Justin Theroux ‘didn’t bother’ going to his audition for ‘Friends’ in the 1990s

Ugh, am I alone in wanting this ^^ sweater? It’s not my color, but I still want it. It looks cozy and amazing. Justin Theroux has a big feature in the latest issue of Mr. Porter. He’s promoting The LEGO Ninjago Movie, plus his turn in Mute, a “dystopian neo-Noir set in futurist Berlin.” Apparently, he wears a blonde wig in that one. This interview isn’t bad at all, actually – Theroux so rarely sits down for long-read interviews, I forget that he actually comes across pretty well in these kinds of pieces. He’s humble, he’s a bit sarcastic and funny, and he never really seems bratty or “narcissistic/actory.” You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

His collection of ghoulish skulls, macabre lithographs & more have all been relegated to his office in Bel Air: “That’s why they’re in my office. When it’s not funny, she calls me out. She says, ‘That’s not funny.’”

Whether Jennifer allows fart jokes in the house: “Of course she would allow a fart joke, but I think she actually has a more refined sense of humour than to crack a fart joke. I think she’s funnier than that.”

Why The Leftovers didn’t get any Emmy nominations: “I think we went full classy. I think it’s because we weren’t particularly a zeitgeisty show. We didn’t have any big sell.” What about his oft-seen ripped and tattooed torso? “Maybe in the last poster, I guess. Existential grease doesn’t necessarily rank high. It’s tough to tweet about it.”

The craziness of being married to Jennifer Aniston: “If nothing else, I have a front-row seat to the insanity, to what make this town so bananas….[There’s] this never-ending operative narrative on the pages of a magazine week to week. It’s just not a part of me,. There’s this slightly insane person running around on the covers of tabloids who is mentally ill, clearly. I think it does drive people insane and you can tell who those people are in the world. You have to be the guardian of your own senses. If a tree falls in the forest and you’re not there to see it, you know. But for the most part, it’s not as pervasive in our lives as people think. Occasionally you’ll get whacked by something. It’s definitely something you have to analyse and come to terms with. Which I think [my wife] has done very elegantly and pretty effortlessly.” But, he adds, “I think I came into our relationship the same person as I am now.”

During his Greenwich Village years, he routinely missed auditions, including one for Friends. “No, I didn’t bother. I slept in that day. I wouldn’t have been prepared for [the fame].”

He’s replaceable: “The key to continuing to work is don’t be a jerk. Because you’re infinitely replaceable.”

He hates California clothes: “The clothes that are designed to make you the most comfortable, like flip-flops, cargo shorts and oversized T-shirts, are the ones that give me the willies. I will wear a fleece as a layer for warmth, but not to anchor a look.”

On the normalisation of the rock ’n’ roll tattoo: “Actually, there’s been this cool evolution. When I see people with tribal tattoos that are all bled out, I think, Oh that’s hysterical. And ironic. And cool. And now there’s sort of this thing of getting lazy, boring, terrible tattoos, which I also find hysterical and which I have a few of myself.”

Whether he’s intimidated by Jennifer’s humor: “Why would a man be intimidated by a funny woman? In a perfect world, a relationship is two people laughing together.”