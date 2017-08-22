Steve Bannon ‘resents’ Ivanka Trump, wants to see her destroyed

Steve Bannon was fired last Friday. Or he resigned, whatever you choose to believe. What’s clear is that Bannon is back at Breitbart News – the fakest of the fake news – and going to “war” with his enemies. So, who are his enemies? “Globalists” – meaning Jewish people. Democrats. Mainstream Republicans. Black people. Any people of color, really. His biggest enemies? Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Apparently, Bannon always referred to them as ‘Javanka’ and he reportedly thought they “had naïve political instincts and were going to alienate Mr. Trump’s core coalition of white working-class voters.” Apparently, though, Bannon is particularly angry with Ivanka:
Bannon returned to Breitbart and led its editorial meeting mere hours after his firing was announced, and two days later Breitbart published a round of negative stories on president Trump’s daughter Ivanka — someone Bannon has feuded with since day one.
The first story aggregated a Daily Mail report that Ivanka helped oust Bannon, citing “a source close to Ivanka Trump” who said it was “done to save the presidency.” The second ran with the headline “Six Times President Trump Upset Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump … and the Media Found Out” and listed instances in which well-timed leaks positioned Ivanka and Jared against some of the president’s more controversial decisions. And the third charges Ivanka with tweeting in support of counterprotesters in Boston — who it says “carried anti-Trump signs” and “assault[ed] police.”
Bannon has made it pretty clear that he dislikes Ivanka and her husband — a New York Times report put them high on his list of enemies on whom he plans to go “nuclear” now he’s not bound by White House constraints: “Mr. Bannon openly complained to White House colleagues that he resented how Ms. Trump would try to undo some of the major policy initiatives that he and Mr. Trump agreed were important to the president’s economic nationalist agenda, like withdrawing from the Paris climate accords. In this sense, he was relieved when Mr. Kelly took over and put in place a structure that kept other aides from freelancing.”
“Those days are over when Ivanka can run in and lay her head on the desk and cry,” he told multiple people.
It will be interesting to see if Bannon sustains a long-winded war against daddy’s precious angel Ivanka and her precious husband Jared. Like, I think Trump is due to turn on Jared at some point, just as I think Jared is due to turn on Trump very, very soon. But Ivanka? Trump will take Ivanka’s side before Steve Bannon’s side every damn day.
Also: Vanity Fair had a good story/analysis of Bannon’s War on Javanka too – go here to read. Bannon told people that “Jared is a dope,” and that Ivanka was responsible for having Bannon pushed out. Bannon also wants to ally himself with Reince Priebus (who was just fired a few weeks back) and wants Priebus to tell Robert Mueller everything about how Trump came to fire James Comey. Apparently, Priebus and Bannon believe that Javanka were behind the Comey firing. Also: VF quotes one Breitbart staffer, who said that if Trump doesn’t stay in line, “We’re prepared to help Paul Ryan rally votes for impeachment.”
Ah, so this is the route he’s taking. Good f*cking luck with that, Steve. You can’t win a war against blonde, tits, in daddy’s good graces. It doesn’t work that way.
Hey if they destroy each other I’m all for it. Voters can finish the job by flipping the house next year.
I hear you on that, but she will never be destroyed in this game. If it’s Ivanka vs. Bannon, Ivanka will always win because she’s daddy’s little daughter wife. If it’s Ivanka vs the Feds, though, that might be a different story. Though I don’t think she’ll ever go to prison.
She needs to go to prison with the rest of them. You don’t get to play “advisor” and then act like none of this is you.
But look! She’s carrying Very Important Papers! They gave her a photo op with a FILE instead of her darling children! Something is up.
Hell must have frozen over because I agree with Bannon. Javanka are incompetent fools.
Me too. Bad publicity for all parties in that clan is a good idea.
Agreed – I hope they ALL go down in flames. I really don’t care how….!!
Wow. It sounds like it’s going to get really filthy. They all need to burn. Every last one of them.
Bannon isn’t trying weaken “Javanka” so he can be higher in Trump’s esteem. Bannon holds the receipts on Trump and Trump knows he is vengeful enough to use them. Why do you think Trump bent over backwards to make nice after Bannon was ousted? No, already has as much hold over Trump as he can get, he knows he won’t replace Ivanka. This is a purely personal attack against I&J for revenge not political gain.
