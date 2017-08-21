Derek & Hannah Jeter welcome their first child: daughter Bella Raine Jeter

About thirteen months ago, Derek Jeter married his girlfriend Hannah Davis. Hannah was 26 at the time, and Jeter was 42. Jeter was quite a ladies’ man for more than a decade, although looking back on those years… he was probably more of a serial monogamist more than anything else. He met Hannah in 2011 and there didn’t seem to be any controversy about the relationship – she is beautiful, young and a swimsuit model, so why not? Several months after the wedding, they announced they were expecting. And now they’ve welcomed their first child!
Big month for Derek Jeter — first he gets the Marlins and now HIS FIRST KID! Jeter’s wife, Hannah Davis, gave birth to Bella Raine Jeter on Thursday, August 17, Jeter’s media outlet The Player’s Tribute confirmed.
The Yankees tweeted a message to Jeter … saying, “Congrats to Derek & Hannah Jeter on the birth of their daughter, Bella Raine Jeter. We can’t wait to meet her!”
Question is … with Jeter expected to buy the Marlins, will the kid grow up rooting for Miami or New York!??! Jeter and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model started dating back in 2011. They got engaged in 2015 and finally tied the knot last year in Napa, California. She’s 27. He’s 43. Bella is their first child. Back when Jeter retired from baseball in 2014, he said he wanted to start a family. Mission accomplished.
Bella Raine? It sounds very Southern to me, and it also sounds like someone’s pseudonym. Like, someone named Mildred von Hamburger would choose to go by the name Bella Raine. In case anyone thought about Christina Aguilera… her daughter is named Summer Rain, which is still so amazingly ‘70s to me. The name “Bella” is everywhere, but it’s my hope that this kid will go by her first and middle name, because Bella Raine has a nice ring to it. Anyway, congrats to Derek and Hannah.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
He also said he wouldn’t marry until he retired. He wanted the girl to marry Derek Jeter, not Derek Jeter the baseball player. Another mission accomplished.
Though that doesn’t changed the fact that he’s rich as hell and she knows that.
Won’t he always be Jeter the baseball player? Not sure how he would ever, ever separate himself from that.
He’s not an active baseball player anymore, he’s a retired one. He’s not in that world anymore.
Lmao, right! Whether he is Derek Jeter or Derek Jeter, he still got that Derek Jeter money.
Very nice and normal name. I would hope she would grow up a Yankees fan. I assume they have a lifetime supply of tickets lol
I’m so over Bella. You can’t turn around without smacking into about ten of them.
I know someone who named their dog bella. Yesterday I was walking down the street and I heard someone yell to their young child, “EVEREST, come here!” and i was like oh dear lord.
Bella is a very common dog name! I know at least 2 dogs named Bella in my neighborhood alone.
my foster cat is bella raine – i didnt name her, bella is really common for cats too
@Yiza. You made my day. I will in a school and I make sure to go over class lists prior to first day, but I’m always surprised by pronunciation vs spelling an vice versa. Keeping a straight face is hard.
My god Shelley, you have my empathy! First day of school must always be an adventure.
Yeah, my dogs play with Bella the bulldog, who is a big, mellow sweetie. As a name, Bella just seems uninspired and definitely overused, but whatever makes them happy.
And wasn’t Jeter the one who back in the day would send ladies off with a gift basket after sex?
I know a Bella pooch too.
My darling doggie is also a Bella. She was named already when we got her.
I guess I’m in the minority but I think Bella Raine is kind of trashy when put together.
It sounds like a VC Andrews main character.
Yes and she’s fair, beautiful with a disturbing secret in her past.
It reminds me of Bella Thorne, which always strikes me as completely fake and made up, even if it isn’t (not sure).
Congrats.
I’m fine with any name as long as it’s not overtly stupid. Like if they had a son and named him Peter Deiter Jeter.
And it’s a bit of a cliche pairing, but so what? They seem happy so good for them.
Congrats to them, cute name
Hannah’s breast implants look super wonky in that red dress in the top pic o_O
Wonky breasts and huge painful looking gummy smile in the pregnant belly one. She’s always had tons of lip filler but damn it ruined her smile.
Yes! Pregnancy lips don’t mesh well with lip fillers
I’m seeing news blurbs now about big boobs being on the way out. Supposedly the rate of implant surgeries is falling and millenials don’t find large bosoms sexy… weird to think that a body part could become “dated.”
Oh weird. Hopefully it’ll be more accepting to have boobs that have a natural sag etc. I miss the perkiness I had in my youth and I get insecure in bathing suits, trendy tops and dresses etc bce I need the support of an actual bra
Nowadays – the fact that the rate of something is falling has less to do with millenials not finding it sexy/cool/desirable and more to do with millenials not being able to afford it. We live in a world where Kylie Jenner is considered an icon – fake boobs and asses are sadly not out of fashion.
It reminds me of an article about how millenials prefer to live in tiny apartments with roommates instead of buying houses, as if it was a choice.
I’ve seen Hannah as a host on Project Runway. She did a very good job and seemed like a genuine sweetheart of a lady.
Congrats to them, handsome couple.
Meh, all I can think about is the gift basket he used to give all of his hook-ups, with a signed baseball.
