Kaia Gerber, 15: ‘It is so key to me to be a good role model for young girls’

It used to be Selena Gomez. Whenever I looked at Selena Gomez’s photos, I felt so old, because she always looked so freakin’ young to me. Nowadays, it’s Kaia Gerber’s babyface that makes me feel old. To be fair, Kaia Gerber IS a baby. She’s only 15 years old, for goodness sake. She should be worrying about trigonometry and PSATs! But here she is, on the cover of Teen Vogue, because we are all so very old now. Kaia has been working as a model steadily for about a year and a half, including a Vogue Paris cover and a modeling gig as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty. All of which reminds me of that great Absolutely Fabulous line: “If the models get any younger, Pats, they’ll be chucking foetuses down the catwalk!” That’s where we are now. As for the editorial… I’m calling it “Good Genes, Bad Jeans.” Kaia has great genes and horrible jeans. Some highlights from the interview:
She had a grounded childhood: “I think it was only on my eighth birthday, at Disneyland, that I started to understand what was going on. I wanted to take pictures with the princesses, and everyone wanted to take pictures with her!”
She loves chocolate: “It was even my first word!”
Family time: “As my brother and I get older and busier, I really cherish the time we spend together. Every summer we go to our house in Canada; it’s our tradition. It’s on the lake, and we go for four or five weeks. There’s no Wi-Fi, so I stay off social media.”
Social media: “I try to take breaks. Everyone expects you to be on it all the time, but social media is just everyone’s best version of themselves. I try and give people a truer depiction of who I am,” she says.
Her close-knit group of friends: “My parents have always taught me to be myself and to follow my instincts. They also say that you should never let what other people do affect what you want to do. It changes everything when you accept who you are and you don’t try to change yourself.”
She feels a responsibility to be a good role model to young girls: “It is so key to me to be a good role model for young girls and someone their mom would want them to look up to. I now reach so many people, and it’s hard for them to know what is real. I don’t take any platform I have lightly. It’s so important to send a good message.”
She loves Karlie Kloss: “I really look up to Karlie. She’s broken all the rules of what a model should be and uses her platform to benefit others. Plus we’ve met a bunch of times, and she’s one of the nicest people ever. All my icons I look up to as people, not just their work. ‘Iconic’ is not a word I use lightly. You have to earn it.”
When I started paying attention to models, the big-shouldered supermodel era was sort of on the down swing and it was the rise of Kate Moss and waif models. Still, I used to enjoy reading about the Amazon Supermodel days, with Cindy, Linda, Christy, Naomi, and I would put Claudia and Stephanie in there too. You know what this reminded me of? That I always sort of disliked Christy because she was so obviously the goody-two-shoes of the group. The other models adored her, of course, but she always seemed so bland compared to the vivacity and drama of the others. Come to think of it, Cindy had some bland moments too, but she made up for it by marrying and divorcing Richard Gere and all of that. Anyway, I bet that Kaia will end up the Christy of the nepotism models: the goody-two-shoes.
Photos courtesy of Teen Vogue.
In UNZIPPED, Cindy Crawford was the only one I liked. She was professional, down to earth and did her job. The others were kind of silly and sometimes rude. It doesn’t surprise me her daughter is poised and responsible. Still a fun movie, though the Mizrahi clothes haven’t aged well.
That said, Kaia is pretty but she’s no Cindy Crawford.
Exactly. You can tell Kaia and Cindy are related but Cindy has the It factor that Kaia will never have. I still remember that Pepsi commercial with Cindy. Even as a kid my jaw dropped she was so beautiful.
Well she’s still a baby. And Cindy had a rounder baby face when she first started too. I assume by the time she’s 18 or 20, she’ll be a full blown bombshell.
Good luck to her. It seems she was raised right. Or her publicist is putting all the right words in her mouth. Go to college though, Kaia. Go to college.
No she doesn’t and Cindy should know better. She is pretty but flat.
Agreed. She’s a cute girl, like Selena Gomez or something, but are we supposed to honestly compare her to her mother? Yeah, no.
yeah, she’s cute.. not her mom, she won’t even be a model if not the daughter of an icon.
I have always thought she look pretty regular in the face. Not that that’s a bad thing. She’s beautiful, but I feel I’ve seen girls like her before and if her mom weren’t Cindy Crawford she wouldn’t be a model.
I think she looks just like her mother.
But she is not as tall, and Cindy was on the shorter side for models – only about 5’9″.
Is Kaia tall enough for all the hype?
Loving chocolate is not news or worth writing about. I’d even venture to say that, with very few exceptions such as Malala, what a 15 year old has to say is really just a waste of paper except for her or his friends and family. If you do print what a 15 year old says, said 15 year old is in trouble.
And really complaining bc a 15 year old will be a well behaved balanced adult sounds a bit callous.
It’s TEEN Vogue. It sounded appropriate for the audience.
Exactly. As a mother of young people around the same age, I see that they have enough of this self-serving blandness in instagram, snapchat etc. This girl is gonna believe that anything she says is interesting. Which, unfortunately already happens on an empirical level. Cute girls talk about themselves all the time and people listen. TEEN Vogue could serve teens better. There are exceptions after all. Lorde, Malala, Zendaya. You know, people who are asked about their own creative drives and who are or were until very recently, under 18.
@ slowsnow – As probably TEEN VOGUE’S oldest subscriber (I want to support their political content), I want to attest that they have some great material, Kaia’s fluff piece withstanding.
There were two other covers with this issue, one with Amandla Steinberg ,the other with Millie Bobbie Brown (is that right, Brit actress from Netflix show).
Wow, she looks just like her mom in the header photo.
I’m ok with everything she’s saying, she seems more down to earth and less vapid than many of her peers. But holy crap she’s still so young, really just a kid.
I can’t decide which of the supermodels I liked best. Probably Cindy because she was local. What about Nikki Taylor and Elle McPherson, are they part of that bunch? I found them both really beautiful.
Of the generation after Condy, Amber Valetta and Stella Tennant were and still are my faves.
Maybe they weren’t huge in the US, but being a teen/young adult in the 90′s in Paris, you could hardly pass a week without seeing Nadja Auermann or Eva Herzigova on magazines, poster ads… Auermann, particularly walked every runway, posed for every major name.
And Inès de la Fressange remains my fave. I admit I prefer the couture,models. Selling Pepsi kind of kills the mystique for me.
Hon, you don’t have to be a role model for young girls….you are a young girl
No shade, but do young girls know who this girl is? I didn’t know until now…
I would guess, yes, they do. Instagram models and celebrities are bigger than any of us realize to young kids. The youtube stars and such, have millions and millions of followers. It’s a world I know nothing about, but I do know it’s huge. The Jenner girls are wildly famous to young teen girls. Scary actually, because they can really be voyeurs in these people’s lives from their phones, and they have such a huge influence, and parents may not even know it’s happening.
I also think she ‘designed’ some purse or that has taken the teen world by storm or something.
I’m sorry, if her mother wasn’t Cindy Crawford….
co-sign
I know that is what me makes me cringe.
She’s a cute girl, don’t get me wrong, but she doesn’t have the “it” or the height that most models have–and she gets handed lucrative deals.
Exactly.
And I don’t see the Cindy resemblance everyone talks about.
When Kaia has her hair scraped back and she doesn’t have on her omni-present make up, she looks exactly like her father.
His close set eyes, face-shape and nose.
Pretty enough, but nothing special.
The son is the striking one IMO.
But Cindy has been pushing her daughter hard. Since she was 5 years old!
Yes she would be called cute in school but I really don’t think her modeling career would go far without her mom. Hey Ivanka Trump was a, blink and you’ll miss her model, too. Obviously it didn’t last long either.
Her brother is good looking. Good enough to model.
Funny thing is off all the supers; Crawford is the LAST one I would have guessed, would become a desperate showbiz mama a la Kris Jenner.
I mean much was made of her Midwestern down to earthness, (relatively anyway), at her apogee compared to other supers.
I have no idea what Christy Turlington, or Claudia Schiffer’s kids look like. I’m sure they could pimp their daughters hard enough, if they wanted to.
@Holly her brother is a model as well, but like most male models he isn’t a household name. He’s very good looking like you said.
As opposed to other supers you mentioned, Cindy was the only one who married a model. Rande modeled too. Christy married Ed Burns the actor director. Their kids are cute a bit younger than Cindy’s and they live in NYC. Claudia also married a Director, and her kids are cute and a bit younger too, and they live in London. I haven’t seen any pictures of them where I thought they would be model type kids. They seem kind of normal, but who knows. Could be the LA thing too. Not bashing LA, but Ava Phillippe is pretty much the only normal celebrity kid I have seen hosting at a restaurant. The environment doesn’t scream make sure to get an education. The city kids seem a bit more normal.
One thing I did look up is that Kaia is now the same height as Cindy. The thing about being 15 is you do grow, and we have been seeing pictures of her younger, so I wouldn’t be surprised by that. Both of her parents are pretty tall. I prefer her to Kendall Jenner though. She seems less vapid, but yes this is a case of nepotism or at least who you know.
If her mother wasn’t Cindy Crawford she wouldn’t look like Cindy Crawford and therefore wouldn’t be able to try and replicate her career. I find myself less bothered by this piece of nepotism because it depends on her looking exactly like her mom. Like, it’s not just access – she literally needed those genes.
I think she looks more like her father than her mother, frankly. And she doesn’t have her mother’s height.
She looks so much like her dad in the second photo!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I commented before I saw your post. Agreed.
I think we need to look harder for the next generation of stars: models, actors, musicians…. The kids of famous people just feel like warmed over leftovers. Though Kaia is a perfectly nice person I’m sure, we are honoring and worshipping way too much mediocrity these days.
Thank you for putting my feelings into words.
It all seems so lazy, like ‘if you loved Cindy Crawford, you’ll love this knockoff!’
It feels like her parents groomed her for this though, and their son. I remember seeing the kids taking modelling photos of each other and they were barely 10+.
Given that George Clooney married a beautiful brainy woman, and Cindy was always known as the thinking mans woman, I’m hoping Kaia opts for university and to pursue a career not based on her looks. Doubtful it will happen unless this girl makes a break from it on her own.
Hmmm…I just don’t understand why Cindy and Rande wouldn’t encourage their girl to be than a model?? I mean don’t get me wrong, good on Cindy for taking the world by storm and making tons of money and creating a great life for herself, but her daughter doesn’t have “it” and Cindy of all people should recognize that. I mean doesn’t the girl have any other interests to cultivate? If my parents could offer me the very best education and options galore…and she picks being a model? Oh well….and also I feel like Cindy very much misses being a super model and gets to live this again through her daughter…just weird.
I agree. My daughter just got confirmation of her student loan – i.e., getting great education AND a huge debt and my mind boggles.
I apologize if I offend anyone but this kind of job breeds insecurities in people and a life of adjusting to other people’s expectations regarding something you have very little control of: your body. Unless you are an “it” girl with a style and a voice, and end up writing, creating or just trend setting (which of itself is already pretty vapid) I don’t see a very interesting and challenging future here.
@slowsnow You aren’t offensive it is true.
Your daughter has a great future ahead. You must be a proud Mom.
I won’t help my niece even though she asks me. She has the basic requirements but she would never be a supermodel. The only thing she would get is a mediocre career and low self-esteem. I don’t say that to her but no one can take a good education away but model looks aren’t forever. She is smart and responsible it would only be a waste of potential.
It’s always weird to me because as much as you can have a child and think they’re the most beautiful thing in the world, and as much as you can want them to find and fall in love with someone else who thinks they’re the most beautiful thing in the world… who on earth wants their 15-year-old to be sexualised like this? It’s not like Cindy doesn’t know the game.
Agree x 1000.
I remember when my sister and I started getting to 15-16 years old and overhearing my mum complaining to a friend of hers, “How hard is it when you see full-grown MEN looking at them? Knowing you’re not allowed to punch them in the face?”
It’s a bit odd to me when people don’t have that protective desire. She didn’t need to start modelling this young, after all. And it’s not like she was her family’s way out of a life of poverty, or something.
Then maybe get an education and go to college instead of riding off your mother’s coattails? I’m tired of nepotism models who get paid to pose (badly) proclaiming themselves as role models. if you want to model fine, but look at your idol Karlie, who actually promotes education. Even Joan Smalls got a BA and she’s a top model right now.
She’s only 15. She may decide to go to college in few years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is very blandly pretty, as countless other 15yr old girls effortlessly are. Nothing at all exceptional about her.
Her brother (Presley), looks-wise, has a far more interesting and edgy mix of his parents’ genes.
She looks just like Rachel Bilson to me.
She looks like Sofia Vergara to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is FIFTEEN- a young girl herself. She shouldn’t be worried about being a role model for other girls. She should be going to school and studying to get her learners permit. I really respected Cindy Crawford but I think this was such poor parenting on her part. There is no reason for her daughter to be modeling or giving interviews now. She doesn’t need the money or the travel or the life experience-she has all that already.
Cindy is professional, but she thought she was smarter than she actually is. She isn’t a deep thinker, and she has always been very ambitious and crazy competitive. She sees the other girls who aren’t children of a megamodel and somehow thinks her kids have an edge and will leave the others in their shadow.
It is bad parenting. I don’t usually like to shame but she knows better and it makes me ragey that she is doing this.
Sylark said exactly what I was thinking. She’s nice looking and pretty but she doesn’t seem as interesting to look at as her brother does.
I don’t know, maybe it’s the pose. That ” I command you to stare up the caverns of my nostrils” pose always bugs me.
