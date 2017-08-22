“Sarah Jessica Parker was just so overwhelmed by the eclipse” links
  • August 22, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Sarah Jessica Parker absolutely lost her mind (in a cute, sweet way) for the eclipse yesterday. She’s just so earnest! [IDLY]
Bradley Cooper is the new Leonardo DiCaprio, I guess. [LaineyGossip]
Margot Robbie dressed up like QEI (because Margot is playing QEI). [Dlisted]
Richard Simmons says he’s not transgender. [Wonderwall]
Funny fake spoilers for Game of Thrones. [Buzzfeed]
Jennifer Aniston is still making a lot of money. [Moe Jackson]
The Current War will be getting a big Oscar rollout. [Pajiba]
Twitter was not happy that Donald Trump bumped Bachelor in Paradise. [JustJared]
Is Kim Cattrall really 61 years old? [Seriously OMG WTF]
Tom Hardy is still hot, but he’s probably still a douchebag too. [Socialite Life]

  1. Verbellion says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    The eclipse really was incredible. I drove 4 hours to be in the path, and it was like nothing I could have imagined ahead of time.

    • Jess says:
      August 22, 2017 at 1:27 pm

      I agree! We drove a few hours to be in totality and the pictures don’t do it justice, even the good ones don’t capture what it really looked like, and what it felt like. I dont know what I expected but it blew it out of the water by far, one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced, our world suddenly looked and felt different, the moon looked so big, like you could reach out and grab it, the corona looked blue to me, then more white! Just amazing.

  2. Lavin says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Love her.

  3. MissAmanda says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    oh my god she is so EXTRA. she sounds so fake and dramatic, like she’s reading for a voiceover roll for a animated film LOL

    but at the same time, the eclipse was cool!

  4. Wisca says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    I love her not trying to be cool to be awed by the wonder & beauty of nature.

  5. Erinn says:
    August 22, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    I don’t get the hype. There are eclipses all the time – sure they don’t span from one coast of the USA to the other – but still. I remember multiple solar/lunar eclipses and I’m only 27.

    I was only in the path to get around 50% of the eclipse – I didn’t even bother going outside. I left work like 5 minutes after what would have been our peak time and it was just vaguely hazy light as if it was about 3 hours ahead.

  6. Doc says:
    August 22, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    It’s really cool to still have that awe about the planet. I have such a soft spot for SJP.

  7. Radley says:
    August 22, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    I was outside with my glasses enjoying the 75% eclipse. Got pics too. It was lovely. At one point the cicadas went wild. Then, absolute silence and ethereal silvery light. It was neat. We should never get too big for our britches to the point where Mother Nature doesn’t blow us away.

