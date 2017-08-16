Donald Trump: The ‘alt-left’ came charging at the ‘very fine’ neo-Nazis, okay?

What’s funny/terrible is that when I make a conscious choice to unplug for a few hours, all hell breaks loose. It’s inevitable. I turned everything on and I was like “why is George Washington trending on Twitter?” It was because Donald Trump compared Robert E. Lee to Washington. It was because Donald Trump, the emperor-general of the Federated Russian State of Trumplandia, decided to give an unhinged press conference where he: 1) said the “alt-left” was equally to blame for the Charlottesville terror attacks, 2) defended white supremacists and neo-Nazis as “very fine people,” 3) claimed the alt-left “came charging” at the innocent and fine neo-Nazis, and 4) said the words “you had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent,” a sentence I’m still trying to translate. Here’s the video:

You can read the full text of Trump’s press conference here. I was going to do some excerpts from it but I couldn’t even get halfway through JUST THE TEXT because the man is so clearly mentally ill and unfit for office. Apparently, Trump wasn’t even supposed to take questions – he was just supposed to announce some infrastructure thing and walk away without taking questions. He literally did a press conference on the fly, and these were his actual thoughts, his “hot takes” on racism, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, the Confederacy and all of it. This is what he actually thinks. Assorted tweets:

135 Responses to “Donald Trump: The ‘alt-left’ came charging at the ‘very fine’ neo-Nazis, okay?”

  1. kNY says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:17 am

    He’s so beyond crazy at this point. I have no words.

    Reply
    • Shambles says:
      August 16, 2017 at 7:34 am

      He’s a Nazi Sympathizer. The President of the United States is a Nazi Sympathizer. There is no grey area here.

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        August 16, 2017 at 7:38 am

        This! Trump is morally bankrupt and too unhinged to hide it.

      • Esmom says:
        August 16, 2017 at 7:38 am

        And yet. The vast majority of commenters on my city paper’s website insist that’s not true, that Trump has always been a champion of equality.

        I heard an interesting story yesterday about how much easier it is for the neo Nazis to get together and join forces thanks to the internet. I guess when we are nuked back to the stone age they’ll have to rely on old fashioned methods of finding each other.

      • lightpurple says:
        August 16, 2017 at 7:45 am

        I think “sympathizer” is too kind. The man is a Nazi.

      • Tate says:
        August 16, 2017 at 7:56 am

        He was loud and proud yesterday. Absolutely no grey area.

      • magnoliarose says:
        August 16, 2017 at 8:00 am

        He is a Nazi. Sympathy my ass, he is in a position of power, and he just gave them the nod to go ahead and hurt people. Every injury and death is blood on his micro hands.

      • BlueSky says:
        August 16, 2017 at 8:02 am

        Make no mistake, The GOP owns this POS. Silence speaks volumes. And for all those that still support this a-hole, you are complicit in racism and on the same side as the white supremacist or whatever name they are trying to use to rebrand themselves to make them seem more mainstream.

      • Emma33 says:
        August 16, 2017 at 8:19 am

        He has this weird love of authoritarian leaders and of strong-men, and somewhere in his twisted mind he probably sees the alt-right in this light as well, as somehow being ‘strong’.

        This may be a very unpopular viewpoint, but I don’t see him as being motivated primarily by racism, I think he has a psychological motivation to associate himself with whichever group he feels most accurately reflect how he would like to imagine himself…and in this case it’s the gun-toting neo-Nazis. Of course, Bannon etc are influencing him, but I think there are other factors involved as well.

        I see Trump as a narcissist who is essentially devoid of values and ethics, he literally believes in nothing. Of course, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t exhibit racist (and sexist) attitudes and behaviours, he absolutely does, but I don’t think that at the core of himself he holds any true beliefs in anything.

        (Not sure if I have expressed myself very well there!)

      • Scal says:
        August 16, 2017 at 9:47 am

        THIS. He’s a Nazi. “there were some very fine people walking out there who weren’t nazi’s or white supremacists’ FINE PEOPLE DO NOT WALK OR PROTEST WITH NAZI’S.

        What really shakes me to my core are the people defending him. Well of course both sides are to blame they say! I have no idea how to respond to them.

      • Vizia says:
        August 16, 2017 at 10:24 am

        Yeah, I’m with Emma33. He has very few people still cheering for him, and his loyalty lies with them, and this hate group is a big part of the small portion of support that he still has left. This is how he got elected–tell the crowd in front of you what they want to hear. There’s no substance behind his words. He didn’t “lock her up”, he put no real effort into “repeal and replace” or “build the wall” or anything else he spews. He just wants the cheering crowd and says whatever he has to to make them cheer. This is why people say that he’s not personally racist/neo-nazi etc etc etc. He’s nothing. Dead inside. He’s just the guy who wants the adulation, he believes in nothing but himself. I say this as a person who has card-carrying (literally, they have cards) KKK members in her family history, and as a mental health professional (Goldwater Rule be damned!). He does not believe, with that gut-churning horrible self-righteous hate and certainty, that whites are better than everyone. He believes that *he* is better than everyone else, white, black GOP, Democrats, other rich white guys, all other world leaders, all other humans. And he’ll defend anyone who reflects that back to him.

    • Esmerelda says:
      August 16, 2017 at 8:17 am

      I’m afraid he’s perfectly sane. Fanning the flame of the Civil War will keep all attention away from his shady deals and keep his base energised while he takes away their health care – and if he’s ever prosecuted for even one unrelated thing, he can whine “they’re trying to silence me for telling the non PC truth! Evil alt-left commies!”
      It’s a even better smokescreen for him than twitter feuding with North Korea – less risk of being taken to task by the international community.
      (Also, I think he means what he says – he’s a true believer, a true fascist – but he decided to double down because he thinks it’s expedient)

      Reply
      • adastraperaspera says:
        August 16, 2017 at 8:20 am

        Agreed.

      • Kitten says:
        August 16, 2017 at 8:41 am

        Totally agree, Esmom, and it’s f*cking WORKING. His base is as fired up as ever.

        I had four people in my FB almost simultaneously post some version of this after the presser yesterday: “I’ve had it. Done. If you are still supporting this guy just unfriend me” and these are all people who only post about politics occasionally.

        The divide has never been stronger.

        I expect that the rally here in Boston on Saturday won’t be remotely as volatile as the one in WV. We are not an open-carry state and I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s exactly why so many Nazi leaders have dropped out of the protest. These assholes are scared as shit without their assault rifles and military gear.

      • Megan says:
        August 16, 2017 at 8:42 am

        I think he was straight up pi$$ed that the media didn’t fall to the ground and kiss his feet after his speech on Monday and he wanted to scream about it. That said, I think someone else, like Steve Bannon or Stephen Miller, may be stoking his anger to create a distraction and empower their neo-nazi fan boys

      • Esmerelda says:
        August 16, 2017 at 9:11 am

        @Kitten
        About the Boston rally – I think it’s half cowardice half planning: the right is trying to manipulate the narrative to paint the left as the ‘true villain’ – if they can generate a situation where just one dumb antifa charges a handful of ‘peacefully protesting’ neo-nazis, they win.

        Trump has given them a bare-bones script, the alt-right is now regrouping and thinking how to follow it, IMHO.

      • lightpurple says:
        August 16, 2017 at 9:28 am

        @Kitten, yes, I think being told they can’t march with their rifles and semi-automatic weapons is discouraging many of them from attending. They simply lack real courage without their guns to prop them up and act as substitutes for their impotent penises. And you can’t very well conceal a rifle. Also, MA has no reciprocity for gun licenses from any other state – you must have a MA license to have a gun in MA, so that right there knocks out the out-of-staters. And they know they are going to be outnumbered by the thousands.

      • Llamas says:
        August 16, 2017 at 10:34 am

        I feel like he’s not okay. He’s just…too…crazy. at his age he is at risk for lots of brain diseases. I just need some logical medical reason to explain him.

        https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/15/04/d9/1504d9a3d9ced8de1712859f033b6b29–jack-sparrow-funny-captain-jack-sparrow.jpg

  2. KJA says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:19 am

    At any given point these days, I feel like I’m either near tears, or a rage induced mental breakdown. This is too much.

    Reply
    • Who ARE these people? says:
      August 16, 2017 at 7:25 am

      Greetings from your psycho-emotional twin.

      Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      August 16, 2017 at 7:29 am

      Honestly, I’m just bewildered. I watch the news and think of all of the insane sh*t that’s happening there and my mind is like “yeah, we’re not gonna process this…peace out.” I wish I could have all of you come to Canada, if for no other reason than we’re not defending freaking Nazis. (We’re not perfect but we have maple syrup and health care, and our PM is kind cute.)

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        August 16, 2017 at 8:47 am

        No you guys are definitely not defending Nazis, but make no mistake: these guys are everywhere. There was a Canadian dude featured in the Vice doc I referenced above. He drove all the way from Canada to protect a f*cking confederate statue. LOL

        PS_The Nazi leader in the documentary referred to Canada as “Canadikzstan”
        *eye roll* I guess life is so hard in Canada for the poor oppressed white man??

      • Still_Sarah says:
        August 16, 2017 at 8:54 am

        @ LadyMtl : Well said! I am from Hamilton, Canada’s steel town. I am beyond sad at what the USA seems to be turning into. Americans deserve so much better.

      • Nic919 says:
        August 16, 2017 at 9:29 am

        Rebel TV, an Ezra Levant creation is definitely in the middle of the mess. Faith Goldy was at the march and making snarky remarks about the counter protestors seconds before the car crash. Gavin McInnes is linked to the Proud Boys and a Richard Spencer. So sadly there are Canadian racists involved in this.

    • Megan says:
      August 16, 2017 at 7:33 am

      I’m right there with you. There is a TV in the kitchen at my office and we were all standing there in stunned silence until a colleague walked in and turned it off. She said Trump didn’t deserve our time. She was right.

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      August 16, 2017 at 7:44 am

      You’re not alone. I was shaking yesterday while watching this. My boyfriend held me while I cried last night. Didn’t sleep much again

      Reply
      • CuriousCole says:
        August 16, 2017 at 10:30 am

        I almost threw up when I saw this. What’s worse is my boyfriend is Army and away training for four more months. I’m dreading having to tell him about this, he was already conflicted about having to officially follow orders from this deplorable human being.

    • magnoliarose says:
      August 16, 2017 at 8:09 am

      You aren’t alone. Now I am just wondering what to do. I couldn’t let my kids sleep in their rooms, so we played slumber party and they piled in bed with us. I needed to see them to know they are OK. I didn’t sleep much.

      Reply
    • Emma33 says:
      August 16, 2017 at 8:22 am

      Yeah, I got 2 minutes into that presser and had to turn it off…and I don’t even live in the US. I don’t know how you guys are coping, this is just a horror show.

      Reply
      • KJA says:
        August 16, 2017 at 8:32 am

        I don’t live in the US either-I honestly don’t know if/how I would cope if I was American.

      • Kitten says:
        August 16, 2017 at 8:57 am

        The sane people are hanging by a thread, believe me.

        If I could get a bit personal for a second, this has been a crazy year for me in that last October I met my BF. He is truly the most incredible person I’ve ever met and our relationship is the relationship I’ve always dreamed of having.
        In terms of my personal life, this is probably the happiest I’ve ever been.

        Conversely, this past year has been so trying. Beginning with the fear and dread that I felt for months leading up to the election, the pain of watching HRC lose, and now ending with the terror that accompanies watching our rights, our government protection, our very democracy and of course Obama’s legacy, being swiftly dismantled in front of our faces.

        It’s just such a strange feeling to be so happy and in love while I’m watching our country burn to the ground. Just the fact that this is all happening congruently is hard to handle…
        …I’m joyful then depressed, full and happy heart one second, filled with despair and sadness the next.

        It’s just a constant roller coaster of emotions.

        Does anybody have a similar experience? Maybe you are expecting a baby or planning a wedding or something really wonderful while all this awful shit is happening at the same time?

      • Enough Already says:
        August 16, 2017 at 10:30 am

        Watching my nieces grow into young teens and seeing them go from awkward, brace-faced gigglers into confident, knowledgable, quirky, beautiful young women of color has been wonder inducing for me. I constantly have to juxtapose this joy with what is going around me. I’m nauseous and anxiety riddled with the fact that these vibrant, curious blessings will become women in Trump’s America.

      • Beth says:
        August 16, 2017 at 10:58 am

        Yes @kitten. 2 years ago my heart was shattered and I was really depressed for a whole year until I met my boyfriend last summer. I’m so happy with him and so lucky to have him. We’ve been talking about being together forever.

        Now that things are going great for me, Trump and his supporters have really brought me down. I’m always worried about what’s happening to our country and upset about arguments with strangers, friends and family who don’t agree with me. Frustrating and scary to have such an unhinged guy in charge of our country and some don’t care or realize there’s trouble. I’ve had medical insurance my entire life, and never thought there was a chance I’d lose it. I don’t know what I’ll do without it, and there’s lots of people who need it even more.

