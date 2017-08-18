Enquirer: Exes Chris Pine & Olivia Munn are possibly giving love another shot

I always forget that Chris Pine and Olivia Munn dated. They apparently happened around 2010, back when Olivia had a completely different (and mostly original) face. I would imagine that reconnecting with Olivia these days is an odd prospect, just because it feels like you’re dating a completely new person, given how she looks now. That’s what the Enquirer claims in this week’s issue – that Chris Pine and Olivia Munn have been going out on some quiet dates. Chris’s star power has never been greater than this summer – he’s been widely acclaimed as #TheBestChris following his role in Wonder Woman and more. And Olivia… well, Olivia has been single-ish since her split with Aaron Rodgers. Here’s more:
With Aaron Rodgers in her rearview mirror, Olivia Munn is spending time with a former flame – Chris Pine!
“They’ve been meeting up for sexy dinner dates and getting back to being something more than friends,” spilled a source close to the two stars. Insiders said the timing is right for them to boldly go where they’ve been before!
“Olivia’s finally gotten over Aaron after their April bust-up,” the insider snitched. “Chris is on a high from his soaring career, and she’s feeling ready to date again!”
Munn and Pine last dated more than seven years ago, and pals claimed they were on the verge of moving in together when their careers got in the way. “But they’re in totally different places now,” the insider spilled. “This time they seem more than ready for a relationship.”
[From The National Enquirer, print edition]
The last time I paid attention to Pine’s love life, there were rumors that he was starting something with Sofia Boutella, the French actress. I don’t think those rumors went very far though, so if they did hook up, it was probably a brief fling or something? I don’t know. I halfway believe he’s single right now and Olivia’s single too. So it’s no big deal if they are happening. I just hope they aren’t. Olivia annoys the crap out of me.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Major coup for her, if true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But I hope it’s not true. I’m such a Sap about this, but I really do hope Chris and Zoe Kravitz find each other again. I love them as a couple. Besides, he’s said his dream woman will be intelligent and I just don’t see it with Olivia Munn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also liked him and Zoe. Although I also liked Zoe with Penn Badgley and the model she was (is?) dating recently. Olivia Munn is just a big no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was the guest judge on Project Runway last night. She is barely recognizable as herself and her face was painful to watch at times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, even as just the guest judge her few comments were trytoohard & annoying. But, she was really successful as a host for that video game review show. Wish she’d stop the Canadian pap strolls & go back to her niche audience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Noooo – not my Chris 🙁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maya, I think you mean ‘my’ Chris.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Booo – I loved the Sofia Boutella rumor, and also the one about Jennifer Garner (take that, Batfleck!). This, meh. I just want the best for the Best Chris.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh damn, Pine + Garner would be awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only know her as Sloane from The NewsRoom and she was brilliant! She was my favourite!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked her as Sloane but she barely looks the same now and that wasn’t too long ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find Olivia really sexy
Amd Chris is offcourse love since princess diaries
If it works, I am all for it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone else think this is Olivia’s PR people pushing this story? Cause Pine is hot stuff these days and a commodity…I wouldn’t doubt they planted this story the day after her “I don’t care about Rogers” story.
Also its the enquirer so I don’t believe it anyway
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This reeks of Olivia’s PR. also she looks like she has jaundice in that top photo 😳
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face, though…. 👀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m more likely to believe he’s rekindled with Audrina Patridge than with Munn. Nice try for some payback PR Olivia. Nice try.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait!?! Pine dated Patridge? 😱 That’s some missing Hills footage I’d like to see
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t they break up the first time because Chris was uncomfortable with photographers coincidentally finding them?
Also, “sexy dinner dates”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, yeah…that quote made me snicker and simultaneously roll my eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Newsroom introduced me to Ms Munn, and I have loved her since, she is a stunning, very funny woman (what could be hotter than quick wit). But what she is doing to her face hurts my soul, she looks like a Megan Fox replica. it’s soo sad. I hate what Hollyweird does to talented, beautiful actors, the land of excess kills natural beauty
Report this comment as spam or abuse
meh…to both of them. She’s a famewh*re and he dates C listers so that way he keeps the upper hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it so funny that Lainey claimed a while ago that her face hasn’t changed at all
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh, I don’t really believe this. He’s been filming in London, and they had a bad breakup
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face used to be unique – I believe she’s part Chinese? Now she just looks like a generic Megan-Foxish brunette.
Report this comment as spam or abuse