Star: Elon Musk originally dumped Amber Heard after he caught her in ‘countless lies’

One week ago, I was done with the Elon Musk-Amber Heard story. Two weekends ago, Elon and Amber seemingly broke up for many reasons, and sources indicated that Elon had done the dumping. Then over the next several days, there was a crazy amount of back and forth with sources and competing tabloid stories about who dumped whom and why. Then Elon hopped on a plane, flew 18 hours to Australia’s Gold Coast and had breakfast with Amber in public. He also made some kind of formal (and extremely melodramatic) statement about how he and Amber are just two public people, living a fishbowl existence, and trying to believe in love or whatever. I declared that they were both giant drama queens and I hoped that would be the end of it for a while. For the record: I do believe that they broke up, I just think he ran back to her in a matter of days. As for why he first dumped her… well, Star Magazine has a theory:
Elon Musk said he and Amber Heard split up because of the “distance,” but sources claim it was close encounters of the come-hither kind that sealed her fate.
“Elon caught Amber in countless lies. She would tell him she was having a quiet night in when she was actually out clubbing,” says a source, adding that Amber didn’t act like she had a boyfriend while she was in Australia. “But Amber would always drop Elon’s name when she went shopping.”
Friends did try to warn Musk that Johnny Depp’s ex-wife was a golddigger dressed in hand-me-downs. “Elon had to learn that the hard way,” says the pal. “He couldn’t see it at first, but Amber was just using him.”
[From Star Magazine, print edition]
Eyeroll to all of this. The narrative around Amber is that she’s always the girl being “chased” by wealthy/famous men. The narrative is that she’s the elusive butterfly and men are constantly being drawn in to marvel at her intellect and her beauty. I think it’s far more likely that Amber is just the kind of woman who knows how to play certain men. The whole “Amber lied to him” thing says to me that he was trying to keep tabs on her, and perhaps even spying on her. When he dumped her, she was like “okay, sure,” and she continued doing her thing and that just made him go even crazier. Anyway… they’re sort of perfect for each other. Drama queens of a feather flock together.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid, social media.
I think this is a gross way for the tabloids to continue to push the “Amber is a liar” narrative, and by doing so they’re still casting doubt on her claims of abuse. Not for this.
I’m pretty sure you can be a liar/gold digger and still be abused. kinda of like it’s still rape when a prostitute is raped.
I never said you couldn’t be a liar and a Golddigger and still be abused, and I agree people are complicated. I just shared what this particular tabloid story feels like to me.
Eh this narrative happened before she was with Depp. Her reputation precedes her. That doesn’t go away because she was abused. She can be a horrible person and an abuse victim. Just like I believe Taylor Swift was groped by that DJ but I still don’t like her. To believe otherwise is to push a “perfect victim” narrative which is actually harmful
@nicole
Agree totally with everything you wrote. And this is going to get a whole lot messier.
@Nicole – 👌👏✋
Very well said! I believe Amber was abused but I have no doubt she is a major drama queen who lies, manipulates and plays the game. Same for Taylor… the dj was gross and deserved all that happened. However doesn’t change the fact she’s kinda of a huge ahole.
Agree so much with both Nicole and JA. I absolutely believe AH is a manipulative liar that was in an abusive marriage and I absolutely joyfully celebrated Swift’s win over that disgusting DJ but still can’t stand TS and her mean girl persona.
Which is why Musk went to see her and put out that statement.
I think they probably did break up for some version of the reasons originally stated, but he didn’t want that out there publically, and he still likes her enough to not want her name dragged through the mud a second time.
Or maybe Jamieee, he’s just a decent person?
Uh, that was my point? That he’s gone all out to protect her reputation despite them clearly having some issues.
No idea how you got something negative towards Musk out of that comment.
Their final break up is going to be as messy as all out!
Yuuuuuup.
Big time.😶👀
Yeh, their hyper-romantic telenovela, ‘As The World Burns’ is going to be messy af and full of drama.
As it should be both of them are emotionally unhealthy.
It’s none of his effing business what she chooses to do during her free time. He sounds like a total control freak.
Well, no, but it doesnt say he was concerned about what she was doing in her free time, it says he was concerned she was lying to him about it.