        I now go from being so happy one day, and having anxiety attacks the next day. Totally unfair for this to happen. Let’s hope for impeachment and maybe the next 3 and a half years won’t be as bad as Trump has made it.

    • Payal says:
      August 16, 2017 at 9:35 am

      I’m thinking I may not survive a full term of Trump.

      Reply
    • CityGirl says:
      August 16, 2017 at 10:23 am

      KJA – you’ve summed it up perfectly

      Reply
  3. Lindy79 says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Those lovely nazis. They only arrived with riot gear on chanting hate speech and nazi slogans because they were afraid of the leftists.

    Im off to the Sterling K Brown post to calm myself

    Reply
  4. Maya says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:20 am

    I just can’t anymore with seeing this level of racism, sexism and hatred coming from Trump, Republicans and his supporters.

    Mother Earth and humanity are weeping seeing that history seems to repeat itself but this time with bigger weapons and consequences.

    I am not a praying kind of person but I praying now for those poor people in America who don’t support this hatred. I hope this nightmare ends soon without more lives lost.

    Reply
  5. Jenns says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:22 am

    And what will happen to him? Nothing. Absolutely nothing.

    Republicans will ride this one out because they 1. Want tax cuts for the rich. 2. They agree with him.

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:23 am

    He’s insane. And I’ve been anxious and mad ever since the election but yesterday I felt outright hatred for people that unleashed him on us. We were outside trump tower during the conference for the DACA protest and everyone got heated once the remarks hit the web.
    Legitimately I can say I hate this man and every person that voted for him and enables him now.

    Reply
  7. Eric says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Resist
    Remove
    Peace

    Reply
  8. Lenn says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:25 am

    I don’t even live in the US and I go to bed at night wondering what the hell will happen next. I feel like something horrible is brewing.

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      August 16, 2017 at 7:42 am

      The rest of the world is all going – um… help? The country with more bombs and firepower than the rest of the world put together is being led by an unstable, unhinged, fantasist villain who makes the dictators in the rest of the world look measured and reserved.

      Reply
      • Maria F. says:
        August 16, 2017 at 7:55 am

        and feeling so helpless. I used to live in the US for 13 years and am now back in Germany following closely all the stories coming out of DC. And I cannot believe that the country that was my second home has deteriorated within 8 months like this. And I know that there were a lot of problems under the surface, but at least you had hope that things might move in the right direction. Now we are basically facing a political civil war and who knows how this will end? The GOP does not seem to throw a line in the sand. It gets moved for MILES every other day.

      • Mumzy says:
        August 16, 2017 at 8:02 am

        I think most Americans have finally accepted what he is. The part that really is giving increasing anxiety is that we have always believed in our “system of checks and balances” — Senate and Congress, etc. The design of the government was supposed to protect us from this very sort of thing happening. What we are now realizing, in horror and disgust, is that it is not offering any protection to us, but is rather actually now complicit. These people who are there to provide rational balance to protect us from a dangerous president (so unqualified in so many ways), are actually harboring and protecting him — clearly for their own self interest.

      • Megan says:
        August 16, 2017 at 8:49 am

        @Mumzy Ryan and McCain didn’t have the guts to call out Trunp by name. They are so damn complicit we need a new word for it.

    • littlemissnaughty says:
      August 16, 2017 at 7:55 am

      Yeah. It’s pretty awful when you realize that your most immediate concern is neither Putin nor Erdogan but the f*cking Führer of the United States. With the launch codes at his toddler-like fingertips. I was going to write something like “I feel like this is only the beginning.” yesterday but then I thought “Don’t be dramatic.” Let’s be dramatic. Let’s be realistic. Whatever happens, the nazi genie is out of the bottle and even removing 45 won’t change that. It might make it worse.

      Reply
  9. RBC says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Chief of Staff Kelly looks like he is going to be sick. If he stays on until the end of the year I will be shocked.

    Reply
  10. anonymous says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:30 am

    He needs to get impeached ! like asap !

    Reply
  11. Alix says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:31 am

    What I find hard to believe is that no one misguided enough to vote for him saw this coming. He’s BEYOND incompetent.

    At least W, Harding, and Nixon can rest easy (or in peace) now, knowing they’ll no longer be in the running for worst president ever.

    Reply
  12. TPOE says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Are any of us surprised? Trump is a narcissist, a racist, a sexist and a buffoon. He has the IQ of a five year old and the self awareness of a mango. Everything he knows he learned from listening to sycophants, watching Fox and Friends and listening to Alex Jones. If his dad wasn’t a billionaire, if not for his inheritance, he’d, at best, be a failed con man rotting away in jail.

