Robin Thicke, 40, is expecting a daughter with his 22-year-old girlfriend

Earlier this week, I was honestly sitting here and wondering to myself, “Did Robin Thicke and Paula Patton ever resolve their custody dispute?” In January of this year, Robin and Paula’s custody fight over their son Julian exploded – Julian told people at his school that he was scared of his father, and that Robin had hit him and he didn’t want to go with his father. Paula also told the family court that Robin had been abusive to her, and that he shouldn’t be allowed near their son. Back in March, TMZ reported that Robin and Paula were close to some kind of custody settlement, but there was no follow-up, and I personally find it hard to believe that Paula would ever let Robin have equal, shared custody of Julian.
All of that is just backstory for this though… Robin is expecting another child. He got his girlfriend pregnant. Robin started dating April Love Geary back in the spring of 2014, soon after he split from Paula. At the time, April was a teenager – she was either 18 or 19. She is 22 years old now, and Robin is 40. I just want to grab April and say “girl, don’t do this” but it’s way too late for that. April confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram, writing: “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday!” The Alan being Alan Thicke, Robin’s late father. TMZ reports that they’re expecting a girl.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
I thought that was Ricky Martin from the header photo!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes. He is not someone I would want to be tied to for the rest of my life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t worry, this probably won’t last til the rest of the year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…the pregnancy?!?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
father of your child is someone you’re tied for the rest of your life, no matter if you’re together or not. I think it’s actually even worse woth this creep, bc he made ot clear that although he doesn’t especially care about his child, he’ll try to control and hurt the mother through custody of the child (cough*abusiveas*hole*cough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh this guy is such a tool. I hated his song from the second it came out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Already sad for the child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which one?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, he is just a slimy, pathetic mid life crisis stereo type, isn’t he.
His new girlfriend isn’t at all creeped out that she’s his ex-wife’s doppleganger stand in?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, right?! And the fact that she was barely legal when they first got together is even creepier. Weren’t Paula and Robin high school sweethearts? Talk about trying to relive the past…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a younger more pliable version of Paula. He’s reliving his youth with this woman but not the annoyances of having the adult issues that come with it like he’s experienced with Paula, He’s starting all over again, I’m sure. He’s probably her first real love and long-term relationship. Clearly her age prevented her from clocking that he’s a manipulative creep who will ruin her life because an older woman would have noticed the physical similarities with Paula and I dare even say emotional since Paula seems like a sweet caring woman who finally had enough and saw her ex the way he really was.
Maybe they wanted to have a baby together but this woman is too young to let her life be controlled by having a baby with a creep like that. She’s tied to him forever now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks so much like Paula it’s creepy as hell. I can’t stand him and feel sorry for her, but she’s stuck now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beat me to it! He’s gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought that was Paula at first! Also: Girl, he doesn’t love you. He’s too shallow. Men who swap their wives/girlfriends for exact copies, only younger, don’t even usually hate their exes- they just don’t tolerate ageing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
because we let men get away with that kinda childish behavior.
I remember as a 18 or 19 yo dating and my mom could admit that my boyfriends were handsome so I don’t buy that women don’t like younger men.
I guess people are at their most physically attractive in their twenties but of course you can def be attractive as you grow older too and you’re best matched with someone within 5 years of your age rangs.
But we let me date much younger women – we let them get away with it , but not women. Because it’s shallow and objectifying behavior that we let men get away with but not women. It isn’t just some weird biological truth that men want younger women, its just men being jerks and we let them act that way – we let them get away with swapping out for a younger model, we let them objectify women as a society because it’s a sexist society.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks so much like Paula, ew. How do they know the sex at 11 weeks?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can get a blood test these days that will tell you the sex way early. It wasn’t covered by my insurance since I was a couple years below the “advanced maternal age” threshold, so I had to wait until the 20 week scan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting. I’m 33. I wonder if I qualify age wise under my insurance. I can’t wait much longer to know who I’m suffering for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Allie-I was pregnant last year at 35 and did not qualify under my insurance, but they could actually tell at 15 weeks. Our son just turned his little self to the camera and spread his legs. We lost him a few weeks later, but that moment of personality still makes me smile and cry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LizLemon, my condolences and best wishes. I lost a tiny son many years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, LizLemon and Third Ginger, I feel so sad for you. Deepest condolences and best wishes to you both. Lis, what a precious, bittersweet memory for you. Thinking of you both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was 33, too – I think the magic age when your pregnancy is considered “geriatric” is 35.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liz, that was definitely a “hello world!” moment! I’m sorry for your loss. Ah, thanks memurs. Maybe the next go round.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is creepy on so many levels.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yuck
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t feel a bit sorry for her. No need to get pregnant in this day and age unless you want to. This screams anchor baby and payday to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was Simon Cowell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s just under two years younger than me , and tbh any 40 year old male/female going after someone my age just scream “creep” let alone someone with a history like R.T
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Paula’s younger sister. So gross. He’s a creepy tool.
