Enquirer: Exes Chris Pine & Olivia Munn are possibly giving love another shot

I always forget that Chris Pine and Olivia Munn dated. They apparently happened around 2010, back when Olivia had a completely different (and mostly original) face. I would imagine that reconnecting with Olivia these days is an odd prospect, just because it feels like you’re dating a completely new person, given how she looks now. That’s what the Enquirer claims in this week’s issue – that Chris Pine and Olivia Munn have been going out on some quiet dates. Chris’s star power has never been greater than this summer – he’s been widely acclaimed as #TheBestChris following his role in Wonder Woman and more. And Olivia… well, Olivia has been single-ish since her split with Aaron Rodgers. Here’s more:

With Aaron Rodgers in her rearview mirror, Olivia Munn is spending time with a former flame – Chris Pine! “They’ve been meeting up for sexy dinner dates and getting back to being something more than friends,” spilled a source close to the two stars. Insiders said the timing is right for them to boldly go where they’ve been before! “Olivia’s finally gotten over Aaron after their April bust-up,” the insider snitched. “Chris is on a high from his soaring career, and she’s feeling ready to date again!” Munn and Pine last dated more than seven years ago, and pals claimed they were on the verge of moving in together when their careers got in the way. “But they’re in totally different places now,” the insider spilled. “This time they seem more than ready for a relationship.”

[From The National Enquirer, print edition]

The last time I paid attention to Pine’s love life, there were rumors that he was starting something with Sofia Boutella, the French actress. I don’t think those rumors went very far though, so if they did hook up, it was probably a brief fling or something? I don’t know. I halfway believe he’s single right now and Olivia’s single too. So it’s no big deal if they are happening. I just hope they aren’t. Olivia annoys the crap out of me.