If my boyfriend tells me he went clubbing, that’s a non-issue. But if he tells me he had a quiet night in and I find out he was actually out clubbing, we have a problem. It’s not the activity, it’s the lie.
Yep. Go clubbing if you want, but don’t pretend you’re home reading War and Peace.
The lie is the problem and when someone lies about clubbing it is for a reason.
…and she seems like someone that purposely pushes boundaries. They’re both a bit crazy it seems.
Heard has been all over social media while on the Gold Coast (as in people taking and posting pics of her at parties and sporting events and clubs and so on), so he definitely wouldn’t need to spy on her to know where she’s been.
So sick of the ongoing press campaign to paint her as a manipulative liar who wants men’s money. If literally giving away every penny of her entire $6 million settlement wasn’t enough, nothing ever will be.
People seem to forget that while pushing the gold digger narrative. Because it is decided she is a horrible person, no angle will be good. I honestly don’t see why she is a horrible person, but ok.
What does a gold-digger dressed in hand-me-downs exactly mean??? I find the phrasing very very weird but kind of purposefully put together. Does that imply she is poor? Or that a rich person cannot be gold-digger? I heard about “hand-me-downs” only when it comes to siblings.
Right?? What does that mean?
i took it to mean she’s a gold digger, but you’d never expect her to be and she plays like she isn’t.
I think it means she pretends to be something she’s not.
Her public ‘branding’ is kind of a mess because she’s tried on a lot of different images hoping one would stick (eg. edgy Angelina replacement, old-school glam moviestar, JD’s overdone rockstar hippie thing etc.) but in her real life she has this whole carefree hipster thing going on. She hangs out with a lot of not very successful artists and drifters, wears thrift-store clothes etc. They’re saying that whole laid back thing is a front and she’s much more interested in money than her lifestyle would suggest.
Jamieee, well said, and I agree.
“in her real life she has this whole carefree hipster thing going on. She hangs out with a lot of not very successful artists and drifters, wears thrift-store clothes etc. They’re saying that whole laid back thing is a front and she’s much more interested in money than her lifestyle would suggest.”
Yep. Money is only an issue for her if you don’t have any. But whatever. Some older guys go for young women for their looks. Some young women go for older guys for their money. It happens.
I think it’s because her casual style borrows from vintage. She often dresses in clothes that could be from a second hand/vintage store.
It’s a super old school classist comment.
She’s a golddigger (doesn’t come from money, but wants to marry wealthy) who dressed in second hand clothing (which in this persons head only the poor do, or those fallen on hard times).
Its basically, she only wants men for money, she’s poor and she’s bad at what she’s doing even so, and also she’s poor.
Thank yous for the clarification !
So if a woman is not visibly upset that a man broke up with her, she is playing him? That logic is offensive. I’ve always felt it was better to stoic and unemotional when someone breaks up with you. If someone is going to break up with you, they don’t deserve the satisfaction of seeing you upset.
Yes to everything you say !!
YES!
I will never understand why average looking rich men who exclusively go for model caliber women get upset about “gold digging”. You want a 10 and she wants a rich man. What’s the problem?
I never understood either.
This is the type of man who refers to a girls twenties as her’ best years’ too. So its not like they are unaware of the ‘trade’.
It’s a good deal. I just think men slowly start resenting the women the older they get and the lonelier/emptier they feel.
In Musk’s case, he doesn’t seem to know what he wants. He chased her, got her, then dumped her and clearly ran to the tabloids and her Instagram with conflicting messages, she is indulging him with it but still living her life and now this? I don’t know. Heard should drop him but going by her past relationships, including her relationship with Tasya’s, she seems just as messy and unable to let go of the drama (this does not include the abuse she endured). There’s a pattern and it’s not a good one. Also see her response about Barnaby (Australia debacle) in which she doesn’t realise she’s still in the wrong as she did do something illegal.
If this couple is like this and still ‘together’ then the break-up is going to be BAD. Her career isn’t even good at this point so it’s time for her to change the narrative or learn to not be attracted to drama.
@ Reef. Agreed. Significant wealth allows very average-looking men to compete for the attention of & entertain women who already used to being in high demand for their looks, fame or talent. Do we really think a well-known actress or high-end print model wants dinner at Olive Garden or Applebees’ with a date who drives an old compact car & has to watch the budget? Invites to prestigious events & luxe entertainment venues can be quite alluring.