    We (everyone who didn’t vote for his incompetent, insecure, lazy ass) already knew this.

    The only question now, the only one that matters, is just how many of the people who actually voted for him are going to vote for him again in the next election. I doubt there are enough racists and bigots in America to re-elect him. There weren’t enough to elect him in the first place. But he did sucker enough stupid people to vote for him. Will those stupid people suddenly get smarter between now and the next election? Even if he destroys social safety nets, makes America weaker globally, raises their taxes and takes away their health care?

    I’m worried that it won’t matter. They will still vote him because the bat shit they think is the “real news” will just convince them that they have to vote for him again to save America from “lyin’ crooked’ insert democratic candidate”

    Reply
    • Jenns says:
      August 16, 2017 at 7:41 am

      The only thing that is surprising is that people are surprised at this. This is exactly who he has shown himself to be.

      His administration and republicans are on!y upset that he said this out loud.

      Reply
    • abby says:
      August 16, 2017 at 8:20 am

      ITA.

      And IMO the republicans are only making noise now because of the overt Nazi symbolism. The racism has been overt for some time and all we got was deafening silence.

      Nothing here is surprising. In fact, nothing here is surprising about Trump or his supporters. Were people asleep during the Obama administration? The number of hate groups multiplied incredibly during Obama’s presidency. White supremacy groups, Neo-Nazis, etc. They have been around for decades, maybe longer.
      I mean, regardless of that whole “all men are created equal” business in reality this country was built on the concept of white supremacy and religion was used to justify it all. Are we surprised it persists and that Christians are some of its staunchest supporters? These groups are Trump’s base, his core supporters. He will never denounce them.

      So no, I am not surprised at all. The US has been heading in this direction for decades but gains in civil rights have blinded many to the reality. Hate groups have infiltrated law enforcement, the judiciary, etc. The have organized. Their resentment is now a weapon and many are in a position to use it.
      And Trump is just the manipulator/con-man to take advantage of the racial resentments that run deep in this country. I don’t think Trump is stupid at all. He may not be smart in the traditional way that we expect presidents to be (in that regard then yes he is an idiot) but IMO Trump knows how to read a crowd. He tells them exactly what they want to hear or he says just enough to piss you off but not enough to incriminate himself. He is an opportunist and manipulator, his only ideology is to serve his interests.
      Right now, I am saddened by the state of the US. I am sad because it took so little for it to come to this. Certainly all is not lost but if progressives keep fighting each other over relatively small details and don’t start making gains at the local, state and federal levels, it won’t matter. Progressives have a common enemy, we need to keep our eye on the big picture.

      Reply
  13. anonymous says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:32 am

    The man is literaly clapping for people who would love to put his daughter and grandchildren into gaz chambers. This is crazy !

    Reply
    • Valois says:
      August 16, 2017 at 7:52 am

      The Nationalsocialists had “honour aryans”, like the Jewish doctor who treated Klara Hitler. Just like them, Drumpf is a huge hypocrite.

      What I find crazy is that plenty of those racist protesters admire a dictatorship where they
      - might have been some of the first ones that Hitler got rid of in 1934 because he didn’t need the dumb streetfighters anympre or
      - they might have been sent into a camp with a black triangle or who knows what.

      Reply
  14. Radley says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:33 am

    It’s been zero days since our last nonsense.

    Once again I ask, where is rock bottom? When is enough, enough? How much longer will this monster be allowed to humiliated and endanger us? I’m aghast.

    Reply
  15. Rapunzel says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Our president said Nazis are OK. And you shouldn’t protest them without a permit.

    I need to up my blood pressure meds.

    Reply
  16. detritus says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:37 am

    The man in that video, Kelly?, he looks like he is going to die from stress. That is not a healthy or happy man and he’s too self aware to survive a Trumpocracy.

    Reply
  17. trollontheloose says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:39 am

    So surely there are some fine men in ISIS and surely there was some fine men in the Gestapo/S.S.. we should tell that to WWII vets and make them feel guilty that they charged at nice fine people.
    He said “charging at US”. Huge give away that indeed 45 is in their groups. There is a video with 45 and Matt Lauer in 2000 where 45 said that David Duke is not a person ‘to be involve with. Who would what to be involve with this hateful guy” . fast forward to 2016,:”I don’t know who he is, i don’t know why you brought up this guy and his group..” Alzheimer on demand

    Reply
    • LittlestRoman says:
      August 16, 2017 at 9:39 am

      “Fine men” indeed. Usually, I’m able to ignore The Great and Powerful Cheeto, but something about his unhinged lunacy yesterday got under my skin. I just keep thinking about my dear grandpa who suffered from decades of PTSD because of the atrocities he saw in Germany. The president is spitting on the sacrifices he made and it’s hard for me to put into words how livid that makes me.

      Reply
  18. IlsaLund says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:41 am

    So now Trump and the rest of the White House white supremacist have entered the “alt-left” term into the media. No such thing exists but it will be trumpeted and used ad nauseum to justify the actions of all the crazy domestic terrorists. They’ll use that term to further confuse the mindless sheep in this country who are too lazy to educate themselves about who the real danger is to our society. Just watch and see how all of those racists will start throwing the term alt-left around the same as they call everything fake news.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      August 16, 2017 at 9:34 am

      I am so effin frustrated with all the comments claiming antifa or BLM are “just as bad” as Nazis.

      Um NO.

      Antifa and BLM are not responsible for the extermination of millions and neither movement walks around open-carrying assault weapons, draped in military-grade gear. Fascists are not the equivalent of those that fight fascism. To paraphrase Hasan Piker, saying that antifa or BLM is the same as Nazis is like saying that the KKK and civil rights activists were equally as bad during Jim Crowe south.

      Reply
  19. Rapunzel says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:43 am

    And he’s tweeting NK again. Saying Kim Jong Un made a “wise and reasoned” decision not to bomb Guam. He’s insane.

    Reply
  20. Lolo86lf says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:44 am

    The white supremacists and neo Nazis truly got a president to support them. Only in America.

    Reply
  21. Kiki says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:57 am

    It pains me to say this l, forgive me to the nice people of USA. However, I don’t have any sympathy for USA. Everyone was trying to tell you that Donald Trump is no good and still won’t budge. But when this is atrocity last weekend happen and now this was the final straw. I do not feel sorry for USA. When lay with sleeping dogs expect some fleas.

    Reply
    • Honey says:
      August 16, 2017 at 8:12 am

      That’s pretty cold. Do you know that 3 million more Americans voted for Hillary? Most of us knew he was bad, but some only vote for the party, no matter what. Russia hadn’t meddled, things might not be like this.

      Reply
      • Veronica says:
        August 16, 2017 at 9:04 am

        Nah, I agree with her, and I voted for Hillary. The people who voted for him intentionally hold the most blame, but the rest of us hold a small piece of it, too. I’m more politically active than most people my age, and I still look back and think about everything how much more I could have done. It’s a lot of things, in the end – whether it was due to our negligence in acknowledging the problems of voter suppression and gerrymandering, apathy toward the responsibilities of democracy (Democrats have been bleeding seats for eight years – would we even have this problem with a Congressional majority?), or just plain privileged purity politics and general ignorance toward civil rights discord. We all took democracy for granted. Now we get to see the fallout from that.

      • Kitten says:
        August 16, 2017 at 9:28 am

        The problem is that Kiki has made similarly callous comments before.
        Whether she’s right/wrong in her sentiments isn’t really the issue for me. It’s just poor form to come to a forum where people are fearful, angry, and upset just to tell us that we deserve it.
        It’s smug and it’s gloating and it brings nothing helpful or interesting to the conversation.

    • Megan says:
      August 16, 2017 at 8:35 am

      @Kiki your lack of compassion speaks volumes about you.

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      August 16, 2017 at 8:54 am

      Thanks a million @kiki. You’re a real sweetheart. Always fun to know someone has no sympathy for my country and its people

      Reply
    • Payal says:
      August 16, 2017 at 9:33 am

      I think the vast majority of people who voted for the other candidate knew what he was. Neither your advice nor your sympathy is required here. You can take a seat.

      Reply
  22. Maria F. says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:57 am

    and in a few days he will give a barely coherent press conference or speech and everybody will be ‘oh, he is finally presidential’. I hope this fiasco has proven to the press that he will NEVER be presidential and fit to run a country.

    Reply
    • Annetommy says:
      August 16, 2017 at 8:49 am

      People were on CNN last night saying that trump should apologise but won’t because he never does. But what would he be apologising for? What he said at trump tower was what he actually thinks. An apology wouldn’t change that, it would just be as hypocritical as the “better” speech he made criticising Nazis. RIP Heather, a woman of courage and conviction. 🗽🗽

      Reply
  23. CC says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Remember when Hillary was filleted for daring to suggest his base was FULL of deplorables? Holy cow, I cannot imagine what it must be like for her to see her every admonishment come true, day after day after day.

