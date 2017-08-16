Mark Ruffalo & Michael Moore led a vigil for Heather Heyer outside of Trump Tower

Donald Trump is staying at Trump Tower this week, and New York prepared for him. Hundreds of protesters were already outside of Trump Tower before he even arrived, and now that he’s there, there are huge demonstrations. Last night, Mark Ruffalo and Michael Moore attended the vigil for the late Heather Heyer, and they both spoke at the demonstration.
Mark Ruffalo and Michael Moore teamed up on Tuesday night in New York to co-host a vigil for Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed by a car during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville last weekend. The event brought crowds of protestors to the steps of Trump Tower, Donald Trump’s Manhattan residence where he is currently staying, to remember Heyer’s life and to decry the president’s response to the violence.
“We’re here today to commemorate a life of an American that was killed by a Nazi on American soil,” Ruffalo said during his opening statement. “Let’s say her name so Donald Trump can hear what’s happened here.”
Moore brought many of the protestors on a charter bus straight from his Broadway solo show/pep rally The Terms of My Surrender, and encouraged other audience members to walk the few blocks from the Belasco Theatre to the skyscraper. According to Variety, Ruffalo had been a special guest performer during the evening’s performance. Ruffalo also responded to Trump’s assertion that there was violence on “many sides” of the Charlottesville protest. “There’s two sides to this: People who fight Nazis and Nazis,” Ruffalo said. “That’s it. We can’t allow Nazis to be a normal part of our society. We have to fight.”
Bless Mark Ruffalo and bless Michael Moore. They’re not the only people – or the only celebrities – doing stuff and speaking out, but I do want to single them out for taking the fight to the streets, as so many people have done. Stay woke. Stay resisting.
Photos courtesy of WENN & Instagram.
I love Mark Ruffalo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He used an optometry clinic I worked at for a movie that had to use weird contacts as a side effect. Unfortunately he used it RIGHT before I started there, so I just got second hand stories and a major case of the jellies.
All the ladies said he was the absolute nicest man in person. Charming, warm and caring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is one of my favorites for many reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“the woman who was killed by a car…”
Vulture needs a re-write. Heather Heyer was not killed *by* a car. She was killed by a neo-Nazi driving a car. There. I fixed it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. You wouldn’t say the woman who was killed by a knife, or a gun. A car is a weapon in this instance (and legally speaking, also).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Heather Heyer was murdered by a Nazi. The weapon used is irrelevant. A Nazi murdered Heather Heyer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot wrap my head around how we have a “president ” that is validating a hate group . Giving them some sort of legitimacy . A sane person would denounce and try to bring healing to the victims family . Nope not this asshole . I am repulsed . Now we’re in some serious territory . This isn’t taking away health care , this is justifying hate group and local homegrown terror . I cannot believe this. Let me clear . Empire baby hands is saying that if the people didn’t have such a violent reaction to his buddies , that this would never had happened . Think about that. We’re all supposed to be ok with hate and if we have an honest reaction to it. To fight against hate, then it’s our fault . I am enraged . My deepest condolences to the woman’s family . Your loved one didn’t die in vain.
This man and his people are truly evil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These two doing the lords work while the brainwashed masses are in the comment sections of local news Facebook pages defending the Nazi in Cheif. I can’t focus on anything right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John Oliver and Jim Jefferies have had really good segments covering Charlottesville/Cinnamon Hitler’s response. JJ’s telling the audience not to applaud him for denouncing Nazis because it’s not that hard. Something Emperor Fanta should know at his age, but obviously doesn’t care. And David Duke, talk about the outside matching the inside. Barf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They comment sections are so horrifying. And I’ve only read the Canadian ones for our local news. The deplorable are everywhere
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget Deandre Harris, who, while he didn’t die, was beaten by white supremacists during the protests/rallies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just made myself watch the video of the beating of Deandre and it was absolutely heartbreaking. I’m so angry and horrified. I just can’t wrap my head around it. And why has no one been arrested yet?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thoguht it was very cool for them to have buses take broadway goers to the protest. It wasn’t just their audience they also took 1984 goers as well. Very cool.
I have my issues with Mark and MM but this was good
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Sarandon is schmoozing on late night TV. I want off this fucking ride.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pence is here in Buenos Aires in an official visit since yesterday, btw. Our piece of trash of a president received him like a king. Traffic has been nothing but chaotic. Rather unrelated and I know that’s nothing compared to what you guys have to endure, but just thought I’d tell you about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I was in college, 2000-2005 (super senior!), I took a communications class that was about Michael Moore. We read his books and watched his documentaries and short lived tv shows. The professor was actually able to contact Michael Moore because they had met at a student film festival where students from my school won the top prize and MM liked that they were from a public university. So MM called into our class on the last day before the final and spoke to us for about an hour. We were able to submit questions that we had for him, but I told the TA that I didn’t have a question, I had a comment, and she allowed me to tell him what I wanted to say.
I told MM that the first time I saw Roger and Me was when I was 19 (about two years before I took this class) and that I had grown up in a family that struggled financially and I always felt so alone and like my family was really the only one going through these hardships because I didn’t see those struggles in my neighborhood. Then when I saw Roger and Me I realized that so many other families go through these same struggles and that it made me feel less ashamed and alone. He could not have been kinder or more gracious. He told me that’s why he went into film making and that my comment made his day.
TL;DR Michael Moore can be a jagoff and a blowhard, but he’s a jagoff and a blowhard for good, not for evil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone also created a giant rat that looks like Trump and placed it near Trump Tower. It has Confederate Cufflinks and a Russian Flag on it’s lapel!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Olivia Wilde (whose mom is running for Congress!) and Zoey Kazan also spoke alongside Michael and Mark. They both looked nervous like they wanted so much to say the right thing for everyone, and I love them more for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse