Taylor Swift can’t get enough of posting weird CGI snake videos, fascinating

I’m starting to get concerned. What if Taylor Swift does release a bunch of new stuff on Friday and everyone completely freaks out and Tay really does eclipse everything, even important sh-t that we need to pay attention to? God. I hope, hope, hope that she’s smart and releases her new sh-t at, like, 12:01 am on Friday and lets the newscycle take the whole day to process it. I’m so tired of all of this sh-t breaking on Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Have you noticed that? It happens all the time this year, mostly with political stories – something huge happens around 2-6 pm on Fridays like f–king clockwork. Anyway, Taylor is still teasing her snake stuff. She posted this on Tuesday:

The first video, posted on Monday, was released at 11 am on the dot. This one was released on 11:02 am. Will today’s snake p0rn be released at 11:04? WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?? And yes, I’m well aware that this is not a real snake. Taylor didn’t, like, hire a snake to slither around like her spirit animal. This is some weird CGI snake. My first thought when I saw this video was, “Oh, the CGI snake is coiling… what does that mean?!?!” I’m sure Tay thinks she’s being hella symbolic. Until we get a music video where she morphs into a white, blonde CGI snake, I remain unmoved.

What else? Us Weekly has all the info on Snake Emoji’s new single:

In the decade since Taylor Swift released her self-titled debut country album, she has conquered a cornucopia of sounds, all leading up to the synth-pop tunes that brought critical acclaim to her 2014 album, 1989. Now, she’s ready to tackle what’s next. The 10-time Grammy winner, 27, will release the first single from her upcoming sixth album later this week, and it’s sure to get fans talking. “The single is very different. It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Taylor is overhauling her image.” And while the track follows in the footsteps of 1989′s pop vibe, “it doesn’t sound like anything she’s done before,” a second insider tells Us. “It’s a little unusual. She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out.” The music video for the highly anticipated single matches its unique sound. “The video is definitely eye-catching,” the second source adds. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Swift’s new single will be released on Friday, August 25, with the video also premiering later this week. “She’s being very secretive about it, but it’s going to be a really good one,” a source told Us. With the release of her new music, the “Shake It Off” singer is ready to return to the public eye again. An insider told Us that she plans to attend the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27.

[From Us Weekly]

Vague much? I could write these unnamed source quotes too. A source told me that Taylor is really focused on “shedding her previous image, much like a snake sheds skins.” A source also told me that Tay believes her first single is going to be an amazing pop banger and that Tom Hiddleston has already called her and left a message because he’s so worried!

Also: people think the new single is called “Timeless.” Isn’t that the name of some weird ABC drama about time travel?