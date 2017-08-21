Ray Romano tried to help both his sons find dates

If your parents have ever embarrassed you (and I’m sure they have), you can totally identify with this. Ray Romano is using late night television to hook his twin sons up with dates. The 59-year-old actor, currently starring in the Epix series Get Shorty, tried to get a date for his 24-year-old son Matt on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week (Matt works on the show). And, on Thursday, he tried to play cupid for his other so,n Greg, who happens to work on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Ray, assisted by James and other guest Julia Louis Dreyfus, asked questions of three single ladies in the audience, including “Red Sox or Yankees?” and more importantly, “Seinfeld or Everybody Loves Raymond?” (Of course, the gals all gave the “right” answer, to which Julia joked, “I have two sons. Guess who you’re never dating?”) And, if things weren’t awkward enough, Ray asked the ladies “Are you OK dating a virgin?” Oof. Ray then admitted he was unaware of Greg’s virgin status and Julia asked him, “Do you have a good therapist?”

Apparently two questions were all the panel needed to select a date for Greg. Once the lovely lady was chosen, she and Greg were whisked away to CBS Studio’s “most exclusive conference room” for an impromptu date. James’ cameras followed the couple and Ray was able to eavesdrop on the conversation. Greg was seemingly doing all of the talking, which led Ray to ask “What kind of date is this?”

I don’t know if everybody truly loves Raymond, but I do. I thought this was sweet (and it does prove that nepotism is alive and well in Hollywood. I would have loved to work for a late night show when I was in my TV production days. I ended up working at CNN, without anyone to pull strings for me. End rant). It looked like Greg and Sarah, the audience member he was hooked up with, seemed to be getting along and I hope they do a follow-up.