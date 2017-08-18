“The solar eclipse is coming, prepare yourself for so many emotions” links

This is an amazing read about what the eclipse means from an astrological standpoint. It explains why August has felt so emotional. [The Cut]
True story: I’ve never seen My Own Private Idaho. [LaineyGossip]
Peter Dinklage tells fans to stop buying Huskies. [Dlisted]
Demi Lovato wore her pajamas to an event? [Go Fug Yourself]
I love what Arnold Schwarzenegger says here. [Pajiba]
Jennifer Lawrence drinks some wine. [Popoholic]
Joanna Krupa is already divorced? That was fast. [Wonderwall]
Live updates on the latest Donald Trump meltdown. [Buzzfeed]
An interesting story about the minimum wage. [Jezebel]
Gremlins 3 is coming and it will be darker and creepier. [The Blemish]
I forgot that Jeff Lewis is somebody’s father now. [Reality Tea]
Jimmy Kimmel has been going hard on Trump all week. [Moe Jackson]
I finally got eclipse glasses thanks to a co-worker who had extra. They’re impossible to find! We’re only getting about 80% coverage, but I’m excited.
95% Coverage here, just a couple of hours northeast of Hopkinsville, KY…where all hell has already broken loose.
My co-workers and I will be happily camped in lawn chairs in our front parking area, which faces southwest, with no obstructions We’re already planning our “path of totality” playlist. Bonnie Tyler, Soundgarden, Pink Floyd…
Oh, and folks, if you have animals outside and are in the major path of this eclipse (60% or more), please make sure they can be brought inside. What damages our eyes damages theirs, too! (Especially cats.)
I live in the Hopkinsville/Clarksville area and we are expecting traffic madness. I’m staying in for the day.
The chances of your pet actually looking up to the sun is zero. Animals have no idea why/how it gets light and dark. They’re not going to think “hey, it’s dark! what happened to the sun” and then look up. I think your pets are safe. They may act a little excited but that’s because their humans are acting excited.
What KiddVicious said. Animals don’t stare at the sun. There has never been a case of massive wildlife blindness caused by an eclipse. This (just like astrology) is just an urban legend
To those who replied to delphi,
Dogs WILL look to the sky when you are staring up at the sky (in funny glasses, no less), especially if you’re talking to yourself or others saying , “ooh, do you see it”, “look at that!” etc, etc. But whatever.
100% here. I’m planning on watching Little Shop of Horrors that day!!!
Can’t wait!
Good for Dinklage! People put more thought into their hair products than they do what breed of dog is appropriate for their family/environment. I live in Georgia, and these fools insist of getting English Bulldogs, even though this environment is hard on brachycephalic dogs. They’re inspired by Uga, which is ironic because every time they show the poor little guy, he’s panting like he’s about to collapse.
Who buys a damn dog because of a fantasy creature? I adore those direwolves and cry each time one dies, but I know a husky is not a mystical creature the size of a van. Besides, Ghost is the coolest and he’s solid white. Shouldn’t they be getting white Malamutes? Just kidding, of course.
Fellow Georgian here, I cringe every time I see those poor bulldogs. I think we’re the only people on the street without a ceramic GA bulldog on our porch. It’s insane.
will be sending love to every human and every inch of this planet during the eclipse.
so if any of you feel a little kiss to your heart or soul, please do send it onward! <3 xxxooo
Light and love to you as well kay.
oh and my own private idaho was a stellar movie, in my opinion.
do watch it if you haven’t.
One of my all time favorites. The Criterion Collection bluray is a great package-the movie, a second disc of extras, a wonderful booklet, I love it.
original kay? If not, sorry, but where are you original kay? It will be so dark during the eclipse I won’t see you!!
BANNON RESIGNS??????????????????????? WHAAATTTTT
OMG
2 weeks ago?
That did not happen. He’s lying about the 2 weeks bit, just trying to save (decaying) face.
Nope there have been rumors for ages that he would be out. He’s not resigning because he’s a virulent racist he’s resigning because he’s a leaker. That and Trump can’t stand sharing the spotlight with him.
Wasn’t the Mooch fired 2 weeks ago? If Bannon was out, we would have known then
I don’t know what news sources you listen to but yes there were rumors when the Mooch was fired that Bannon would be next but they didn’t want it to look like a bloodbath. CNN and MSNBC are great if you want to be outraged but I prefer calmer sources.
IKR? Either he’s trying to save face by saying he resigned two weeks ago, or Trump is trying to save face by saying he’s just fired him. Hmmm. Trump hates having people quit on him so I can see him doing that, but Bannon is also a lying POS. It’s TOO MUCH!!!
Now we just need to get rid of the rest of them. From Trump on down the line.
The fact that there’s a dispute as to whether he resigned or was fired makes me very happy. I hope it’s ugly. The more splintering among Trump and his supporters, the better.
YIPPEEE!!!!!! 🎉👏🏻👍🏻🍾🥂🎊
Now, to get Drumpf out❗️Don’t remember if it was Seth Meyers or Stephen Colbert who said last night, if Drumpf resigns/is impeached, he’ll put out a tweet: “I didn’t want this job anyway!” lol
I love Jeff Lewis. I don’t know why. He seems like kind of an A$$hole. (Ok, maybe that’s why.)
Haha…right there with you!! I feel like I’d have to work really hard to get him to like me, lol.
I love JL, too. Loved all the shows, and yes, he seems like a total douche, but a likable one, if that makes sense. Gotta give it to Gage to put up with him for so long! lol
I’m all excited. Here in the Seattle area we get 92%. There’s already travel advisories for traffic down to Oregon where they’re getting the full eclipse.
I’m afraid it will be cloudy. It’s been a hot sunny summer, but we’ve cooled down a bit. I hope it’s a beautiful day on Monday!
They’re expecting 1.2 million people to travel to Missouri to observe it. They have encouraged schools to close because of all the extra people.
August is always very emotional for me. It is always a reminder of my sibling who passed away. But I have noticed myself being even more sad and depressed and slipping this month more than usual even with all the progress in therapy. That article about the eliscpe and emotions was very interesting to read.
@Lauren, I am sorry for your loss – a sibling loss is difficult to bear. I lost my sister over three decades ago, and the what ifs are hard sometimes. Peace be with you.
@Lauren – me too. My older sister was born on the 17th and died on the 23rd, aged 33, this month, 7 years ago.
Since then, I always greet August cautiously and carefully for the effect it continues to randomly have on my broken heart.
Although Dinklage’s message is super important, he lost me at teaming up with PETA. They euthanize animals like crazy and believe that animals are better off dead than with humans so no thanks!
Good point.
Yeah, any time PETA is mentioned, I’m out. I won’t support anything attached to PETA.
Bannon is out. Probably for saying white supremacists are clowns in the NYT interview.
He also referred to Trump and Kim Jong Un as “two arrogant fools”
I heard that on CNN, Wolf Blitzer just corrected that though. It was Robert Kuttner that said that.
CNN is reporting that Charlottesville had nothing to do with his firing. It all came down to the fact that he publicly contradicted the president on North Korea, and that is it. How telling that trump is perfectly cool with keeping an out racist on staff, but cannot tolerate it if that racist dissents on an international affairs matter.
Kaiser: I would give Arnold more than golf claps if he hadn’t been such a disaster for California.
Two news stories that might be of interest to my fellow Celebitches:
1. A biracial man talks about the breakdown of his relationship with his white mother, who supports Trump (it’s long but very powerful): https://verysmartbrothas.theroot.com/how-trump-ruined-my-relationship-with-my-white-mother-1797935049#_ga=2.156139131.1972367076.1503091762-2129494196.1503091762
2. In what should really be getting more attention (as it feels like a bigger issue than getting rid of one of the many White House Nazis): Pence supposedly came back early for a meeting about Afghanistan, and Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater (and Betsy DeVos’s brother), might be back in the picture with a hair-brained scheme to go entirely for private contractors in that country … as Trump mulls exploiting Afghanistan’s natural resources.
Rachel Maddow did a short piece about this last night, and Foreign Policy has a long article about it today:
http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/08/18/inside-trumps-tortured-search-for-a-winning-strategy-in-afghanistan/?utm_content=buffer2ec57&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
