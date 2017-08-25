Katy Perry’s Swish Swish video: six minutes you’ll never get back

Full disclosure, I didn’t mind Katy Perry’s song Swish Swish Bish so much when I first listened to it. As it was her long-awaited response to Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood, I found it tame, yes, but also fine. Katy released the video for the song yesterday. I never got the basketball references in the song and the video did nothing to clear that up. It includes notable actors like Molly Shannon and Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things in bizarre roles. I don’t even want to talk about her desecration of my beloved Terry Crews.

The video is a heaping spoonful of WTF? Part of that is by design, we are supposed to see Katy and her team of misfits struggling with their game. But truthfully, they’re struggling with everything – acting, emoting, humor, irreverence – you name it. The set up is that the Tiger’s, which is Katy’s team because “I am the eye of the tiger” and all that, are bumbling nincompoops who inexplicably float in the air, eat basketballs and drink from curved straws. The opposing team is the Sheep, but the mascot is a wolf wearing a sheep’s skin. Kaiser helped me remember this:

So clearly this is going to be a nuanced and shrewd use of satire, right? Okay, let’s do this. I’ve listed a few thoughts I had will watching this below. Feel free to do the same:

Some thoughts while I watched this:

0:13 – Okay, that ball pyramid thing was really funny. Maybe all my predictions were wrong?

0:18 – Nope

0:25 – Is calling the “game” unwatchable self-deprecating or a warning?

0:44 – I’m probably supposed to know who all these people are. I can’t imagine that would make this better for me

1:39 – These boogying umpires should be the whole video

2:04 – Why did that woman eat the basketball? What earthly reason would make someone eat a basketball?

2:11 – Aw, now I’m just nostalgic for Space Jam. And I hated Space Jam

2:26 – At least Gronk looks hot

2:35 – Holy crap, Kaiser was right, Doug the Pug really is a famewhore

2:40 – Oh yeah, Just Dance 2018 is coming out. Whee!

2:56 – What in the holy hell is she doing?

3:00 – Normally, I would find the armpit thing gross, presently I see it as a way out

3:01- Is “Swish Swish Bish” a question? Can my answer be “no”?

3: 47 – Christ, I have never been so happy to see Nicki Minaj in all my life

4:07 – *whispers* thank you for being here, Nicki

4:26 – Dancers in formation, I’m actually watching a proper video now

4:43 – “Get it together, Katy” – Preach, Nicki!

4:52 – Wait – we’re they going? Nicki – COME BACK!

5:04 – Did they get the CGI animators from the first Jumanji for this thing?

5:20 – What’s with their sweat obsession?

5:32 – Jaysus, the wire work is actually worse than the CGI

5:41 – Is that Matt Lauer in a Katy Perry wig?

5:42 – So it was all a lie? Yay team!

5:48 – What a f—king waste of Terry Crews

5:49 – What a f—king waste of Molly Shannon

6:07 – Katy’s poor execution of The Worm is my punishment for watching her video. I get it. I deserved that

Firstly, any and all references to The Harlem Globetrotters MUST STOP. The Globetrotters have given us decades of entertainment and do not deserve to have their good name sullied with this mess. I get this was super meme-rific and a shout-out to You Tube stars. Maybe when my kids get home, they can explain to me what I just saw. But even without appreciating how “clever” it thinks itself, the humor in being bumbling is not to force it. With the exception of the opening pyramid shot – which was great – Katy and Ko. broadcast their impending prat falls via bullhorn. I know it’s a lot to expect subtlety from the woman who shot sparklers from her bra but she’d hyped this thing so much, it almost broke Twitter yesterday.

Speaking of Twitter, all the katycats were out in full force squealing over this video’s brilliance. I spent hours trolling for some funny tweets to include here but the pickings were slim. I know they’ll turn up eventually but I needed a palate cleanser. The good news for Taylor fans is she could fart in a bag for her next video and probably be able to call it a win over this.

This one speaks for me:

Note by Kaiser: This video is the worst & I’m so disappointed in Katy, especially because she totally ruined any goodwill. Now bish is being eclipsed by Taylor’s Mean Girl Snake anthem.

wenn31044737

wenn21590692

wenn3949167

wenn21287706

Photo credit: Twitter and WENN Photos

 

43 Responses to “Katy Perry’s Swish Swish video: six minutes you’ll never get back”

  1. Nicole says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:27 am

    This video is terrible. Taylor song is terrible. Both of them need to go back to the drawing board

    Reply
  2. Word says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Katy is a talentless hack. END

    Reply
  3. Lindy79 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Its that The Mountain from Got???

    That’s all I have

    Reply
  4. Susanne says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Hecate, your blow by blow description is everything! I feel no need to ruin it by watching the video. Perfect solution! I will find another way to waste that hat 6 minutes, tyvm.

    Reply
  5. magnoliarose says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Nicki helps but the whole feel of this is dated but not in an ironic throwback way or anything. Just old and tired. Everything is just bad.

