“Sarah Jessica Parker was just so overwhelmed by the eclipse” links

Sarah Jessica Parker absolutely lost her mind (in a cute, sweet way) for the eclipse yesterday. She’s just so earnest! [IDLY]
Bradley Cooper is the new Leonardo DiCaprio, I guess. [LaineyGossip]
Margot Robbie dressed up like QEI (because Margot is playing QEI). [Dlisted]
Richard Simmons says he’s not transgender. [Wonderwall]
Funny fake spoilers for Game of Thrones. [Buzzfeed]
Jennifer Aniston is still making a lot of money. [Moe Jackson]
The Current War will be getting a big Oscar rollout. [Pajiba]
Twitter was not happy that Donald Trump bumped Bachelor in Paradise. [JustJared]
Is Kim Cattrall really 61 years old? [Seriously OMG WTF]
Tom Hardy is still hot, but he’s probably still a douchebag too. [Socialite Life]
The eclipse really was incredible. I drove 4 hours to be in the path, and it was like nothing I could have imagined ahead of time.
I agree! We drove a few hours to be in totality and the pictures don’t do it justice, even the good ones don’t capture what it really looked like, and what it felt like. I dont know what I expected but it blew it out of the water by far, one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced, our world suddenly looked and felt different, the moon looked so big, like you could reach out and grab it, the corona looked blue to me, then more white! Just amazing.
We were only 75% here and it was still neat to see, I can’t imagine how cool the totality was. I have family in Ohio that will be in the path for the 2024 one, maybe I should plan on visiting!
Love her.
oh my god she is so EXTRA. she sounds so fake and dramatic, like she’s reading for a voiceover roll for a animated film LOL
but at the same time, the eclipse was cool!
Yeah maybe, but I totally blanked out during totality and probably sounded try hard too, lol. Everyone in our area was freaking out and in awe.
I love her not trying to be cool to be awed by the wonder & beauty of nature.
Agree. Makes me like her more, she wasn’t trying to be social media cool.
I like her too. She’s an odd one but likeable.
I don’t get the hype. There are eclipses all the time – sure they don’t span from one coast of the USA to the other – but still. I remember multiple solar/lunar eclipses and I’m only 27.
I was only in the path to get around 50% of the eclipse – I didn’t even bother going outside. I left work like 5 minutes after what would have been our peak time and it was just vaguely hazy light as if it was about 3 hours ahead.
It’s really cool to still have that awe about the planet. I have such a soft spot for SJP.
I was outside with my glasses enjoying the 75% eclipse. Got pics too. It was lovely. At one point the cicadas went wild. Then, absolute silence and ethereal silvery light. It was neat. We should never get too big for our britches to the point where Mother Nature doesn’t blow us away.
