Chris Brown says he only punched Rihanna in 2009 after she ‘tried to kick me’

I last covered Chris Brown earlier this year, in February and March, when his ex Karrueche Tran sought a comprehensive restraining order against him. Tran told the court that Chris had threatened to kill her, that he had abused and assaulted her multiple times, and that he stalked and harassed her online and in real life. I believed her. So did the court – Tran was granted a five-year restraining order back in June. One of the reasons why I believed Tran – and why most people believed her – is because Chris Brown has a history of abusing, assaulting, harassing and stalking women. It probably didn’t start with Rihanna, but it certainly didn’t end with Rihanna, when he beat the hell out of her in February 2009. Chris Brown has a new documentary called Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life. In a newly released clip, he talks about that night in 2009:

Brown explains that issues between him and Rihanna started when he admitted to having sexual relations with someone who worked for him in the past, and that the revelation made their relationship turn sour.

“She hated me. After that, I tried everything. She didn’t care, she just didn’t trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because it would be fights, it would be verbal fights, physical fights as well,” he shared. “I still love Rihanna, but I’m just going to be honest—we would fight each other, she would hit me, I would hit her, but it never was OK. It was always a point to where we talk about it like, ‘What the f–k are we doing?’”

When discussing the incidents that took place following a night at the pre-Grammys Clive Davis party in 2009, Brown said that a previous issue in their relationship further came to light. He tells viewers that the woman he had previously been involved with was also at the party and came up to say hello to the music power couple. That, however, didn’t sit well with the Barbadian beauty. “I look over at Rihanna and she’s bawling, she’s crying.”

After a confrontation about the situation at hand in Brown’s car on their way home from the party, the rapper confesses that things got violent quickly. “I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating s–t, but then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip. And when I saw it I was in shock, I was like, f–k why did I hit her like that? From there she’s spitting blood in my face, it raised me even more. It’s a real fight in the car and we were driving in the street…She tried to grab for my phone, and I’m not giving her my phone, to throw it out the window.”

In the end, Brown says that he “felt like a f–king monster” after the fight took place and the aftermath of what was to come.