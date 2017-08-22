Steve Bannon ‘resents’ Ivanka Trump, wants to see her destroyed

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, arrives for a private lunch with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations Heardquarters in New York Cit

Steve Bannon was fired last Friday. Or he resigned, whatever you choose to believe. What’s clear is that Bannon is back at Breitbart News – the fakest of the fake news – and going to “war” with his enemies. So, who are his enemies? “Globalists” – meaning Jewish people. Democrats. Mainstream Republicans. Black people. Any people of color, really. His biggest enemies? Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Apparently, Bannon always referred to them as ‘Javanka’ and he reportedly thought they “had naïve political instincts and were going to alienate Mr. Trump’s core coalition of white working-class voters.” Apparently, though, Bannon is particularly angry with Ivanka:

Bannon returned to Breitbart and led its editorial meeting mere hours after his firing was announced, and two days later Breitbart published a round of negative stories on president Trump’s daughter Ivanka — someone Bannon has feuded with since day one.

The first story aggregated a Daily Mail report that Ivanka helped oust Bannon, citing “a source close to Ivanka Trump” who said it was “done to save the presidency.” The second ran with the headline “Six Times President Trump Upset Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump … and the Media Found Out” and listed instances in which well-timed leaks positioned Ivanka and Jared against some of the president’s more controversial decisions. And the third charges Ivanka with tweeting in support of counterprotesters in Boston — who it says “carried anti-Trump signs” and “assault[ed] police.”

Bannon has made it pretty clear that he dislikes Ivanka and her husband — a New York Times report put them high on his list of enemies on whom he plans to go “nuclear” now he’s not bound by White House constraints: “Mr. Bannon openly complained to White House colleagues that he resented how Ms. Trump would try to undo some of the major policy initiatives that he and Mr. Trump agreed were important to the president’s economic nationalist agenda, like withdrawing from the Paris climate accords. In this sense, he was relieved when Mr. Kelly took over and put in place a structure that kept other aides from freelancing.”

“Those days are over when Ivanka can run in and lay her head on the desk and cry,” he told multiple people.

[From The Cut]

It will be interesting to see if Bannon sustains a long-winded war against daddy’s precious angel Ivanka and her precious husband Jared. Like, I think Trump is due to turn on Jared at some point, just as I think Jared is due to turn on Trump very, very soon. But Ivanka? Trump will take Ivanka’s side before Steve Bannon’s side every damn day.

Also: Vanity Fair had a good story/analysis of Bannon’s War on Javanka too – go here to read. Bannon told people that “Jared is a dope,” and that Ivanka was responsible for having Bannon pushed out. Bannon also wants to ally himself with Reince Priebus (who was just fired a few weeks back) and wants Priebus to tell Robert Mueller everything about how Trump came to fire James Comey. Apparently, Priebus and Bannon believe that Javanka were behind the Comey firing. Also: VF quotes one Breitbart staffer, who said that if Trump doesn’t stay in line, “We’re prepared to help Paul Ryan rally votes for impeachment.”

Embed from Getty Images

President Trump Fires Steve Bannon **FILE PHOTOS**

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Pacific Coast News and Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

90 Responses to “Steve Bannon ‘resents’ Ivanka Trump, wants to see her destroyed”

  1. Shambles says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Ah, so this is the route he’s taking. Good f*cking luck with that, Steve. You can’t win a war against blonde, tits, in daddy’s good graces. It doesn’t work that way.

    Reply
  2. Tan says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:05 am

    To think finally Bannon and white supremacist ilk would be the force behind rallyinh impeachment vote
    Such an Irony

    Much of Banons hatred for Ivanka probably comes from the fact that she is female and sorta kinda influencial

    Reply
  3. Luca76 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Oh my god if the impeachment movement comes from the right…that would basically destroy the Republican Party. Technically Pence would be president but the lamest duck ever(he’s already so lame).

    Reply
    • Tiffany says:
      August 22, 2017 at 9:14 am

      No Pence is not lame. He is doing serious damage in the Senate and behind the scenes. Just because he is not out there saying stupid things does not mean he is lame. He is involved with Russia as well. There was no reason for him to know Manafort.

      Reply
      • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
        August 22, 2017 at 12:23 pm

        Pence has *tried* to do damage behind the scenes in congress and gotten nowhere. I’m not sure why there is this myth amongst progressives that Pence is some all powerful politician when they have no proof of his accomplishments on a national stage. We couldn’t convince John McCain to vote for the healthcare bill. He hasn’t convinced anyone in congress to move forward legislation. He is a lame VP, Biden got more done on a daily basis than this man has done in 6 months.?Yes he is a crazed religious zealot who hates women and the LQBTQ, well get in the long Republican line, that only gets you so far in the GOP. You have to also gain the trust of the greedy big business branch and the independents. Above all else you have to be charming, charismatic, a person American’s want to have a beer with and an alpha male of sorts that the GOP either loves or is afraid of.

        Progressives would rather risk nuclear war, the loss of our Democratic institutions, our country and a White nationalist police state where everyone who isn’t White and male is oppressed in exchange for what? Boogie man Pence? I’m sorry but it reminds me of the whole HRC is worse than Trump because emails! I would gladly vote for Pence TODAY to go to war on my uterus if we can get rid of the pyschopath currently in office with access to the nuclear codes. I’m fearful each day of waking up to find out we are on the brink of WWIII or need to evacuate to Mars.

    • PunkyMomma says:
      August 22, 2017 at 9:37 am

      Pence is like a deadly, dormant virus, just waiting for the right moment to become active and take over The White House.

      Make no mistake, “Pray-Away-the-Gay” Pence is capable, with a relieved and wiling Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell, of pushing through every despicable piece of Republican legislation they’ve ever dreamt about.

      My only hope is that, as part of Cheeto’s transition team, Pence is implicated in the collusion aspect of Mueller’s investigation.

      Reply
    • HelloSunshine says:
      August 22, 2017 at 9:56 am

      I’ve mentioned this before on here but I am still really really curious about whether or not Pence could be President? This investigation seems to be far reaching and Pence was the lead of the transition team right? I can’t imagine he had no idea about the sketchiness that’s been occurring. I think he’s hoping if he flies under the radar and doesn’t make a fuss, he won’t be implicated in it but I find it very difficult to believe he had no idea.

      Reply
      • Mamunia says:
        August 22, 2017 at 10:18 am

        I agree. Pence is a slimy S.O.B. who was willing to align with scumbag trump thinking he would eventually be POTUS. He had to have known.

      • Imqrious2 says:
        August 22, 2017 at 11:13 am

        Sunshine, even if the Dumpster and the Evangelical Ken doll are implicated and impeached, that leaves us with the ball-less wonder Eddie Munster Ryan at the helm. He will still push the Deplorables agenda along with Myrtle the Turtle McConnell *shudder*. Unless Dems get their vote on for mid-terms, it’s a probability.

      • Lightpurple says:
        August 22, 2017 at 12:44 pm

        No, that does not leave us with Ryan. Only if Trump and Pence leave at the exact same time, like a meteor crashes into the White House or they die of the plague on the same day. If either leaves, whichever one is still president nominates a new VP immediately.?Only if whoever is president dies or leaves office before that nomination is confirmed by Congress would Ryan move up.

        Gerald Ford was not Speaker of the House when Agnew resigned and Rockefeller wasn’t Speaker when Nixon left.

      • Imqrious2 says:
        August 22, 2017 at 1:16 pm

        Lightpurple, I was speaking of them both being impeached and leaving at the same time…clean sweep of the admin. I do know that if Pence is left, he nominates his own VP who is next in line.

    • Megan says:
      August 22, 2017 at 10:07 am

      Bannon talks a good game, but Brietbart does not have the influence he thinks it does. Last week’s Gallup poll had Trump at 79% approval rating among Republicans. Congress is not going to oust a president their base still supports.

      Reply
      • lavin says:
        August 22, 2017 at 2:09 pm

        Briebart is a horrid publication imo, and it certainly does have a major influence to Trump voters, it helped put out all those racist dog whistles to Middle America. It was like the misogynists, racists book of getting the white sofa sitters who had not voted in elections for years or who had never voted before out to vote.

  4. Clare says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Bannon told people that “Jared is a dope,”

    Why why why do I live in a world where I agree with Steve Bannon (gag)

    Reply
    • Luca76 says:
      August 22, 2017 at 8:38 am

      Here’s the thing about Bannon he’s a vile racist basically a Democrat for Whites only. So he’s not far off in certain ways from Bernie Sanders except he’s a racist POS.

      Reply
      • Lindsey says:
        August 22, 2017 at 8:56 am

        Ummm…. Wait, what?! No, no he is not. Bernie Sanders for one believes in climate change/global warming, two doesn’t have a xenophobic, nationalist agenda, three is fundamentally a good person at his core. There are a million differences that could be listed.

      • Ebon says:
        August 22, 2017 at 9:58 am

        Well bernie has consistently glossed over racism (economical anxiety anyone?) and has a history of excusing rape in a horrific white male way of writing many essays on why it’s okay to rape.

      • lavin says:
        August 22, 2017 at 1:15 pm

        Bernie Sanders does have something in common with Trump, both are NOT Democrats and Both are under FBI Investigation(look it up,) and both constantly bash the Democratic party,

        Bernie said that Trump voters aren’t racist and are NOT Deplorable. Well imo they are. He has also said White working class are misunderstood , Yet he says things such as Black Voter’s don’t know what they are doing when they voted for Hillary or vote Democrat. He has been pursuing the white vote just as Trump has and has constantly put down Democrats and the POC vote as IDENTITY Politics. Well Screw Bernie Sanders. I’m sick of him and his putting down the Democratic base voter which is POC, because most of them didn’t vote for him.

        Steve Bannon is mistaken if he thinks Donald will ever go against Ivanka. Ivanka is the apple of her dad’s solar eclipse damaged eyes.

    • Betsy says:
      August 22, 2017 at 9:16 am

      It’s one thing. I bet we all have weird overlaps of non-essential opinions with odious individuals.

      Reply
  5. Daisyfly says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I’m team no one here. America lost the day Dampnut won the electoral vote.

    Reply
  6. IlsaLund says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Let me grab some popcorn this is going to get interesting. But seriously, I wouldn’t mind the backstabbing and infighting so much if it wasn’t going to have dire consequences for the country and perhaps the rest of the world. If these hateful idiots were only going to inflict damage on themselves, then have at it. But the rest of us have to suffer along with them.

    Not surprising there was conflict between Bannon and Javanka. But I still think Javanka’s motives were self preservation and not what’s best for the country.

    Reply
  7. ida says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:12 am

    HAH! They all SO deserve each other! I count the days til it’s over for all of them and the world can have a cool Amercian president again.

    Reply
  8. Eric says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:13 am

    This is all good news to me. Let the circus spill into the media more than it already has.

    This shit sandwich can’t be over with quick enough.

    Resist
    Remove
    Peace

    Reply
  9. lost american says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Seems like Bannon doesn’t like strong women.

    Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Oh g*dammit, is this what I’ve been reduced to? Agreeing with a Steve Bannon goal?

    I’m still pretty sure that Bannon’s “ouster” came as an agreement with the Orange Fuhrer in order to more easily promote his Nazi agenda outside the confines of the White House, so I don’t see him doing anything to actually damage the 45 brand as it is still paying dividends.

    I think that it would take A LOT for him to turn on his daughter wife, but I do think he would if it came down to saving himself over her and Kushner. He might not throw her to the wolves exactly, but he’d remove her and the hubs from influence in Washington and she’d have to go back to being a society wife.

    Reply
  11. Alison says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:30 am

    This is delicious.

    Reply
  12. QueenB says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:31 am

    No doubt Bannon hates her and Jared but this also reads like an attempt to whitewash Ivanka a bit. Like she was the rebel fighter inside the White House and after she finally got him out she will now be the victim of a smear campaign.

    Reply
  13. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I don’t think this is about who can win over Trump in the end. 45 will NEVER go against his princess and if he does, it would be a sign to everyone working for/with him that it can literally be anyone else next (if they haven’t figured that out by now). That’s not good. And if he goes against Bannon … I mean let’s be real. In the end, Trump is president but he serves at the pleasure of the Republican party. They could get rid of him and frankly, at this point, I think the only thing holding them back is fear. Of what that will mean for them now that they have supported him for too long.

    None of this is good, no outcome is desirable. It’s a question of how quick and dirty will this end and who will take over.

    Reply
  14. Mermaid says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:32 am

    The irony is so strong here. Just get the Trumps out already!!!! What is going on, the Navy is having all these collisions, the generals are running the show, Trump himself can’t speak unless it’s to paid listeners for fear of being booed. The Secret Service is way over budget. Marriages and families are torn apart over horrible arguments over him. Get him out!!!!!

