Has Melania Trump been passive-aggressively pwning her husband on Twitter?

Have you noticed something interesting this summer? Melania Trump has barely made any news. Part of the reason she hasn’t angered or upset anyone is because she has been pretty quiet. But when she has spoken, she’s been more “presidential” than her husband, although that’s setting the bar pretty low. During the Charlottesville protests, counterprotests and terrorist attacks, Melania tweeted this:
Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017
That happened hours before her husband acknowledged the protests. Last week, as the terrorist attacks in Barcelona were unfolding, Melania tweeted this:
Thoughts and prayers to #Barcelona
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 17, 2017
So what’s up with that? Is Melania actively trying to pwn her husband on social media? According to CNN, Melania operates her own FLOTUS Twitter account autonomously, in consultation with her communications director Stephanie Grisham. A source also said that Melania “does not pay attention to when her tweets are sent vs. those of the President…. When it comes to social media, Twitter in particular, the first lady does not check in with her husband before posting. She is her own person, the official said, operating the account herself and paying close attention to which events warrant comment and which do not.” I feel like that’s massive shade?
Meanwhile, two more Melania-related items to discuss. One, the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities – of which Melania was the honorary chair – has now disbanded. All of the artists on the committee resigned en masse late last week, citing Donald Trump’s statements on Charlottesville. The White House released a statement saying it was already going to disband the committee anyway, which is the same thing that happened when all of the CEOs abandoned the Manufacturing Council – they resigned en masse and Baby Fists threw a tantrum and announced that he was disbanding the council.
The exact same thing happened with this year’s Kennedy Center Honors too – the president and first lady are always supposed to host a reception for the year’s honorees at the White House, then they are supposed to attend the actual Kennedy Center Honors event. The White House released a statement on Friday, saying they were pulling out of the events so that the honorees could celebrate “without any political distractions,” and “First Lady Melania Trump, along with her husband President Donald J. Trump, extend their sincerest congratulations and well wishes to all of this year’s award recipients for their many accomplishments.” This came after several of the honorees announced plans to boycott the event if the Trumps were involved.
Yea doubtful. It’s the same empty headed responses Ivanka made on Twitter. She’s not being pwning her husband she’s making a hollow twitter statement
what is PWNING please explain?
Yeah I’m off to google that one.
Totally win over another, used in gaming. I had to look it up.
Owning another person in an online game. Term came about a few years back
It’s gamerspeak from several years ago, it means owning.
Stop making me feel old, Celebitchy commenters. That’s a gaming term that’s been around for years.
@veronica
Most of us aren’t that young. Many not gamers. Pwning is a gaming term like noob. Evolved from newbie. The spelling changes often. So a true newbie is constantly exposing themselves by using old spelling. It’s pretty funny if you game.
Pwning. It’s the same as “owned” in the sense of “destroying someone in a game”. ‘Pwned’ is a popular misspelling of that, originating from the gaming world.
It’s been around for decades, it’s just gotten popular the more mainstream gaming becomes.
source: used to ‘pwn’ people about 13 years ago for the first time a lot as a tween. It’s really weird seeing it suddenly being used everywhere.
Shijel
To say misspelling might lead people to think it was accidental. Letters that resemble others are often used to spell. And letters that sit closely on a keyboard could be there on accident or intentionally.
What’s funnier is the pronunciations that follow these newly created words. Ever see that YouTube video of a grandmother trying to say pwning? Silliness
The media would love for Melania to be some sort of resistance leader in the Trump household, secretly trying to undermine or control him, just as they were projecting it onto Ivanka too. Conventionally attractive rich white women always get that benefit of the doubt. In reality they’re both complicit Barbies only looking out for their own interests.
Her tweets are PR crafted, and it’s more likely their purpose is to do damage control and humanise Trump, rather than trying to stick it to him. He sucks up directly to his deplorables, while his missus covers other bases. She’s only seen an extension of him anyway, a narrative she actively supported as well. Ivanka did this kind of tweeting too, and people fell for the trick. Ivanka the women’s rights advocate and protector of the LGBT. Sure she is.
OMG, FLORC, nice to read you!! hola there
Please. She’s a zero inside and out. Let’s stop pretending there’s a narrative of her separating from her husband. She’s every bit her husband’s wife.
Yes, she supported him on the birther nonsense
Exactly. Melania fully supports his racist views.
She’s self preservation. We don’t know her actual thoughts.
Agreed. Completely fed up with that narrative.
Agree. Melania and Donald are way more similar than people want to think. I hate when people extrapolate their views onto Melania, Ivanka, Jared, etc or try to explain away something to make it seem nicer. Truth is they’re all a deplorable lot
Totally agree. Melania is the most apathetic and uninspired first lady in recent history. She did not even want to be first lady in the first place. And having a crazy husband like hers does not help her any.
I am unsure about this one. As in I am not sure she has any believes, somehow I think that she just does not care about anything other than her own life and she is apolitical and not interested in the world. I am sure the only news she is interested in is fashion and beauty news. And she decided to make a living by marrying a ritch guy which basically means smiling, nodding to anything her husband says and smile. So she is used to lending her support to him on everything because that is part of a job of a gold digger. I am convince we give her too much credit by assuming she has her own head on those model shoulders.
Meh.
What does pwn or pwning mean? I thought it was a typo but see it within the article and comments so I assume it’s lingo that I’m too old/uncool to know?
I also think it’s doubtful that Melania will substantially rock the boat with her husband anymore than any of the kids do. She probably wishes he would behave better but won’t risk her meal ticket. Again, like the Trump kids.
Video game term. It actually came out of a typo – it’s basically “I own you at Call of Duty” or whatever game… but because the p is so close to the o key, it became pwn or pwning.
I must be old too. I was wondering the same thing
I looked it up in the dictionary and couldn’t find it. I was hoping it’s a real word.
Try Urban Dictionary: PWN (verb) 1. An act of dominating an opponent. 2. Great, ingenious; applied to methods and objects. Originally dates back to the days of WarCraft, when a map designer mispelled “Own” as “Pwn”.
Thank goodness someone else asked.
I feel like I open the internet one day to find a new word in 94 places…yet I never saw it before. And it’s being used as if everyone would know what it means.
And this is coming from a person who passes out at the mere idea of being away from wifi.
I saw something on FB showing hat she swiped another of Michelle Obama’s statements to use as her own. I didn’t get to authenticate it but it wouldn’t surprise me.
And damn that purple dress is hideous! It looks like it’s completely polyester.
Purple dress with the swirlies? The worst.
But what about her wigs? Oh my gawd.
Remember when she sat her ass down on some shopping network and parroted her husband’s racist birther BS? When she dismissed sexual assault as “boys will be boys”? When she talked about “good immigrants” knowing full well she’s worked in the US illegally?
She could leave him tomorrow, but she CHOOSES to stay with a morally and frequently bankrupt racist sexual predator. No tweet can alter how loathsome and complicit in this mess she is.
Ideally, it would be the right thing to do but I don’t think she can just leave him without suffering bitter consequences relating especially to Barron.
Really though? He couldn’t care less about raising Uday, Qusay, Complicity Barbie & The Other One even when he was comparatively young, fit & healthy, I doubt he’d ask for (or get) custody of Barron.
We’d all quickly forget about how Melania has stood shoulder to shoulder with him since day one and either she gets a big chunk of change in the split to keep her mouth shut, or he tries to cut her off and she sells her story for millions.
Either way her avarice is satiated.
Elki, you should know that moldy Orange would want full custody just out of spite, nothing more. He already is on record saying he basically had nothing to do with the older boys until they got older, and he basically ignored Tiffany (and in that case, MM smartly moved her far enough away). Even now, the only one he’s really still interested in is his daughter-wife, Complicit Plastic Barbie.
