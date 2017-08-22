Star: Justin Theroux brought his makeup artist as his plus-one to Comic Con?

Here are some photos of Justin Theroux one month ago, when he attended Comic-Con for a few days to promote The LEGO Ninjago Movie, where I think Justin voices the “bad guy.” Justin has been making appearances here and there to do advanced promotion on the film, so it wasn’t really shocking that he turned up at Comic-Con. I don’t think anyone was expecting to see Justin roll up with Jennifer Aniston either – which is a good thing, because Aniston didn’t go to Comic-Con. But Justin did invite someone very special to come along with him on this trip to San Diego: his makeup artist?

No amount of cover-up could conceal Jennifer Aniston’s jealous streak! A source tells Star that Aniston, 48, lashed out at Justin Theroux after he brought his makeup artist, Jenn Streicher, along with him to San Diego’s Comic-Con last month.

“Jen knows all too well how close actors get with the people they work with,” snipes the insider, who wonders just how much of a touch-up Theroux really needed. “It doesn’t help that Jenn reminds her of Justin’s ex.”

Although reps of Justin and Jen deny our story, the source suspects that Justin’s surprising plus-one brings back memories for Jennifer. Reveals the source: “Jen’s always worried that she’s not ‘edgy’ enough for Justin.”

[From Star Magazine, print edition]

Meh on the “Jealous Jen” angle of the story, but I am wondering if it’s true that Justin brought along his makeup artist. That brings up several questions for me. One, does he have one go-to makeup artist? Two, does she do his makeup for all of his public appearances? Three, was it necessary that he should wear makeup for some Comic-Con appearances? I remember the old, pre-Aniston version of Theroux. That version didn’t wear makeup. That version had a cute little bald spot. That version wore a lot of grungy black clothes and jewelry and considered himself pretty “hardcore.” Ever since Justin got with Jennifer, she’s taken over his grooming – the first few years they were together, I swear he wore eye makeup and cakey foundation, got his eyebrows waxed and suddenly started moisturizing like crazy. IF Justin is traveling everywhere with his makeup artist, then he learned it from Jennifer, is what I’m saying.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

52 Responses to “Star: Justin Theroux brought his makeup artist as his plus-one to Comic Con?”

  1. Losers says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Almost all male celebrities wear at least some makeup to public events. Did you really not know that?

    • ash says:
      August 22, 2017 at 9:11 am

      right…lol

    • Bette says:
      August 22, 2017 at 9:27 am

      Er, the story isn’t about male stars wearing makeup on red carpets or to ‘events,’ or not – I’ve seen guys wear nothing, to a little bronzer to a full face including mascara and lipstick to big events – that’s not the point.

      This is comic con. It doesn’t really happen there. It’s not needed. Unless somebody is dressing up as their character. He’s in an animated movie. Lmao

      The story here is that he’s traveling with his makeup artist, a young woman, to comic con, which is adistinctly ‘non makeup for actors’ type of event. Especially actors doing voice overs. I think they want to infer some cheating on his part.

      Whatever.

      Many people here know if this story was about Sparkles Pattinson (who I saw at comic con twice :) ) or Brad Pitt toting a makeup artist to comic con, (by the way, they don’t and didn’t have makeup on) – some of y’all would be going in on them non-stop.haha

      • Jamieee says:
        August 22, 2017 at 9:41 am

        Theroux did photocalls at Comic Con. It was a promotional event, and he was definitely wearing make-up for the photographs.

      • Bette says:
        August 22, 2017 at 9:51 am

        Everybody does photo calls at Comic Con. Everybody typically looks decidedly schmutzy and non glamourprissy. It’s not the actors that bring their own MUAs, it’s the studios – and the photographers that are being paid by the film studio’s promotional dept, who’ve arranged the cast photo calls.

        An actor, unless he has his own special self tanner, or magic elixir that hides bald spots, doesn’t need to tote an MUA. So that could explain it. I expect that hairdo takes a lot of swirling and arranging ala Donald Chump.

