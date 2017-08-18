LeAnn Rimes has been promoting her cameo appearance in ‘Logan Lucky’

Here are some photos of LeAnn Rimes yesterday in New York. I’ll discuss what she was promoting in just a moment. First, let’s talk about this outfit! I realize that it’s probably a real shirtdress, from a real store, and it was billed as one-piece dress. But it really looks like she just grabbed an oversized shirt and she’s wandering around New York without pants. Also: those heeled boots are ridiculous, I’m sorry. I’m not a shoe person but my God, why do women wear those?
As for what LeAnn is promoting… she’s talking about her last album, her upcoming Christmas tour (“tour”) and her gig in a brand-new movie. You guys have seen the trailers for Logan Lucky, right? The film was directed by Steven Soderbergh, and it stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Katie Holmes and more. The story is basically about two dipsh-t brothers (Driver and Tatum) planning a heist with the help of Daniel Craig’s jailbird character. They’re robbing a NASCAR race, so it’s like the Southern deep-fried version of Ocean’s Eleven. Anyway, LeAnn has a cameo in the film. She’s the one singing “America the Beautiful” at the NASCAR race. She appeared on the Today Show (you can see the video here) and the AOL Build series. Here are some videos:
So, now you know. If you go to Logan Lucky, you are supporting LeAnn Rimes’ career! And I’m sure that Soderbergh totally watched LeAnn perform at a NASCAR race a few years ago. Who would have trouble believing that?!? The way she describes it, it makes me think that the original singer they cast probably pulled out at the last minute. I wonder who the first choice was? Blake Shelton? Luke Bryan?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
She has aged well. 😧😧😧
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that’s just a shirt. Her face looks somewhat puffy? Fillers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The puffy face was the first thing I noticed. She looks.. different? Is it just the puffiness?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Somewhat puffy? Her face looks fat, frozen and tight at the same time, especially in the last photo. How is it possible to only gain weight in your face?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I told my friend recently that her face looks like she was infected with poison ivy and never bothered to go get a Cortizone shot.
Also I think that’s one of Eddie’s shirts. It can’t be a dress, not even close.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is a nightshirt. The only thing missing is the night cap and candlestick holder, and she’ll be Scrooge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont believe in shirt dress, just over sized shirts that people decide to make it into dresses,even worse when they accessorize with belts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone else think she looks like her husband a little bit?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same squinting eyes as Eddie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And receding hairline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES!! I’ve always noticed that!! I thought I was the only one. Her and Eddie mostly have similar facial features. That’s rather disturbing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those are the most hideous shoes I’ve ever seen. Is it wrong of me to say that in the recent times of Trump, I find the Eddie/LeAnn/Brandi drama oddly reassuring? Like some things are still a constant?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. In these horrible times, I adore petty gossip about this budget crew. I can’t explain it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That looks like the nightgown I wore to bed last night. I don’t go out in public wearing my pj’s. She always wears ugly ankle boots with everything.Ridiculously terrible outfit. Probably the first time she didn’t wear the Gucci belt she’s had on all summer. Someone get this girl a stylist!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can’t afford a stylist. Any money she makes from her lawn chair tour goes directly to keeping old ed around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so budget that they should be concerned with any press tours she does. She seems like box office poison. Who does press tours for a quick cameo? So thirsty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, the trailer I saw made the movie look really dreadful. Lots of painfully fake “southern” accents. I can’t see how she could hurt the movie any more than its own publicity already has, at least for me and the other people that were with me that all gave the trailer “thumbs down” (bunch of middle-aged white ladies on a GNO).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brandi has been such a bore on celeb big brother. She is rubbing people up the wrong way now and her voice is so annoying. Why so high? She was pontificating about cheating last night bc 2 housemates hooked up in the house and the girl had been seeing some1 for 1 month befire she went in. She was going on and on and the guy had a go at her that she was playing the pity card for so long
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did I miss something? I thought this article was about LeAnn’s sadass press tour for a 10 second cameo. Where is there any mention on Brandi Glanville or CBB anywhere?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like when a Trump supporter brings up Hillary or Obama. Nothing to do with the subject, but they can’t resist the chance to mention the person they don’t like
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi leann!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is it so important for her to give the impression that she has long legs?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because his ex wife has really long legs
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the Oscar goes to….. I know she has nothing going on, but this promotional blitz for a minor cameo seems really thirsty, even for her. No one is going to go to the movie to see her sing. Her outfit is hilarious. Those boots are hideous and that’s clearly a shirt, not a dress. The proportions are all off. If she’s going to put the effort into promoting a very minor cameo, she should have invested in a stylist. On another note. What’s going on with her face. Her makeup artist went berserk with contouring and it’s oddly puffy. It is her 35th year birthday month, so maybe she treated herself to some extra Botox.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lord her outfit is hideous. and why is she doing press for a cameo and a BS tour? I find her so oddly desperate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh man, she has insanely bad taste in fashion, including bags and shoes huh?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gets a job and complains about it. Nice work ethic.
Also prattles on about being loving and accepting all the while making the ex wife miserable.
Wears men’s tall shirt as dress with trashy ankle booties and considers it fashionable enough for public consumption.
She’s so basic. And thirsty. And gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those boots need to be burned, and then have the ashes scattered to the wind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awful shoes! She must have been in a hurry, and forgot to put her pants on, aviator sunglasses, and take one of the million fringe bags she has
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Soooo… I guess Brandi must have worn a shirt as a dress recently?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brandi’s shirts would look like a dress on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s joking with those shoes, right? Ugh, bad, bad styling.
But I will give her a compliment…”Love is Love” is actually a decent song. The live video performances of it are good. Nice when she minimizes the yodeling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse