Donald & Melania Trump both stared directly at the eclipse without glasses

I’m actually a little bit surprised that Donald Trump and the senior staff at the White House actually made a point of watching the eclipse on Monday. Eclipse-watching seems very science-y for this crowd, as they are almost exclusively suspicious of all things science-related. Frankly, eclipse-watching seems like the kind of fun, cool, nerdy thing that the Obamas would have done, which is reason enough for Donald Trump to declare the eclipse to be “overrated” and “probably Kenyan.” He didn’t do that. He stood on the Truman Balcony with Melania, Barron, Ivanka and some department heads (including Jeff Sessons!) to watch the eclipse on Monday afternoon.

Washington was not in the direct path of totality (neither was Virginia), but we got to see about 80-90% of the eclipse, and it did get pretty dark for about an hour. The Trumps got their official NASA glasses so they wouldn’t go blind. Still, this happened:

The Wall Street Journal’s Ted Mann noted that as soon as Bigly looked up at the eclipse without the NASA-provided glasses, “someone in a crowd of aides below shouted ‘Don’t look.’” Hilariously, Melania did it too:

When you'd rather go blind than see the man you're married to… #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/W3ngoj45DA — Alex Aferiat (@aaferiat) August 21, 2017

There’s video too – I love how Barron was over it literally within a matter of seconds.

Pres. Trump, First Lady Melania and 11-year-old Barron turned to the sky to watch Monday's rare #SolarEclipse2017 https://t.co/TlPZnGzGTE pic.twitter.com/YkHK4ImMVd — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 21, 2017

And finally, here’s a photo of Jeff Sessions about to swoon. It was a special Eclipse Swoon, y’all.

Most adorable eclipse photo goes to… Jeff Sessions pic.twitter.com/9w4GtWRfnV — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) August 21, 2017