This is probably sacrilege, but I honestly don’t get the hype about the whole “Amazon supermodel” era or whatever. I mean, those women were supposed to be stunningly beautiful. But I honestly don’t see it. I really don’t. Especially with Linda Evangelista. I mean, don’t get me wrong, they’re good-looking and they’re tall, but like, in terms of those awe-inspiring facial features, I really struggle to understand what the hype was all about.
I feel the same way with Kaia Gerber tbh. I do like Cindy Crawford because she always came off as really intelligent and well-spoken in her interviews, and I like that she was in a chemical engineering program before making it big as a model. I’m sure her kids are no different in that they’re smart and well-adjusted and good kids, but like, I still don’t get the whole fashion hype. They’re good looking in the way that I think most people are, but nothing out of the ordinary.
I thought some of them were so gorgeous. For me though it was actually Cindy Crawford who I never really got. The rest of them were like, otherworldly and Cindy was like, the prettiest girl in your homeroom class. She never seemed to belong.
YES!!! I was a teen during the Amazonian supermodel era and Cindy had the girl next door looks and all the other girls had this exotic quality about them. Linda was my absolute favorite and Milla Jovovich when she modeled was also up there too.
That’s exactly it Cleo! Cindy had such an all-American girl next door look that she actually looked like a girl who could live next door to you. Like fine, I see why she’d be in your advert, but I could never see her as High Fashion. Just too conventionally pretty for it.
She was never my favorite either and she became a commercial model therefore no longer an editorial or runway model. To me, she has an asterisk. Her daughter doesn’t even have that. If anyone thinks I am being brutal there are people who going to say much worse to her face.
Part of it was the time. Also,they were all stunningly gorgeous and the fashions back then were interesting, beautiful and lot of originality. All of that together created the tone and era. It was a wonderful time in Fashion, music and art. The photographers – Herb Ritts etc. – the music, and the magazine covers…. these models dominated and crossed all the entertainment industries in a way that was recognized and respected as artful.
Now, it feels like everything has been done. When I see beautiful women on par with Cindy et al today, they aren’t modelling, they have educations and careers not at all based on their looks. That’s why today’s models are so blah perhaps… women have more opportunities than we did back then and more possibilities of actually achieving our dreams. Modelling isn’t necessary anymore.
Today’s models are not exotic. They all look like the girl next door with maybe a little work done.
I feel this. I think I can put down some of it to the vibe of the times. Marketing was a lot simpler back then before social media, and at least some of the allure was the fact that these women were “inaccessible.” I’m sure it was other things too, but like I said, some of it escapes me if only because I wasn’t there during the heyday.
Maybe I’m young, but I think it’s rather lazy sometimes to think that “everything is done”? Sure, the mainstream isn’t what it used to be, but there is a lot of art that’s out there that is getting more coverage than it would have before, and I think it’s a question of seeking it out tbh. I’m sure this is the chip on my shoulder speaking, but I dunno. I don’t like seeing a lot of what people are into today, especially young people, getting brushed aside because others can’t relate to it or for the sake of nostalgia. It feels dismissive.
I don’t know. I still think that Iman and Christy Turlington are two of the most beautiful creatures to ever exist. I think it’s that sort of other-worldly beauty.
Whereas someone like, say, Gigi Hadid or Kaia just look like normal attractive people.
Iman I agree, but Christy is so bland. Out of the models in the supermodel era, only Naomi was otherwordly, And young Kate Moss had the rare combination of being both stunning and interesting.
@A One of the misconceptions about modeling is that a model is supposed to be beautiful. That isn’t the case. A model is supposed to be captivating and singular enough to elevate a photograph. They are supposed to be able to walk on the runway and photos from the show should look good.
Consider that those models were discovered without any plastic surgery and without a desire to model. They became supermodels based on merit and hard work.
Linda Evangelista created great editorials. The first time I saw her in person I wasn’t impressed but in her defense, it was at Garren getting her hair colored with wet hair and wearing a smock. Dressed up she was literally another person.
They didn’t look alike either.
@ GiBee Christy Turlington in person surpassed her photos even without makeup and was simply stunning. Nice and would patiently take pics with fans and mother young scared new models.
Honestly, where I work, I see five or six girls around her age every day who are prettier. She is absolutely nothing special.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know this is a gossip site but it still makes me sad when most of you are just busy tearing down this girl. Forget nepotism, this is a 15yo girl who already knows shes not her mom and here we are saying all the things we’d never want to hear or to have people tell our daughters. “You’re pretty, but so bland, nothing like your mom whos gorgeous”. Oh yeah u can try but you’ll never be hear.
Listen to your own words. I love cindy too but they’re different people. And im totally fine with her being a goody two shoes. The world is already full of overly sexualized and eager to be grown up teens. I think its cool and different in this day and age.
Props to her.
