Gal Gadot: ‘Life wasn’t always rosy & peachy for me as a woman in the world’

I LOVE this image of Gal Gadot on the cover of Rolling Stone, even if I don’t think it’s that flattering. Like, everyone who saw Wonder Woman knows that Gal is a stunningly beautiful woman. This photograph doesn’t do much for her beauty. But I still love it, because of her WW cuffs. Badass. Those should become a bigger thing, like women should just wear WW cuffs with regular outfits now. I would. Anyway, you can read Gal’s RS cover story here. Some highlights:

What she said to WW’s body-critics: “I told them, ‘Listen, if you want to be for real, then the Amazons, they had only one boob. Exactly one boob. So what are you talking about here? Me having small boobs and small ass? That will make all the difference.’ ”

Finishing Justice League with Joss Whedon after Zack Snyder stepped down:“Look…Joss, to my understanding, was Zack’s choice to finish the movie. And the tone can’t be completely different because the movie was already shot. Joss is just fine-tuning.”

On feminism: “People always ask me, ‘Are you a feminist?’ And I find the question surprising, because I think, ‘Yes, of course. Every woman, every man, everyone should be a feminist. Because whoever is not a feminist is a sexist.’ ”

She grew up a tomboy in Israel: “I had a very sheltered kind of life. There was no TV-watching. It was always ‘Take a ball and go play.’ In general, I was a good girl, a good student, a pleaser, and I was a tomboy. Always with wounds and scratches on my knees.”

She went to law school: “Because I’m so deep, and I loved Ally McBeal”

Why WW is important to her: “I’ve had my moments where I’ve felt like men were misbehaving – nothing sexual, but inappropriate in a sexist way. Dismissive. Life wasn’t always rosy and peachy for me as a woman in the world.”



She waited to tell the Justice League people that she was pregnant: “I didn’t want attention. The default should be that women get the job done, but there’s a long way to go and a lot of reprogramming that needs to be done to both genders.”

Wonder Woman’s naivete: “We wanted to bring some naiveté. Being the mother of two girls, I’m like, ‘We need more naiveté. Everyone is too in their head.’ ”