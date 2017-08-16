Donald Trump: The ‘alt-left’ came charging at the ‘very fine’ neo-Nazis, okay?

Embed from Getty Images

What’s funny/terrible is that when I make a conscious choice to unplug for a few hours, all hell breaks loose. It’s inevitable. I turned everything on and I was like “why is George Washington trending on Twitter?” It was because Donald Trump compared Robert E. Lee to Washington. It was because Donald Trump, the emperor-general of the Federated Russian State of Trumplandia, decided to give an unhinged press conference where he: 1) said the “alt-left” was equally to blame for the Charlottesville terror attacks, 2) defended white supremacists and neo-Nazis as “very fine people,” 3) claimed the alt-left “came charging” at the innocent and fine neo-Nazis, and 4) said the words “you had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent,” a sentence I’m still trying to translate. Here’s the video:

You can read the full text of Trump’s press conference here. I was going to do some excerpts from it but I couldn’t even get halfway through JUST THE TEXT because the man is so clearly mentally ill and unfit for office. Apparently, Trump wasn’t even supposed to take questions – he was just supposed to announce some infrastructure thing and walk away without taking questions. He literally did a press conference on the fly, and these were his actual thoughts, his “hot takes” on racism, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, the Confederacy and all of it. This is what he actually thinks. Assorted tweets:

Trump dropped that "George Washington had slaves" reveal like he really had some good tea congrats on passing third grade — Ira Madison III (@ira) August 15, 2017

When someone shows you who they are, you believe them. Trump is again letting white supremacists off the hook for #Charlottesville violence. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) August 15, 2017

Another dangerous "Alt-Left" thug yesterday in New York. pic.twitter.com/0zjS2GBJrn — Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) August 15, 2017

Apparently I just missed the presser where Trump became Presidency of the Confederacy. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 15, 2017

My favorite part is when the president equated Robert E. Lee with George Washington, and it was, like, the ninth-worst thing he said — Grant Brisbee (@mccoveychron) August 15, 2017

WATCH: Chief of Staff Kelly listens to Pres. Trump speak during the president's news conference at Trump Tower today – @kristindonnelly pic.twitter.com/YX86aXB8iN — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) August 15, 2017