She can pack herself a bunch of suitcases, have the Secret Service drive her, the kid, and her parents to JFK airport, and fly back home to Slovenia and file divorce there. This woman is costing us a fortune and doing absolutely nothing for it. She isn’t even living with her husband. She went back to NYC after the G20 summit. The move to the White House was fake.
Custody of Tiffany cost MM dearly and I am sure a confidentiality clause is in their prenuptial agreement so no book and no millions if she wants Barron.
I am not so sure she can just leave. He has so much power now and mob ties in Russia and New York. He is a vengeful sociopath so I don’t think it would be simple to leave him. She is probably counting on him kicking the bucket and is waiting for the windfall.
Has Melania done any high profile events as First Lady on her own? I remember Michelle Obama frequently did events and other activities without the President. Also previous First Ladies as well were very active in different events or causes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her cause is supposedly anti-bullying but she’s with the biggest bully on the block. And no she hasn’t done anything except host a couple dinners and a poorly received Easter Egg Roll. Michelle had a full staff by this time and several events under her belt already
She has read children’s books in hospitals a few times and may have visited a day care at one point. She skipped all the spouse events at the G20 summit, which was an insult to Merkel’s husband.
If she’s done anything on her own, I’m unaware. As far as I know, she has no interest in the role, no interest in learning about it, no issues she’s passionate about that she could work to support, no clue that she could use this very powerful platform for good. My feeling is she can’t be bothered. She’s like Bigly but at least has enough of a veneer of civility so as not to be completely offensive. I feel for Barron but as FLOTUS she’s truly a waste.
I read somewhere that she is scheduled to attend the IG games in Canada, but who knows if she will actually show up. I can see her being a no show.
I know she’s done at least one domestically and a foreign hospital visit as First Lady (where I learn she creepily adopted his signature as her own). She didn’t want the FLOTUS jobs, should not have it, and hopefully will not hold it long.
She does the bare minimum and has let the world know she hates her job. I don’t know if she is trying to be terrible because she hates him or she just doesn’t care. I think both.
I hope she pulls out of Invictus. Having her represent the US is just plain embarrassing.
I don’t believe for one moment that Melania is operating that twitter account or consulting with someone on it. They hired someone to run that account without any input from her or from The King of Lies and Fake News, that’s why it’s so disconnected from the nonsense of the WH. What was Hope Hicks doing before she was promoted to Communications director? Melania couldn’t even be bothered to write her own speech(she and her speech writer copied it from Michelle Obama and they weren’t subtle about it) and she has abandoned her cyberbullying platform. When her husband used twitter to verbally attack Mika and all those women he had harassed, she sat back and defended it. Why would anyone believe that she would care enough about Charlottesville and Barcelona to tweet hours before her husband, when she can’t even feel emotion for other women who have been verbally attacked by her husband? Melania isn’t interested in being the First Lady. So who leaked this story about Melania and why? Melania, like what happened after the videos of her pushing The King of Lies and Fake News’ hand away? Sarah Huckabee, thinking that she can fix The King of Lies and Fake News poor image by distracting us with positive stories about Melanie? Hope Hicks?
If you look at the letter written by the Arts and Humanities Council the first letter of every paragraph spells the word RESIST.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s awesome!
Kai Penn said the arts committee reached out to her months ago and never heard a single word back. They reached out again when his budget proposal eliminated funding for arts and humanities and silence.
Not surprised. The whole government seems to be empty right now. There are vast amounts of positions that have not been filled.
As hilarious as it would be, I’m going to say no. She has fallen in line with him over and over again and I seriously doubt she would do anything to endanger her bottom line, which is entirely dependent on him. I don’t mean that as an excuse, because I don’t buy into the “She’s a victim” mentality, just an opinion.
