencing him, but I think there are other factors involved as well.
I see Trump as a narcissist who is essentially devoid of values and ethics, he literally believes in nothing. Of course, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t exhibit racist (and sexist) attitudes and behaviours, he absolutely does, but I don’t think that at the core of himself he holds any true beliefs in anything.
(Not sure if I have expressed myself very well there!)
THIS. He’s a Nazi. “there were some very fine people walking out there who weren’t nazi’s or white supremacists’ FINE PEOPLE DO NOT WALK OR PROTEST WITH NAZI’S.
What really shakes me to my core are the people defending him. Well of course both sides are to blame they say! I have no idea how to respond to them.
Yeah, I’m with Emma33. He has very few people still cheering for him, and his loyalty lies with them, and this hate group is a big part of the small portion of support that he still has left. This is how he got elected–tell the crowd in front of you what they want to hear. There’s no substance behind his words. He didn’t “lock her up”, he put no real effort into “repeal and replace” or “build the wall” or anything else he spews. He just wants the cheering crowd and says whatever he has to to make them cheer. This is why people say that he’s not personally racist/neo-nazi etc etc etc. He’s nothing. Dead inside. He’s just the guy who wants the adulation, he believes in nothing but himself. I say this as a person who has card-carrying (literally, they have cards) KKK members in her family history, and as a mental health professional (Goldwater Rule be damned!). He does not believe, with that gut-churning horrible self-righteous hate and certainty, that whites are better than everyone. He believes that *he* is better than everyone else, white, black GOP, Democrats, other rich white guys, all other world leaders, all other humans. And he’ll defend anyone who reflects that back to him.
I’m afraid he’s perfectly sane. Fanning the flame of the Civil War will keep all attention away from his shady deals and keep his base energised while he takes away their health care – and if he’s ever prosecuted for even one unrelated thing, he can whine “they’re trying to silence me for telling the non PC truth! Evil alt-left commies!”
It’s a even better smokescreen for him than twitter feuding with North Korea – less risk of being taken to task by the international community.
(Also, I think he means what he says – he’s a true believer, a true fascist – but he decided to double down because he thinks it’s expedient)
Agreed.
Totally agree, Esmom, and it’s f*cking WORKING. His base is as fired up as ever.
I had four people in my FB almost simultaneously post some version of this after the presser yesterday: “I’ve had it. Done. If you are still supporting this guy just unfriend me” and these are all people who only post about politics occasionally.
The divide has never been stronger.
I expect that the rally here in Boston on Saturday won’t be remotely as volatile as the one in WV. We are not an open-carry state and I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s exactly why so many Nazi leaders have dropped out of the protest. These assholes are scared as shit without their assault rifles and military gear.
I think he was straight up pi$$ed that the media didn’t fall to the ground and kiss his feet after his speech on Monday and he wanted to scream about it. That said, I think someone else, like Steve Bannon or Stephen Miller, may be stoking his anger to create a distraction and empower their neo-nazi fan boys
@Kitten
About the Boston rally – I think it’s half cowardice half planning: the right is trying to manipulate the narrative to paint the left as the ‘true villain’ – if they can generate a situation where just one dumb antifa charges a handful of ‘peacefully protesting’ neo-nazis, they win.
Trump has given them a bare-bones script, the alt-right is now regrouping and thinking how to follow it, IMHO.
@Kitten, yes, I think being told they can’t march with their rifles and semi-automatic weapons is discouraging many of them from attending. They simply lack real courage without their guns to prop them up and act as substitutes for their impotent penises. And you can’t very well conceal a rifle. Also, MA has no reciprocity for gun licenses from any other state – you must have a MA license to have a gun in MA, so that right there knocks out the out-of-staters. And they know they are going to be outnumbered by the thousands.
I feel like he’s not okay. He’s just…too…crazy. at his age he is at risk for lots of brain diseases. I just need some logical medical reason to explain him.
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/15/04/d9/1504d9a3d9ced8de1712859f033b6b29–jack-sparrow-funny-captain-jack-sparrow.jpg
At any given point these days, I feel like I’m either near tears, or a rage induced mental breakdown. This is too much.
Greetings from your psycho-emotional twin.
And triplet.
Yesterday completely redefined my idea of “new low.” I barely slept. Thank goodness for my CB friends.
Honestly, hearing from and talking to like minded people on CB is one of the few things that keep me sane. Sending you all love, especially the American readers.
CB is the only place that people see things the way I do. Hard to find smart people these days. Thanks so much for you guys being around
Same. Also not sleeping and I feel like I’m losing it for real.
Watched the Vice doc about Charlottesville this morning and just broke down crying.
I just don’t want to live in this country anymore. I cannot take 3.5 more years of this…
Piloting a new approach. Instead of asking “what fresh hell today?” I’m saying, “One day closer to his removal or death.” What do you think?
Honestly, I’m just bewildered. I watch the news and think of all of the insane sh*t that’s happening there and my mind is like “yeah, we’re not gonna process this…peace out.” I wish I could have all of you come to Canada, if for no other reason than we’re not defending freaking Nazis. (We’re not perfect but we have maple syrup and health care, and our PM is kind cute.)
No you guys are definitely not defending Nazis, but make no mistake: these guys are everywhere. There was a Canadian dude featured in the Vice doc I referenced above. He drove all the way from Canada to protect a f*cking confederate statue. LOL
PS_The Nazi leader in the documentary referred to Canada as “Canadikzstan”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rebel TV, an Ezra Levant creation is definitely in the middle of the mess. Faith Goldy was at the march and making snarky remarks about the counter protestors seconds before the car crash. Gavin McInnes is linked to the Proud Boys and a Richard Spencer. So sadly there are Canadian racists involved in this.
I’m right there with you. There is a TV in the kitchen at my office and we were all standing there in stunned silence until a colleague walked in and turned it off. She said Trump didn’t deserve our time. She was right.
You’re not alone. I was shaking yesterday while watching this. My boyfriend held me while I cried last night. Didn’t sleep much again
I almost threw up when I saw this. What’s worse is my boyfriend is Army and away training for four more months. I’m dreading having to tell him about this, he was already conflicted about having to officially follow orders from this deplorable human being.
You aren’t alone. Now I am just wondering what to do. I couldn’t let my kids sleep in their rooms, so we played slumber party and they piled in bed with us. I needed to see them to know they are OK. I didn’t sleep much.
Hugs
Yeah, I got 2 minutes into that presser and had to turn it off…and I don’t even live in the US. I don’t know how you guys are coping, this is just a horror show.
I don’t live in the US either-I honestly don’t know if/how I would cope if I was American.
The sane people are hanging by a thread, believe me.
If I could get a bit personal for a second, this has been a crazy year for me in that last October I met my BF. He is truly the most incredible person I’ve ever met and our relationship is the relationship I’ve always dreamed of having.
In terms of my personal life, this is probably the happiest I’ve ever been.
Conversely, this past year has been so trying. Beginning with the fear and dread that I felt for months leading up to the election, the pain of watching HRC lose, and now ending with the terror that accompanies watching our rights, our government protection, our very democracy and of course Obama’s legacy, being swiftly dismantled in front of our faces.
It’s just such a strange feeling to be so happy and in love while I’m watching our country burn to the ground. Just the fact that this is all happening congruently is hard to handle…
…I’m joyful then depressed, full and happy heart one second, filled with despair and sadness the next.
It’s just a constant roller coaster of emotions.
Does anybody have a similar experience? Maybe you are expecting a baby or planning a wedding or something really wonderful while all this awful shit is happening at the same time?
Watching my nieces grow into young teens and seeing them go from awkward, brace-faced gigglers into confident, knowledgable, quirky, beautiful young women of color has been wonder inducing for me. I constantly have to juxtapose this joy with what is going around me. I’m nauseous and anxiety riddled with the fact that these vibrant, curious blessings will become women in Trump’s America.
Yes @kitten. 2 years ago my heart was shattered and I was really depressed for a whole year until I met my boyfriend last summer. I’m so happy with him and so lucky to have him. We’ve been talking about being together forever.
Now that things are going great for me, Trump and his supporters have really brought me down. I’m always worried about what’s happening to our country and upset about arguments with strangers, friends and family who don’t agree with me. Frustrating and scary to have such an unhinged guy in charge of our country and some don’t care or realize there’s trouble. I’ve had medical insurance my entire life, and never thought there was a chance I’d lose it. I don’t know what I’ll do without it, and there’s lots of people who need it even more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those lovely nazis. They only arrived with riot gear on chanting hate speech and nazi slogans because they were afraid of the leftists.
Im off to the Sterling K Brown post to calm myself
I just can’t anymore with seeing this level of racism, sexism and hatred coming from Trump, Republicans and his supporters.
Mother Earth and humanity are weeping seeing that history seems to repeat itself but this time with bigger weapons and consequences.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Republicans will ride this one out because they 1. Want tax cuts for the rich. 2. They agree with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With the added benefit that any left-wing movement can now be painted as ‘violent alt-left’: the one percent is safe from a repeat of Occupy Wall Street and similar wealth redistribution movements. I think most of the GOP supports this smearing of the left. He’s their man.
He’s insane. And I’ve been anxious and mad ever since the election but yesterday I felt outright hatred for people that unleashed him on us. We were outside trump tower during the conference for the DACA protest and everyone got heated once the remarks hit the web.
Legitimately I can say I hate this man and every person that voted for him and enables him now.
You and me too, Nicole.
Yeah I thought about that comment you made here the other day, the one that got some blowback.
And while I think we agreed it was dangerous to say in terms of karma, GOD DAMN if I wasn’t thinking exactly what you wrote (and later edited) all afternoon yesterday.
@kitten: Which is why I officially took it back. But yeah, hard not to think it, huh?
I hate his effing guts. His followers are dead to me. I don’t give a flying eff if they get jobs, healthcare, Opioid programs or if every coal mine collapses (not with anyone in it). Guess what idiots steel is dead. Your jobs are gone. THEY AREN’T COMING BACK! Suffer and suck it up.
Resist
Peace
+ 1000
I think the damage has been done and there won’t be peace in USA for years maybe decades.
It took Germany almost 40 years to get rid of the sins of their forefathers. It may take a lot longer with America and the Republican Party.
I’m over peace.
Thank you Eric for your optimism. Although my bleary eyes initially read “Pence” instead of “Peace,” lol. I’m not sure peace or healing will be achieved, at least in my lifetime.
Pence is cowering in the panic room with the rest of the cowards. In case trump attacks him on Twitter. It was appalling to see a president acting and speaking this way. Those in his party who are not speaking out are – as SNL says – complicit. And talking of complicit, how’s Ivanka? Still advising?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The rest of the world is all going – um… help? The country with more bombs and firepower than the rest of the world put together is being led by an unstable, unhinged, fantasist villain who makes the dictators in the rest of the world look measured and reserved.
and feeling so helpless. I used to live in the US for 13 years and am now back in Germany following closely all the stories coming out of DC. And I cannot believe that the country that was my second home has deteriorated within 8 months like this. And I know that there were a lot of problems under the surface, but at least you had hope that things might move in the right direction. Now we are basically facing a political civil war and who knows how this will end? The GOP does not seem to throw a line in the sand. It gets moved for MILES every other day.
I think most Americans have finally accepted what he is. The part that really is giving increasing anxiety is that we have always believed in our “system of checks and balances” — Senate and Congress, etc. The design of the government was supposed to protect us from this very sort of thing happening. What we are now realizing, in horror and disgust, is that it is not offering any protection to us, but is rather actually now complicit. These people who are there to provide rational balance to protect us from a dangerous president (so unqualified in so many ways), are actually harboring and protecting him — clearly for their own self interest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. It’s pretty awful when you realize that your most immediate concern is neither Putin nor Erdogan but the f*cking Führer of the United States. With the launch codes at his toddler-like fingertips. I was going to write something like “I feel like this is only the beginning.” yesterday but then I thought “Don’t be dramatic.” Let’s be dramatic. Let’s be realistic. Whatever happens, the nazi genie is out of the bottle and even removing 45 won’t change that. It might make it worse.