PS: From the VF article
” Imagine if Sinclair Broadcasting and Bannon join and bring in Hannity and O’Reilly too!” My god, they’re the Four Horsemen, sent to bring about the Apocalypse.
To give credit where it’s due, I see Bannon as the Trump advisor who really understands and speaks to Trump’s base.
I know his family ties make him important, but I don’t really see what Kushner brings to the table.
But the circular firing squad is magnificent and watching the trump brand become garbage gives me glimmers of happiness during this dumpster fire of an administration.
To think finally Bannon and white supremacist ilk would be the force behind rallyinh impeachment vote
Such an Irony
Much of Banons hatred for Ivanka probably comes from the fact that she is female and sorta kinda influencial
And Jewish. Whether in name or practice.
Yeah this WH is f-ing fascinating with all the different ideologies at play. There’s a Jewish white supremacist, 2 Jewish Democrats, some white supremacists, a crazy Evangelican and his wife, and career military men. Whoever writes the definitive book on this period of US history has a Pulitzer on their hands.
Its kind of beautiful if they take each other done. Also better for the future to have them not all on the same page.
Also funny how the Trumps and Kushners are not going to be welcomed on the left or on the right after all of this is over.
And while I am no fan of hers I imagine Bannon tried hooking up with her and she turned him down. This hate of his seems personal and I wouldn’t put it past him.
Oh my goodness. That was my first thought too. The language and tone are those of a man whose advances were turned down. I have seen men get this way with my own eyes. It’s a tale as old as time.
Bannon hates everybody, though. He’s an angry, fired up guy who thinks in terms of adversaries.
Oh my god if the impeachment movement comes from the right…that would basically destroy the Republican Party. Technically Pence would be president but the lamest duck ever(he’s already so lame).
No Pence is not lame. He is doing serious damage in the Senate and behind the scenes. Just because he is not out there saying stupid things does not mean he is lame. He is involved with Russia as well. There was no reason for him to know Manafort.
Pence has *tried* to do damage behind the scenes in congress and gotten nowhere. I’m not sure why there is this myth amongst progressives that Pence is some all powerful politician when they have no proof of his accomplishments on a national stage. We couldn’t convince John McCain to vote for the healthcare bill. He hasn’t convinced anyone in congress to move forward legislation. He is a lame VP, Biden got more done on a daily basis than this man has done in 6 months.?Yes he is a crazed religious zealot who hates women and the LQBTQ, well get in the long Republican line, that only gets you so far in the GOP. You have to also gain the trust of the greedy big business branch and the independents. Above all else you have to be charming, charismatic, a person American’s want to have a beer with and an alpha male of sorts that the GOP either loves or is afraid of.
Progressives would rather risk nuclear war, the loss of our Democratic institutions, our country and a White nationalist police state where everyone who isn’t White and male is oppressed in exchange for what? Boogie man Pence? I’m sorry but it reminds me of the whole HRC is worse than Trump because emails! I would gladly vote for Pence TODAY to go to war on my uterus if we can get rid of the pyschopath currently in office with access to the nuclear codes. I’m fearful each day of waking up to find out we are on the brink of WWIII or need to evacuate to Mars.
Pence is like a deadly, dormant virus, just waiting for the right moment to become active and take over The White House.
Make no mistake, “Pray-Away-the-Gay” Pence is capable, with a relieved and wiling Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell, of pushing through every despicable piece of Republican legislation they’ve ever dreamt about.
My only hope is that, as part of Cheeto’s transition team, Pence is implicated in the collusion aspect of Mueller’s investigation.
I’ve mentioned this before on here but I am still really really curious about whether or not Pence could be President? This investigation seems to be far reaching and Pence was the lead of the transition team right? I can’t imagine he had no idea about the sketchiness that’s been occurring. I think he’s hoping if he flies under the radar and doesn’t make a fuss, he won’t be implicated in it but I find it very difficult to believe he had no idea.
I agree. Pence is a slimy S.O.B. who was willing to align with scumbag trump thinking he would eventually be POTUS. He had to have known.
Sunshine, even if the Dumpster and the Evangelical Ken doll are implicated and impeached, that leaves us with the ball-less wonder Eddie Munster Ryan at the helm. He will still push the Deplorables agenda along with Myrtle the Turtle McConnell *shudder*. Unless Dems get their vote on for mid-terms, it’s a probability.
No, that does not leave us with Ryan. Only if Trump and Pence leave at the exact same time, like a meteor crashes into the White House or they die of the plague on the same day. If either leaves, whichever one is still president nominates a new VP immediately.?Only if whoever is president dies or leaves office before that nomination is confirmed by Congress would Ryan move up.
Gerald Ford was not Speaker of the House when Agnew resigned and Rockefeller wasn’t Speaker when Nixon left.
Lightpurple, I was speaking of them both being impeached and leaving at the same time…clean sweep of the admin. I do know that if Pence is left, he nominates his own VP who is next in line.
Bannon talks a good game, but Brietbart does not have the influence he thinks it does. Last week’s Gallup poll had Trump at 79% approval rating among Republicans. Congress is not going to oust a president their base still supports.
Briebart is a horrid publication imo, and it certainly does have a major influence to Trump voters, it helped put out all those racist dog whistles to Middle America. It was like the misogynists, racists book of getting the white sofa sitters who had not voted in elections for years or who had never voted before out to vote.
Bannon told people that “Jared is a dope,”
Why why why do I live in a world where I agree with Steve Bannon (gag)
Here’s the thing about Bannon he’s a vile racist basically a Democrat for Whites only. So he’s not far off in certain ways from Bernie Sanders except he’s a racist POS.
Ummm…. Wait, what?! No, no he is not. Bernie Sanders for one believes in climate change/global warming, two doesn’t have a xenophobic, nationalist agenda, three is fundamentally a good person at his core. There are a million differences that could be listed.
Well bernie has consistently glossed over racism (economical anxiety anyone?) and has a history of excusing rape in a horrific white male way of writing many essays on why it’s okay to rape.
Bernie Sanders does have something in common with Trump, both are NOT Democrats and Both are under FBI Investigation(look it up,) and both constantly bash the Democratic party,
Bernie said that Trump voters aren’t racist and are NOT Deplorable. Well imo they are. He has also said White working class are misunderstood , Yet he says things such as Black Voter’s don’t know what they are doing when they voted for Hillary or vote Democrat. He has been pursuing the white vote just as Trump has and has constantly put down Democrats and the POC vote as IDENTITY Politics. Well Screw Bernie Sanders. I’m sick of him and his putting down the Democratic base voter which is POC, because most of them didn’t vote for him.
Steve Bannon is mistaken if he thinks Donald will ever go against Ivanka. Ivanka is the apple of her dad’s solar eclipse damaged eyes.
It’s one thing. I bet we all have weird overlaps of non-essential opinions with odious individuals.
I’m team no one here. America lost the day Dampnut won the electoral vote.
I’m Team Eat Each Other Alive.
So am I.
They’re clearly split into self-interested camps and can fight amongst themselves until justice and new elections arrive.
Let me grab some popcorn this is going to get interesting. But seriously, I wouldn’t mind the backstabbing and infighting so much if it wasn’t going to have dire consequences for the country and perhaps the rest of the world. If these hateful idiots were only going to inflict damage on themselves, then have at it. But the rest of us have to suffer along with them.
Not surprising there was conflict between Bannon and Javanka. But I still think Javanka’s motives were self preservation and not what’s best for the country.
Her father danced with the devil to get elected to a job they all knew he was not qualified for. I’m just going to sit back and watch the show. I’m no apologist for SB but if he’s going to take down the 45 crime family, and I mean all of them, except Barron.
As long they don’t stir up more hate and division, then let them wage war on each other.
Princess Nagini’s motives are always about promoting Princess Nagini, her brand, and making money for the family. She cares nothing about the country or anyone else in it.
HAH! They all SO deserve each other! I count the days til it’s over for all of them and the world can have a cool Amercian president again.
I think you may be the only person in the universe who considers Pence cool. But heck maybe I missed something. Maybe he is doing uncool cool. Either way no judgments ida. You do you.
(sarc)
I think she might mean another Obama which every person knows Pence is not.
thanx Alison. Yes, of course I did not mean Pence! I was thinking of 2020 and Kamala Harris & Joseph Patrick Kennedy III on her ticket.
Harris / Kennedy is my dream ticket for 2020!
I love Joe and the guy is a real sweetheart but I think he’s angling for a Senate seat if and when Markey retires
This is all good news to me. Let the circus spill into the media more than it already has.
This shit sandwich can’t be over with quick enough.
Resist
Remove
Peace
Seems like Bannon doesn’t like strong women.
Please dont mix up strong women with Ivanka Trump.
Not surprising. Conservatives like their women to be seen and not heard.
I don’t doubt that SB hates strong women – or all women – but how is Ivanka a “strong woman”? She’s a spoiled little rich girl whose every achievement is based on her last name, who every time the s*** hits the fan is conveniently “on vacation”.
She doesn’t take ownership of any of her actions – be it plagiarising shoe designs, underpaying sweatshop workers or the feeble attempts at involving herself in political decision-making. She sits in her safe space on Fox & Friends and complains that politics is “vicious”, yet stood by a racist sex offender as he bullied the vulnerable.
Heck, even her father condoning the actions of people who would like to see her own children sent to the gas chambers couldn’t persuade her to find the strength to say one word against him.
There are no heroes on either side of this.
Seems like he doesn’t like Ivanka, either.
😅👍🏻
LOL
She is not strong. She is submissive but uses manipulation to get her spoiled way like any overindulged Daddy’s daughter/wife. What he hated is he couldn’t bat his eyes and wear a short skirt and get undivided attention. I mean he could but he wouldn’t like the response.
Princess Nagini is not a strong woman. She has had life given to her and she takes whatever she wants, even if it isn’t hers or even if she is clueless and totally unqualified and will do more harm than good, because she believes she has a right to it, not because she earned it.
Oh g*dammit, is this what I’ve been reduced to? Agreeing with a Steve Bannon goal?
I’m still pretty sure that Bannon’s “ouster” came as an agreement with the Orange Fuhrer in order to more easily promote his Nazi agenda outside the confines of the White House, so I don’t see him doing anything to actually damage the 45 brand as it is still paying dividends.
I think that it would take A LOT for him to turn on his daughter wife, but I do think he would if it came down to saving himself over her and Kushner. He might not throw her to the wolves exactly, but he’d remove her and the hubs from influence in Washington and she’d have to go back to being a society wife.
And I can see her throwing everyone under a bus to protect herself. She’s ruthless. Jared really had better watch himself.
This is delicious.
No doubt Bannon hates her and Jared but this also reads like an attempt to whitewash Ivanka a bit. Like she was the rebel fighter inside the White House and after she finally got him out she will now be the victim of a smear campaign.
@QueenB That’s exactly what I was thinking. This further pushes the agenda that she is “resisting” from the inside and really is an ally of women, LGBT, etc. I’m not buying a word of this.
I don’t think this is about who can win over Trump in the end. 45 will NEVER go against his princess and if he does, it would be a sign to everyone working for/with him that it can literally be anyone else next (if they haven’t figured that out by now). That’s not good. And if he goes against Bannon … I mean let’s be real. In the end, Trump is president but he serves at the pleasure of the Republican party. They could get rid of him and frankly, at this point, I think the only thing holding them back is fear. Of what that will mean for them now that they have supported him for too long.
None of this is good, no outcome is desirable. It’s a question of how quick and dirty will this end and who will take over.
The irony is so strong here. Just get the Trumps out already!!!! What is going on, the Navy is having all these collisions, the generals are running the show, Trump himself can’t speak unless it’s to paid listeners for fear of being booed. The Secret Service is way over budget. Marriages and families are torn apart over horrible arguments over him. Get him out!!!!!
If you’re feeling Trump fatigue watch this paradoy of radioheads creep called tweet. It’s hilarious.
https://youtu.be/z6SqMWj_G5s
Putin!
Thanks for that video. Putin as a Minotaur made my day!
