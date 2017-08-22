Donald & Melania Trump both stared directly at the eclipse without glasses

Donald Trump watches the solar eclipse from the balcony of the White House with his family

I’m actually a little bit surprised that Donald Trump and the senior staff at the White House actually made a point of watching the eclipse on Monday. Eclipse-watching seems very science-y for this crowd, as they are almost exclusively suspicious of all things science-related. Frankly, eclipse-watching seems like the kind of fun, cool, nerdy thing that the Obamas would have done, which is reason enough for Donald Trump to declare the eclipse to be “overrated” and “probably Kenyan.” He didn’t do that. He stood on the Truman Balcony with Melania, Barron, Ivanka and some department heads (including Jeff Sessons!) to watch the eclipse on Monday afternoon.

Washington was not in the direct path of totality (neither was Virginia), but we got to see about 80-90% of the eclipse, and it did get pretty dark for about an hour. The Trumps got their official NASA glasses so they wouldn’t go blind. Still, this happened:

Embed from Getty Images

The Wall Street Journal’s Ted Mann noted that as soon as Bigly looked up at the eclipse without the NASA-provided glasses, “someone in a crowd of aides below shouted ‘Don’t look.’” Hilariously, Melania did it too:

There’s video too – I love how Barron was over it literally within a matter of seconds.

And finally, here’s a photo of Jeff Sessions about to swoon. It was a special Eclipse Swoon, y’all.

President Trump watches the solar eclipse with his family

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Twitter and Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

67 Responses to “Donald & Melania Trump both stared directly at the eclipse without glasses”

  1. Clare says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I loved when Melania came out in her fashion sunglasses and had to swap them for the eclipse safe ones…and then back to the fashion ones…then back to the eclipse safe ones. Like she couldn’t handle being seen in the uncool ones for a moment longer than necessary.

    Cool > eyesight.

    Morons.

    Reply
  2. milla says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I laghed so hard at those pics. Freakin fools. That was me being nice.

    Reply
  3. darkladi says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Dear Sun,

    You had one job. ONE 😡

    Reply
  4. pru says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:42 am

    What a cold family. They are so impersonal with each other.

    Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      August 22, 2017 at 8:35 am

      I thought I was the only one noticing how the family is standoffish with each other. I never see Ivanka and Melina steak to or interact with each other in any way. I have seen two photo of 45 interacting with his youngest son. That’s a family I would to be a fly on the wall observing at thanksgiving dinner.

      Btw, the secret service are complaining that they have maxed out their budget for this family already. They say that they have spent more on this family traveling expenses this year already than they spent on BO family for the entire eight years in office. They were saying that each visit to Mara lags costs 3 million dollar and they have been going to Florida almost every weekend. I remember when 45 was crying 😭 about how BO was costing the tax payers too much for his vacations. My oh my, the hypocrites are silent when they see themselves in the mirror.

      Reply
      • Wren says:
        August 22, 2017 at 9:07 am

        Oh. Good. So instead of the presidential salary, which isn’t really all that much considering the job description, we have to pay for this idiot’s endless vacations and weekend get aways. Hurray. Such a great trade off. *eye roll*

        I never understood people begrudging the president vacation time. Like, do you know how stressful that job is?? Of course it costs money for the president to travel somewhere, it’s not like they can just load the family in the van and head off to the woods to go camping for a week or something. Obama’s vacations were always reasonable and, IMO, well deserved. What has 45 done to even need a day off?

      • swak says:
        August 22, 2017 at 10:39 am

        @wren, he is still getting a salary. He is donated it to the Park Service ($78,000) and the Education Dept ($100,000 – a drop in the bucket for the budget)

    • Nancy says:
      August 22, 2017 at 12:59 pm

      Right, @pru. The wife never thought she’d be in the position she’s in and can barely manage to hide her disdain. He ruined her life goal of a professional society woman who didn’t have to interact with her husband once the deal was cemented. The kid always looks lost and confused and void of any emotion. The only female who gets close and has always been on his lap or knee or every thought is his prized possession who may soon be dethroned ivanky. And then there’s the forgotten, unwanted, unmentioned daughter Tiffani. Last time I saw her was at the convention. The Adams family with their heads dipped in orange/yellow paint.

      Reply
  5. Megan says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Why is Ivanka dressed like a character from Charlie Brown?

    Reply
  6. IlsaLund says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Guess since this was the big science event of the year, they were obligated to have a photo op showing their participation. Why else would you have so many other people there except for the photo opportunity. Someone probably had to explain to that ignorant anti-science ass hole what an eclipse was.

    Reply
  7. Jerusha says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Stupid is as stupid does.

    Reply
  8. Lolo86lf says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Did Jeff Sessions say a prayer to the solar eclipse? He probably thinks the eclipse is a sign of the second coming.

    Reply
  9. Shambles says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Lol @ “probably Kenyan” and the fact that Jeff sessions is the elfiest racist elf to ever elf.

    I forgot myself and looked at it without protection for half a second yesterday, but I seem to be okay. I was in the path of full totality, and it was absolutely wild. Breathtaking.

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:52 am

    They all looked ridiculous.

    Reply
  11. Lucy2 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Every day I continue to be amazed at his stupidity.

    Reply
  12. RBC says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:54 am

    My granddaughter is five and she knew not to look at the eclipse without proper eye wear

    Reply
  13. grabbyhands says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:59 am

    At this point this sh*t just writes itself, doesn’t it?? I wish I’d had money riding on them doing this.

    As ever, Twitter was on their A game – https://www.buzzfeed.com/bradesposito/black-hole-sun?utm_term=.it2RJ45EM#.woQdgAp0Y

    Reply
  14. Sullivan says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:11 am

    That pic of Sessions is hysterical.

    Reply
  15. Humbug says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Thanks Moon and Sun for (doing what Trump couldn’t can’t and won’t) bringing America together for a moment. You guys are the new Pepsi.

    Reply
  16. magnoliarose says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Bo Jeffrey clasping his hands in ecstasy is the same way he looks when he can deny minorities some civil rights. Oh, Good Golly lets go oppressin’ some votes y’all.

    Reply
  17. Beth says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I didn’t get to see the eclipse in Florida yesterday, but on the news,they’ve been warning for weeks, that your eyes would be permanently damaged without the glasses. Maybe they didn’t say it on FOX News, so Trump didn’t hear the warning

    Reply
  18. Larelyn says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I have a son about Barron’ s age, and I feel compelled to throw this out there… previous attempts to guess Barron’s height on older posts put him at near 6 feet (183cm). This clip? Could not be much more than 5’6″ (168cm). He’s definitely lanky, but not nearly as tall as others have speculated earlier.

    Reply
  19. Jerusha says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Did everyone miss being schooled by ivanka on what an eclipse was? I did, too. Then twitter schooled her. #sometimestwitterisglorious
    http://www.someecards.com/news/politics/ivanka-trump-solar-eclipse-glasses/amp

    Reply
  20. Patricia says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:36 am

    I would drag Trump for basically anything. He’s a hateful moron who does humiliating and ridiculous things on an hourly basis.
    But I don’t think he really stared at the eclipse. It seems like he glanced up at it, which is basically what I did too. I looked up, let my eyes sweep across it, and looked away. If I wanted to spend any time viewing it I used eclipse glasses.

    I think it’s funny how people are acting like a one second glance would burn your eyes out! If you stood there and stared then yeah, you’re screwing yourself. But you can look at the sun for a hot second, no harm done.

    Reply
    • swak says:
      August 22, 2017 at 10:47 am

      To me it’s not whether it was a stare or a glance. Knowing full well he would be photographed, he should lead by example. Wear the glasses at all times. I would say the same about a teacher who had his/her students out watching the eclipse – glasses on at all times when looking at the eclipse.

      Reply
  21. lightpurple says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Princess Nagini tried for days to make the eclipse all about her to distract from daddy being a Nazi but then he had to ruin it by not wearing his glasses and stealing attention for that.

    I feel sorry for Barron. Nobody seems to care about that kid.

    Reply
  22. Alexandria says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I think it’s cos Melania is used to looking at the sun directly to blind herself against looking at DT; doesn’t she have a permanent squint?

    Reply
  23. CharlieBouquet says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I have read this site for years and only started commenting recently. You guys are hilariously funny people, I giggle snort over the comments.
    On topic, that pic of Sessions is gold. Those elfin clasped hands, aw shucksist. And it is weird how little contact the family has. Although truth be told I wouldn’t want to cuddle any of them. Charlie Brown cosplay, tremendous lol

    Reply
  24. Ash says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I’m here with everyone to say he is truly terrible, but one thing I have to say, why is he constantly so AWKWARD? In everything he does? I watched the live newscast yesterday and saw this moment. He’s so strange? Looking up, without glasses, then reaching for the glasses, posing weird with them like “don’t you worry look at my glassses!” It’s bizarre. Like in every situation he can’t just act I don’t know, normal? Yes he’s a giant a**, but it’s like he’s so strange in his own skin. It’s so odd to me. He is the most unrelatable person I’ve ever seen. I’m not the only person that sees this no?

    Reply
    • PunkyMomma says:
      August 22, 2017 at 9:47 am

      No, you’re observations are spot on. Cheeto doesn’t really want to be running a country. He likes the idea of power, but he’d rather be in his cheesy brass tower, eating KFC, followed by a big slice of chocolate pie covered in scoops of vanilla ice cream, while he watches reruns of The Apprentice.

      Reply
  25. robyn says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:44 am

    To Trump, he IS the sun/son and everyone should be in awe of him. That’s why the extreme religious Christian right love him. Besides, Trump knows he can do/say anything stupid and get away with it without any cost to him personally. We shall see.

    Reply
  26. Molly says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:26 am

    It bums me out to think what kind of cool science-y event Obama OR Hilary would have thrown with school kids about this. (STEM studies are cool!) I know this White House doesn’t believe in science (eye roll), but missed opportunities like this are one of the many, MANY reasons why it sucks.

    Reply
  27. Coop says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Hate Donald obviously but I think that Barron is simply adorable. I want to hug him.

    Reply
  28. KiddVicious says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Looks like Nagini is stretching her neck/head up to the sun, as snakes are wont to do.

    Reply
  29. B n A fn says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Why was he sounding like English was his second language last night. Another reading from a TelePrompTer words that someone else wrote and they are saying he was having a good 😊 Night. No one knows what his plans for Afghanistan are but they are saying he has a good idea. I thought when he was running in the primaries and the general election he was giving BO hell for staying in Afghanistan. The conman strikes again, flip flop much.

    Reply
  30. isabelle says:
    August 22, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Barron had more common sense than them to not look at it intentionally. Barron is over everything lol.

    Reply
  31. A says:
    August 22, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    He reminds me of those boys in high school. You know the ones. The ones that are none too bright, that crack dumb jokes in the hallways, the ones that put remote controllers in the microwave just to see what happens afterward. The ones that set the toilet paper (in the women’s washroom) on fire on the last day of school. *Those* boys. The ones who put the (plastic) graduated cylinder on the hot plate during chemistry class “because melting plastic is fun yo,” Yeah. Those are the kinds of boys who might look up at the sun during an eclipse (or on a regular day even). That is, if they actually know what an eclipse is, and don’t just think that the sky going dark in the middle of the day is a sign of the pending apocalypse or something.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment