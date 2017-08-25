Shania Twain: Brad Pitt’s naked photos in the ’90s didn’t impress me much

Back in the day, music videos were a really, really big deal. I think they’re still sort of a big deal, but only if you get like a billion views on YouTube. But back in the day, you actually had to watch MTV and VH1 to see your favorite videos. And when Shania Twain’s video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much” came out in 1997, it was a huge deal. Shania was a country-music princess, all frills and no va-va-voom, and then she came out in leopard print and showed off her abs in a video for a song which was basically twangy pop. The song was a huge crossover hit and the video is still sort of iconic:
Perhaps it was a vital message to women that they should know their own worth and not fall for arrogant pretty boys. Perhaps Shania really didn’t find Brad Pitt and rocket scientists all that impressive. It was a mystery, really. Anyway, the song includes the line, “Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt? That don’t impress me much.” Shania was chatting at a Spotify event this week and she was asked how the line came about. Her answer is, like, PEAK ‘90s.
For the first time since releasing the confidently twangy “That Don’t Impress Me Much” two decades ago, Shania Twain has finally come clean about incorporating actor Brad Pitt’s name in the lyrics. The No. 7 Billboard Hot 100 hit from 1997’s Come On Over, still the second best-selling album of the Nielsen era (1991-present), sarcastically pokes fun at a narcissistic suitor’s penchant for caring too much about his looks in the second verse before Twain memorably sings, “OK, so you’re Brad Pitt? That don’t impress me much.”
But what left Twain, who was 32 when the album came out, so unimpressed with Pitt, who was 33? Apparently, his nudes. When Billboard mentioned Pitt’s career longevity during a recent interview with Twain at Spotify HQ in New York City this month, she revealed the true inspiration for the Pitt lyric.
“You want to know the truth about this story? I’ve never told this before. I’m going to say it now,” said Twain, 51, building suspense. “I remember I had a girl friend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him [in Playgirl magazine, which Pitt later successfully sued for publishing the paparazzi photos]. And this was like all the rage. I just thought ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss. We see people naked every day. That’s really what I thought. I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”
In case you don’t get the reference, a paparazzo climbed a wall and took photos of Brad with his then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow in his backyard (or hers, I forget). They were wandering around the backyard in various stages of undress, and yes, there were blurry photos of Brad’s d-ck and yes, they were published in Playgirl. The photos still exist on the internet somewhere, I’m sure. You know what’s really funny about Shania’s story? The fact that many women had the same reaction to those photos. Brad was one of the biggest heartthrobs at the time, and of course ladies wanted to see IT. And when we finally got photos of IT, most of us were like “oh, so it’s nothing special.” Shania was basically like, “Oh, naked Brad Pitt is kind of meh.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Good times. Even stupid popish songs were decent…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my god!
I literally had That Don’t Impress Me Much stuck in my head all day yesterday. And I kept running through the “Okay so you’re Brad Pitt” part. And I don’t think I’d even heard the song recently.
Such random timing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Brad Pitt is attractive, but I never understood why so many women drooled about him or thought him and Angie were the most gorgeous, sexiest couple in history. He’s nothing special
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love 90s gossip throwbacks…so much better than now! Haha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@talie
Right??? I miss the 90s. We were so innocent then. Seinfeld. Princess Di. JFK Jr and Carolyn Bessette.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My friend lovingly calls him hamster dick thanks to those photos. And yes you can still google them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
my sister and i saw his playgirl at fleamarket. He definitely is not endowed. Poor guy. Hamster dick is very accurate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey Girls…don’t knock it! he could be a grower
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 to grower comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had no idea that Pitt was in Playgirl. Wow, sorry I missed that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, this post takes me back to when “Any Man of Mine” came on to the scene. I wanted to be Shania in that video so badly, her figure was (and is) fantastic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg my friends and I were obsessed with this song! We were in high school and changed the names to the hot but unimpressive pretty boys at our school that fit the description. Haha good times. Love that story, forgot how much I loved her in the 90s!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She said she wasn’t impressed about him being naked because that’s not a big deal to her. She even says it in the interview. She was talking about all the hoopla society makes about individuals being naked and how it’s not a big deal to her. It had nothing to do with her thinking heis body/member wasn’t necessarily impressive or whatever.
I’m one of those women. I love men but seeing one naked even one I find very, very physically attractive doesn’t really take me “There”. I get more turned on by how he acts and how he treats me and touches me. Unlike most men (and some women) who happen to be very visual creatures and physically get turned on just by looking at an attractive person of their orientation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both men and women are visual. I dont know about you but maybe you never were with a really attractive guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I meant to the fact that I can’t actually get “lady wood” off of just looking at a guy naked in a picture, even a really hot guy. I can find a guy attractive and get all giddy over it but guys can literally get a hard-on just looking at a woman without even being touched. Guess I’m not explaining it right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can EASILY be attracted to a guy based on just looks, but what will keep me coming back has to be more than that.
