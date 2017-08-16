Chris Brown says he only punched Rihanna in 2009 after she ‘tried to kick me’

I last covered Chris Brown earlier this year, in February and March, when his ex Karrueche Tran sought a comprehensive restraining order against him. Tran told the court that Chris had threatened to kill her, that he had abused and assaulted her multiple times, and that he stalked and harassed her online and in real life. I believed her. So did the court – Tran was granted a five-year restraining order back in June. One of the reasons why I believed Tran – and why most people believed her – is because Chris Brown has a history of abusing, assaulting, harassing and stalking women. It probably didn’t start with Rihanna, but it certainly didn’t end with Rihanna, when he beat the hell out of her in February 2009. Chris Brown has a new documentary called Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life. In a newly released clip, he talks about that night in 2009:
Brown explains that issues between him and Rihanna started when he admitted to having sexual relations with someone who worked for him in the past, and that the revelation made their relationship turn sour.
“She hated me. After that, I tried everything. She didn’t care, she just didn’t trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because it would be fights, it would be verbal fights, physical fights as well,” he shared. “I still love Rihanna, but I’m just going to be honest—we would fight each other, she would hit me, I would hit her, but it never was OK. It was always a point to where we talk about it like, ‘What the f–k are we doing?’”
When discussing the incidents that took place following a night at the pre-Grammys Clive Davis party in 2009, Brown said that a previous issue in their relationship further came to light. He tells viewers that the woman he had previously been involved with was also at the party and came up to say hello to the music power couple. That, however, didn’t sit well with the Barbadian beauty. “I look over at Rihanna and she’s bawling, she’s crying.”
After a confrontation about the situation at hand in Brown’s car on their way home from the party, the rapper confesses that things got violent quickly. “I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating s–t, but then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip. And when I saw it I was in shock, I was like, f–k why did I hit her like that? From there she’s spitting blood in my face, it raised me even more. It’s a real fight in the car and we were driving in the street…She tried to grab for my phone, and I’m not giving her my phone, to throw it out the window.”
In the end, Brown says that he “felt like a f–king monster” after the fight took place and the aftermath of what was to come.
I remember hearing a legal analyst discuss a local case of a college guy killing his girlfriend, and how the guy’s lawyer made a big deal about how the girlfriend was a college athlete, and she was physically strong, and that when they fought, they both “got physical.” The legal analyst said that most courts don’t see that defense – that both parties “got physical” – as a valid defense whatsoever. The idea that Brown is now saying that Rihanna always started it, physically, and that’s why he had to hit her, that’s why he had to punch her, that’s why he almost killed her… it’s not a valid defense. Anyway… I hate this story. I hate that Chris Brown is still out here, making documentaries and claiming that Rihanna was the one who always started sh-t.
FO Chris Brown.
He is a vile POS. Stop buying his music, movies, concert tickets. Enough!
It disgusts me that people continue to buy his music and support his career. I don’t care if he is talented–he’s a horrible excuse for a human being.
I wish he would go away. I detest this abuser and I detest the people who keep supporting his career though buying his music and going to his shows.
Oh f*ck this historical revisionist nasty ass small minded coddled coward.
The court documents state it was much more than one closed fist punch for one. For two, this is the last time he was relevant. He’s not happy enough commenting on Rih’s insta and being a giant creep. He has to bring this up, and paint HER as responsible?
No. Do not pass go. Do not collect $200. Go directly to jail. or hell. or wherever is not here and not talking.
You know, I tell my grandchildren, no matter what (unless to defend yourself from harm), if someone is aggravating you, hits you, yells at you, calls you names, etc, it is NOT okay to strike that person physically in retalliation. If you can, walk away. His excuses do not fly and he needs to STFU.
i was coming to say that he sounds like a toddler “she kicked me first”.
i don’t even know how he hasn’t been granted platinum medals in mental gymnastics. wow.
though, having said all that, isn’t this the first time publically that he has come close to “owning” this? (yes, he is about a galaxy and a half away from getting close to genuinely owning this..but for chris brown this is something, right?)
Is he trying to say he punched her once in the face and then regretted it straight away?
Ehh we saw the pictures douchebag, you definitely hit her more than once. And she tried to kick you in a car while she was in the passenger seat and you were driving? Is that even physically possible?
Any half assed apology this absolute waste of oxygen has ever issued is instantly negated when he starts saying stuff like “ya I hit her but…”
I just don’t get how he still has a fan base .
Right she kicked you so instead of dropping her off and leaving you beat the crap out of her to the point where her face isn’t recognizable.
I wish he would just go away.
And got a tattoo commemorating her beaten up face, right?
Scumbag.
It’s pretty simple: Unless the woman is heavily armed, she will never be able to beat a guy to death. A guy, however, could kill a woman with a single punch. This is biology. As for Chris Brown, I will always say this: HE NEEDS TO BE IN JAIL.
Hopefully this documentary backfires for him and this will be the final straw even for the last of his pathetic fan base. But then too, someone who believes it’s ok to grab women by the pussy was elected president, so maybe not.
I seriously think it’s time to check into becoming an ex-pat like all those people I envy on HGTV
