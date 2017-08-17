US: Olivia Munn ‘couldn’t care less’ about Aaron Rodgers dating again

Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is off the market. He’s dating a soccer player by the name of Marie Margolius. They might be a couple. They are dating. Okay, they went on at least one date but while on that date, they seemed into it. I guess that’s all it takes to be in a relationship today. Do you care? I’m not sure I do. You know who else doesn’t care? Olivia Munn. Olivia and Aaron broke up last April after dating for three years. So after Aaron and Marie were spotted out on this one date, a source made sure we all knew that Olivia “couldn’t care less.”

Aaron Rodgers may have his eyes on a new woman, but his ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn isn’t bothered. “Olivia couldn’t care less about Aaron dating someone new,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 33, was spotted on a dinner date with former soccer player Marie Margolius at The East Pole in New York City on Sunday, August 13. “When they walked in, they asked for a quiet, private booth,” an insider told Us. The rumored new couple sat “close to each other” in a U-shaped booth, rather than opposite one another, the source noted. “His arm wasn’t around her, but it was stretched out on top of the booth top behind her.” Rodgers ordered a bacon cheeseburger and a glass of Malbec, while Margolius enjoyed monkfish and pinot noir. They both drank espressos after dinner and left the Upper East Side eatery together. “He wore his hat tilted very low, and Marie did most of the talking to staff,” the insider told Us. “They seemed pretty comfortable with each other.”

[From US]

Whoops. That’s not the usual, “So-and-so wishes so-and-so the best and hopes he/she is happy” PR line is it? Something went down. Celebrities tend to bend over backwards trying to prove their breakups are amicable and there is nothing but love between the two. “Couldn’t care less,” after five months sounds like it’s coming from someone who has cut all her ex’s faces out of their shared photos. I know Olivia is not everyone’s favorite and I get why, but I always thought she got the short end of the stick when it came to Aaron’s press. She was blamed for his performance slump and she was blamed for whatever the hell went down with his family. Speaking of that, Aaron’s mom Darla keeps trying to reestablish contact with him but he ‘couldn’t care less’ apparently and hasn’t responded. So maybe not so much Olivia’s fault. I’m also familiar with the speculation on Aaron’s sexuality but this kind of flies in the face of that, doesn’t it? If Olivia was Aaron’s beard, it doesn’t sound like she knew it.

Personally, I’m not going to get too excited about this new couple just yet, it was only one date. Marie is from Acton, Massachusetts and played soccer for Harvard while there. Following that, she played for Ope IF in Sweden. Page Six said she “played” and I can’t find if she still does or not. It doesn’t really matter, she’s an athlete and understands the physical, mental and emotional demands of playing competitive sports – like minds and all that. So if this is anything more than what sounds like a delicious dinner date, they seem well suited. Olivia, for her part, is single presently but working steadily. She’s filming Buddy Games with Josh Duhamel in Vancouver. And definitely NOT caring about what Aaron is doing.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images