    ETA Haven’t we moved beyond finding a heavy person eating all of the time funny?

    Reply
  6. diana says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:38 am

    This is so bad and I was kinda pulling for her.

    Reply
  7. Savasana Lotus says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:42 am

    All I know is Katy on SNL and her performances on that episode were beyond bad. Just painful to hear and that made what you were watching pathetic. I think this pony pulled the last trick from her bag several years back. Taylors song is just…I don’t know…meh. But, she still sounds great and the girl can write.

    Reply
    • manda says:
      August 25, 2017 at 7:53 am

      yes! I was just thinking the same thing re: katy! The SNL performance was painful to watch, I was embarrassed for her.

      And this is crazy, but I think it’s her new hair. It really doesn’t help

      I have not checked out taylor’s new song because I care even less for her. I’m sure it’ll be on somewhere sometime soon

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      August 25, 2017 at 8:20 am

      Watch her video with Neil DeGrasse Tyson. If you can. I genuinely had to turn it off SO fast… I was having some of the worst second hand embarassment I’ve ever experienced.

      She’s just SO unintelligent. But she tries SO hard to be cool that it just comes off as sad. It’s like she’s like a mother of teenaged kids who only picks up and starts using the references once they’re on the decline.

      It’s like “hmm. What’s popular with the young guys now? Memes! Neil deGrasse Tyson! STRANGER THINGS!” She just seems like she’s late to the party for so many things… and the dis track wasn’t even clever. I’d have loved something that was hilariously dishy… but it just kind of was sad. But late to the party seems to be what she’s doing now… she could make great money from american idol… though it’s not like that’s going to somehow bring her career back to what it was before. American Idol is such old news.

      I don’t like Katy. It’s more based on how much of an idiot she is, how she’s made insensitive comments about people with mental illness, appropriated so many cultures, called the weeknd’s producer an n-word… the list goes on and on of her stupid comments. I will say she’s had some incredibly catchy songs… but it’s been about 7 years since California Girls came out.

      She does some great stuff, and I think a lot of the time she probably doesn’t REALIZE she’s being an idiot. But she just really doesn’t seem bright. I’m glad that she’s taken an interest in the political world – maybe she should throw herself into some kind of charity work and take a bit of a break to kind of reset. I think the more exposure she gets to the world, and the things that normal people, or people who are struggling feel and live, the better.

      Reply
  8. Beth says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I didn’t watch the video, but the name of the song is ridiculous. People like Katy, Taylor, Tiffany, and Debbie Gibson, are why I’ve always hated pop music. Cheesy

    Reply
  9. cleveland girl says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:55 am

    What the actual f*ck did I just watch???

    Reply
  10. Honey says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:00 am

    WTF?! That was tragically stupid

    Reply
  11. Div says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:02 am

    It is a bit funny that Katy’s song and Taylor’s song are both terrible. Both need to go back to their old sounds imo. I usually prefer Katy’s music to Taylor’s but in this case Taylor (barely) wins.

    Reply
  12. Adrien says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:06 am

    She out-Susan Powtered Susan Powter in the video.

    Reply
  13. 76May says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:16 am

    The song is absolutely horrible. Who has time to listen to that crap?

    Reply
  14. Mike says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I don’t even have to listen to know it is terrible, because Katy is terrible. At least Swifty puts out a decent tune every once in awhile.

    Reply
  15. UmYeah says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I feel like Katy only makes music and videos for 13 year olds.

    Reply
  16. Maria says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Why did they include the heavier girl in the video? I feel like that was just a mockery like bigger people are added in videos to be props of ridicule now or something, like when Miley had little people in hers, I felt it was some kind of circus like Freaks thing, or is it to make the “stars” look better? Idk but it leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
    The song is atrocious btw.

    Reply
  17. Chaine says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:34 am

    No, not six minutes, because I only made it through about two minutes, twenty seconds before I ditched it.

    Reply
  18. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:57 am

    OK, now I watched it. What the heck is Hair Jordan supposed to represent?

    And yea, it’s all extra cringeworthy until Nicky pops in and brings some class into the whole mess. Nicky Effing Minaj brings class in this case (it’s like a whole different video), that’s how bad the rest is.

    Man.

    Reply
  19. Dinah says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I’m a fan of Dodgeball the Movie, so I find this video to be quite funny. The takehome message is to “get your shit together”, despite being the underdog, I think?

    Reply
  20. CK3 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:15 am

    I like the cameo from the cast of Glow and Nicki’s segment. The rest is terrible.

    Reply
  21. Happy21 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:50 am

    I couldn’t even get to the Nicky part. That was plain terrible. I think she wishes she was funny and humorous like Pink is funny because all I see is a wannabe Pink video.
    I guess if we’re supposed to think that she and Taylor are battling for the better song, I’m going to have to go with Taylor. Swish Swish is plain awful even before I watched a minute and a half of the video.

    Reply

