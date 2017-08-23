Taylor Swift can’t get enough of posting weird CGI snake videos, fascinating

I’m starting to get concerned. What if Taylor Swift does release a bunch of new stuff on Friday and everyone completely freaks out and Tay really does eclipse everything, even important sh-t that we need to pay attention to? God. I hope, hope, hope that she’s smart and releases her new sh-t at, like, 12:01 am on Friday and lets the newscycle take the whole day to process it. I’m so tired of all of this sh-t breaking on Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Have you noticed that? It happens all the time this year, mostly with political stories – something huge happens around 2-6 pm on Fridays like f–king clockwork. Anyway, Taylor is still teasing her snake stuff. She posted this on Tuesday:

The first video, posted on Monday, was released at 11 am on the dot. This one was released on 11:02 am. Will today’s snake p0rn be released at 11:04? WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?? And yes, I’m well aware that this is not a real snake. Taylor didn’t, like, hire a snake to slither around like her spirit animal. This is some weird CGI snake. My first thought when I saw this video was, “Oh, the CGI snake is coiling… what does that mean?!?!” I’m sure Tay thinks she’s being hella symbolic. Until we get a music video where she morphs into a white, blonde CGI snake, I remain unmoved.

What else? Us Weekly has all the info on Snake Emoji’s new single:

In the decade since Taylor Swift released her self-titled debut country album, she has conquered a cornucopia of sounds, all leading up to the synth-pop tunes that brought critical acclaim to her 2014 album, 1989. Now, she’s ready to tackle what’s next. The 10-time Grammy winner, 27, will release the first single from her upcoming sixth album later this week, and it’s sure to get fans talking. “The single is very different. It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Taylor is overhauling her image.”

And while the track follows in the footsteps of 1989′s pop vibe, “it doesn’t sound like anything she’s done before,” a second insider tells Us. “It’s a little unusual. She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out.”

The music video for the highly anticipated single matches its unique sound. “The video is definitely eye-catching,” the second source adds.

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Swift’s new single will be released on Friday, August 25, with the video also premiering later this week. “She’s being very secretive about it, but it’s going to be a really good one,” a source told Us. With the release of her new music, the “Shake It Off” singer is ready to return to the public eye again. An insider told Us that she plans to attend the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27.

[From Us Weekly]

Vague much? I could write these unnamed source quotes too. A source told me that Taylor is really focused on “shedding her previous image, much like a snake sheds skins.” A source also told me that Tay believes her first single is going to be an amazing pop banger and that Tom Hiddleston has already called her and left a message because he’s so worried!

Also: people think the new single is called “Timeless.” Isn’t that the name of some weird ABC drama about time travel?

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

80 Responses to “Taylor Swift can’t get enough of posting weird CGI snake videos, fascinating”

  1. Honey says:
    August 23, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Her hair in the first picture is as bad as ScarJos terrible hairdo

    Reply
  2. Yellowrocket says:
    August 23, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I think people posting the snake emoji all over her posts really got to her and now she’s trying to reclaim the snake for her own.

    Reply
  3. hey-ya says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:01 am

    …after all that, in this photo she looks exactly like the court artist drew her…weird how someone not caught up in her glamour spell got so much crticism…

    Reply
  4. Ellie says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:04 am

    There’s already a website for Timeless, Timelss.com, and all it says is “coming soon” so I believe it’s coming from her camp. It’s such a Taylor title, though wholly unoriginal. I kinda can’t believe she doesn’t already have a song with that title. But I’m here for it! I need some new music for my gym playlist. I hope it’s a lot better than her last lead single, Shake it Off. Ugh. That was the worst song on 1989 for me.

    Reply
  5. D says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:05 am

    In that first photo she really looks like a clone of that satanist woman ( can’t remember the name). Was it last year that was a whole conspiracy thing? It’s uncanny and pretty funny.

    Reply
  6. Div says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Unpopular opinion. Tay Tay can be annoying/somewhat problematic but people are overly salty when it comes to her…especially when there are rock/pop/country singers who have done far worse.

    I’ve been pleasantly surprised that she has kept this thing with the new British guy fairly quiet. There was a roll-out for like a week and then radio silence. Considering she’s now in her late 20s, let’s hope she is more mature in this new relationship and her songs are more mature.

    I actually thought the country/pop/rock album before 1989 was quite good so I’m a little disappointed that she didn’t go back to that sound and is still doing the pop thing.

    Reply
  7. M. says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I don’t think Taylor swift releasing new music is going to make people forget about all the important and crazy shit going on in the world. It’s pop music.

    Reply
  8. grabbyhands says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:12 am

    All I see are those horrible veneers which don’t allow her to close her mouth properly. She looks like she stuck a row of sugarcubes under her top lip.

    Reply
  9. wheneight says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Really hope she gets a new haircut with her new era. The bangs & shaggy long bob do nothing for her. I’d be really feeling something longerish, lose the bangs, maybe brunette?

    Reply
  10. Belle Epoch says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Going dark was a clever move. People talked about it even though it was… nothing!

    I think that snake video is exceptionally lame. REAL snakes are creepy; this is just electronic mess trying to look profound. Not sure I like the idea of her going for a new image and a new sound – that sounds electronic to me also.

    Reply
  11. Cat says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I find her music extremely cheeseball. I don’t really understand why people obsess over it.

    Reply
  12. Sparkle says:
    August 23, 2017 at 9:07 am

    She does have quite a bit of goodwill in the bank following her trial, but even that isn’t enough to make her any less annoying.

    Reply
  13. Chicken N pastry says:
    August 23, 2017 at 9:15 am

    She always does this with her music. Remember shake it off? It literally was talking about how everyone would talk about she couldn’t keep a man. I think of the wise words of Tyrion Lannister, “never forget what you are, the rest of the world will not. Wear it like armor and it can never be used to hurt you.” She will own the word snake and it be her scarlet letter. I really admire her. I know most of the people in this feed hate her (still don’t get why when there’s 10000000 people out there waaaaay worse), but I’m looking forward to what she’s been up to. She has basically disappeared for almost a year now.

    Reply
  14. Justjj says:
    August 23, 2017 at 9:32 am

    I hope she goes full goth.

    Reply
  15. Max says:
    August 23, 2017 at 10:18 am

    I hope she goes away and stays away

    Reply
  16. Happy21 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:10 am

    I can’t help but think of Paula Abdul’s ‘Cold Hearted Snake’ every single bloody time I have seen these Taylor snake videos. LOL!

    Reply
  17. Nicole says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:43 am

    She posted the next part and it’s a snake striking. So whatever I guess

    Reply
  18. MintyGurl48 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    I don’t like Taylor Swift ,but I’ve seen how silly I looked constantly saying, “go away” and “I can’t stand her” yet I click on every article. So, I’ll just say one last comment about how I like her dress and leave. Lol, I don’t know, it’s so odd to me that I know I can’t stand this girl yet I keep giving her attention.
    I’m on a mission to stop..being so needlessly negative, which is why I see no reason to keep going on the threads of someone I dislike just to add to the negativity.
    I won’t allow myself to be someone who is known to just..hate on someone when I can give them dust.
    Best of luck to her.
    (I’m sorry I’m having a bit of a coffee rant)

    Reply
  19. Browniecakes says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    30 Seconds to Mars and Foo Fighters just released their new songs. And how did they go about that? By releasing their new songs. Calm down Taylor. You are making the snake thing live on.

    Reply
    • Olive says:
      August 23, 2017 at 1:13 pm

      clearly she wants it to live on, if she’s using it in marketing material for her new album, which she also titled “Reputation”

      she thinks she’s getting ahead of things, and making light of her reputation as a snake, but i think she’s just reminding people who don’t f with her exactly why they don’t. She just has to have the last word, even when she’s wrong.

      Reply
  20. Liz says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    She has name of new album posted “Reputation” first single out tomorrow night and album out November 10th.

    Reply
  21. ktae87 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Reputation will be out 11/10…..new single drops tomorrow

    Reply
  22. Nicole says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Lol she named her album reputation and I’m laughing hysterically.

    Reply
  23. A says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    What pisses me off is that she’s going to turn this whole garbage into some sort of deal about how she had to “overcome” so much and how people were “so hurtful” by rightfully calling her the f*ck out for lying and all her conniving bullshit which is why she’s “reclaiming” the snake emoji. It’s all gonna become some shitty smug statement about “empowering” yourself and “owning” your image when the truth is that people have rightfully criticized her and called her out for being a shady, lying ahole. It’s not “empowering” to characterize something that’s an ACTUAL criticism of an actual character flaw ffs. It ticks me off that this is likely what’s going to wind up happening. And in my eye, it does her zero favours.

    Anyway, the snake videos are creepy af, and her fans are the worst.

    Reply
    • KB says:
      August 23, 2017 at 1:57 pm

      I fully expect her to try and reshape the narrative while continuing to play victim. I think she’s incapable of taking responsibility for her mistakes or ever admitting fault. She’s the perpetual victim and I can’t imagine that’ll change. I will happily eat my words if she has somehow truly outgrown her teenage girl mentality.

      Reply
    • BannaMoe says:
      August 23, 2017 at 2:04 pm

      Why do people who dislike Ts care so much about her fans and what they think? I’m not a fan and I don’t like Taylor Swift, but maybe some people just like her music and not like her, or just like her music and don’t really care about her personal life.
      I think she’s shitty but I don’t give a damn if other people don’t think so and buy her music.
      I also won’t judge people for liking someone because we don’t even know if they are privy to the history of TS. They could just be an 11-year-old girl who likes her music and not care about gossip, or a 30-year-old man who likes her music and doesn’t care about her personal life.

      Reply
      • A says:
        August 23, 2017 at 2:36 pm

        @BannaMoe, I don’t like her fans because most of them do exactly what she does when faced with criticism. Deflect, turn it around, and effectively leverage it into something that reflects their own sense of misplaced victimhood. To me, that’s low-key dangerous when you try and turn everything that others say about you that’s the least bit negative into some sort of “haters gonna hate” nonsense, even when it is patently untrue. This isn’t a problem when it’s just normal celeb hate. But I was immensely put off by how they reacted to the whole Taylor Swift/Nicki Minaj nonsense. They tried to turn a systematic problem into a personal one and completely skipped over the implications of what Nicki Minaj had said, especially in terms of race, and a lot of them were virulently anti-black and racist in their defense of Taylor Swift. And they do this every time.

        Not to mention, most of her fans are hardly 11 year old girls or 30 year old men who are only in it for the music. Most of her fans are people in the 18-30 age bracket. And they eat up her stuff as if it’s gold, and that has implications for other people.

      • BannaMoe says:
        August 23, 2017 at 3:04 pm

        I still don’t care about her fans. If I wanted Tay Tay to disappear and go away, I just wouldn’t click or look at anything that has to do with her.
        I understand what you are saying and I agree, I just wouldn’t give any energy to these crazed fans who do shit like that because why? I don’t use Twitter where they like to wait and be obnoxious.
        I like Taylor Swift gossip, but I don’t like her. I will admit that I welcome her into my life, but I’d never say. “She needs to go away and not exist” If I really wanted that I wouldn’t comment or pay her any attention.

  24. MI6 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    This “strategy ” is going to backfire BiG time on the Press Princess. And I will enjoy every. Single. Minute. Of. It. 🐍
    #taylorswiftisoverpart2
    And anyone who thinks for one minute that she didn’t use the sh*t out of that trial as build up for this “reinvention” has drunk the Kool Aid.

    - A former journalist AND survivor.
    #shedoesnotspeakforme

    Reply
    • Maria F. says:
      August 23, 2017 at 2:11 pm

      I so agree. It is already bugging the shit out of me.

      Basically Shake it off 2.0

      Reply
    • no no says:
      August 23, 2017 at 2:18 pm

      MI6 thank you for that. I was saying that from day 1 of this trial. As a woman I’M glad she win but just know she would milking it in her PR game. REPUTATION HAHAHA. Snake please. You don’t have any. She will sing about fake new, bad media, mean SM etc. She will be basicly a Trump of music. Some whit privilege republican who can’t be wrong, a victim of fake news brutal media and people on SM. And they both have bad blond hair :)

      Reply
    • no no says:
      August 23, 2017 at 3:07 pm

      MI6 The era of mess is starting and I’m all for it. Let me take my popcorn. :) Also I’m realy curious about Hiddles. What is her final plan for him on this album? Hope Tommy Boy nail it as Hamlet and has a fun watching as Karma is bitting snake in the ass :)

      Reply
    • Madly says:
      August 23, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      That is what I said during the trial and people mocked me, tried to shame me, called me gross. She is so predictable that I just saw what she was doing a mile away. She is not edgy, she is immature. She would have done better to have just grown up and gain perspective, but she is as petty as she always has been.

      Reply
      • MI6 says:
        August 23, 2017 at 3:43 pm

        I heard you, Madly. And I’ve kept quiet long enough.
        Not saying the assault didn’t happen, but let’s be real: that countersuit wasn’t all about feminism. THAT was calculated and deliberate, like her. And people see through that snake skin now.
        Which is why this tactic won’t fly with anyone but her cult, like No No said.

      • Ximena says:
        August 23, 2017 at 4:03 pm

        Madly says:
        “August 9, 2017 at 10:13 am
        Her hand and his in the photo are in the same spot, so did she touch his ass too? Photo is still inconclusive? How do we know if he was in mid movement to get to her back and did not touch her at all? Don’t rush to judgement until we hear all the evidence. Maybe he is guilty or maybe he is innocent and his career has been ruined over this.”

      • Ximena says:
        August 23, 2017 at 4:05 pm

        “Madly says:
        August 10, 2017 at 1:20 pm
        People are too emotional to look at the situation objectively. Her story, like his, has contradictory statements to it. And she was rude and snotty in her answers which was unnecessary.”

      • Ximena says:
        August 23, 2017 at 4:07 pm

        “Madly says:
        August 4, 2017 at 12:44 pm
        That photo is not conclusive. People should not jump to conclusions one way or another”
        “detritus says:

        August 5, 2017 at 8:37 am
        In cases where there is an abuser or molestor, they win with indifference. Your point isn’t neutral, it supports the molester.”

        “Madly says:
        August 5, 2017 at 8:27 pm
        No it doesn’t. It means don’t rush to judgment until you hear both sides.”

      • Madly says:
        August 23, 2017 at 4:09 pm

        @ximena, aww poor little swifty, posting my comments out of context to the conversation to try and embarrass me. Won’t work, but like your queen, you are just as obvious and petty. Go take a nap.

      • Ximena says:
        August 23, 2017 at 4:16 pm

        I’m not a fan, I’m a woman who was sexually assaulted and raped by someone close to me. I saw all your victim blaming comments and I’m not about to sit here and allow you to act like you weren’t blaming a victim.
        Every comment I posted can be found and they mean what they said. From the beginning you let your biases for this women make you blame a victim.
        So no, I’m not about to allow this.
        Everyone came down on you because you were wrong, regulars came down on you. So stop trying to rewrite history.

      • Case says:
        August 23, 2017 at 4:20 pm

        But was she not supposed to countersue instead, even though this guy who allegedly groped her was trying to get money from her? Certainly this trial helped launch her comeback. Obviously. But it wasn’t calculated that this man would sue her and make a fuss of something she wanted to stay private. She used her platform as best she could given the situation.

        I’m not suggesting she’s not incredibly strategic in her image — she’s more carefully crafted than most celebs these days. But her reaction to being groped and then sued for her response isn’t something I can nitpick. She handled it well.

    • Nicole says:
      August 23, 2017 at 3:23 pm

      I hope it does. I’m so over poor taylor and her fans

      Reply
      • no no says:
        August 23, 2017 at 3:31 pm

        Oh Swifties. They’re like from some cult. Everyone need to love the Kween Snake and if not they will drag you. I remember poor Jared Leto. He said on some insta story or video on Twitter that he hate her music. They drag him so much that he need to put a tweet that he is very sorry and that he love Tay Tay. They think that it is Korea and she is some Kim Dzong Un who need to be worshiping.

  25. Nev says:
    August 23, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    CHEESE.

    Reply