Noted nazi despises Jewish couple … you don’t say!
Harry, come home and announce your engagement. We need distraction – yessir, we need it bad.
Here’s a great distraction — Edinburgh Fringe Festival joke winners for this year — includes a zinger about Trump but the rest are a fun distraction. http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-40999000
He will never turn on her. Never. I doubt he would turn on Crooked J. This is a man who thinks anything with his name on it is superior and sees J as his real true son. Complicity Barbie has something to prove after all the negative press so this ought to be a slug fest. I need to stock up on snacks and wine.
I hate Breitbart but I am getting pure joy reading comments. The comedy is in its own category.
Their fewwings are hurt. They have the sadz. 😭
When did this administration become the Real Housewives of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave? Either way—I’m so here for it. Bring on the pettiness. Nothing can bring me more joy than a bunch of Social Security-eligible men acting like mean girls. Whatever it takes to get the idiot of the Oval Office faster, I’m for it.
+1,000,000
Real Housewives for sure!!!
I hate all of them.
It’s hard when I agree with Steve Bannon.
Take a number and get in line, Bannon. Btw, he’s looking even worse than he did (which wasn’t that great) when he arrived at the WH.
Yuck. Can’t we just dump them all on a deserted island somewhere with very limited resources, and let them take each other out?
Anitas:
That’s essentially what’s happening. And I have my popcorn apoppin’
Sounds good to me!
I don’t believe any of this. The resignation or firing timing is sketchy as hell. I think this is all some kind of ruse. I have no idea to what end, but something is not clean in the milk.
I agree. Both Trump and Bannon met with Mercer in the days leading up to Bannon leaving. This was a planned exit that they were all in on.
Does anyone else remember that crazy fighting show where animated celebrities slugged it out in the ring? I think it was called Celebrity Death-match. I would love to see it revived, with an all Trump version. Just think: Bannon vs Ivanka, The Mooch vs Spicer, Trump vs Comey, Trump vs everyone. It would be great!
Oh what a great idea! Loved Celebrity Death Match!
@giddy
I’m onboard %100 for this idea. It’s almost like we deserve it for putting up with this sh!tshow for 8 months!!!
Did she color coordinate her dress with that very important file she’s holding?
I too resent Ivanka and think she deserves to have her career destroyed. I hate that I have anything in common with the hateful bloated reanimated corpse known as Steve Bannon. I think our reasons are different, though.
I hate that she’s a weak enabler. She should have walked away from her father’s Presidential clusterf*ck. She also should have put her foot down in terms of Jared accepting dirty Russian money (you know he did). She supports the men in her life in their very bad acts while pretending to have clean hands. Not to mention when the going gets tough she gets gone and is still worried about her social status. Pathetic woman. She better prepare to pay the price for her weakness.
I hope this entire den of vipers rips each other apart so in the end no one is left.
So once again, John Kelly proves that his presence in the WH is useless because Ivanka is still leaking information.
The thing about Bannon is that he has the money(because of the Mercers) and he knows all of the Trump’s secrets, so I think that The King of Lies and Fake News isn’t going to do anything about Bannon using BB to attack Ivanka, which is why Ivanka is leaking all these “Bannon Hates Ivanka” stories to any press outlet that would listen.
How is firing Bannon saving the presidency when Gorka, Gorka’s wife, Miller, Chris Kobach, and Sessions are still in the WH, walking around, creating policies, and writing speeches? Bannon will still have influence in the WH through all of them. How many times have wee seen Bannon and Miller walking together on the WH grounds? If Ivanka wanted to save the presidency then she would start by convincing her father to resign because right now, he is the #1 threat to his presidency.
This WH is in chaos, it has more cliques than a highschool. The crazy thing is how they are very public about their feuds. I don’t feel sorry that Bannon was trolling Ivanka and Jared and teasing them about how he has the ultimate influence over her father.
Ivanka was not supporting counter-protesters when she tweeted, you see how long it took her to respond.
Yesterday we got a positive article about Melania being such a good person because “she” tweets before her husband and today we get the “Bannon hates Ivanka” articles. Is this an attempt to make the WH look better by shining light on the women?