Chief of Staff Kelly looks like he is going to be sick. If he stays on until the end of the year I will be shocked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was really hoping he could get Trump under control. Seeing Kelly standing with his arms crossed and looking at the floor, showed it’s not working and he might give up
But Kelly’s job as Chief of Staff is not to get Trump under control. It is to manage access to him by controlling the others. Trump himself can’t be controlled; he’s too crazed.
Was the Chief of Staff doing the ‘Mannequin Challenge? !
He needs to get impeached ! like asap !
What I find hard to believe is that no one misguided enough to vote for him saw this coming. He’s BEYOND incompetent.
At least W, Harding, and Nixon can rest easy (or in peace) now, knowing they’ll no longer be in the running for worst president ever.
Many thought he was the character that they watched on The Apprentice for years. Bombastic, but at heart an affable BS-er with friends from all walks of life. This was not his actual self, as we now can see. Exactly the reason that websites about celebs should be covering him now more than ever. Thanks again to Kaiser and the other Celebitchy writers.
They knew. And they agree with him.
He’ll be tied with James Buchanan-the last president who was in office right before a civil war. That’s what he’s aiming for. *vomit*
Are any of us surprised? Trump is a narcissist, a racist, a sexist and a buffoon. He has the IQ of a five year old and the self awareness of a mango. Everything he knows he learned from listening to sycophants, watching Fox and Friends and listening to Alex Jones. If his dad wasn’t a billionaire, if not for his inheritance, he’d, at best, be a failed con man rotting away in jail.
We (everyone who didn’t vote for his incompetent, insecure, lazy ass) already knew this.
The only question now, the only one that matters, is just how many of the people who actually voted for him are going to vote for him again in the next election. I doubt there are enough racists and bigots in America to re-elect him. There weren’t enough to elect him in the first place. But he did sucker enough stupid people to vote for him. Will those stupid people suddenly get smarter between now and the next election? Even if he destroys social safety nets, makes America weaker globally, raises their taxes and takes away their health care?
I’m worried that it won’t matter. They will still vote him because the bat shit they think is the “real news” will just convince them that they have to vote for him again to save America from “lyin’ crooked’ insert democratic candidate”
The only thing that is surprising is that people are surprised at this. This is exactly who he has shown himself to be.
His administration and republicans are on!y upset that he said this out loud.
ITA.
And IMO the republicans are only making noise now because of the overt Nazi symbolism. The racism has been overt for some time and all we got was deafening silence.
Nothing here is surprising. In fact, nothing here is surprising about Trump or his supporters. Were people asleep during the Obama administration? The number of hate groups multiplied incredibly during Obama’s presidency. White supremacy groups, Neo-Nazis, etc. They have been around for decades, maybe longer.
I mean, regardless of that whole “all men are created equal” business in reality this country was built on the concept of white supremacy and religion was used to justify it all. Are we surprised it persists and that Christians are some of its staunchest supporters? These groups are Trump’s base, his core supporters. He will never denounce them.
So no, I am not surprised at all. The US has been heading in this direction for decades but gains in civil rights have blinded many to the reality. Hate groups have infiltrated law enforcement, the judiciary, etc. The have organized. Their resentment is now a weapon and many are in a position to use it.
And Trump is just the manipulator/con-man to take advantage of the racial resentments that run deep in this country. I don’t think Trump is stupid at all. He may not be smart in the traditional way that we expect presidents to be (in that regard then yes he is an idiot) but IMO Trump knows how to read a crowd. He tells them exactly what they want to hear or he says just enough to piss you off but not enough to incriminate himself. He is an opportunist and manipulator, his only ideology is to serve his interests.
Right now, I am saddened by the state of the US. I am sad because it took so little for it to come to this. Certainly all is not lost but if progressives keep fighting each other over relatively small details and don’t start making gains at the local, state and federal levels, it won’t matter. Progressives have a common enemy, we need to keep our eye on the big picture.
