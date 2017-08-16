Surrogate daughter-wife Hope Hicks, 28, will be the new White House comm. director

Did you know that for Donald Trump, there exists a woman who is the perfect blend of Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump? That woman is Hope Hicks, the perfect work daughter-wife. Where Melania behaves as if she’s living in the White House under duress, and Ivanka behaves as if she’s always about to throw a tantrum if daddy doesn’t listen to her advice, Hope Hicks has long been Donald Trump’s rock. Hope actually enjoys being around Trump. Hope never tries to change him. She never tries to convince him to be anything other than what he is. Hope Hicks is one of the few people to successfully transition from working under Trump at Trump Tower to being one of his most necessary people in the White House. She functions as his right-hand lady, and she’s often been in the room when he does or says something crazy. She is Trump’s river of calm – always pliant, always quiet and never on the record. If you’d like to read more about her, GQ profiled her last year, during the campaign.

Obviously, there are rumors that Hope Hicks and Trump have been bangin’ this whole time. I don’t know about that, mostly because I suspect that Trump can’t function without help from little blue pills at this point. But in other ways, yes, Hope functions as his work mistress and she fulfills his needs better than Ivanka and Melania. And now she’s going to fill one more position, apparently: White House Communications Director? That’s the exclusive from the Daily Caller:

Hope Hicks will be named the new White House communications director, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned. President Trump has offered the job to Hicks and she has accepted the position, according to a White House insider. Hicks has been close by Trump’s side since the early days of the campaign and is one of his most trusted staffers. She has been serving on the press team in more of a behind-the-scenes role as the director of strategic communications. The communications director position has been open since President Trump fired Anthony Scaramucci in July, just ten days after the Mooch took over the position from former press secretary Sean Spicer. Trump ditched Scaramucci shortly after he decided to bring on Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as his new chief of staff. Hicks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

True story: Hope Hicks is only 28 years old, which is pretty young for a WH Comm. Director. She also has no history of working in communications, really. Her position at the White House is more like a catch-all – she helps organize Trump’s day, she sits with him when he watches TV, she helps corral staff, she’s Trump’s sounding board. I would argue that she’s dumb as a rock, but I think it’s more like she’s modeled herself as Trump’s perfect employee/wife/daughter – she is everything he likes in a woman, from the way she dresses and styles herself, to her youth and beauty, and the fact that she never gives him any backtalk. All of which makes for a good assistant, and an absolutely terrible Communications Director.