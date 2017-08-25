Gal Gadot: ‘Life wasn’t always rosy & peachy for me as a woman in the world’

I LOVE this image of Gal Gadot on the cover of Rolling Stone, even if I don’t think it’s that flattering. Like, everyone who saw Wonder Woman knows that Gal is a stunningly beautiful woman. This photograph doesn’t do much for her beauty. But I still love it, because of her WW cuffs. Badass. Those should become a bigger thing, like women should just wear WW cuffs with regular outfits now. I would. Anyway, you can read Gal’s RS cover story here. Some highlights:
What she said to WW’s body-critics: “I told them, ‘Listen, if you want to be for real, then the Amazons, they had only one boob. Exactly one boob. So what are you talking about here? Me having small boobs and small ass? That will make all the difference.’ ”
Finishing Justice League with Joss Whedon after Zack Snyder stepped down:“Look…Joss, to my understanding, was Zack’s choice to finish the movie. And the tone can’t be completely different because the movie was already shot. Joss is just fine-tuning.”
On feminism: “People always ask me, ‘Are you a feminist?’ And I find the question surprising, because I think, ‘Yes, of course. Every woman, every man, everyone should be a feminist. Because whoever is not a feminist is a sexist.’ ”
She grew up a tomboy in Israel: “I had a very sheltered kind of life. There was no TV-watching. It was always ‘Take a ball and go play.’ In general, I was a good girl, a good student, a pleaser, and I was a tomboy. Always with wounds and scratches on my knees.”
She went to law school: “Because I’m so deep, and I loved Ally McBeal”
Why WW is important to her: “I’ve had my moments where I’ve felt like men were misbehaving – nothing sexual, but inappropriate in a sexist way. Dismissive. Life wasn’t always rosy and peachy for me as a woman in the world.”
She waited to tell the Justice League people that she was pregnant: “I didn’t want attention. The default should be that women get the job done, but there’s a long way to go and a lot of reprogramming that needs to be done to both genders.”
Wonder Woman’s naivete: “We wanted to bring some naiveté. Being the mother of two girls, I’m like, ‘We need more naiveté. Everyone is too in their head.’ ”
The naivete thing is interesting, because that was one of the first things I said after I watched Wonder Woman: they found a wonderful balance of showing Diana as naive but not stupid. She was never stupid, she just wasn’t worldly and jaded/modern. As for Justice League… I really feel like it’s going to be a gigantic mess, saved only by Gal and Jason Momoa.
Photos courtesy of Getty, cover courtesy of Rolling Stone.
yeah, and it isn’t for palestines either.
That isn’t Gal’s fault. That would be their leaders fault.
And it’s not like we point out the long list of the USA’s own war crimes every time an American actor has an interview. It’s a bit unfair to Gal and other Israeli actors, I think, to be followed by these kind of comments.
I think the OP refers to Gal Gadot’s support for the IDF during the Gaza war
@Esmerelda, maybe we should start. Certainly if they try to justify war crimes, it would do to be more aware of what that actor/actress stands for.
Nor for the Israelis and Israeli children murdered by Palestinian terrorists.
Yup, this is certainly one occasion where it’s possible to talk about both sides.
Banning a film based on the citizenship of the lead star does is just censorship and petty. It also sets up a dangerous precedent. I am not advocating for any side here, just saying that leave it to the people to determine what they do with their money and how they can protest.
I do not agree with banning the film, but let all above posters make no mistake, Gal Gadot has firmly placed herself on the side of the oppressor in this situation (referring to her tweets). And that would be Israel, illegally occupying Westback and ethnically cleansing Gaza.
Really now, to give her a pass would be like saying Donald Trump gets a pass for saying there’s two sides to the story of what happened in Charlottesville.
I am not trying to start a flame war, but I would encourage any person that does not believe themselves to be biased to try to look further into what is currently the state of affairs in that country. It is devastating.
So Israel Palestine situation is basically like Charlottesville?
That proves one more time that discussion of Israel/Palestine war is where nuance and appropriety goes to die.
Funny thing is I am very pro-palestinian cause but most of the time this topic comes up, I just wanna get the fuck out of there to avoid feeling… dirty.
I like her.
“Because whoever is not a feminist is a sexist.’ ” PREACH. Love her, and those beautiful cuffs. As for JL, we should also give Ezra Miller some credit. He’s consistently great in what he does.
Loved this article/Gal but wtf is going on with Ben’s face in that picture??? So puffy
I’m afraid he is drinking again.
Botox and/or fillers making his cheeks too big and his eyes too small (in relation to each other)??
how on earth have they managed to make her look that bad in the cover??! she is INSANELY beautiful.
I know! The bottom pic, just a snapshot, is so much more flattering. She is gorgeous, how did they do that?
the makeup is horrible.
Because whoever is not a feminist is a sexist.
Preach! Elegantly stated.
If Gal Gadot is facing body criticsm, let’s just all stop for a reality check. There is no one ideal body type, but if even the healthiest most fit of body types is criticized for not looking like a hand drawn comic book character…we need to revaluate our standards.
I love that she’s pointing it out though. That even though she’s so fit and healthy, they wanted her to have cartoonish boobs.
All women’s bodies are real women’s bodies. Thin, heavy, athletic, curvy, young, old.
She went to law school: “Because I’m so deep, and I loved Ally McBeal”
Hmmmm I believe their idea law school is different than ours. She started working on her bachelor’s after the military studying law but that’s not law school. She would have had to continue to graduate school for that.
It reads as if she was being sarcastic or was joking.
Probably; she did study law though. I think she’s smart.
That’s not true. In certain countries a law degree is simply a bachelor’s degree. It is not a graduate program.
Ok. That explains it; I’m definitely not versed on other countries education system.
In my country, we don’t have a general bachelor’s degree the way you do in America. If you want to study something you go directly into that field after high school ( but you have to get a master’s degree because with a bachelor’s you’re basically unemployable in most proffesions). So law school here is a bachelor’s plus master’s degree, but it’s all called law school.
Same for med school or any other field, you go in staight after high school.
But what’s interesting, law isn’t considered something smart people go into.
I wonder how she’ll respond if she gets asked about Joss Whedon’s feminism/recent controversy – certainly a tough spot to be in.
I didn’t realize feminism means equality until I was in college. It had such a bad reputation.
I regret not being a feminist earlier in life
No shade on Gal, but the concept of tomboy seems so regressive. Like, playing outdoors is not primarily the domain of boys.
I’m starting to hate the term tomboy as well. There’s nothing masculine about wearing shirts and shorts and playing outside. Sexism/racism is ingrained in our language so it’s going to take a long time to get rid of stuff life that.
Still better than me! I wasn’t a feminist until after I graduated college. Of course, having been raised in the Evangelical mental more, I didn’t accept Evolution until after university, either.
Saw some of her interviews. She is so cute and smart, so fresh, open. I really hope she doesn’t change. One can really relate to her.
+1 I find her so refreshing.
Sad that in the beginning we always find actresses refreshing and relateable. We build them up just to tear them down. We take their relateability against them at the end. We don’t do this to male actors.
