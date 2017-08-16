Surrogate daughter-wife Hope Hicks, 28, will be the new White House comm. director

President Trump Participates In a roundtable with women small business owners

Did you know that for Donald Trump, there exists a woman who is the perfect blend of Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump? That woman is Hope Hicks, the perfect work daughter-wife. Where Melania behaves as if she’s living in the White House under duress, and Ivanka behaves as if she’s always about to throw a tantrum if daddy doesn’t listen to her advice, Hope Hicks has long been Donald Trump’s rock. Hope actually enjoys being around Trump. Hope never tries to change him. She never tries to convince him to be anything other than what he is. Hope Hicks is one of the few people to successfully transition from working under Trump at Trump Tower to being one of his most necessary people in the White House. She functions as his right-hand lady, and she’s often been in the room when he does or says something crazy. She is Trump’s river of calm – always pliant, always quiet and never on the record. If you’d like to read more about her, GQ profiled her last year, during the campaign.

Obviously, there are rumors that Hope Hicks and Trump have been bangin’ this whole time. I don’t know about that, mostly because I suspect that Trump can’t function without help from little blue pills at this point. But in other ways, yes, Hope functions as his work mistress and she fulfills his needs better than Ivanka and Melania. And now she’s going to fill one more position, apparently: White House Communications Director? That’s the exclusive from the Daily Caller:

Hope Hicks will be named the new White House communications director, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned. President Trump has offered the job to Hicks and she has accepted the position, according to a White House insider. Hicks has been close by Trump’s side since the early days of the campaign and is one of his most trusted staffers. She has been serving on the press team in more of a behind-the-scenes role as the director of strategic communications.

The communications director position has been open since President Trump fired Anthony Scaramucci in July, just ten days after the Mooch took over the position from former press secretary Sean Spicer. Trump ditched Scaramucci shortly after he decided to bring on Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as his new chief of staff. Hicks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

[From The Daily Caller]

True story: Hope Hicks is only 28 years old, which is pretty young for a WH Comm. Director. She also has no history of working in communications, really. Her position at the White House is more like a catch-all – she helps organize Trump’s day, she sits with him when he watches TV, she helps corral staff, she’s Trump’s sounding board. I would argue that she’s dumb as a rock, but I think it’s more like she’s modeled herself as Trump’s perfect employee/wife/daughter – she is everything he likes in a woman, from the way she dresses and styles herself, to her youth and beauty, and the fact that she never gives him any backtalk. All of which makes for a good assistant, and an absolutely terrible Communications Director.

President Trump Holds Bilateral Meeting With Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

51 Responses to “Surrogate daughter-wife Hope Hicks, 28, will be the new White House comm. director”

  1. tracking says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I definitely have questions about her–her qualifications, the fact that she is the highest paid member of Trump’s staff, was apparently put up in Trump Tower for a period of time etc. Shady.

    Reply
  2. kaye says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:43 am

    yep. she’s a repressed republican wet dream, see also: sarah palin’s entire purpose in 2008.

    sigh. good voting, evangelicals! way to be!

    sorry for a lack of cogent comment based on the nuances of BS that surround this choice and this president in general. it is hard to believe it is only wednesday.

    politico has a great piece on her too and by “great” i mean, mega disturbing.

    Reply
  3. Nicole says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Lol and here is the first piece of stupid news that will only get worse as we progress through another day of hell

    Reply
  4. Clare says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Gross.

    Reply
  5. ArchieGoodwin says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Oy Vey

    Reply
  6. grabbyhands says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:48 am

    The thought of anyone banging that orange Nazi makes me want to start puking and never stop.

    So he’s found the perfect little Stepford for communications. This is probably her big audition for wife position #4. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he divorced Melania while still in office. What would have once been considered political suicide and unthinkable becomes possible under his reign.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      August 16, 2017 at 9:22 am

      Oh, wow, grabbyhands, now that you mention it… As if she wouldn’t be in like Flynn at such a proposition. Aargh. Please excuse me. I now need to throw up.

      Reply
    • GiBee says:
      August 16, 2017 at 10:16 am

      I doubt they’re banging; she probably provides a service Trump values way above sex – adoration.

      Though it is interesting to see what will make posters on an allegedly feminist site hiss “She’s only getting the job because she’s banging the boss”. Almost everyone hired by this administration has been wildly unqualified… Didn’t hear anyone suggesting these things about the Mooch.

      Reply
      • Va Va Kaboom says:
        August 16, 2017 at 10:30 am

        While I don’t think they are having an affair either, I also don’t find it odd at all to wonder if she is “banging the boss” in regard to Hope Hicks specifically.

