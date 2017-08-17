US: Olivia Munn ‘couldn’t care less’ about Aaron Rodgers dating again

Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is off the market. He’s dating a soccer player by the name of Marie Margolius. They might be a couple. They are dating. Okay, they went on at least one date but while on that date, they seemed into it. I guess that’s all it takes to be in a relationship today. Do you care? I’m not sure I do. You know who else doesn’t care? Olivia Munn. Olivia and Aaron broke up last April after dating for three years. So after Aaron and Marie were spotted out on this one date, a source made sure we all knew that Olivia “couldn’t care less.”
Aaron Rodgers may have his eyes on a new woman, but his ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn isn’t bothered.
“Olivia couldn’t care less about Aaron dating someone new,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 33, was spotted on a dinner date with former soccer player Marie Margolius at The East Pole in New York City on Sunday, August 13. “When they walked in, they asked for a quiet, private booth,” an insider told Us.
The rumored new couple sat “close to each other” in a U-shaped booth, rather than opposite one another, the source noted. “His arm wasn’t around her, but it was stretched out on top of the booth top behind her.”
Rodgers ordered a bacon cheeseburger and a glass of Malbec, while Margolius enjoyed monkfish and pinot noir. They both drank espressos after dinner and left the Upper East Side eatery together.
“He wore his hat tilted very low, and Marie did most of the talking to staff,” the insider told Us. “They seemed pretty comfortable with each other.”
Whoops. That’s not the usual, “So-and-so wishes so-and-so the best and hopes he/she is happy” PR line is it? Something went down. Celebrities tend to bend over backwards trying to prove their breakups are amicable and there is nothing but love between the two. “Couldn’t care less,” after five months sounds like it’s coming from someone who has cut all her ex’s faces out of their shared photos. I know Olivia is not everyone’s favorite and I get why, but I always thought she got the short end of the stick when it came to Aaron’s press. She was blamed for his performance slump and she was blamed for whatever the hell went down with his family. Speaking of that, Aaron’s mom Darla keeps trying to reestablish contact with him but he ‘couldn’t care less’ apparently and hasn’t responded. So maybe not so much Olivia’s fault. I’m also familiar with the speculation on Aaron’s sexuality but this kind of flies in the face of that, doesn’t it? If Olivia was Aaron’s beard, it doesn’t sound like she knew it.
Personally, I’m not going to get too excited about this new couple just yet, it was only one date. Marie is from Acton, Massachusetts and played soccer for Harvard while there. Following that, she played for Ope IF in Sweden. Page Six said she “played” and I can’t find if she still does or not. It doesn’t really matter, she’s an athlete and understands the physical, mental and emotional demands of playing competitive sports – like minds and all that. So if this is anything more than what sounds like a delicious dinner date, they seem well suited. Olivia, for her part, is single presently but working steadily. She’s filming Buddy Games with Josh Duhamel in Vancouver. And definitely NOT caring about what Aaron is doing.
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Getty Images
When I actually don’t care about something I don’t talk about it. That’s how you know idgaf. It’s the best revenge to truly not care about someone that wronged you. I should know it drives one of my former bffs and ex-bf crazy.
They always seemed like an odd couple. I know the rumors not sure if I believe them. But I never thought they matched.
I really don’t care about who my ex is dating either – what’s the big deal? Am I missing something?
Is a woman meant to pine after her ex for all eternity?
I believe her. She or her rep were asked about it, it seems and she said, “I couldn’t care less”. If she was still hurt, I think she’d give the “I wish him all the best” to save face.
It’s kind of bizarre the kind of press Aaron Rodgers gets regarding his dating life especially for his age. Only comparable player I can think of is Odell Beckham but he’s 22. It’s like he goes out of his way to let us know he’s dating women. I really like him though.
That “source” must have either been the server or at the table with Aaron and his date! How close must this person have been to know exactly what they ordered to eat or drink?
Trendy restaurants (or restaurants that are trying to be trendy) that want to drum up press for themselves tend to leak specific details about the things celebrity patrons ordered. That’s how you can tell when something is leaked via a celebrity’s publicist or a restaurant’s publicist. That seems to be the case here. The restaurant wanted to get some attention and knew this would do that… and they made sure to point out she ordered the monkfish!
Nah restaurant PR is always obvious when you know what they drank and ate. Celeb PR is when the source focuses on their behavior.
I saw the photo on the home page and was like ok, a Megan Fox article. Then I took a look at every other pic here, and she still looks a lot like Meghan Fox to me. Ridiculous, before the plastic surgery/potato diet, I thought she was Gorgeous.
I freely admit I wear glasses but what has she done to her face in the last pic or is my vision
that bad. ANYONE?
She eats a lot of Japanese potatoes.
Cheaper than plastic surgery, but Munn swears by the effect.
LMAO
I think she got bigger veneers…her teeth look really big these days.
He’s a quarterback, which will always be a coveted athlete for actresses and singers and models…so, yeah, I think this was a big blow for her. Especially since she seems to have remodeled herself to fit some Hollywood standard.
It seems like NFL players love female soccer players.
Well! I do declare—-there are quite a lot of people not being able to care less in this situation. And the description of the dinner date is very funny. Where people sit in a U-shaped booth tells you lots of things about them!
Her contract expired with Rodgers, so why should she care. All she cares about is herself anyway.
She doesn’t care because it was a fake relationship to begin with. Clearly, his family sensed that, but didn’t grasp that he himself was in on the sham.
I’m not sure what she was going for with her surgeries, but I don’t think she got there. I’ve never liked her, but I liked her real face. Now she looks like a mummified Megan Fox, whose looks never appealed to me. Then again, I’m probably not the target audience for either one.
Good point – she does resemble Fox a bit now. I think Fox is pretty too personally – but she was way cuter and unique looking before her stuff she did too. She had a more unique look , cuter nose and freckles (Fox). I think they’re both pretty though. But they have bratz- dolled their faces.
The brevity of the statement makes me think
she actually doesn’t care .