    Reply
  24. third ginger says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Many thanks to CB and all the fine posters here. I hope to God the epitaph for our great republic is not ” They had a permit.” Best to all.

    Reply
  25. adastraperaspera says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:12 am

    We know Trump is a mob boss. We know he stole the presidency with the help of Putin. I am wondering what is making him so angry now that he is trying to nuke us and unleash nazi violence at the same time? I guess we could say he is crazy, sure. But that seems too easy an answer. Could the Mueller investigation be making headway that is forcing his hand? Chaos and division are his only defenses if indictments come down and undeniable evidence of his crimes is presented to the public.

    Reply
  26. Giulia says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:12 am

    This is interesting, I didn’t know any of this stuff.
    https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/08/15/top-10-misconceptions-about-charlottesville/

    Reply
  27. Neelyo says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Every Republican politician needs to be asked if they agree with their party leader that Nazis and White Supremacists are ‘good, fine people’.

    Reply
  28. IndifferentCat says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:18 am

    I think it will be very hard for so many Americans to get rid of Trump because they will have to admit that they made a mistake. That’s not something the US is historically very good at doing.

    Reply
  29. grabbyhands says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Not much to add except I am done with the “but we have to try and understand these people and why they voted for him” bullshit. Done.

    There is no more trying to justify or “interpret” what he said. If you do, you are complicit. You are giving a pass to a man who justified violence and murder committed by Nazis in an American city. Who defended Nazi marchers as “some very fine people”. After taking two days to vomit up the pathetic “there was violence and bigotry on many sides, but remember IT ISN’T MY FAULT!!” he then took 24 hours to prove what all already knew – that his little teleprompter statement naming names was complete and total bullshit.

    He’s been showing his true face since well before the election and people justified it, He continued to show his true face after they election and in the months after and people justified it. Gave him huge passes for the tiniest efforts, things they flayed Obama for. And now this. Defending Nazis. Justifying and supporting Nazisim.’

    If you are still justifying and supporting him, you ARE him. A Nazi. End of.

    Reply
    • ArchieGoodwin says:
      August 16, 2017 at 8:39 am

      Yes. I’ve had this opinion from Day 1. Taken much heat for it, in life and here. Been told that I was cold, unforgiving, had to rise up and be better. Been told that someone’s auntie voted for him, and should that person ditch sweet old auntie from her life because of it?
      Yes, yes you should. No deplorables in my life, thank you. Not ever.

      Because this was all told before the election. And if you didn’t see it then, you won’t now, and I am too old for this shit in my life.

      You are deplorable, every one who voted, supports, is still supporting. The Bernie Bros? F you. The “vote my conscience” people? F you even more.

      Reply
  30. Marta says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:32 am

    It’s insane to me what Americans call “free speech”. I live in Brazil and it’s not so great, but at least racism here is a crime, if you offend someone for their skin color they can call the police on you.
    To carry a Nazi flag in any way that suggest you’re supporting and promoting it its also something you can be prosecuted for.

    Reply
  31. snowflake says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:35 am

    He stresses me out so bad. Please don’t let him serve his full term.. I am beginning to think he can literally do anything and still be in office.

    Reply
  32. B n A fn says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:40 am

    When a person show you who they are believe them. 45 showed us his drawers and there are no mistaken he’s a Nazi, kkk and white supremacists. Enough is enough. Btw, where is Mitch and Ryan? If they don’t call out 45 by name they are with him.

    Reply
  33. monserrat mendoza says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:42 am

    What I don’t understand is that if the majority of the country want him gone, know that he’s dangerously unfit for the job, then why there haven’t been massive protests after his pro nazi comments?
    I mean sure, calling your congressman is effective and of course there have been protests but at local stage.

    Why don’t take the examples of South Korea or Romania? in those countries massive pacific protests made a corrupt prime minister resigned and stopped pro corruption reformsms, respectively.

    Btw apparently Pence is going to be here, Chile, today. If he thinks we are going to support a US military “intervention” in Venezuela, he’s insane. Good luck trying to convince of that to our female president, who was tortured and exiled by a dictatorship backed by the US.