I remember seeing the photos of them at his birthday and she was wearing a dress were you could see her lady bits. His son was there. Just ridiculous.
Good luck robin because I doubt she’s going to be with you that long. She’s set for life now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is so creepy and gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He really is. I’ve never liked him. He reminds me of a guy I worked with when I was a very naive 18-year-old. Theyd just lowered the drinking and voting age here to 18, and this fella invited me out for a drink a couple of weeks after my birthday. We went to a local pub, as I’d never been in one before. Halfway through my drink, my older brother appeared at the table and asked what I was doing there. I stammered, and before I could answer, he turned to the fella and threatened to….I won’t repeat it, but it wasn’t nice. He then took me gently by the hand and led me out to his car. That’s when I copped it: “What the hell are you doing in that sleazy pub with that MARRIED MAN?? He’s a mongrel! Stay away from him and stay out of that place!” I was mortified. Little did I know that my brother was kind of a king in that place, and knew a lot about the creepy antics of the fella that took me there. I’ve never gone back. Now, every time I see R Thicke, I cringe and relive that embarrassment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl children are twice as likely to be abused by a parent as male children, statistically. I hope that girl baby is safe. Madness for any woman to be with Robin, but we already know there are scores of twenty year old blondes already queuing up for OJ for his October release. What a world. And Trump on top of all that. Makes me want to retreat to another planet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO women who willingly partner with abusers have very low self-esteem or are in just for a check.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
women who get themselves pregnant with a guy they know abuses his own child are…a who,e different, special kind of lowest of the low. how selfish can you be? it just angers me so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m kind of sad here ladies.
Women who get with abusers are often manipulated and lied to – to an extreme. Especially as abusers age and don’t change, they get more experienced and BETTER at finding and grooming victims. And this is a very young woman we are talking about, with very little experience at this point. You are castigating her for HOPE. Like believing someone will change for the better is a bad thing.
Also, geeky, nooo. please. Women who get themselves pregnant? This is a couple, not a rogue ninja stealing famous idiot’s semen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
sorry, english is obviously not my maternal language, of course I didn’t mean that she got pregnant by herself, although I also don’t believe he forced pregnancy on her. I do think she wasn’t in a situation trafficked, kidnapped or women in tragic circumstances like war-torn countries were when they get pregnant.
but no-I don’t have remorse for a girl that was with him during all of this s**it that went down with Julian. You’re a gf of a guy whose son, on multiple instances, claimed (a small child) that he’s afraid of his own father. that his father spanks so hard he’s traumatised (tbh, any kind of spanking is just horrific to me, but I digress). and then you decide to bring another child that he can control and traumatise into this world?
if they stay, and even more, if they don’t stay together, she has to be a really ninja intellectual with super-ninja lawyers to be 100% secure this guy won’t traumatise their child down the road. and I kinda doubt she is that smart/connected/careful.
she is, no matter the possible grooming, still a legal adult of 22 and these are, at the end of the day, her actions and decisions. otoh, that child is just an innocent human being that shouldn’t be a payday/popularity/binding tool. from both sides. idk, it’s all gross and icky, of course-including the whole story about from when they dated and so on, but it’s inexcusable from the viewpoint of protecting totally innocent being. it’s like saying: oh, she knew he was sexually abusing her children and did nothing, but but but she was abused herself. no, sorry, that doesn’t fly with me. children come first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There goes the rest of whatever money he has left
Report this comment as spam or abuse
why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This relationship won’t last and she’ll be stuck raising that child alone. Silly girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
if she’s lucky. I think Paula would be estatic if she could raise their son alone.
this one will also probably go through hell of praying that the child comes safe and sound from visitations with dad. i hope she took the costs of child therapist int consideraion while thinking of future child support.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ew he is so gross. He is also bullying Alan’s wife and insinuating that she is a gold digger … she was married to him for 17 years and they really were smitten even at the end you could tell by their instagrams they spent a lot of time together and loved each other. I am usually skeptical of age differences but not this one. He is a douche and a bully when things don’t go his way.
This April chick is going to get the Paula treatment soon enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Robin is looking OLD. Sad for April.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you told me long haired bicycle riding “Lost Without You” Robin Thicke would turn into this guy, I’d never believe it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s creepy that she resembles his ex wife Paula. He’s a strange one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse