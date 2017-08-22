Star: Justin Theroux brought his makeup artist as his plus-one to Comic Con?

Here are some photos of Justin Theroux one month ago, when he attended Comic-Con for a few days to promote The LEGO Ninjago Movie, where I think Justin voices the “bad guy.” Justin has been making appearances here and there to do advanced promotion on the film, so it wasn’t really shocking that he turned up at Comic-Con. I don’t think anyone was expecting to see Justin roll up with Jennifer Aniston either – which is a good thing, because Aniston didn’t go to Comic-Con. But Justin did invite someone very special to come along with him on this trip to San Diego: his makeup artist?

No amount of cover-up could conceal Jennifer Aniston’s jealous streak! A source tells Star that Aniston, 48, lashed out at Justin Theroux after he brought his makeup artist, Jenn Streicher, along with him to San Diego’s Comic-Con last month. “Jen knows all too well how close actors get with the people they work with,” snipes the insider, who wonders just how much of a touch-up Theroux really needed. “It doesn’t help that Jenn reminds her of Justin’s ex.” Although reps of Justin and Jen deny our story, the source suspects that Justin’s surprising plus-one brings back memories for Jennifer. Reveals the source: “Jen’s always worried that she’s not ‘edgy’ enough for Justin.”

[From Star Magazine, print edition]

Meh on the “Jealous Jen” angle of the story, but I am wondering if it’s true that Justin brought along his makeup artist. That brings up several questions for me. One, does he have one go-to makeup artist? Two, does she do his makeup for all of his public appearances? Three, was it necessary that he should wear makeup for some Comic-Con appearances? I remember the old, pre-Aniston version of Theroux. That version didn’t wear makeup. That version had a cute little bald spot. That version wore a lot of grungy black clothes and jewelry and considered himself pretty “hardcore.” Ever since Justin got with Jennifer, she’s taken over his grooming – the first few years they were together, I swear he wore eye makeup and cakey foundation, got his eyebrows waxed and suddenly started moisturizing like crazy. IF Justin is traveling everywhere with his makeup artist, then he learned it from Jennifer, is what I’m saying.