    Reply
  34. Jerusha says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I hate this man with every fiber of my being. I have very evil thoughts and wishes I can’t state in print. Otherwise, I will defer commenting to all the other compassionate, intelligent, wonderful posters here.

    Reply
  35. Tyrant Destroyed says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I got teary eyed when I saw the photo of the lady with the message. Is incredibly sad to see what is becoming of the USA in the past months…

    Reply
  36. Sam the pink says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:04 am

    He insists on drawing some kind of equivalence between the sides, which I find sickening.

    Do I believe there is a regressive left? Yes, I do. And we should push back against them when they pull dumb stuff. But even the most regressive leftist does not advocate killing people. The “alt-right” is perfectly fine with killing or maiming of people like me (for being a “race traitor”) my husband for being “part Arab” and my kids for being mixed race. These people threaten our wellbeing in a way I cannot think of a leftist doing. To even suggest moral equivalence between them is disgusting. But I doubt anybody close to the president can possibly appreciate that, since they stand to lose nothing if these people gain traction (even the president seems quitwe willing to throw his Jewish grandkids to the wolves on this on).

    Reply
  37. seesittellsit says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I wonder if one of those “fine people” on the other side is one I saw interviewed this morning who sneered at Trump himself for “giving his daughter to a Jew”?

    Reply
  38. lightpurple says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Can we use the actual names for groups? Alt-right is a label they put on themselves but they revealed themselves as who they truly are when they carried swastikas through the streets while chanting “blood and soil.” They are Nazis; they should be called Nazis. Alt-left is a term they put on another group, a group that is actually not liberal and not left but a group of anarchists. They should be called what they truly are: “anarchists.”

    Reply
  39. BJ says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I don’t have the strength to watch but I am curious what the people at Fox News said about his comments yesterday.I read he probably got that term “Alt Left” from Sean Hannity.

    Reply
  40. Big D says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Trump becoming president says more about America (the election “system”, Americans) than it does about Trump. The so-called “system ” allows a candidate with 3 mill votes less than his opponent to still be called the winner. Some “system”.
    We all knew what he stood for but Americans and the “system” put him in power nonetheless. He is just being what he has always been.
    And we are all running around acting surprised? Really?

    Reply
  41. Jerusha says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I said I wouldn’t comment again on this thread, but please watch John Lewis’ Note to Self. It’ll make you cry. Hope the link works right.
    http://youtu.be/BlD2qsfiBrg

    Reply
  42. Chicken N pastry says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Where’s his Jewish daughter Ivanka during all this? I guess she’s too embarrassed to say anything at this point, not that I blame her. He is an embarrassment and is seriously stressing me out to the point of where it affects my ability to work. I’m terrified either a civil war or nuclear world war will break out any day now and I’m literally all alone. All my friends have moved away, my husband is after 2 years still in his home country still patiently waiting for his visa to legally come here, and my parents live far away too. Perhaps I’m being paranoid, or I sense something coming and it terrifies me.

    Reply
  43. DLebel says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:11 am

    2/3 of white men voted for this vile, disgusting excuse of a man, along with 53 per cent of white women. Truly shameful, AND scary.

    Reply
  44. Elizabeth says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:15 am

    This comedian does a teriffic job of summing up the current situation. Look out for a brilliant analogy that involves testicles.

    https://www.facebook.com/JefferiesShow/videos/1743909145909483/

    Reply
  45. tw says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:32 am

    It has always bothered me when people use “excuse me” and mean “shut up” or “move”. He is an ignorant, no class, racist, violence-inciting POS.

    Reply
  46. belindaya says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:37 am

    The man is KKKrazy!!!

    Reply
  47. Annie G says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:38 am

    He is not my President. He is not presidential. He is immoral. He is a disgrace to our country. He is not fit to represent the office.

    Reply
  48. Lady Cali says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:41 am

    wow i just want to throw up. this orange turd bucket gives me the worst anxiety EVER!!! hes not competent to be a president, he seriously can not articulate his words. my two year okd nephew can talk better than he does!!! i keep waiting for his impeachment. it needs happen and it needs to happen NOW.

    Reply
  49. Lyla says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Back in the day Ivanka said trump kept Hitler’s speeches by his bedside. His dad was arrested at a KKK rally. He didn’t let black people rent apartments in his building. And then there’s the whole central park 5 thing. So yeah, he’s not a sympathizer…he’s plainly a racist Nazi.

    I do wonder what he thought when his son married a Jewish woman and when precious complicit Barbie married Jared. What about his Jewish grandkids?

    Reply

