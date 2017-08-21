Duchess Kate made her first appearance in August at Balmoral Castle

The Duchess of Cambridge has been in the wind since the end of July. On July 30-31, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Belgium for a ceremony marking the centenary anniversary of a World War I battle. While William has made one or two appearances since then, Kate has not. Because she’s so keen, you guys. This year is different, she swears! Her people have claimed all year that this is the year she’ll finally turn her keenness into actual, consistent public appearances. They usually claim that right before she disappears for the better part of a month.

But Kate did put in an “appearance” over the weekend. As it turns out, Will and Kate traveled to Balmoral, the Queen’s privately-owned summer estate in Scotland, at some point this month. Will, Kate, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles and Camilla were all seen attending church with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh on Sunday. There’s a small chapel near Balmoral, Crathie Kirk chapel, and the Queen likes to go to church there whenever she’s in residence in Scotland. Also: I just realized that when William and Kate are in Scotland, I’m supposed to refer to them by their Scottish titles, the Earl and Countess of Strathearn. Countess Kate always sounds better to me than Duchess Kate. Alliteration! You can see a photo of Kate and William in the car with Andrew here. Kate repeated a burgundy Hobbes coat which has been in her closet for at least five years.

Anyway, do Will and Kate get a “pass” on working this month because they went and visited Balmoral? Most of the royals take off for August, although let’s be clear – Charles has been working most of this month, even when he sets aside some time to go to Balmoral. The last time the Cambridges/Strathearns went to Balmoral last year, they pretty much had to be bribed by the Queen. I wonder what the Queen had to promise them this year? A new helicopter? New jewelry? Or maybe Kate will finally get a family order? Ha, probably not. When does Prince George start big-boy school in London? It will be happening soon.