“The solar eclipse is coming, prepare yourself for so many emotions” links
  • August 18, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

This is an amazing read about what the eclipse means from an astrological standpoint. It explains why August has felt so emotional. [The Cut]
True story: I’ve never seen My Own Private Idaho. [LaineyGossip]
Peter Dinklage tells fans to stop buying Huskies. [Dlisted]
Demi Lovato wore her pajamas to an event? [Go Fug Yourself]
I love what Arnold Schwarzenegger says here. [Pajiba]
Jennifer Lawrence drinks some wine. [Popoholic]
Joanna Krupa is already divorced? That was fast. [Wonderwall]
Live updates on the latest Donald Trump meltdown. [Buzzfeed]
An interesting story about the minimum wage. [Jezebel]
Gremlins 3 is coming and it will be darker and creepier. [The Blemish]
I forgot that Jeff Lewis is somebody’s father now. [Reality Tea]
Jimmy Kimmel has been going hard on Trump all week. [Moe Jackson]

39 Responses to ““The solar eclipse is coming, prepare yourself for so many emotions” links”

  1. Jenns says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    I finally got eclipse glasses thanks to a co-worker who had extra. They’re impossible to find! We’re only getting about 80% coverage, but I’m excited.

    Reply
    • delphi says:
      August 18, 2017 at 1:32 pm

      95% Coverage here, just a couple of hours northeast of Hopkinsville, KY…where all hell has already broken loose.

      My co-workers and I will be happily camped in lawn chairs in our front parking area, which faces southwest, with no obstructions We’re already planning our “path of totality” playlist. Bonnie Tyler, Soundgarden, Pink Floyd…

      Oh, and folks, if you have animals outside and are in the major path of this eclipse (60% or more), please make sure they can be brought inside. What damages our eyes damages theirs, too! (Especially cats.)

      Reply
    • swak says:
      August 18, 2017 at 2:30 pm

      100% here. I’m planning on watching Little Shop of Horrors that day!!!

      Reply
  2. minx says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Can’t wait!

    Reply
  3. mayamae says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Good for Dinklage! People put more thought into their hair products than they do what breed of dog is appropriate for their family/environment. I live in Georgia, and these fools insist of getting English Bulldogs, even though this environment is hard on brachycephalic dogs. They’re inspired by Uga, which is ironic because every time they show the poor little guy, he’s panting like he’s about to collapse.

    Who buys a damn dog because of a fantasy creature? I adore those direwolves and cry each time one dies, but I know a husky is not a mystical creature the size of a van. Besides, Ghost is the coolest and he’s solid white. Shouldn’t they be getting white Malamutes? Just kidding, of course.

    Reply
  4. kay says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    will be sending love to every human and every inch of this planet during the eclipse.
    so if any of you feel a little kiss to your heart or soul, please do send it onward! <3 xxxooo

    Reply
  5. kay says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    oh and my own private idaho was a stellar movie, in my opinion.
    do watch it if you haven’t.

    Reply
  6. nicegirl says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    BANNON RESIGNS??????????????????????? WHAAATTTTT

    OMG

    2 weeks ago?

    Reply
  7. Dr_Snark says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    I love Jeff Lewis. I don’t know why. He seems like kind of an A$$hole. (Ok, maybe that’s why.)

    Reply
  8. bluhare says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    I’m all excited. Here in the Seattle area we get 92%. There’s already travel advisories for traffic down to Oregon where they’re getting the full eclipse.

    I’m afraid it will be cloudy. It’s been a hot sunny summer, but we’ve cooled down a bit. I hope it’s a beautiful day on Monday!

    Reply
  9. Lauren says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    August is always very emotional for me. It is always a reminder of my sibling who passed away. But I have noticed myself being even more sad and depressed and slipping this month more than usual even with all the progress in therapy. That article about the eliscpe and emotions was very interesting to read.

    Reply
  10. HelloSunshine says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Although Dinklage’s message is super important, he lost me at teaming up with PETA. They euthanize animals like crazy and believe that animals are better off dead than with humans so no thanks!

    Reply
  11. jferber says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Bannon is out. Probably for saying white supremacists are clowns in the NYT interview.

    Reply
  12. LA Elle says:
    August 18, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Kaiser: I would give Arnold more than golf claps if he hadn’t been such a disaster for California.

    Two news stories that might be of interest to my fellow Celebitches:

    1. A biracial man talks about the breakdown of his relationship with his white mother, who supports Trump (it’s long but very powerful): https://verysmartbrothas.theroot.com/how-trump-ruined-my-relationship-with-my-white-mother-1797935049#_ga=2.156139131.1972367076.1503091762-2129494196.1503091762

    2. In what should really be getting more attention (as it feels like a bigger issue than getting rid of one of the many White House Nazis): Pence supposedly came back early for a meeting about Afghanistan, and Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater (and Betsy DeVos’s brother), might be back in the picture with a hair-brained scheme to go entirely for private contractors in that country … as Trump mulls exploiting Afghanistan’s natural resources.

    Rachel Maddow did a short piece about this last night, and Foreign Policy has a long article about it today:
    http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/08/18/inside-trumps-tortured-search-for-a-winning-strategy-in-afghanistan/?utm_content=buffer2ec57&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer

    Reply

