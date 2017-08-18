LeAnn Rimes has been promoting her cameo appearance in ‘Logan Lucky’

Here are some photos of LeAnn Rimes yesterday in New York. I’ll discuss what she was promoting in just a moment. First, let’s talk about this outfit! I realize that it’s probably a real shirtdress, from a real store, and it was billed as one-piece dress. But it really looks like she just grabbed an oversized shirt and she’s wandering around New York without pants. Also: those heeled boots are ridiculous, I’m sorry. I’m not a shoe person but my God, why do women wear those?

As for what LeAnn is promoting… she’s talking about her last album, her upcoming Christmas tour (“tour”) and her gig in a brand-new movie. You guys have seen the trailers for Logan Lucky, right? The film was directed by Steven Soderbergh, and it stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Katie Holmes and more. The story is basically about two dipsh-t brothers (Driver and Tatum) planning a heist with the help of Daniel Craig’s jailbird character. They’re robbing a NASCAR race, so it’s like the Southern deep-fried version of Ocean’s Eleven. Anyway, LeAnn has a cameo in the film. She’s the one singing “America the Beautiful” at the NASCAR race. She appeared on the Today Show (you can see the video here) and the AOL Build series. Here are some videos:

So, now you know. If you go to Logan Lucky, you are supporting LeAnn Rimes’ career! And I’m sure that Soderbergh totally watched LeAnn perform at a NASCAR race a few years ago. Who would have trouble believing that?!? The way she describes it, it makes me think that the original singer they cast probably pulled out at the last minute. I wonder who the first choice was? Blake Shelton? Luke Bryan?