I don’t think anyone ever dated Aristotle Onassis for his looks.
He should know better. The men who do are much more honest and know the deal. The ones who want love go for women of substance.
Completely agree with your take, Kaiser! Spot on!
She reminds me of what they describe the “cool girl” as in the Gone Girl movie. She comes across super up for whatever, she’s just a laid back kinda girl, and then the real Amber emerges and she’s not like that at all.
Agreed. Free-spirited and independent women don’t stick around with men who exhibit giant red flags. She seems smart and adjusted but getting with Musk is a mistake and she’s allowing him already to treat her like crap when she knows what can happen with men like that. When she was with Tasya, she wasn’t that kind or clear in the end and Tasya would always have her back (in a relationship and as a supportive person) and she treated Tasya like crap all for men who want to control her. What’s stopping her from not tolerating the bullsh*t?
Two shitty people can be married, its not Amber Heard narrative.
I doubt these Elon sources are even legit, I also doubt this relationship is anything to bat an eye at. Amber would shock us by dating an non uber rich douche, that would also not fit her “narrative”
Its called negotiation. Depp lowballed. Heard asked for way too much. It’s kind of how these things work, are have you never actually negotiated something before?
And the evidence against Depp was significant. Not to mention, she donated the settlement. She could have taken that money and walked, but she gave it all.
I think she had her eyes on Musk and just wanted to get out. He had been crushing on her and he has more money.
Actually, no. You’re wrong on all counts. There was no evidence against Depp. Had there been she would have filed a report with the police. They showed up at her place the night of the “iphone throwing” incident — but they saw no injuries, and she never filed a report. Nor did she obtain a doctor’s note at any point during their relationship. Jeez, if he was assaulting her, wouldn’t there have been at least one medical visit? Nor did she go to court to face him over the restraining order. It’s easy to make a restraining order stick if you supply evidence. She did none of those things. Instead, she sent him an extortion letter before going to the tabloids demanding 50K a month, Depp’s land rover, and his downtown LA penthouses. When he refused, she sent a photo of her face to People mag. Only problem was, the “bruise” seemed to migrate around or disappear altogether, depending on time/location. Emerging from court, the bruise was in a different place from the people mag photo — how odd. The day after court, a hidden pap caught her walking out of her attorney’s office with a friend, cackling. No bruise. Please tell us again about all the evidence.
Also, she did NOT donate her settlement money. That is a lazy lie. Depp made the first installment for her after her pledge, and she went ballistic about not receiving the money herself. It was in the press. Did you not bother to check it out? Since then, she has donated NOTHING to either the ACLU or the LA Children’s Hospital. Interesting, ain’t it?
Nice try, but sadly his own assistant sent her a verified message saying how terrible Johnny felt for kicking her. You can explain away and rationalise and excuse all you want, but that is a fact. So too is the video footage of his behaviour, and the image of his abusive message in his own blood. And only someone who knows nothing of abuse would argue that no doctor’s evidence means it didn’t happen – in my own country there doesn’t even need to be physical contact; coercive control is a crime. It’s sad how ignorant people are on abuse.
And Depp donated it partly to continue to control the situation between himself and Heard, and partly to reduce his own tax bill. If she had donated it then she would have reduced hers – plus he had no right to give that money to anyone but her. It was court ordered that he had to pay her, and only a control freak would do as he did and think it was okay. The fact you don’t appreciate that is depressing, but not surprising.
It’s very sad seeing Depp fans who refuse to accept that he is responsible for abusing someone. There’s loyalty, and then there is denial. I was a Depp fan as well, but the truth is, we don’t know these people, just their carefully created images. Here, the image slipped. We saw. If we didn’t close our eyes, anyway.
Um, no. Only clumsy, completely out of control abusers hit their partners so hard they have to get medical help. Take my sister – her ex would grab, shove and shake her, pull her hair and hit the top and back of her head against the wall and furniture. The result would be only small bruises, messy hair and bumps over the hair line. She couldn’t prove a thing. Abusers are often cunning, especially once they’ve gotten some practice.
Nice to see Musk preemptively beating Heard at her own game — given the way she dragged Depp during their divorce.
You are defending someone who abused his wife. The evidence is very clear. It’s a depressing indictment of Trump’s world that women can argue otherwise with a straight face.
+1
