Steve Bannon quits the White House, goes back to work at Breitbart immediately

The word came out as I was grabbing lunch on Friday: sources in the West Wing were saying that Steve Bannon was out. It took another hour or so for the news to be confirmed, that Bannon was either fired or allowed to turn in his resignation. I don’t really care which. As I said last week, I’ve never been on the #FireThatGuy train, just because the rot is coming from the head of the executive branch – while Steve Bannon absolutely deserved to be sh-tcanned, let’s be real: there are literally thousands of people in the White House, Executive Office Building and assorted executive branch departments who all deserve to be fired.

As for why it happened and what happens next… God knows. In the 24 hours following Bannon’s firing, we were gifted with increasingly hysterical and melodramatic stories about how Bannon would “destroy” Trump and Bannon was out for blood and Breitbart was going to “war” with Trump now. Bannon quickly went back to working for Breitbart, which was his employer before Trump. Now that the dust is settled, it seems more likely that Bannon will continue to be pro-Trump and work the Deplorable Cause. As for why Trump fired him… apparently, Trump thought Bannon was a grandstander. Trump did take to Twitter to praise Bannon, which I guess is somewhat surprising – if Bannon wasn’t a white supremacist and an anti-Semite, God knows what Trump would have screeched on Twitter:

I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton – it was great! Thanks S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Steve Bannon will be a tough and smart new voice at @BreitbartNews…maybe even better than ever before. Fake News needs the competition! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

“Fake News needs the competition” made me chuckle, because there are few media outlets which feature more “fake news” than Breitbart.

Bannon gave his “exit interview” to the Weekly Standard, saying:

The Trump presidency is over: “The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over. We still have a huge movement, and we will make something of this Trump presidency. But that presidency is over. It’ll be something else. And there’ll be all kinds of fights, and there’ll be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over.” He planned on announcing his resignation a week ago: “On August 7th , I talked to [Chief of Staff John] Kelly and to the President, and I told them that my resignation would be effective the following Monday, on the 14th. I’d always planned on spending one year. General Kelly has brought in a great new system, but I said it would be best. I want to get back to Breitbart.” He’s a barbarian. “I feel jacked up. Now I’m free. I’ve got my hands back on my weapons. Someone said, ‘it’s Bannon the Barbarian.’ I am definitely going to crush the opposition. There’s no doubt. I built a f***ing machine at Breitbart. And now I’m about to go back, knowing what I know, and we’re about to rev that machine up. And rev it up we will do.”

I mean…sure. The Republican media echo chamber is a real thing, and Bannon is basically saying he would rather go back to that echo chamber rather than have to deal with the messiness of governance, baseline competency and sanity. Sounds about right.