      • Erinn says:
        August 22, 2017 at 10:20 am

        I mean – it’s a relaxed event, but I wouldn’t say it’s unheard of for celebrities at SDCC to wear makeup. They do panels and photo ops – there’s definitely some that aren’t just scuzzy. I think it largely depends on the fandom though.

        Channing Tatum certainly didn’t look scuzzy in his panel. Jason Isaacs (Lucious Malfoy/ Hap in the OA among a ton of others) looked pretty polished – I wouldn’t be surprised if he had a bit of makeup. I saw a photo of Hiddleston where his face was definitely a shade or so different than his neck.

        I think it just depends on the person.

        But I also think it’s possible that Jen could have been busy or didn’t want to go (I can’t picture her at comic con) and he had a plus one available, and maybe his makeup artist is a big fan of someone there. I don’t think it’s automatically scandalous that he brought another woman – he might have been treating an employee to a cool event rather than wasting the ticket.

      • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
        August 22, 2017 at 10:33 am

        Just looked at the photos, and JT looks like he got a swirly in bronzer. Dave Franco definitely looks like he’s sporting some Definicils.

      • whatWHAT? says:
        August 22, 2017 at 10:51 am

        Erinn, to add to what you said…

        this woman is a make up artist…perhaps she wants to learn or get involved in special effects make up, of which there is a LOT at CC. I don’t see anything scandalous here.

        and I agree with you completely about how “dressy/scuzzy” people are depends on the person. I’ve seen some panelists in spiffy suits, and I’ve seen them in tee-shirts and shorts. I personally like to look “presentable” wherever I go…not always in a dress and heels, but even if I’m just doing a quick trip to the mall, I’ll make sure I look decent. that’s me. I have a friend who would go everywhere in sweats if she could. that’s her. so, JT wearing a bit of make up at a public event?…eh, goes with his “metrosexual” persona. so he likes to groom, so what? if he looked scuzzy, people would be railing on him for that.

        Those guns, tho…whew. (not the one around his neck, that is…)

    • cara says:
      August 22, 2017 at 2:10 pm

      The amount of make-up this guy wears, the eyeliner and the mascara alone would take a professional to apply.

      I’m sure his hair stylist went too, who else could keep all those hair pieces he wears to cover his bald head fluffed and dyed jet black.

      The amount of maintenance this guy requires rivals his wife’s, and we all know Aniston would never be seen without her weaves and all the make-up needed to make her “average” at best.

  2. k37744 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Is it that much of a leap that maybe a HOLLYWOOD MAKEUP ARTIST would want to go to Comic Con? I’d imagine 100% more than I would.

    (ETA: the man has an apple in a bag. He. brings. healthy. snacks. J-man, just give me a call if that whole marriage fizzles out. I love this guy).

  3. KikiGee says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:56 am

    He’s wearing a GUN necklace?

    Reply
  4. Zeddy says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:00 am

    This is the norm for comic con.

    • Bette says:
      August 22, 2017 at 9:38 am

      Stop. I’ve been several times. It isn’t. This is and always has been extremely low maintenance for actors. It’s not the Golden Globes.. They know they are running into geek fandoms and young adult males who don’t give an ish about glamour or how self tan they are or if their bald spot is showing. That’s why actors like it, it’s a chance to be real, or at least try and a very dressed down appearance. That’s why he’s getting side eye for the MUA.

      • Jamieee says:
        August 22, 2017 at 9:45 am

        I’ve been many times. Almost all the actresses bring hair and makeup, and many of the guys do too. Even the lower tier celebrities who are just there to sign stuff. No one wants to look tired and greasy after hours of photos.

        Seriously, look at some HQ photos of the panels and the photocalls and tell me most of the actors aren’t caked in makeup! It’s not even slightly unusual. Most people don’t go full glam like at an awards show, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t wearing any.

      • Lena says:
        August 22, 2017 at 9:50 am

        Did you go ten years ago? Because it’s changed a lot. And it’s not just about the people in appearance, those pictures are going to be featured around the world.

      • Bette says:
        August 22, 2017 at 10:03 am

        You’re maybe losing sight of the thrust of the piece.

        No one is denying that actors aren’t touched up for photocalls by photographers and MUAs. No one is saying women and men who are actors appearing places don’t wear makeup.

        The story is about him having, and bringing his own MUA.

        Which is fine, but at comic con the actors there typically don’t do that or need do that. I followed many favs around comic con over the years and they wouldn’t be caught dead traveling with their own personal MUA and morphe brush set, lol, in front of fan geek boys.

      • Jamieee says:
        August 22, 2017 at 10:41 am

        No, not everyone travels with a long-time make-up artist friend. But they do have it in their contracts that the studio will have someone there for them. The fact that they may not be a personal friend as well is irrelevant. They still have their make-up done, and a lot of the bigger stars are touched up constantly backstage by a small army of people.

        A lot of celebrities there for the type of thing Theroux was promoting do bring their own makeup artists with them as the studio isn’t likely to pay, and have their make-up done at their hotel, then leave the artist behind and go to the Con. I don’t see why it’s so odd that Theroux did the same then also got her inside. The story doesn’t suggest she was shadowing him, powdering his face every 5 minutes all day. She probably worked for a few minutes before the photocall, then explored.

  5. LadyT says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:22 am

    This “look” cracks me up. Skinny black jeans, sleeveless tank, gun necklace and overly styled hair. I liked him so much more as police chief in The Leftovers. To each his own!

  6. Bette says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Eazy E?
    Wow Mr. Aniston, you’re so hard-core hippity hoppity. Lmao

    Reply
  7. Shelley says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Overstyled and trying way too had.

  8. Mannori says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:42 am

    This confirms for me what I have been writing about this metrosexual diva: not even huge A listers male actors travel with a personal makeup artist: they go with whoever the studios set up for them (and usually the rest of the cast) Leave that to A listers diva actresses who make a profit from their image as well. He’s so obsessed by his looks that is borderline pathological. The 24/7 personal makeup artist makes a lot of sense tho: he has a lot of maintenance for the calculated, superdetailed shit he has on him: the raven dye on hair, eyebrows and beard, his waxed eyebrows, the cake foundation and eyeliner. This guy is too concerned about his image so I totally buy that he brings his personal makeup artist everywhere, Nothing romantic here, he’s too busy checking himself in the mirror.

  9. Lizzie says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:55 am

    those damn Streicher sisters….i hate their styling.

  10. DesertReal says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:14 am

    News flash:
    San Diego comic con is VERY hard to get into.
    Extremely. They sell out in hours, only sell a limited amount, and once you get tickets one year, you get dibs on tickets for the next years event, etc.
    She’s likely an employee of his that works on his film sets, that really really wanted to go, but never had the opportunity to.
    No wait. I forgot.
    That’s impossible to consider, because there’s a prevalent stereotype here that women aren’t into that.
    Nevermind. As you were then!

    • whatWHAT? says:
      August 22, 2017 at 11:11 am

      thank you. so many people trying to portray this as something it’s likely not.

      she’s probably wanted to go for a while…she’s a MUA and perhaps is interested in special F/X make up…

      yes, he grooms. yes, he moisturizes. yes, he puts product in his hair. SO DO MANY HOLLYWOOD ACTORS. but, of course, the hate for him has obvious origins.

  11. Alisha says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:21 am

    This guy seems super high maintenance so this isn’t surprising to me. Which is too bad because he’s really fighting the hot.

  12. snowflake says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Who would you rather sleep with, Justin or Brad?

  13. The Original G says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Meh, how they look is business. There’s only 3,000 guys at this very moment walking the east Village in similar. We don’t all live in a Cleveland suburb.

  14. Joannie says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I think he’s really good looking. And he comes off as intelligent in interviews. I like him.

  15. Shambles says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    “Jen knows all too well how close actors get with the people they work with.”

    Nobody wanted to talk about this all-too-obvious reference to the Triangle of Doom? Lol.

  16. Meg says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    You’d think a makeup artist would be there hired by publicity for the film not hired by yourself. How superficial of Aniston especially since Justin clearly doesn’t mind how he looks naturally

  17. ike says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Way too metro sexual for me. With all the preening and “look at me” little outfits he wears, Jen may as well have married a woman. JMO.