The man is literaly clapping for people who would love to put his daughter and grandchildren into gaz chambers. This is crazy !
The Nationalsocialists had “honour aryans”, like the Jewish doctor who treated Klara Hitler. Just like them, Drumpf is a huge hypocrite.
What I find crazy is that plenty of those racist protesters admire a dictatorship where they
- might have been some of the first ones that Hitler got rid of in 1934 because he didn’t need the dumb streetfighters anympre or
- they might have been sent into a camp with a black triangle or who knows what.
It’s been zero days since our last nonsense.
Once again I ask, where is rock bottom? When is enough, enough? How much longer will this monster be allowed to humiliated and endanger us? I’m aghast.
Our president said Nazis are OK. And you shouldn’t protest them without a permit.
I need to up my blood pressure meds.
The man in that video, Kelly?, he looks like he is going to die from stress. That is not a healthy or happy man and he’s too self aware to survive a Trumpocracy.
So surely there are some fine men in ISIS and surely there was some fine men in the Gestapo/S.S.. we should tell that to WWII vets and make them feel guilty that they charged at nice fine people.
He said “charging at US”. Huge give away that indeed 45 is in their groups. There is a video with 45 and Matt Lauer in 2000 where 45 said that David Duke is not a person ‘to be involve with. Who would what to be involve with this hateful guy” . fast forward to 2016,:”I don’t know who he is, i don’t know why you brought up this guy and his group..” Alzheimer on demand
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so effin frustrated with all the comments claiming antifa or BLM are “just as bad” as Nazis.
Um NO.
Antifa and BLM are not responsible for the extermination of millions and neither movement walks around open-carrying assault weapons, draped in military-grade gear. Fascists are not the equivalent of those that fight fascism. To paraphrase Hasan Piker, saying that antifa or BLM is the same as Nazis is like saying that the KKK and civil rights activists were equally as bad during Jim Crowe south.
And he’s tweeting NK again. Saying Kim Jong Un made a “wise and reasoned” decision not to bomb Guam. He’s insane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are mutually reinforcing narratives to induce paranoia: the twin menaces of North Korea and the alt-left, commies within and commies without… it’s an old strategy, but it seems to be working.
The white supremacists and neo Nazis truly got a president to support them. Only in America.
It pains me to say this l, forgive me to the nice people of USA. However, I don’t have any sympathy for USA. Everyone was trying to tell you that Donald Trump is no good and still won’t budge. But when this is atrocity last weekend happen and now this was the final straw. I do not feel sorry for USA. When lay with sleeping dogs expect some fleas.
That’s pretty cold. Do you know that 3 million more Americans voted for Hillary? Most of us knew he was bad, but some only vote for the party, no matter what. Russia hadn’t meddled, things might not be like this.
Nah, I agree with her, and I voted for Hillary. The people who voted for him intentionally hold the most blame, but the rest of us hold a small piece of it, too. I’m more politically active than most people my age, and I still look back and think about everything how much more I could have done. It’s a lot of things, in the end – whether it was due to our negligence in acknowledging the problems of voter suppression and gerrymandering, apathy toward the responsibilities of democracy (Democrats have been bleeding seats for eight years – would we even have this problem with a Congressional majority?), or just plain privileged purity politics and general ignorance toward civil rights discord. We all took democracy for granted. Now we get to see the fallout from that.
The problem is that Kiki has made similarly callous comments before.
Whether she’s right/wrong in her sentiments isn’t really the issue for me. It’s just poor form to come to a forum where people are fearful, angry, and upset just to tell us that we deserve it.
It’s smug and it’s gloating and it brings nothing helpful or interesting to the conversation.
@Kiki your lack of compassion speaks volumes about you.
Thanks a million @kiki. You’re a real sweetheart. Always fun to know someone has no sympathy for my country and its people
I think the vast majority of people who voted for the other candidate knew what he was. Neither your advice nor your sympathy is required here. You can take a seat.
and in a few days he will give a barely coherent press conference or speech and everybody will be ‘oh, he is finally presidential’. I hope this fiasco has proven to the press that he will NEVER be presidential and fit to run a country.
People were on CNN last night saying that trump should apologise but won’t because he never does. But what would he be apologising for? What he said at trump tower was what he actually thinks. An apology wouldn’t change that, it would just be as hypocritical as the “better” speech he made criticising Nazis. RIP Heather, a woman of courage and conviction. 🗽🗽
Remember when Hillary was filleted for daring to suggest his base was FULL of deplorables? Holy cow, I cannot imagine what it must be like for her to see her every admonishment come true, day after day after day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many thanks to CB and all the fine posters here. I hope to God the epitaph for our great republic is not ” They had a permit.” Best to all.
We know Trump is a mob boss. We know he stole the presidency with the help of Putin. I am wondering what is making him so angry now that he is trying to nuke us and unleash nazi violence at the same time? I guess we could say he is crazy, sure. But that seems too easy an answer. Could the Mueller investigation be making headway that is forcing his hand? Chaos and division are his only defenses if indictments come down and undeniable evidence of his crimes is presented to the public.
This is interesting, I didn’t know any of this stuff.
https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/08/15/top-10-misconceptions-about-charlottesville/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no more trying to justify or “interpret” what he said. If you do, you are complicit. You are giving a pass to a man who justified violence and murder committed by Nazis in an American city. Who defended Nazi marchers as “some very fine people”. After taking two days to vomit up the pathetic “there was violence and bigotry on many sides, but remember IT ISN’T MY FAULT!!” he then took 24 hours to prove what all already knew – that his little teleprompter statement naming names was complete and total bullshit.
He’s been showing his true face since well before the election and people justified it, He continued to show his true face after they election and in the months after and people justified it. Gave him huge passes for the tiniest efforts, things they flayed Obama for. And now this. Defending Nazis. Justifying and supporting Nazisim.’
If you are still justifying and supporting him, you ARE him. A Nazi. End of.
Yes. I’ve had this opinion from Day 1. Taken much heat for it, in life and here. Been told that I was cold, unforgiving, had to rise up and be better. Been told that someone’s auntie voted for him, and should that person ditch sweet old auntie from her life because of it?
Yes, yes you should. No deplorables in my life, thank you. Not ever.
Because this was all told before the election. And if you didn’t see it then, you won’t now, and I am too old for this shit in my life.
You are deplorable, every one who voted, supports, is still supporting. The Bernie Bros? F you. The “vote my conscience” people? F you even more.
It’s insane to me what Americans call “free speech”. I live in Brazil and it’s not so great, but at least racism here is a crime, if you offend someone for their skin color they can call the police on you.
To carry a Nazi flag in any way that suggest you’re supporting and promoting it its also something you can be prosecuted for.
It is insane
He stresses me out so bad. Please don’t let him serve his full term.. I am beginning to think he can literally do anything and still be in office.
When a person show you who they are believe them. 45 showed us his drawers and there are no mistaken he’s a Nazi, kkk and white supremacists. Enough is enough. Btw, where is Mitch and Ryan? If they don’t call out 45 by name they are with him.
McConnell and Ryan will happily sell *anyone* downriver to satisfy the corporate donors who line their pockets. The craven greed is mind-boggling.
What I don’t understand is that if the majority of the country want him gone, know that he’s dangerously unfit for the job, then why there haven’t been massive protests after his pro nazi comments?
I mean sure, calling your congressman is effective and of course there have been protests but at local stage.
Why don’t take the examples of South Korea or Romania? in those countries massive pacific protests made a corrupt prime minister resigned and stopped pro corruption reformsms, respectively.
Btw apparently Pence is going to be here, Chile, today. If he thinks we are going to support a US military “intervention” in Venezuela, he’s insane. Good luck trying to convince of that to our female president, who was tortured and exiled by a dictatorship backed by the US.
I hate this man with every fiber of my being. I have very evil thoughts and wishes I can’t state in print. Otherwise, I will defer commenting to all the other compassionate, intelligent, wonderful posters here.
I got teary eyed when I saw the photo of the lady with the message. Is incredibly sad to see what is becoming of the USA in the past months…
He insists on drawing some kind of equivalence between the sides, which I find sickening.
Do I believe there is a regressive left? Yes, I do. And we should push back against them when they pull dumb stuff. But even the most regressive leftist does not advocate killing people. The “alt-right” is perfectly fine with killing or maiming of people like me (for being a “race traitor”) my husband for being “part Arab” and my kids for being mixed race. These people threaten our wellbeing in a way I cannot think of a leftist doing. To even suggest moral equivalence between them is disgusting. But I doubt anybody close to the president can possibly appreciate that, since they stand to lose nothing if these people gain traction (even the president seems quitwe willing to throw his Jewish grandkids to the wolves on this on).
The people he is calling “alt-left” aren’t even leftists or liberals. They are anarchists and not the same thing at all.
They are certainly liberal anarchists. Anarchism runs the gamut across the political spectrum. The ones doing this espouse a leftist form of anarchism (they’re not anarcho-capitalists, for example). I have no issue referring to them as leftists. I have an issue making them morally equivalent to nazis.
I wonder if one of those “fine people” on the other side is one I saw interviewed this morning who sneered at Trump himself for “giving his daughter to a Jew”?
Can we use the actual names for groups? Alt-right is a label they put on themselves but they revealed themselves as who they truly are when they carried swastikas through the streets while chanting “blood and soil.” They are Nazis; they should be called Nazis. Alt-left is a term they put on another group, a group that is actually not liberal and not left but a group of anarchists. They should be called what they truly are: “anarchists.”
I don’t have the strength to watch but I am curious what the people at Fox News said about his comments yesterday.I read he probably got that term “Alt Left” from Sean Hannity.
Trump becoming president says more about America (the election “system”, Americans) than it does about Trump. The so-called “system ” allows a candidate with 3 mill votes less than his opponent to still be called the winner. Some “system”.
We all knew what he stood for but Americans and the “system” put him in power nonetheless. He is just being what he has always been.
And we are all running around acting surprised? Really?
I said I wouldn’t comment again on this thread, but please watch John Lewis’ Note to Self. It’ll make you cry. Hope the link works right.
http://youtu.be/BlD2qsfiBrg
Where’s his Jewish daughter Ivanka during all this? I guess she’s too embarrassed to say anything at this point, not that I blame her. He is an embarrassment and is seriously stressing me out to the point of where it affects my ability to work. I’m terrified either a civil war or nuclear world war will break out any day now and I’m literally all alone. All my friends have moved away, my husband is after 2 years still in his home country still patiently waiting for his visa to legally come here, and my parents live far away too. Perhaps I’m being paranoid, or I sense something coming and it terrifies me.
2/3 of white men voted for this vile, disgusting excuse of a man, along with 53 per cent of white women. Truly shameful, AND scary.
This comedian does a teriffic job of summing up the current situation. Look out for a brilliant analogy that involves testicles.
https://www.facebook.com/JefferiesShow/videos/1743909145909483/
It has always bothered me when people use “excuse me” and mean “shut up” or “move”. He is an ignorant, no class, racist, violence-inciting POS.
The man is KKKrazy!!!
He is not my President. He is not presidential. He is immoral. He is a disgrace to our country. He is not fit to represent the office.
wow i just want to throw up. this orange turd bucket gives me the worst anxiety EVER!!! hes not competent to be a president, he seriously can not articulate his words. my two year okd nephew can talk better than he does!!! i keep waiting for his impeachment. it needs happen and it needs to happen NOW.
Back in the day Ivanka said trump kept Hitler’s speeches by his bedside. His dad was arrested at a KKK rally. He didn’t let black people rent apartments in his building. And then there’s the whole central park 5 thing. So yeah, he’s not a sympathizer…he’s plainly a racist Nazi.
I do wonder what he thought when his son married a Jewish woman and when precious complicit Barbie married Jared. What about his Jewish grandkids?
