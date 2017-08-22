Barron Trump, 11, was criticized by a conservative outlet for dressing like a kid

President Donald J. Trump returns to the White House from vacation

Donald Trump’s 11-year-old son Barron has been photographed more and more the past few months, mostly as he’s being shuffled along back and forth from the White House and various Trump-owned golf clubs. These photos are from Sunday night, as the Trumps arrived back at the White House after their deplorable “vacation.” Barron wore an absolutely adorable “On Your Mark Tiger Shark” t-shirt from J.Crew. Barron wears a lot of J.Crew Kids clothes, and whenever he’s photographed in them, the clothes tend to sell out. He’s like Duchess Kate in that way! Personally, I want everyone in this administration to rot in jail, but I’m cool with Barron. He’s just a kid and I get a kick out of his awkward-tween style. He has a great eye for cool t-shirts and I would wear the hell out of his shark t-shirt if it came in my size.

Still, the Republicans aren’t happy about Barron’s cool-kid style. The Daily Caller – a deplorable publication – ran a story called “It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He’s In the White House.” FOR THE LOVE OF GOD. He’s 11 years old! What is he supposed to do, wear a suit throughout the weekend? In any case, Chelsea Clinton – of all people – decided to defend Barron:

This isn’t the first time she’s defended him, and I suspect it won’t be the last. I’d just like to point out that for the most part, it’s more progressive media figures and Democrats who are defending Barron Trump. His own father uses the 11-year-old as a human shield from criticism. It’s a conservative media outlet which is bitching about his style. Remember when the Obama daughters were told by GOP aide that they needed to stop dressing like teenage girls? Good times. #LetKidsDressLikeKids

74 Responses to “Barron Trump, 11, was criticized by a conservative outlet for dressing like a kid”

  1. Jessica says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Daily Caller is a conservative outlet? I’m not familiar with it; on Twitter people were trying to make it seem like they were a left-leaning blog.

    Reply
  2. Basi says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I was just relieved it wasn’t a liberal rag.

    Reply
  3. swak says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:44 am

    For goodness sakes, let him be. He should be able to travel as comfortably as he wants. I think Chelsea is great for defending him. She knows what it is like to be a child in the White House and got lots of criticism herself.

    Reply
    • lunchcoma says:
      August 22, 2017 at 10:05 am

      She’s the same age I am, and I spent her teen years cringing on her behalf. I’d have ended up with serious emotional problems (well, more serious than I already have) if I’d gotten that kind of scrutiny as an awkward tween. The Obama girls were lucky enough to be graceful and attractive through those years, but don’t most of us mere mortals struggle? I wish people writing those things would remember their own junior high years.

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      August 22, 2017 at 10:05 am

      Yes, Barron should definitely be able to dress like a normal kid without any grief. His life is abnormal enough already.

      And I’d like to think that all the previous First Kids have secretly rallied around Barron — they have his back publicly but I’d love to think they are giving him encouraging words behind the scenes.

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      August 22, 2017 at 12:58 pm

      I hate the Trump administration, but I feel very protective of Barron. He didn’t ask for any of this and he is just a child. So young! He shouldn’t be criticized for ANYTHING, imo. I also feel bad for how much he is photographed, but I guess there isn’t much to be done about that.

      Reply
  4. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Kids are off limits, always. And there is nothing wrong with his clothes at all.

    ETA: Also, … he’s still 11? I feel like we’ve all aged at least 5 years, I can’t believe he isn’t 13 yet. Feels like forever since this sh*tshow began.

    Reply
  5. HelloSunshine says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Kids are always off limits. I can’t stand people who criticize Barron (same with the gorgeous Obama girls) , as if it isn’t already difficult enough being a teenager and being the child of someone constantly under scrutiny.
    Side note: I can’t believe how tall he’s gotten! I would also wear the heck out if that shirt :)

    Reply
  6. snowflake says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Poor kid.. seriously

    Reply
  7. ArchieGoodwin says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:52 am

    trump has retweeted daily caller, I remember because I’d never heard of it and went to google. It’s very conservative.

    poor kid though, like he doesn’t already have enough burden to bear. having a father like that leaves permanent scars, even with a mom who runs interference.

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:53 am

    He’s a young cute kid,and honestly the only one of Trumps kids who’s good looking. Of course he wears kids clothes. Do the conservatives want him to wear too big suits and too long ties like his father?

    Reply
  9. CynicalAnn says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:55 am

    For a while there they did put him in suits and clothes that were formal and it looked ridiculous. Leave him alone.

    Reply
  10. perplexed says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:58 am

    He looks like he got better features than his brothers. Maybe Melania’s genes helped…

    Reply
  11. lunchcoma says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Heh. Probably the only thing I like about this family is that Barron dresses like a regular tween, so it figures that’s what conservatives hate.

    Reply
  12. Mermaid says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Of course Chelsea defended him. Never forget that liberals leave kids alone and have standards for this kind of thing. The SNL writer who made fun of Barron-fired. And Rush Limbaugh called Chelsea ugly for Godsakes and is still spewing hate almost thirty years later. I was a little bit older than she was at the time and I remember feeling so bad for her. I will never make fun of Barron and I love his shirt. I feel bad for him having such crappy parents.

    Reply
  13. WendyNerd says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:01 am

    He’s 11, you turdcanoes!

    Reply
  14. The New Classic says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I have such affection for Barron. I hope he emerges from all of this as unscathed as is possible to be. Also, he’s a freaking kid for chrissakes, let him be a kid! I for one think he looks well put together and age appropriate.

    Reply
    • WendyNerd says:
      August 22, 2017 at 10:45 am

      Me too. I just feel so terrible for him! Like, at the very least the Obama girls had awesome parents who conducted themselves well. But Barron? And when the Trumps go down in flames, you can bet your ass he’ll have a terrible time. Especially if the family is completely ruined. Not to mention all those people who speculated about him having special needs. Of course there’s nothing wrong with that, but when you’re a kid, that’s going to hurt, regardless of whether or not it’s true.

      I kind of want to get this made into a t-shirt and send it to him, poor kid: http://i0.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/newsfeed/001/214/071/508.jpg

      Reply
  15. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I distinctly remember a time when a GOP staffer told the Obama girls they need to stop dressing as they were picking up guys at a bar. We need a better word than Deplorables to describe these people.

    Reply
  16. Sansa says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:12 am

    He always stands as far away from his dad as possible. It’s bad enough when your dad is older then a grandpa, let alone having to deal with is insane father. His mother does her best to keep him away from him and Chelsea is right.

    Reply
  17. Jerusha says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:12 am

    ” for the most part, it’s more progressive media figures and Democrats who are defending Barron Trump. ”
    Absolutely this^^^. Barron is the only one I won’t criticize, the only one whose name I capitalize. On a much earlier thread I commented how it was so nice to see him out of those godawful suits he was usually dressed in.
    The conservative media usually only criticize certain presidential children-Amy Carter, Chelsea, Malia, Sasha-so what’s up with their criticism of a repub child and a male, at that!!

    Reply
  18. magnoliarose says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:14 am

    He always looks his age and put together. It isn’t 1950 even if Republicans wish it were.

    Reply
  19. S says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Considering the well-known, and widely accepted, story of Trump smacking Don Jr., and knocking to him the ground, when Sr met Jr at college to attend a football game, due to the fact Jr wasn’t wearing a suit, I think this means that Melania has much more say about her children, than Ivanka did over hers … Which makes sense given both Trump’s age now (vs then) and the fact that his entire demeanor regarding Barron seems to be one of benign, at best, neglect. Like, he’s already got his three children helpers, and Tiffany and Barron were primarily unwanted afterthoughts. Sad, but true, given everything said publicly about Trump pushing Marla to have an abortion and only agreeing to “let” Melania have Barron if she promised to get her figure back within an allotted time frame.

    Reply
  20. Skylark says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Serious LOL at the Donald being described as ‘dapper’ in that Daily Caller piece!! Dapper!?!

    He is the absolute antithesis of dapper in his ill-fitting shiny clown suits, taste-deficient tacky ties and scarecrow hair. Dapper my arse.

    Reply
  21. Radley says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Is there no honor among thieves? Leave the kid alone. I hope they at least limit their unwarranted criticism to clothes and don’t go digging for any “scoops”. Nothing happening now is Barron Trump’s fault. Let him have some peace while he still can.

    Reply
  22. IlsaLund says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Barron dresses appropriately for a kid his age. What is he supposed to do? Dress in designer suits all the time? J. Crew makes great kids clothes. Malia & Sasha also wore J.Crew and always looked stylish and dressed age appropriate

    Reply
  23. lucy2 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Nope, kids are off limits. And just leave him alone, he’s got enough stuff to deal with.
    I’m really proud of Chelsea for her unwavering defense of Barron, and other WH children over the years. She’s had a lifetime of people being awful to her and saying awful things about her family, and she’s time and again responded with grace and class.

    Reply
  24. Tyrant Destroyed says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:00 am

    I just want to know why Melania Trump would wear sunglasses in the middle of the night?

    Reply
  25. Alix says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:07 am

    The White House is the kid’s HOME, for crying out loud. He’s dressed entirely appropriately for an 11-year-old boy.

    His siblings should dress up, though, since they consider themselves part of the administration. Grifters.

    Reply
  26. Amelie says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Poor Barron! I feel sorry for him, I’m pretty sure he doesn’t enjoy being a White House kid. I kind of hope he might be the Trump kid that goes on to write a tell-all about living in the White House denouncing his crazy dad when he’s an adult (not to be too blunt but by that time Donald Trump might no longer be among the living so it wouldn’t matter anymore).

    Reply
  27. Ana says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:12 am

    I guess some people like to believe the US President and his family is the equivalent to the british monarchy (ha!). So ridiculous.

    Reply
  28. K says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    He looks really nice. My own kid wears similar. How in the world do they want him to dress – in a bow tie and waistcoat? Ridiculous.

    Reply
  29. paranormalgirl says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    He’s a cute kid. And a kid. I don’t understand the urge to attack children. I love the support he’s getting from Chelsea Clinton and the Celebitches

    Reply
  30. Shambles says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    He’s such a cute kid. And, at 11 years old, his hands are bigger than his father’s. Good for you, Bare.

    Chelsea Clinton is a really nice person. I don’t know if I would be able to wholeheartedly defend the son of a man who treated my mother in such a horrible way.

    Reply
  31. Jessica says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Poor kid. I love his t shirt photos. I’m 42 and want them!

    Reply
  32. AsIf says:
    August 22, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    totally besides the point, but has the print on the shirt some kind of meaning? like is it a reference? I don’t understand it….

    Reply

