Justin Theroux ‘didn’t bother’ going to his audition for ‘Friends’ in the 1990s

Ugh, am I alone in wanting this ^^ sweater? It’s not my color, but I still want it. It looks cozy and amazing. Justin Theroux has a big feature in the latest issue of Mr. Porter. He’s promoting The LEGO Ninjago Movie, plus his turn in Mute, a “dystopian neo-Noir set in futurist Berlin.” Apparently, he wears a blonde wig in that one. This interview isn’t bad at all, actually – Theroux so rarely sits down for long-read interviews, I forget that he actually comes across pretty well in these kinds of pieces. He’s humble, he’s a bit sarcastic and funny, and he never really seems bratty or “narcissistic/actory.” You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
His collection of ghoulish skulls, macabre lithographs & more have all been relegated to his office in Bel Air: “That’s why they’re in my office. When it’s not funny, she calls me out. She says, ‘That’s not funny.’”
Whether Jennifer allows fart jokes in the house: “Of course she would allow a fart joke, but I think she actually has a more refined sense of humour than to crack a fart joke. I think she’s funnier than that.”
Why The Leftovers didn’t get any Emmy nominations: “I think we went full classy. I think it’s because we weren’t particularly a zeitgeisty show. We didn’t have any big sell.” What about his oft-seen ripped and tattooed torso? “Maybe in the last poster, I guess. Existential grease doesn’t necessarily rank high. It’s tough to tweet about it.”
The craziness of being married to Jennifer Aniston: “If nothing else, I have a front-row seat to the insanity, to what make this town so bananas….[There’s] this never-ending operative narrative on the pages of a magazine week to week. It’s just not a part of me,. There’s this slightly insane person running around on the covers of tabloids who is mentally ill, clearly. I think it does drive people insane and you can tell who those people are in the world. You have to be the guardian of your own senses. If a tree falls in the forest and you’re not there to see it, you know. But for the most part, it’s not as pervasive in our lives as people think. Occasionally you’ll get whacked by something. It’s definitely something you have to analyse and come to terms with. Which I think [my wife] has done very elegantly and pretty effortlessly.” But, he adds, “I think I came into our relationship the same person as I am now.”
During his Greenwich Village years, he routinely missed auditions, including one for Friends. “No, I didn’t bother. I slept in that day. I wouldn’t have been prepared for [the fame].”
He’s replaceable: “The key to continuing to work is don’t be a jerk. Because you’re infinitely replaceable.”
He hates California clothes: “The clothes that are designed to make you the most comfortable, like flip-flops, cargo shorts and oversized T-shirts, are the ones that give me the willies. I will wear a fleece as a layer for warmth, but not to anchor a look.”
On the normalisation of the rock ’n’ roll tattoo: “Actually, there’s been this cool evolution. When I see people with tribal tattoos that are all bled out, I think, Oh that’s hysterical. And ironic. And cool. And now there’s sort of this thing of getting lazy, boring, terrible tattoos, which I also find hysterical and which I have a few of myself.”
Whether he’s intimidated by Jennifer’s humor: “Why would a man be intimidated by a funny woman? In a perfect world, a relationship is two people laughing together.”
Imagine a world where Justin Theroux went to that Friends audition. Which part was it for? I could see him MAYBE auditioning for Chandler. MAYBE. Justin has that kind of sarcastic delivery which could have worked for Chandler (although Matthew Perry always belonged in that role). Definitely not Ross or Joey, right? Right. But alternate-history time: say Justin and Jennifer met on Friends and fell in love in their 20s. The whole gossip landscape would be fundamentally different, wouldn’t it? Speaking of alternate history, Mr. Porter says outright that Justin and Jennifer fell in love while working on Wanderlust. I’m sure that will be fascinating to Heidi Bivens, his live-in girlfriend at the time.
Photos courtesy of Bjorn Iooss for Mr. Porter.
I always forget about the Heidi Bivens timeline mess. Poor girl.
ETA: I don’t think she’s out there pining over Justin or anything, just that she got dragged into a very messy situation because one-third of THE most gossiped triangle in recent history fell in love with her live-in boyfriend, who left her. That would suck to have something so public go down while you’re trying to process the end of the relationship.
I would say i think a lot of gossip reading folks dont even know about the Bivens situation,i only learned about it on this site. Well Jennifer clearly went unscathed, she never got the homewrecker treatment that Angie got,maybe because Bivens/Justin weren’t married its ‘easier’ to look over. And Jennifer had the American sweetheart image and im sure very well paid publicists to kill the story.
‘But not to anchor a look’ – sorry he sounds like a judgy douche-bro
I don’t know what “to anchor a look” even means!
I think it’s the one article of clothing or an accessory that puts the exclamation mark on the look you are going for?
Like for me, my tired old Birkenstocks anchor my TJ Maxx purchased pajama pants and soft Gap t-shirt outfit to tell the story that I am an fabulous and aging woman who loves comfort and DGAF what my neighbors think as I walk my dog in the mornings.
He’s saying it sarcastically…
Yeah, I got sarcasm from it, too.
I really like him and miss The Leftovers a ton. And I see we have the same desert boots!! Although he probably just wore this for the photo shoot, I’m guessing.
I like what he said about being infinitely replaceable but I find it kind of funny that he just assumes he would have gotten a part on Friends!
@mia
I love it! Does that mean my dramatic black glasses anchored the lounge pants and hoodie I wore to take my son to school this AM? Or would my flip flops be the anchor? The bun on top of my head? I’m so confused.
Mia – in that case, my anchor look is whatever t-shirt Sixlet Major thought was cool six months ago. Cos I wear his cast-offs!
My ‘anchor’ today is a awkwardly fitted T-shirt with puppy slobber down the front (working from home – academic life for the win)
I know lol.
I love him, but who in god’s name “anchors” a look with fleece????
I didn’t get the impression that he ‘assumed’ he would have gotten a Friends’ role. Just that if he did, and it was as popular as it ultimately would become, he wouldn’t have been prepared…
It’s a shame The Leftovers, and his performance in particular, were not nominated for an Emmy and I think he’s right in a sense that the show did not hit a pop culture zeitgeist. Most shows that do have strong hooks in the first couple of episodes. The Leftovers was a slow (and depressing) burn until like the 6th or 7th episode of the first season.
Lots of people stopped watching before it paid off it that way that drives popular conversation. But for those of us who stuck with it, it’s one of the best shows ever. So yeah, I wish it had more Emmy love.
I’m one of those people. I made it half way through season 1 and I just couldn’t take it anymore. It was so tedious that I don’t think knowing it gets better could get me back there lol. Have you seen The Path? I’m biased, but it’s such a superior show.
Side note…I love his style.
I bloody loved that show. So clever.
And Justin should have got all the awards for the Homeward Bound scene. And Ann Dowd for the S2 scene in the woods with Justin.
The Leftovers is for me, without a doubt, one of the best and one of the most touching tv series ever. It gives me so many feelings and I think I will rewatch it at least once, which is something I don’t usually do. They deserved to many Emmys and what have you for that brilliant piece of work. It’s a shame that they didn’t get any of that, afaik.
100% agree – that show affected me more than any other. All of the performances were amazing and it astonishes me that none of the actors were really recognized for their work.
I’m with you. One of the best HBO serials ever.
Maybe Chandler(but that part was written for Matthew Perry,he was excellent) and who says it was a main character? I do remember seeing him in a couple of Sex and the City episodes.
Not ready for the fame? Did he know back than that ‘Friends’ was going to be a big hit? Funny that he seems to assume he would’ve gotten a role.
Well, he is clearly playing the “what if” game, recognizing that he wouldn’t be ready for the fame that being on that show involved.
So he auditions for “Friends.” JustJen meets in their 20s, falls in love, marries by 30. We still have “is she or isn’t she pregnant” tabloid covers, but they’re significantly less frequent and annoying. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie meet while filming Mr. And Mrs. Smith, but this time there is no triangle. Just a line. They have some really hot sex a few times, realize that they don’t actually like each other that much, and move on. What a world.
That’s assuming Brad was single. He (or she) could likely have been married to someone else, so there could have still been a triangle.
Hopefully Heidi has moved on already
Sometimes I wonder about JustJen’s marriage. It’s odd. I find it odd that after 14 years together, Heidi and Justin’s relationship could just be homewrecked by Jennifer.
Sometimes people just get used to one another and only an external “challenge” will make them question what they have. Life can be really nuanced, but people will follow the narrative that fits into protecting their “favourites” I guess.
Yeah, from the outside I still really don’t get them as a couple. I have no doubt that their relationship is genuine or anything like that. I guess they must just be two people who are actually pretty different than their public personas.
I enjoyed the interview. He’s shockingly, well, normal, aside from the home office decor. But sometimes you need dark things to write light.
I have always thought that he’s tempered what was Jen’s/Huvane’s incessant triangle mongering. I think he’s been a moderating influence. I know she’s kind of aged out of the tabs but I think he helped push her in another direction and relax. As dreadful as I think Cake was, I think she started to change the conversation about her career and I’m surprised she hasn’t initiated anymore projects like that.
I want to NOT like him, for some reason…but I do. I really do.
I personally think Jen traded up. I am not usually attracted to the hipster types, but he is cute with a great body, funny, and appears intelligent. I would take him over Brad any day.