Honestly, I don’t think men and women are too different in that regard.
*shrugs*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. I’m attracted to good looking guys very easily. All the guys I’ve dated have been good looking, but some end up being a waste of time because they have nothing else besides their looks. I need a nice guy with a good personality to keep me interested.
I definitely think men and women are no different in that regard
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me attraction and actually getting turned out to the point where I feel the need to have sex by just looking at a picture are different things. I can see beauty in a lot of things and people. Doesn’t mean that my body is gonna just flip a swicth just by looking at a picture of a naked body. There has to be more. Don’t know if I’m explaining it correctly. I can see a picture of a naked body, appreaciate and not turn into a puddle of moisture is all I’m saying. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe you are very not a super visual person?
Theres a definite visual part for me. Those lines, you know, those lovely ab lines? Thats one of those visceral ones for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am turned on by a nude males.I am also turned on by gay male p0rn.Unlike my friends I am not turned on by erotic books.
So different strokes (no pun intended) for different folks
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@JeanGrey: you are explaining that perfectly well
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get what you’re saying.
Objectively, I can tell when a man is handsome. But if a man is stupid or has nothing interesting to say I think the attraction to the person can diminish considerably. Not sure if a man cares as much if a woman is stupid or behaves in an odd way (they might get impatient with a stupid woman, but I don’t necessarily think it’s a deal breaker. Very rarely do I think women can get hot and bothered over a stupid man, though). I also think women vary in what they’re attracted to — not sure if that’s because the magazines don’t really tell them what they should be attracted to the way they do with men. I’m not sure how much of what men are attracted to physically is what is conditioned by the media. A magazine isn’t likely to tell women that Seth Rogen is lesser because he doesn’t look like Brad Pitt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had no idea and googling also didnt impress me much. Its a good body but the dick is lacking. At least he looks circumcised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said pretty much the same thing about those pics and some people on here who at that time loved Pitt wasn’t too happy. They said I was picking on Pitt. Now they wouldn’t give a damn with the recent change of events.
But Shania is still trying to clean it up a bit. She’s trying to say she said seeing naked pics of Brad didn’t impress her, she sees naked people all the time. What she is probably really saying is little Pitt didn’t impress her much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha..yeah to your second paragraph. It did seem like she was backpedaling a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he’s a grower not a shower 😹
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is really stupid thing to write. He was assaulted like all the recent celeb woman are now. With all the leaked pictures . Double standard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to agree with your sentiment, David, if not your choice of words. This is no different than J-Laws pictures being leaked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it really the same though? Men aren’t slut shamed like women are
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the picture was leaked. Yes, it is the same thing. No one deserves for their naked body to be exposed to the world without their say so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was in his own private, WALLED garden. The photographer climbed into the garden to take the photos. A more invasive invasion of privacy than hacking considering the lengths the photographer went to to enter the private home of a person to take the naked pictures of them to sell to the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure Brad just loooooves that she’s brought this up again and sent us all to google.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
bahahahaha! So true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember reading about her. Brad Pitt was the least of her worries. She about had a nervous breakdown and couldn’t sing for years when her husband/manager was having an affair with her best friend. I don’t remember….I have to look it up…but can you imagine the guy who literally was your husband and man who controlled your career and your bff beyond your back. OMG. Poor Shania
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, I remember that story about her husband as well. And thinking “Shania Twain isn’t enough for you??” She suffered through a tough childhood too. Shania has had more than her fair share of tragedy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel so badly for that horrible betrayal. Shania came from really humble beginnings, IIRC, and Mutt (her husband/producer) delivered her out of that lifestyle into superstardom and then betrayed her in the worst way possible. I can only imagine how shaken her foundation must have been.
I adore Shania, who seems like a really likable person. She’s also absolutely gorgeous and has a body to DIE for. Loved her sassy lyrics and attitude back in the day!
Remember “She’s Not Just a Pretty Face”???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And then she married the best friend’s ex husband.Just as weird IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IIrc Shania’s ex-husband cheated on her with his best friend’s wife, and after the divorce Shania and his ex-best friend progressed from friendship to a romantic relationship. So one husband and one wife cheated their respective spouses. And all four were close friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did she really? I remember hearing they got together but I cannot believe she married him!!!! Eeew like a gross permanent swingers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She explains it in her autobiography—she basically established a close friendship with her best friend’s husband and they commiserated in their joint grief a year after the affair was revealed. Then slowly but surely she fell for him. I don’t think this is uncommon. You hear about people getting with their husband’s best friend after the husband dies etc. Shared grief is HUGE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do female celebs always find it necessary to talk about someone’s penis size?
I think it is so tacky to even talk about that in the first place, let alone make negative comments about it in the press. I have never heard of any male celeb ever saying such things about another female celeb. If a man ever made a comment about a woman’s size, smell, or appearance down there, it would be holy heck to pay.
Seriously, at least pretend like you have some class.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was asked the question about the reference to him in the song and she in turn answered. The song was pretty popular during that time. I don’t think she was trying to be negative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you read her response?
She could have just said the last sentence and that would have been enough of an answer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with your points but saying “always” is just not true. It happens rarely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she talked about the size of anything.
She was just saying that a naked body in and of itself of any good-looking guy didn’t impress her. I mean, I guess she could have implying something else by being dismissive, but I also don’t think there’s enough proof in her answer to say she was talking about the size of something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember those photos and funny I can’t even remember Brad’s wang, but I do remember that Gwynnwth sported a full bush, lol. Ah the good ol 90s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol I saw them back then, too, and I don’t remember his member, either. I guess what she says is true, it was not impressive…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember seeing one photo of him naked by the pool, with his hands in the air and the long part of his manhood stuck between his legs. I can’t believe I still remember that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bwahaaaaah. ROTFL. That didn’t impress me either. I don’t know any woman who has been head over heels in love with him except Aniston who I feel was just in it for the fame. Angelina, I feel got caught up with is charm, brand and couldn’t get out. Children makes a difference in many aspects. I think he is a good, gentle man but his alcohol abuse pushed her over the edge.He may have a strong head game cause Angie does like the women and he is feminine to me. Plus she never acted sexually charged to him like she did the rest of her lovers. Only in the movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Oh, naked Brad Pitt is kind of meh.” hahahaha
i like that song and she looks great on the video.
I haven’t heard much heard much about her after her divorce.
I’m glad she’s doing well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That picture of his hair reminds me of why I didn’t get the big whoop about him when he was younger. Man, he really looked dumb. Like, literally dumb.
Was that hairstyle in style back then? I mean, he had to have been at least in his early 30s when he had that hair. Such a strange hairstyle for a grown man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, I meant literally dumb as in literally stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It reminds me of a Liza Minnelli shag cut.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t trust Shania’s taste in men. Brad Pitt was gorgeous in the 90s. That was his peak.
Shania married a dude named Mutt and looks wise he don’t impress me much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was overrated in the 90s just like he’s overrated now. I never got the Brad Pitt thing with his giant lopsided nose and average face. Different strokes.
Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t that impressed either as she cheated on him. Jennifer Aniston wasn’t impressed enough to gift him with kids. Juliette Lewis was just a child so she might have found him impressive. Angelina was tricked into believing he was a normal decent man and now knows better. She fled and hasn’t looked back. Unimpressive manhood, unimpressive father Unimpressive husband. His pr team spends the days searching for news about him so I’m sure they are not too happy with shania right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, the man was fine and you know it😛
Juliette was young and she only has kind words about their relationship, Goop realizes now she messed up. She may have remarried but I don’t believe Aniston is over him at all. Jolie’s wound is fresh give her time to heal…and she’ll come around too😙
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Juliette was 15/16 years old. Gross. She’s not the only child he dated either. Sad.
Nope I’ve always thought the was overrated. While people like you love to pretend as if he’s perfect male specimen he’s actually average at best with what I said– that giant lopsided nose and terrible skin. He just has an extremely good Pr team.
Unfortunately for Brad Pitt fans he’s the Jennifer Aniston in the Brangelina breakup. Angelina seems completely over him and even her kids seem happier now. Bigly sad. Probably because they don’t have to be around drunk angry daddy dearest anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sage he has a nice body and average face. The media has brainwashed people for years on who we should think is fine,handsome or beautiful. He is an average man who is totally overrated as an actor and his looks. Angie ain’t feeling Pitt and hasn’t for a long time and I believe it is because he has a nastiness about him that no one sees a lot. Jen A would be a complete idiot to still have the hots for a man that has embarrassed her. GP says things for PR, she wanted Affleck over Pitt because she thought he was smarter and better.
I think Pitt has a complex. For years people called him dumb this is the reason he speak the way he does now. Like he really is over intelligent. It is actually amusing.
He knows his imperfection and he doesn’t like them. He seems complicated to live with. And I can only imagine. Angelina told him to kick rocks and left and she knew she would get slaughtered, but it didn’t matter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truth, I picture him with a thesaurus when he gives interviews. Completely agree with everything else you said , too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well we all look sort of the same naked. Unless anyone had expected his balls to be diamond not sure why make fuss of anyone naked in general
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to start a war here or anything (and maybe it’s been said) but if this was a woman who’d had her naked pics published in a major publication, we would be seriously hating on the photog and the publication, not the size of her breasts. Or her weight, or the myriad of things women get bullied for physically. I’m not sure we should have it both ways. That was probably a really bad time in his life and here we are picking on his dick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse