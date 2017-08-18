Enquirer: Exes Chris Pine & Olivia Munn are possibly giving love another shot

2017 CFDA Awards

I always forget that Chris Pine and Olivia Munn dated. They apparently happened around 2010, back when Olivia had a completely different (and mostly original) face. I would imagine that reconnecting with Olivia these days is an odd prospect, just because it feels like you’re dating a completely new person, given how she looks now. That’s what the Enquirer claims in this week’s issue – that Chris Pine and Olivia Munn have been going out on some quiet dates. Chris’s star power has never been greater than this summer – he’s been widely acclaimed as #TheBestChris following his role in Wonder Woman and more. And Olivia… well, Olivia has been single-ish since her split with Aaron Rodgers. Here’s more:

With Aaron Rodgers in her rearview mirror, Olivia Munn is spending time with a former flame – Chris Pine!

“They’ve been meeting up for sexy dinner dates and getting back to being something more than friends,” spilled a source close to the two stars. Insiders said the timing is right for them to boldly go where they’ve been before!

“Olivia’s finally gotten over Aaron after their April bust-up,” the insider snitched. “Chris is on a high from his soaring career, and she’s feeling ready to date again!”

Munn and Pine last dated more than seven years ago, and pals claimed they were on the verge of moving in together when their careers got in the way. “But they’re in totally different places now,” the insider spilled. “This time they seem more than ready for a relationship.”

[From The National Enquirer, print edition]

The last time I paid attention to Pine’s love life, there were rumors that he was starting something with Sofia Boutella, the French actress. I don’t think those rumors went very far though, so if they did hook up, it was probably a brief fling or something? I don’t know. I halfway believe he’s single right now and Olivia’s single too. So it’s no big deal if they are happening. I just hope they aren’t. Olivia annoys the crap out of me.

Film Premiere of Wonder Woman

Olivia Munn at Craig's restaurant with a friend

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

24 Responses to “Enquirer: Exes Chris Pine & Olivia Munn are possibly giving love another shot”

  1. Jamie42 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Major coup for her, if true.

  2. lightpurple says:
    August 18, 2017 at 9:43 am

    She was the guest judge on Project Runway last night. She is barely recognizable as herself and her face was painful to watch at times.

  3. Maya says:
    August 18, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Noooo – not my Chris 🙁

  4. TQB says:
    August 18, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Booo – I loved the Sofia Boutella rumor, and also the one about Jennifer Garner (take that, Batfleck!). This, meh. I just want the best for the Best Chris.

  5. Shirleygail says:
    August 18, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I only know her as Sloane from The NewsRoom and she was brilliant! She was my favourite!

  6. Tan says:
    August 18, 2017 at 9:50 am

    I find Olivia really sexy

    Amd Chris is offcourse love since princess diaries

    If it works, I am all for it

  7. Nicole says:
    August 18, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Anyone else think this is Olivia’s PR people pushing this story? Cause Pine is hot stuff these days and a commodity…I wouldn’t doubt they planted this story the day after her “I don’t care about Rogers” story.
    Also its the enquirer so I don’t believe it anyway

  8. burnsie says:
    August 18, 2017 at 9:58 am

    This reeks of Olivia’s PR. also she looks like she has jaundice in that top photo 😳

  9. Nessa says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Her face, though…. 👀

  10. HeidiM says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I’m more likely to believe he’s rekindled with Audrina Patridge than with Munn. Nice try for some payback PR Olivia. Nice try.

  11. Bridget says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Didn’t they break up the first time because Chris was uncomfortable with photographers coincidentally finding them?

    Also, “sexy dinner dates”?

  12. booRadley says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Newsroom introduced me to Ms Munn, and I have loved her since, she is a stunning, very funny woman (what could be hotter than quick wit). But what she is doing to her face hurts my soul, she looks like a Megan Fox replica. it’s soo sad. I hate what Hollyweird does to talented, beautiful actors, the land of excess kills natural beauty :(

  13. Mannori says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:12 am

    meh…to both of them. She’s a famewh*re and he dates C listers so that way he keeps the upper hand.

  14. Valois says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I find it so funny that Lainey claimed a while ago that her face hasn’t changed at all :D

  15. Brit says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Meh, I don’t really believe this. He’s been filming in London, and they had a bad breakup

  16. Kaye says:
    August 18, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Her face used to be unique – I believe she’s part Chinese? Now she just looks like a generic Megan-Foxish brunette.

