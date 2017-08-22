Barron Trump, 11, was criticized by a conservative outlet for dressing like a kid

Donald Trump’s 11-year-old son Barron has been photographed more and more the past few months, mostly as he’s being shuffled along back and forth from the White House and various Trump-owned golf clubs. These photos are from Sunday night, as the Trumps arrived back at the White House after their deplorable “vacation.” Barron wore an absolutely adorable “On Your Mark Tiger Shark” t-shirt from J.Crew. Barron wears a lot of J.Crew Kids clothes, and whenever he’s photographed in them, the clothes tend to sell out. He’s like Duchess Kate in that way! Personally, I want everyone in this administration to rot in jail, but I’m cool with Barron. He’s just a kid and I get a kick out of his awkward-tween style. He has a great eye for cool t-shirts and I would wear the hell out of his shark t-shirt if it came in my size.
Still, the Republicans aren’t happy about Barron’s cool-kid style. The Daily Caller – a deplorable publication – ran a story called “It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He’s In the White House.” FOR THE LOVE OF GOD. He’s 11 years old! What is he supposed to do, wear a suit throughout the weekend? In any case, Chelsea Clinton – of all people – decided to defend Barron:
It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017
This isn’t the first time she’s defended him, and I suspect it won’t be the last. I’d just like to point out that for the most part, it’s more progressive media figures and Democrats who are defending Barron Trump. His own father uses the 11-year-old as a human shield from criticism. It’s a conservative media outlet which is bitching about his style. Remember when the Obama daughters were told by GOP aide that they needed to stop dressing like teenage girls? Good times. #LetKidsDressLikeKids
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Daily Caller is a conservative outlet? I’m not familiar with it; on Twitter people were trying to make it seem like they were a left-leaning blog.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone said Tucker Carlson created?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well then it’s definitely conservative. I read the link and it did seem favorable to the Trumps but I can’t for the life of me understand why they think something is wrong with how Barron dresses. He looks one notch below smart casual; he’s only in the 6th grade I believe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Daily Caller is a right-wing rag. They are clearly trying to get attention by calling out Barron Trump. Sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was very common during the Obama administration to criticize the First Family for minor things just for attention so at least the Trumps are getting the same treatment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I made it a point to look it up when I read Chelsea Clinton’s tweet.
One of the founders is no other than Tucker Carlson.
I hope the WH calls them out. I don’t know that they will though. If it had been the NYT, there would have been twenty tweets sent out already! (The NYT would not run such a “story”)
I found it deplorable too and I would actually take out the “of all people” from the sentence about Chelsea Clinton. She has ALWAYS been an advocate for children of presidents, especially after what she went through and has been a well-documented crusader of the Not the children policy. And I wholeheartedly agree (OF course not the overgrown ones haunting the WH, those are MORE than fair game!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chelsea Clinton is so great on Twitter. She often personally responds to rude messages directed at her with kindness the commenters probably don’t deserve.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just relieved it wasn’t a liberal rag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you really think a left leaning “rag” would harp on Barron to dress more formally? That doesn’t really compute, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s possible. It only takes one person to make a dumb comment about Barron to give the right endless ammunition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For goodness sakes, let him be. He should be able to travel as comfortably as he wants. I think Chelsea is great for defending him. She knows what it is like to be a child in the White House and got lots of criticism herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s the same age I am, and I spent her teen years cringing on her behalf. I’d have ended up with serious emotional problems (well, more serious than I already have) if I’d gotten that kind of scrutiny as an awkward tween. The Obama girls were lucky enough to be graceful and attractive through those years, but don’t most of us mere mortals struggle? I wish people writing those things would remember their own junior high years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever criticism can be levelled at Billary, no one can say they didn’t do a good job with Chelsea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Barron just turned eleven not long ago. He dresses a lot better than I did at his age…. he looks fine, can’t imagine what that publication was even thinking of. He looks neat and well-groomed, which usually impresses adults. What do they expect him to wear?!? His clothing looks normal kid casual but quite acceptable for going out in public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, that’s not true, Jerusha… just ask my dad. /eyeroll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Barron should definitely be able to dress like a normal kid without any grief. His life is abnormal enough already.
And I’d like to think that all the previous First Kids have secretly rallied around Barron — they have his back publicly but I’d love to think they are giving him encouraging words behind the scenes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate the Trump administration, but I feel very protective of Barron. He didn’t ask for any of this and he is just a child. So young! He shouldn’t be criticized for ANYTHING, imo. I also feel bad for how much he is photographed, but I guess there isn’t much to be done about that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kids are off limits, always. And there is nothing wrong with his clothes at all.
ETA: Also, … he’s still 11? I feel like we’ve all aged at least 5 years, I can’t believe he isn’t 13 yet. Feels like forever since this sh*tshow began.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s also had a growth spurt in the last year, which makes him look older than he did just a short time ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s going to be very tall
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kids are always off limits. I can’t stand people who criticize Barron (same with the gorgeous Obama girls) , as if it isn’t already difficult enough being a teenager and being the child of someone constantly under scrutiny.
Side note: I can’t believe how tall he’s gotten! I would also wear the heck out if that shirt
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor kid.. seriously
Report this comment as spam or abuse
trump has retweeted daily caller, I remember because I’d never heard of it and went to google. It’s very conservative.
poor kid though, like he doesn’t already have enough burden to bear. having a father like that leaves permanent scars, even with a mom who runs interference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if this came from Double Scoop himself to get Melanoma in line with allowing Barron to dress like this. Remember, this the same man who slapped his son for not wearing a suit to a Yankees game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what? he did?
why am I even surprised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://www.facebook.com/scottmelker/posts/10154800337414739
Report this comment as spam or abuse
thank you. I read it, believe it, then made the mistake of scrolling through the comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a young cute kid,and honestly the only one of Trumps kids who’s good looking. Of course he wears kids clothes. Do the conservatives want him to wear too big suits and too long ties like his father?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he is handsome, thank god for melania’s genes.
before the plastic surgery she was very attractive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks more like Melania
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea, whatever can be said about Melania, she’s definitely more attractive than his previous wives, Ivana in particular.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For a while there they did put him in suits and clothes that were formal and it looked ridiculous. Leave him alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s because those were more formal appearances (RNC, election night, etc). He’s just going from vacation to the WH, no need to wear anything better than what he’s got on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tangerine made his older sons dress in suits but I don’t think he bothers with him much. I have barely seen him talk to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like he got better features than his brothers. Maybe Melania’s genes helped…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just coming here to say the same thing. He’s a cute kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. He has a chin for starters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey now! Every other generation in my family doesn’t have a chin. Can’t help genetics! And if I could, I would get a chin implant!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He also has clean hair. Greasy slicked back hair like both of his brothers have,isn’t attractive
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Heh. Probably the only thing I like about this family is that Barron dresses like a regular tween, so it figures that’s what conservatives hate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course Chelsea defended him. Never forget that liberals leave kids alone and have standards for this kind of thing. The SNL writer who made fun of Barron-fired. And Rush Limbaugh called Chelsea ugly for Godsakes and is still spewing hate almost thirty years later. I was a little bit older than she was at the time and I remember feeling so bad for her. I will never make fun of Barron and I love his shirt. I feel bad for him having such crappy parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Limbaugh called her a “dog” on national TV. Then there was Glenn Beck’s cruel imitation of the Obama girls, not to mention the general crap thrown at them for their looks, taste in clothes, and taste in music.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hold Limbaugh personally responsible for Trump. That horrid man, his five marriages, shady trips to the Domenican Republic, oxy addicted carnival barker is a cancer on society and should be shipped off to Russia. I haven’t forgotten the comments made about Chelsea and the awful things said about the lovely and classy Obama girls. I really wouldn’t put it past Dump to have this story put out there to try and influence Melania to make poor Barron to wear a suit all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rush Limpdick has no right to call anyone ugly. Maybe that sleazy pig should look in the mirror
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was not fired, she was on the scrolling writer’s credits for the latest Weekend Update specials.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s 11, you turdcanoes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably still watching cartoons in his pajamas with a bowl of cereal. I’d like to think he does. I hope he can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have such affection for Barron. I hope he emerges from all of this as unscathed as is possible to be. Also, he’s a freaking kid for chrissakes, let him be a kid! I for one think he looks well put together and age appropriate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. I just feel so terrible for him! Like, at the very least the Obama girls had awesome parents who conducted themselves well. But Barron? And when the Trumps go down in flames, you can bet your ass he’ll have a terrible time. Especially if the family is completely ruined. Not to mention all those people who speculated about him having special needs. Of course there’s nothing wrong with that, but when you’re a kid, that’s going to hurt, regardless of whether or not it’s true.
I kind of want to get this made into a t-shirt and send it to him, poor kid: http://i0.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/newsfeed/001/214/071/508.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I distinctly remember a time when a GOP staffer told the Obama girls they need to stop dressing as they were picking up guys at a bar. We need a better word than Deplorables to describe these people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep I remember that fondly. Sasha was wearing a cardigan, mini-dress and high socks and Malia was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, skater skirt and tights.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He always stands as far away from his dad as possible. It’s bad enough when your dad is older then a grandpa, let alone having to deal with is insane father. His mother does her best to keep him away from him and Chelsea is right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he standing apart (from both parents) or are they so oblivious that they don’t remember he is with them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From what random photos depict, I’m not convinced either parent significantly engages with him. He seems a third wheel.
Hope he has friends with nice parents and/or a caring nanny to help him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” for the most part, it’s more progressive media figures and Democrats who are defending Barron Trump. ”
Absolutely this^^^. Barron is the only one I won’t criticize, the only one whose name I capitalize. On a much earlier thread I commented how it was so nice to see him out of those godawful suits he was usually dressed in.
The conservative media usually only criticize certain presidential children-Amy Carter, Chelsea, Malia, Sasha-so what’s up with their criticism of a repub child and a male, at that!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He always looks his age and put together. It isn’t 1950 even if Republicans wish it were.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering the well-known, and widely accepted, story of Trump smacking Don Jr., and knocking to him the ground, when Sr met Jr at college to attend a football game, due to the fact Jr wasn’t wearing a suit, I think this means that Melania has much more say about her children, than Ivanka did over hers … Which makes sense given both Trump’s age now (vs then) and the fact that his entire demeanor regarding Barron seems to be one of benign, at best, neglect. Like, he’s already got his three children helpers, and Tiffany and Barron were primarily unwanted afterthoughts. Sad, but true, given everything said publicly about Trump pushing Marla to have an abortion and only agreeing to “let” Melania have Barron if she promised to get her figure back within an allotted time frame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I assume that was a Freudian slip and you meant to say Ivana. 😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahahahaha … Yes. And Ewww. Unintentional but still, I repeat, ewwww.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serious LOL at the Donald being described as ‘dapper’ in that Daily Caller piece!! Dapper!?!
He is the absolute antithesis of dapper in his ill-fitting shiny clown suits, taste-deficient tacky ties and scarecrow hair. Dapper my arse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is there no honor among thieves? Leave the kid alone. I hope they at least limit their unwarranted criticism to clothes and don’t go digging for any “scoops”. Nothing happening now is Barron Trump’s fault. Let him have some peace while he still can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Barron dresses appropriately for a kid his age. What is he supposed to do? Dress in designer suits all the time? J. Crew makes great kids clothes. Malia & Sasha also wore J.Crew and always looked stylish and dressed age appropriate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope, kids are off limits. And just leave him alone, he’s got enough stuff to deal with.
I’m really proud of Chelsea for her unwavering defense of Barron, and other WH children over the years. She’s had a lifetime of people being awful to her and saying awful things about her family, and she’s time and again responded with grace and class.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just want to know why Melania Trump would wear sunglasses in the middle of the night?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To minimise the orange glare emanating from the repulsive orange(peel) face of the grotesque clown she’s having to continue to pretend she’s still happily in accord with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The White House is the kid’s HOME, for crying out loud. He’s dressed entirely appropriately for an 11-year-old boy.
His siblings should dress up, though, since they consider themselves part of the administration. Grifters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Barron! I feel sorry for him, I’m pretty sure he doesn’t enjoy being a White House kid. I kind of hope he might be the Trump kid that goes on to write a tell-all about living in the White House denouncing his crazy dad when he’s an adult (not to be too blunt but by that time Donald Trump might no longer be among the living so it wouldn’t matter anymore).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess some people like to believe the US President and his family is the equivalent to the british monarchy (ha!). So ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks really nice. My own kid wears similar. How in the world do they want him to dress – in a bow tie and waistcoat? Ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a cute kid. And a kid. I don’t understand the urge to attack children. I love the support he’s getting from Chelsea Clinton and the Celebitches
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s such a cute kid. And, at 11 years old, his hands are bigger than his father’s. Good for you, Bare.
Chelsea Clinton is a really nice person. I don’t know if I would be able to wholeheartedly defend the son of a man who treated my mother in such a horrible way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor kid. I love his t shirt photos. I’m 42 and want them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
totally besides the point, but has the print on the shirt some kind of meaning? like is it a reference? I don’t understand it….
Report this comment as spam or abuse