I’m more disgusted about the Kennedy Center Honors – it’s good in that those honorees aren’t going to have their evening tarnished by that blowhard, but let’s be real, here. He isn’t skipping it because of any concern over them. He’s skipping it because he would be bored having to sit through something that wasn’t about him, and that he wouldn’t have an opportunity to twist to make it about him. He’s demolishing the arts in this country anyway, so attending this wasn’t ever going to be high on his list.
I think it’s more than he’d be bored, I think he realized he would be facing a truly hostile audience. No paid supporters to fawn over him and cheer on command.
Agree, Esmom. drump will not tolerate any negative reactions. That said, I’m glad they pulled out of the Kennedy Center. Also Melanie is so angry about her Pilates and fashion magazine reading time being interrupted since becoming first lady that she is taking it out on the American arts community with her indifference. I really hope she skips Invictus. She’s as cowardly, vile and ignorant as her husband.
He can’t stand negative reactions so he runs like a coward. No ego stroking.
Having someone not accept an honor that prestigious just because you’re the one giving it to them is a HUGE, painful slap in the face. Not even he has the mental gymnastics to get past that very public, visible show of disrespect.
The statement put out by the Kennedy Center was dripping with relief. The Honors are the biggest fundraiser of the year and they had to be nervous the corporate sponsors would drop out if the Trumps showed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems to know nothing about the role, disgraceful.
Well, he doesn’t know anything about being POTUS either, so at least they’re a matched pair.
She does not care.
Pretty much this. She doesn’t give a damn about any part of this job and has no intention of making a mark.
Always glad to know she’s ok. Is she complicit? Yes. But I honestly, think she never anticipated her husband failing upward in such a spectacular manner. She just signed up to be a rich man’s wife not FLOTUS. She’s doing the bare minimum to protect herself and her son.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m kind of with you on that. She didn’t marry a politician, she married a business man. I can well imagine her thoughts when he told her he was going to run for President. “Sure, you overgrown orange toddler, as if anyone in their right minds would ever vote for you”. I’ll bet she was seriously pissed off when he won. She might go back to NYC one day as the ex-first lady, but the entire world now knows he’s a complete buffoon. There’s no status in that.
I feel so sorry for her son. He has to start at a new school in a few weeks. I can’t imagine how his fellow students will react.
Either Melanoma has a 1) superior intellect to Donny Two Scoops or, more likely, 2) a better comms team.
No matter, though, as she stuck with this slimeball throughout his whinging tantrums
For “love”
Hahaha!
it makes me so mad that people want to change the narrative.
Ivanka is already being presented as the saviour of the administration, pulling the strings to get rid of the right wing extremists in the WH. Please!
Nothing that is happening now can be excuses for the events around Charlottesville.
Never. Heather Heyer. Let’s never forget her.
They all need to leave the world alone and go the eff away.
Saviour my ass. She’s just as complicit as daddy, a foul hypocrite.
I do think when history is written about this period, she’ll go down as one of the weirdest and most fascinating first ladies we’ve ever had…if only for her complete frustration at having to be in the position.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Frustration- she openly didn’t want this, doesn’t know how to do this, and was happy raising her son in New York
Fascinating? I think she’ll go down as the most boring, ineffective FLOTUS in US history. Even now I barely remember that she’s married to 45.
How will the history books portray a FLOTUS who has said and done nothing for 4 years? You couldn’t write more than a paragraph about this lady.
You talkin bout Melanoma or Ivanka the Terrible as the worst/most boring FLOTUS?
I agree there too. She didn’t want it, wasn’t up for the task, didn’t even try, wore some expensive clothes, the end. The only way she becomes fascinating is if she rises to the challenges of her position (and even then meh) or hates it so much she testifies as to her husband’s mental decline and emotional instability and other reasons he is unfit for his office to end both their terms.
Princess Nagini is NOT FLOTUS and she isn’t even pretending to be FLOTUS. If she were, she would have organized the Easter Egg roll and the congressional picnic. She didn’t. And they were disasters by all previous standards.
Describing her as fascinating doesn’t mean I care for her or her husband. It’s simply true that history will have plenty to say about her aloofness in the role.
I don’t think she means it in a positive way. More in the vein of what was she doing all of the time? She is the worst and has no shame. I can’t think of anyone who would be so aggressively uninterested and has to know what people think.
I don’t want to start a semantical argument because I know we all agree here but. didn’t take it as a positive. I did take it literally, though, and I still think Melania is the very opposite of fascinating.
She’s a vapid, materialistic woman of no substance.
Her desire to not be a FLOTUS is proof of that and not indicative of an interesting or complex person.
The one and only remotely interesting subject about her (in my opinion) is the real two scoops on her immigration process, and that of her parents. She never did clarify any questions about her status and sketchy history, but someday it will likely be uncovered.
The reason it matters at all is because of how immigration is such a hot topic for them, when it applies to others entering the US.
Wrong place
Her FLOTUS tweets are better than her husband’s tweets precisely because she doesn’t care. She’s not interested in being FLOTUS, so the tweets are her team’s work. Her husband on the other hand listens to no one and insists on broadcasting his crazy.
(Crazy= understatement of the century, but I’m trying to keep the bp down)
It’s sad that he’s such a loser that these two utterly innocuous tweets are considered pwning him.
My eyes are hooded enough that I suspect that I’ll have to some form of blepharoplasty when I’m older. I’m going to bring in a picture of Melania as an example of what I do NOT want the surgeon doing to my face.
Melania and the rest of the Grifter drump have drained the Secret Service budget all the money pay thanks to their using the Secret Service as servants and their endless vacations. Tiffany and her lavish vacations, Grifter Barbie taking off anytime drump is in trrouble, Melanie in NY.
So do now the American public will be required to pay more towards the drumps’ protection.
These drumps are repulsive, every single one of them.
Yes, there’s a story on CNN that says the SS doesn’t have the money to pay the agents protecting the first family.
Melania’s statement on Charlottesville was lifted almost whole from a statement made by Michelle Obama in 2014. There are receipts. If it weren’t for Michelle’s elegance in speaking Melania would have nothing at all to say.
I actually just looked that up because I was going to post the same thing, but according to snopes there isn’t proof that Michelle said that when claimed. Though I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if Melania did copy from her again, or whoever is running her account. If it’s a sentence that makes sense and shows a hint of compassion, I’ll assume it was originally Michelle’s.
She makes it obvious she doesn’t want to be there and will not pretend she wants to be there. I do think she is passive aggressive, but he probably doesn’t even notice. They are all gross and embarrassing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chances are, he gave her a gift certificate to a Plastic Surgeon and said “Use it, or You’re Fired”.
So, small story which has more to do with Tom Ford than Melania. Remember how he stated he didn’t want to dress her because she wasn’t “his type of clientele”? Ok, so was in Paris about 3 weeks ago. Sales were still on. Went into Tom Ford because (sale! Woo!). They literally had nothing left in my size, which is not a typical French woman’s size because I’m much taller. Shoes, clothes… nothing. When I expressed my frustration at that, the sales lady explained to me that “my size” in both shoes and clothes go first because “most of our clientele are Eastern European or Russian”. And there I was thinking “How disappointing, is Tom Ford a hypocrite”?
Please. Melania is not that smart or that interested. If anything, it’s a rogue staff member IF THAT. Look, Melania is nobody’s hero. She’s a gold digger who dug well and thought she would be able to live out the rest of her life as the wealthy third wife and eventual widow of a dottering and disgusting pig and he let her down by being elected president and putting her in a position where she was expected to work on something besides not looking repulsed by him.
Oh, I think she’s goading him, no doubt.
I do wonder if Melania will divorce him when he’s no longer president? My guess is yes, she will. I have a feeling she’s waiting for a big settlement. Sadly, she’ll probably sign away her right to write a tell-all.
I wonder if she’ll even wait that long? There’s no doubt he’s got an iron-clad preup. I’m sure she’d be comfortable and the boy should be taken care of.