        Trump has not now or ever surrounded himself with women in his business dealings. The only woman who holds a prominent position in his business/administration is his daughter, and only the daughter he’s made several really disgusting sexual comments about. Tiffany is no where to be seen, but then again he and Tiffany don’t have “sex” in common like he’s stated he does with Invanka.

        So when a very young, inexperienced and attractive woman (as opposed to inexperienced unattractive men) somehow outlives plenty of other arguably more experienced contestants on Survivor: The White House it’s not hypocritical to wonder or “hiss” that it’s out of character for him unless there is an added sexual layer to his dependence on Hicks as there is with Ivanka.

  7. B n A fn says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:52 am

    So the girlfriend got the position of Comm Director.

    Reply
  8. OhDear says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Lord help her, though the ensuing drama from her (well, anyone) trying to control the White House’s messaging may be entertaining for the general public.

    Also, to add, I dislike the rumors of her sleeping with Trump – there had been another rumor that she was sleeping with a former Trump staffer before (Corey Lewendawski, sp?). IMO it seems to arise from the face that she’s young, pretty, and single (?).

    Reply
  9. fire walk with me says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Well she bullshits Trump and she must be bullshitting about her age. In some angles she looks late 30-s early 40-s.
    She totally embodies the perfect Stepford Wife/Republican woman.

    Reply
  10. dodgy says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Woah, Trump got his *alleged* side piece to be upfront and centre? Chile…

    Reply
  11. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I don’t think she’s banging him but I do think this sounds like she’s his ego-fluffer. That’s what he likes to have stroked these days. Might be even worse.

    Reply
  12. adastraperaspera says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Please do this, Trump. Put her out front in the hot spotlight. It will end up exposing more of your tawdry, criminal operation. You don’t have many loyalists left to pick from, do you? Go ahead, get her up there at the podium. Can’t wait!

    Reply
  13. lightpurple says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Oh,, Hope, today’s communications include yet another MAGA tweet, an attack on Amazon, another message to North Korea, and a whole lot of commercials for Fox News. You’re not doing a very good job, dear.

    Reply
  14. BearcatLawyer says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Honest question: if you saw a resume cross your desk that reflected experience in the Baby Fists White House, what would you do? I have a feeling quite a few people might want to omit this service from their CVs in the future.

    Reply
  15. TheOtherOne says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:01 am

    The end is near. The absolutely can not get new blood to join that cesspool. Good. Let’s push him over the edge and out of the WH as soon as possible.

    Reply
  16. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Let’s see how long it will last. The WH Comms seem to be cursed during this administration.

    Reply
  17. Shelley says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:09 am

    One thing this administration has done effectively is provided supposed to the white entitlement and affirmative action argument. I’ve never seen so many folks without qualifications appointed to positions of power.

    Reply
  18. Jerusha says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Queuing up fourth wife? I’m sure melania is all “Go for it.”

    Reply
  19. Sara says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:20 am

    28?

    Reply
  20. Birdix says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Why the assumption that she’s dumb as a rock? Complicit, sure, but dumb?

    Reply
  21. AnnaKist says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Shee sits with him while he watches TV. It’s kind of like bringing grandpa his slippers and a cup of tea while indulging him by feigning interest in his favourite game show. She’ll probably start helping him tweet, too.

    Reply
  22. Indiana Joanna says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Kellyanne Conway must be devastated about being passed over for Hope. Kellyanne is a huge drump ego fluffer, too. But I guess drump doesn’t like her anymore.

    How can anyone in the WH think Hope is qualified beyond the fact that she’s a drump apologist? As far as qualifications, she’s Scaramucci in a dress. From the photo it does look like she gets along with Bannon. Maybe that’s her qualification.

    Will she carry on the Mooch and Sanders’ conceit of reading fake letters from children who love the president?

    Reply
  23. lisa says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:13 am

    i wanna see her birth certificate

    28 my ass

    though climbing on top of that orange land fill every night would turn you into dorian grey’s painting

    Reply
  24. Kristiec68 says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Wonder what poor General Kelly is thinking. Can’t believe he’d be okay with totally unqualified person getting named to very important position. Again, what has our country come to?

    Reply
  25. Lucy says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Is anyone else getting Evil Duchess Kate vibes from her?

    Reply
  26. Cleo says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:43 am

    28? Like…born in 1989 28? Homegirl, we all want to lie about our age from time to time but come on….

    Reply
  27. Amiblue says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:48 am

    She’s a hard-looking 28 in that header photo. Honestly, scared the bejeebus out of me.

    Reply
  28. Yep says:
    August 16, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Nope, she’s definitely 28. Went to school with her – gorgeous, but incredibly boring and weird.

    Reply