    Reply
  15. Person3514 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:34 am

    If you’re feeling Trump fatigue watch this paradoy of radioheads creep called tweet. It’s hilarious.

    https://youtu.be/z6SqMWj_G5s

    Reply
  16. CommentingBunny says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Noted nazi despises Jewish couple … you don’t say!

    Reply
  17. seesittellsit says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Harry, come home and announce your engagement. We need distraction – yessir, we need it bad.

    Reply
  18. magnoliarose says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:42 am

    He will never turn on her. Never. I doubt he would turn on Crooked J. This is a man who thinks anything with his name on it is superior and sees J as his real true son. Complicity Barbie has something to prove after all the negative press so this ought to be a slug fest. I need to stock up on snacks and wine.

    I hate Breitbart but I am getting pure joy reading comments. The comedy is in its own category.
    Their fewwings are hurt. They have the sadz. 😭

    Reply
  19. TheOtherOne says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:43 am

    When did this administration become the Real Housewives of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave? Either way—I’m so here for it. Bring on the pettiness. Nothing can bring me more joy than a bunch of Social Security-eligible men acting like mean girls. Whatever it takes to get the idiot of the Oval Office faster, I’m for it.

    Reply
  20. minx says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I hate all of them.

    Reply
  21. Heather says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:51 am

    It’s hard when I agree with Steve Bannon.

    Reply
  22. JustJen says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Take a number and get in line, Bannon. Btw, he’s looking even worse than he did (which wasn’t that great) when he arrived at the WH.

    Reply
  23. Anitas says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Yuck. Can’t we just dump them all on a deserted island somewhere with very limited resources, and let them take each other out?

    Reply
  24. Lucky says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I don’t believe any of this. The resignation or firing timing is sketchy as hell. I think this is all some kind of ruse. I have no idea to what end, but something is not clean in the milk.

    Reply
  25. Giddy says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Does anyone else remember that crazy fighting show where animated celebrities slugged it out in the ring? I think it was called Celebrity Death-match. I would love to see it revived, with an all Trump version. Just think: Bannon vs Ivanka, The Mooch vs Spicer, Trump vs Comey, Trump vs everyone. It would be great!

    Reply
  26. emma33 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Did she color coordinate her dress with that very important file she’s holding?

    Reply
  27. Radley says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:30 am

    I too resent Ivanka and think she deserves to have her career destroyed. I hate that I have anything in common with the hateful bloated reanimated corpse known as Steve Bannon. I think our reasons are different, though.

    I hate that she’s a weak enabler. She should have walked away from her father’s Presidential clusterf*ck. She also should have put her foot down in terms of Jared accepting dirty Russian money (you know he did). She supports the men in her life in their very bad acts while pretending to have clean hands. Not to mention when the going gets tough she gets gone and is still worried about her social status. Pathetic woman. She better prepare to pay the price for her weakness.

    Reply
  28. Lady Keller says:
    August 22, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    I hope this entire den of vipers rips each other apart so in the end no one is left.

    Reply
  29. why? says:
    August 22, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    So once again, John Kelly proves that his presence in the WH is useless because Ivanka is still leaking information.

    The thing about Bannon is that he has the money(because of the Mercers) and he knows all of the Trump’s secrets, so I think that The King of Lies and Fake News isn’t going to do anything about Bannon using BB to attack Ivanka, which is why Ivanka is leaking all these “Bannon Hates Ivanka” stories to any press outlet that would listen.

    How is firing Bannon saving the presidency when Gorka, Gorka’s wife, Miller, Chris Kobach, and Sessions are still in the WH, walking around, creating policies, and writing speeches? Bannon will still have influence in the WH through all of them. How many times have wee seen Bannon and Miller walking together on the WH grounds? If Ivanka wanted to save the presidency then she would start by convincing her father to resign because right now, he is the #1 threat to his presidency.

    This WH is in chaos, it has more cliques than a highschool. The crazy thing is how they are very public about their feuds. I don’t feel sorry that Bannon was trolling Ivanka and Jared and teasing them about how he has the ultimate influence over her father.

    Ivanka was not supporting counter-protesters when she tweeted, you see how long it took her to respond.

    Yesterday we got a positive article about Melania being such a good person because “she” tweets before her husband and today we get the “Bannon hates Ivanka” articles. Is this an attempt to make the WH look better by shining light on the women?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment