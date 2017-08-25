Gal Gadot: ‘Life wasn’t always rosy & peachy for me as a woman in the world’

Amy Schumer films 'I Feel Pretty'

I LOVE this image of Gal Gadot on the cover of Rolling Stone, even if I don’t think it’s that flattering. Like, everyone who saw Wonder Woman knows that Gal is a stunningly beautiful woman. This photograph doesn’t do much for her beauty. But I still love it, because of her WW cuffs. Badass. Those should become a bigger thing, like women should just wear WW cuffs with regular outfits now. I would. Anyway, you can read Gal’s RS cover story here. Some highlights:

What she said to WW’s body-critics: “I told them, ‘Listen, if you want to be for real, then the Amazons, they had only one boob. Exactly one boob. So what are you talking about here? Me having small boobs and small ass? That will make all the difference.’ ”

Finishing Justice League with Joss Whedon after Zack Snyder stepped down:“Look…Joss, to my understanding, was Zack’s choice to finish the movie. And the tone can’t be completely different because the movie was already shot. Joss is just fine-tuning.”

On feminism: “People always ask me, ‘Are you a feminist?’ And I find the question surprising, because I think, ‘Yes, of course. Every woman, every man, everyone should be a feminist. Because whoever is not a feminist is a sexist.’ ”

She grew up a tomboy in Israel: “I had a very sheltered kind of life. There was no TV-watching. It was always ‘Take a ball and go play.’  In general, I was a good girl, a good student, a pleaser, and I was a tomboy. Always with wounds and scratches on my knees.”

She went to law school: “Because I’m so deep, and I loved Ally McBeal”

Why WW is important to her: “I’ve had my moments where I’ve felt like men were misbehaving – nothing sexual, but inappropriate in a sexist way. Dismissive. Life wasn’t always rosy and peachy for me as a woman in the world.”

She waited to tell the Justice League people that she was pregnant: “I didn’t want attention. The default should be that women get the job done, but there’s a long way to go and a lot of reprogramming that needs to be done to both genders.”

Wonder Woman’s naivete: “We wanted to bring some naiveté. Being the mother of two girls, I’m like, ‘We need more naiveté. Everyone is too in their head.’ ”

[From Rolling Stone]

The naivete thing is interesting, because that was one of the first things I said after I watched Wonder Woman: they found a wonderful balance of showing Diana as naive but not stupid. She was never stupid, she just wasn’t worldly and jaded/modern. As for Justice League… I really feel like it’s going to be a gigantic mess, saved only by Gal and Jason Momoa.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, cover courtesy of Rolling Stone.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to “Gal Gadot: ‘Life wasn’t always rosy & peachy for me as a woman in the world’”

  1. Monsy says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:22 am

    yeah, and it isn’t for palestines either.

    Reply
  2. tracking says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:23 am

    I like her.

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:24 am

    “Because whoever is not a feminist is a sexist.’ ” PREACH. Love her, and those beautiful cuffs. As for JL, we should also give Ezra Miller some credit. He’s consistently great in what he does.

    Reply
  4. kdlaf says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Loved this article/Gal but wtf is going on with Ben’s face in that picture??? So puffy

    Reply
  5. oliphant says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:26 am

    how on earth have they managed to make her look that bad in the cover??! she is INSANELY beautiful.

    Reply
  6. Moon says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Because whoever is not a feminist is a sexist.

    Preach! Elegantly stated.

    Reply
  7. Bettyrose says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:39 am

    If Gal Gadot is facing body criticsm, let’s just all stop for a reality check. There is no one ideal body type, but if even the healthiest most fit of body types is criticized for not looking like a hand drawn comic book character…we need to revaluate our standards.

    Reply
  8. Jessica says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:48 am

    She went to law school: “Because I’m so deep, and I loved Ally McBeal”

    Hmmmm I believe their idea law school is different than ours. She started working on her bachelor’s after the military studying law but that’s not law school. She would have had to continue to graduate school for that.

    Reply
  9. OhDear says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:51 am

    I wonder how she’ll respond if she gets asked about Joss Whedon’s feminism/recent controversy – certainly a tough spot to be in.

    Reply
  10. Lily says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I didn’t realize feminism means equality until I was in college. It had such a bad reputation.

    I regret not being a feminist earlier in life

    Reply
  11. Bettyrose says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:54 am

    No shade on Gal, but the concept of tomboy seems so regressive. Like, playing outdoors is not primarily the domain of boys.

    Reply
  12. CoffeCup says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Still better than me! I wasn’t a feminist until after I graduated college. Of course, having been raised in the Evangelical mental more, I didn’t accept Evolution until after university, either.

    Reply
  13. milla says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Saw some of her interviews. She is so cute and smart, so fresh, open. I really hope she doesn’t change. One can really relate to her.

    Reply
  14. Cami says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Sad that in the beginning we always find actresses refreshing and relateable. We build them up just to tear them down. We take their relateability against them at the end. We don’t do this to male actors.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment