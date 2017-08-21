Derek & Hannah Jeter welcome their first child: daughter Bella Raine Jeter

Met gala - 'China: Through the Looking Glass'

About thirteen months ago, Derek Jeter married his girlfriend Hannah Davis. Hannah was 26 at the time, and Jeter was 42. Jeter was quite a ladies’ man for more than a decade, although looking back on those years… he was probably more of a serial monogamist more than anything else. He met Hannah in 2011 and there didn’t seem to be any controversy about the relationship – she is beautiful, young and a swimsuit model, so why not? Several months after the wedding, they announced they were expecting. And now they’ve welcomed their first child!

Big month for Derek Jeter — first he gets the Marlins and now HIS FIRST KID! Jeter’s wife, Hannah Davis, gave birth to Bella Raine Jeter on Thursday, August 17, Jeter’s media outlet The Player’s Tribute confirmed.

The Yankees tweeted a message to Jeter … saying, “Congrats to Derek & Hannah Jeter on the birth of their daughter, Bella Raine Jeter. We can’t wait to meet her!”

Question is … with Jeter expected to buy the Marlins, will the kid grow up rooting for Miami or New York!??! Jeter and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model started dating back in 2011. They got engaged in 2015 and finally tied the knot last year in Napa, California. She’s 27. He’s 43. Bella is their first child. Back when Jeter retired from baseball in 2014, he said he wanted to start a family. Mission accomplished.

Bella Raine? It sounds very Southern to me, and it also sounds like someone’s pseudonym. Like, someone named Mildred von Hamburger would choose to go by the name Bella Raine. In case anyone thought about Christina Aguilera… her daughter is named Summer Rain, which is still so amazingly ‘70s to me. The name “Bella” is everywhere, but it’s my hope that this kid will go by her first and middle name, because Bella Raine has a nice ring to it. Anyway, congrats to Derek and Hannah.

28 Responses to “Derek & Hannah Jeter welcome their first child: daughter Bella Raine Jeter”

  1. V4Real says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:09 am

    He also said he wouldn’t marry until he retired. He wanted the girl to marry Derek Jeter, not Derek Jeter the baseball player. Another mission accomplished.

    Though that doesn’t changed the fact that he’s rich as hell and she knows that.

  2. Nicole says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Very nice and normal name. I would hope she would grow up a Yankees fan. I assume they have a lifetime supply of tickets lol

  3. Goats on the Roof says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:15 am

    I’m so over Bella. You can’t turn around without smacking into about ten of them.

  4. yiza says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:32 am

    I know someone who named their dog bella. Yesterday I was walking down the street and I heard someone yell to their young child, “EVEREST, come here!” and i was like oh dear lord.

  5. Cleo says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I guess I’m in the minority but I think Bella Raine is kind of trashy when put together.

  6. LaraK says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Congrats.
    I’m fine with any name as long as it’s not overtly stupid. Like if they had a son and named him Peter Deiter Jeter.
    And it’s a bit of a cliche pairing, but so what? They seem happy so good for them.

  7. burnsie says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Congrats to them, cute name

    Hannah’s breast implants look super wonky in that red dress in the top pic o_O

  8. LadyT says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I’ve seen Hannah as a host on Project Runway. She did a very good job and seemed like a genuine sweetheart of a lady.

  9. minx says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Congrats to them, handsome couple.

  10. Millenial says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Meh, all I can think about is the gift basket he used to give all of his hook-ups, with a signed baseball.

