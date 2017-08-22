Steve Bannon ‘resents’ Ivanka Trump, wants to see her destroyed

Steve Bannon was fired last Friday. Or he resigned, whatever you choose to believe. What’s clear is that Bannon is back at Breitbart News – the fakest of the fake news – and going to “war” with his enemies. So, who are his enemies? “Globalists” – meaning Jewish people. Democrats. Mainstream Republicans. Black people. Any people of color, really. His biggest enemies? Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Apparently, Bannon always referred to them as ‘Javanka’ and he reportedly thought they “had naïve political instincts and were going to alienate Mr. Trump’s core coalition of white working-class voters.” Apparently, though, Bannon is particularly angry with Ivanka:

Bannon returned to Breitbart and led its editorial meeting mere hours after his firing was announced, and two days later Breitbart published a round of negative stories on president Trump’s daughter Ivanka — someone Bannon has feuded with since day one. The first story aggregated a Daily Mail report that Ivanka helped oust Bannon, citing “a source close to Ivanka Trump” who said it was “done to save the presidency.” The second ran with the headline “Six Times President Trump Upset Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump … and the Media Found Out” and listed instances in which well-timed leaks positioned Ivanka and Jared against some of the president’s more controversial decisions. And the third charges Ivanka with tweeting in support of counterprotesters in Boston — who it says “carried anti-Trump signs” and “assault[ed] police.” Bannon has made it pretty clear that he dislikes Ivanka and her husband — a New York Times report put them high on his list of enemies on whom he plans to go “nuclear” now he’s not bound by White House constraints: “Mr. Bannon openly complained to White House colleagues that he resented how Ms. Trump would try to undo some of the major policy initiatives that he and Mr. Trump agreed were important to the president’s economic nationalist agenda, like withdrawing from the Paris climate accords. In this sense, he was relieved when Mr. Kelly took over and put in place a structure that kept other aides from freelancing.” “Those days are over when Ivanka can run in and lay her head on the desk and cry,” he told multiple people.

[From The Cut]

It will be interesting to see if Bannon sustains a long-winded war against daddy’s precious angel Ivanka and her precious husband Jared. Like, I think Trump is due to turn on Jared at some point, just as I think Jared is due to turn on Trump very, very soon. But Ivanka? Trump will take Ivanka’s side before Steve Bannon’s side every damn day.

Also: Vanity Fair had a good story/analysis of Bannon’s War on Javanka too – go here to read. Bannon told people that “Jared is a dope,” and that Ivanka was responsible for having Bannon pushed out. Bannon also wants to ally himself with Reince Priebus (who was just fired a few weeks back) and wants Priebus to tell Robert Mueller everything about how Trump came to fire James Comey. Apparently, Priebus and Bannon believe that Javanka were behind the Comey firing. Also: VF quotes one Breitbart staffer, who said that if Trump doesn’t stay in line, “We’re prepared to help Paul Ryan rally votes for impeachment.”

