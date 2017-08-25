Taylor Swift’s new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is an anthem for bullies

taylor album

I felt such a strong mixture of emotions this morning as I listened to Taylor Swift’s new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” On one hand, it’s gratifying – Taylor is doing exactly what we wanted, which is letting her Petty Mean Girl freak-flag fly proudly and gloriously. She’s not hiding behind the who-me-I’m-so-innocent persona anymore. She shed the Innocent snake skin a year ago. On the other hand, without the Innocent persona, what we’re left with is everything we’ve always said about Taylor and what she’s been hiding: she really is this petty, she really does hold massive grudges, she really does twist herself in knots to view herself as the wronged party in every situation. “Look What You Made Me Do” reads like an anthem for bullies who were called out on their sh-t. It’s a smirk of “Yes, I’m everything you said I was and now I’m going to destroy you for knowing that about me.” It’s basically “Lemonade” for petty white Mean Girls. An anthem for our times.

My favorite lyric: “I’ve got a list of names/and yours is in red, underlined/I check it once/then I check it twice OH.” WHAT DID I TELL YOU??? Remember last summer, during The Glorious Tiddlebanging of 2016, when people were calling out Taylor left and right? Katy Perry, Calvin Harris, Kim Kardashian, the entire #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty people? I told you she was taking names. I told you she was keeping a list. So, yeah, it’s gratifying. I always knew she was this person.

Beyond the lyrics and the message, the actual hook of the song may sound familiar. Apparently, in the song credits, Taylor credited Right Said Fred because this song is “an interpolation of a melody” from ‘I’m Too Sexy.’

Also: Taylor is now selling snake jewelry to go along with this album release. All of this makes me wonder… did she really not understand WHY certain people called her out on her bullsh-t last year? I’ve always said that Taylor is a marketing genius and arguably one of the greatest businesswomen of this era, but did chica only pay attention to the fact that people were dissing her, and she never bothered to figure out WHY? To all of the little girls: buy the Tay-branded snake jewelry if you must, but know this: you’re basically wearing the Mean Girl Bully talismans.

ta2

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Taylor Swift.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

228 Responses to “Taylor Swift’s new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is an anthem for bullies”

  1. no no says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:14 am

    “Look what what you made me do” is something an abuser will say to person he abused. This is what my ex BF said when he beat me. apparently I did or say something that made him do it. It wasn’t his fault you guys.
    It is what she sell her young fans – you aren’t responsible for your deeds. And it is so no right. I can’t understand parents who are happy that 9 years old girl listen to her songs. In this she sound like this Katty Bates in MISERY before she broke this poor guy legs.
    I’m waiting for all media to call her for what she is – a real bullie, not only some silly mean girl.

    Reply
    • Lee says:
      August 25, 2017 at 7:21 am

      Totally agree!

      Reply
    • Paula says:
      August 25, 2017 at 7:23 am

      This + 10000

      Reply
    • detritus says:
      August 25, 2017 at 7:26 am

      FIrst thing I thought too. I don’t really like this phrase legitimized in any way.

      Reply
    • Idky says:
      August 25, 2017 at 7:46 am

      Agree with you. Bullies and abusers always shift the blame. They are never in the wrong. I don’t care for the phrase either.

      Reply
    • Shambles says:
      August 25, 2017 at 7:52 am

      So sorry you went through that, No No. Glad you’re okay.

      ITA with everything you said. I know a lot of parents have said they like her music because they don’t have to explain sexual references, etc etc, but it’s like… so you would rather have your child receive insidious messages about how they should be manipulative, petty, selfish, blame other people for their own mistakes, and have zero accountability or self-awareness? That, to me, is worse.

      Taylor Swift has been this terrible, terrible person forever, and it’s only been in the last few years that the larger public has started to see that. But this is her, through and through. She is almost 30 and she will never change. It’s both amazing to behold and a reminder of why I cannot stand her with every fiber of my being.

      Reply
      • no no says:
        August 25, 2017 at 8:15 am

        Because it is easier for them to see naked boobs and hear that some singer want to fu*k with a guy. They don’t listen TS songs carefully – they think se sing about flowers, butterflies and broken heart. But in realisty her song from last few years are basicly a gouid – “How to become a mean sociopathic bully everybody love and bake delicious muffins”. See her fans don’t have problem with this song. Apparently it is ok to blame everyone and do not take responsibility for your actions. Use people and frew them under the bus wthen they’re useless for you. I’m not shocked that Donny T. is her fan. The same bullies mentality. Something we need in US and world in 2017. Thank you Tay Tay for this anthem.

      • Wren says:
        August 25, 2017 at 10:07 am

        Probably because they don’t listen very hard to her songs. I know my parents never listened to my music, and I’m glad because my mother would probably have fainted at some of the lyrics. Anyway, many parents are probably only vaguely aware of the lyrics and content, and are pretty much only cognizant of the fact that they never have to answer awkward questions about sexual references or wade through a sea of half naked, provocative pictures Taylor. The thing with kids, though, if you forbid them from listening to something or try to keep them away from it, it rarely works.

      • Lalala says:
        August 25, 2017 at 10:17 am

        Yes yes yes! Sex is normal, being a lying, hypocritical, thin-skinned asshole who thinks anyone who doesn’t give in to them deserves payback isn’t it. I’d rather my kid saw some boobs instead of emulating Swiftie’s disingenuous play the victim while being the bully act.

    • Dtab says:
      August 25, 2017 at 7:57 am

      Thats exactly it…..you nailed it.

      Reply
    • LadyT says:
      August 25, 2017 at 8:02 am

      I couldn’t agree more. This phrase is the worst. Back it way, way up from an abuser to a little three year old. “Look what you made me do” attitude needs to be nipped in the bud. Pretty much the opposite mindset of raising a decent child.
      I know little of Taylor or pop music. But say something like this to this grandma and there’s going to be a big talking to about self responsibility and excuses.
      I know it’s just a song but what a horrible message.

      Reply
    • Belle Epoch says:
      August 25, 2017 at 8:06 am

      Agree 100%. What is this victim attitude? “You made me do it” is a really unfortunate message: I’m not responsible for my actions, you are. And now I’m going to release the hounds of hell on you, but it’s all your fault.

      I guess killing off the old Taylor public image is liberating for her, but she chose the wrong way to make herself look intimidating!

      Reply
    • C says:
      August 25, 2017 at 8:14 am

      100% right!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

      Reply
    • Margo S. says:
      August 25, 2017 at 8:17 am

      I totally agree! What a moron thinking this is the way to move her brand forward. I don’t think she’s a marketing genius. I think shes a liar. I think she’s boring. I think she’s fake. Her career will never be what it was because what kind decent person would support her?

      Reply
      • Lalala says:
        August 25, 2017 at 10:22 am

        You’re right. She’s not the marketing genius, her team are the ones who make the magic happen. The issues start when she gets too cocky and starts buying into her own hype – then she ends up with bad press like the Nicki Minaj VMA’s fight or Kanye call.

    • my3cents says:
      August 25, 2017 at 8:55 am

      You nailed it. My first thought as well- totally an abuser self justification.

      Reply
    • Lolalulu says:
      August 25, 2017 at 9:12 am

      Like No No originally said: I have a 9yr old daughter. I can’t begin to count how many conversations we have had to combat the Taylor Swift effect. I hate how much my daughter loves her songs but with endless radio play, its practically unavoidable. I feel like most of our talks basically end with, “it’s fine that you like a catchy song, but u have to listen to words that u sing along with and u have to think about what they mean.” I think she has a stronger understanding of personal accountability than Swifty does.

      Reply
      • punkprincessphd says:
        August 25, 2017 at 10:30 am

        ITA on teaching our kids to use critical thinking and question the connotations of what they are listening to. We’re a musically eclectic household – political punk, Ska, Irish trad, Canadian indie – but very little commercial pop. We don’t use the radio at all, instead we create playlist and add new songs when our kids find something else they like. The problem with our strategy emerged when my daughter’s 2nd grade teacher let every child choose a song for a music listening exercise. With video. And that’s how I ended up deconstructing Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of you” for a 7 year old. It was positive in the end, because once she understood the lyrics she was like, “why does he only love her shape and her body? Why doesn’t he say how awesome or smart she is?” Victory.

    • lucy2 says:
      August 25, 2017 at 12:18 pm

      Glad you’re ok No No.
      I agree that this phrase is problematic, and after listening to the song, I feel like she’s definitely continuing to paint herself as a victim of everyone else.

      Honestly, I think it’s ridiculous. These are grown adults acting out junior high level drama and feuds. Don’t they have anything better to do?

      Reply
    • Adrien says:
      August 25, 2017 at 12:59 pm

      I think those were the words (or something similar to that) John Bernthal said to Emily Blunt while he was strangling her in “Sicario”.

      Reply
    • Sherry Phillips says:
      August 25, 2017 at 1:25 pm

      She’s an abusive mean girl justifying her nastiness by blaming her victims. She is Regina George.

      Reply
  2. Alissa says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:16 am

    the song is unfortunately not good. the whole thing is basically terrible metaphors about how she only acted the way she did because everyone wronged her. So still playing the victim, but now trying to be edgy. I really was wishing it would be a banger unfortunately… Not so much. also, I really wish she would stop doing the spoken word interlude thing because it’s mostly just really embarrassing. And I say this as someone who was really looking forward to this song.

    Reply
  3. Linda says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:17 am

    All Taylor is doing here is showing her true self. Just acknowledging everything most of us had already figured out about her. She’s a mean, revengeful bully. More fodder for the fire on her.

    Reply
  4. Who ARE these people? says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Great. Now we have both a girl psycho and a boy psycho in this cultural moment.

    Reply
  5. Lotusgoat says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Okay, the side by side comparison to Right Side Fred is hilarious.

    @no no is absolutely right. And I hope you’re in a much safer place right now and I’m glad he’s your ex.

    And I’m really bummed that Swift is selling snake jewelry because I love snakes, the ring is beautiful, but I won’t support this nonsense.

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:19 am

    The song isn’t good. The lyrics are dramatic. And as I suspected Taylor hasn’t learned anything from her critics.
    Plus the song sucks.
    But her fans will lap it up because Taylor the Queen of Snowflakes can do no wrong

    Reply
  7. Paula says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:19 am

    I disagree, imo she’s still victimizing herself and blaming others for her mistakes. And maybe i’m overreacting, but the whole “you made me do it” leaves me very uncomfortable.

    Reply
    • KJA says:
      August 25, 2017 at 7:24 am

      I agree-she’s still acting like someone did something to her. She lied and she got caught. No one framed her for anything. This is just the standard whinging with a ‘darker’ beat.

      Reply
      • Miss S says:
        August 25, 2017 at 9:56 am

        Exactly! The drama she has been involved in is the product of her own making. There were receipts and now she comes with this whole concept that the other side, even if right, deserves to be punished because it showed us her true colours, making her look like a fool? Ugh.

        It’s like she can’t grow out of her 13 year old petty self. I don’t find this amusing at all:/

  8. Jessi says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:21 am

    The chorus is a letdown, but I really enjoyed the rest of the song.
    Also, I didn’t think it was a “poor me little victim” song, it was mostly… Threatening?

    Reply
    • Ollie says:
      August 25, 2017 at 7:34 am

      Yeah i like the song. The chorus could be better and the telephone part is stupid but for the most part i like it. It’s not her usual pop stuff.

      Let’s face it most celebitchies hate her so the song could be some masterpiece and the comments would still be the same negative comments as always

      Reply
    • MI6 says:
      August 25, 2017 at 7:38 am

      …which is so much better.

      Reply
    • Miss S says:
      August 25, 2017 at 10:00 am

      My take is that in her mind she became a victim because the other side took her mask (receipts anyone?) and now she feels she needs to punish them.

      Reply
    • Oh-Dear says:
      August 25, 2017 at 11:46 am

      I read it as victim-y, but I also think her intention was a poorly executed attempt to signal a new era where she embraced an emboldened self. I read it as ‘I am now hardened and dark because you took away my ability to play innocent’. She’s ‘had to’ rebrand herself because of the leaks. And the leaks were wrong, even though people are gleeful about them. Leaks are always wrong. There is a lot of time, money and energy put into creating a brand, most celebrities have them, whether we like them or not. I don’t blame her for being pissed her work was undone. I do also wish she had been more mature and insightful in her return, but maybe there is an evolution on the whole album. If not, maybe the critics will be loud enough Taylor will hear and do better next time, or maybe she won’t be able to be anything other than who she is and her career will be over.

      Reply
      • ElleC says:
        August 25, 2017 at 1:10 pm

        Leaks are always wrong? If you’re talking about KimK releasing the video of Tay’s call with Kanye, I have to disagree. Lying is wrong. Throwing a black man under the bus so you can profit from public sympathy is wrong. Leaks that hold people accountable for lying and abusing their privilege are just and necessary.

        Of course there are times when leaking is wrong – for example, if lives are on the line, or it’s an invasion of privacy (like outing someone for being gay). But this is not one of those times. Tay lied to profit at Kanye’s expense. She made that choice, and she alone is responsible for the damage it did to her brand.

        (ps. even if we get into conspiracy theories where Tay and Kanye were in on this together, then Kanye and Kim double-crossed her, Tay still chose to play that game and it’s on her to bring the receipts)

    • Tiffany :) says:
      August 25, 2017 at 12:21 pm

      I agree. I like the song, but I think the chorus should have popped more. Overall, it is really well produced.

      I don’t take the song as seriously as others seem to be. I think she is just leaning into the bad character narrative that has formed. I don’t take it as victim-y either, more villainous.

      Reply
  9. diana says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:21 am

    It’s embarrassing.

    Reply
  10. Jaii says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:23 am

    She also sampled the song “operate” from peaches which was used in mean girls so I think this is a whole other blank space type song , in how she made it clear she gets we are tired of labeling her a victim so she is owning the villain she’s been painted as . I like it, and for the first time in a swift song I liked the use of spoken word with the whole “Taylor swift is dead phonecall”

    Reply
  11. A Croatian says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:23 am

    I was really disapointed with the song, it sounds like a mix of Beyonce’s Girls and Katy’s Swish swish to me, but with a terrible witch vibe. And what’s with all the repetition of the same lyrics?! 4 times the same “I don’t trust nobody” 2 line verse!!!
    I never liked her, but I could appreciate her seemingly simple lyrics before, but here there are no lyrics! Oh, my, this hasn’t even got a melody!!! 😩

    Reply
  12. detritus says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Ahh so I see she’s moved on from holding grudges and getting even… oh nope. I didn’t call the 80s influence on thIs. I totally should have though because she’s always self referential. 80s callback on the Typical Taylor Bingo Card now checked.

    Also, did she watch Mean Girls and think Regina George was who you were supppsed to root for? Those lyrics are BAD.

    Reply
  13. sensible says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:24 am

    So boring on every level.

    Reply
  14. Tania says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:28 am

    For someone that helped women by standing up to her abuser, this is one of those, “two steps forward one step back moments.”

    I didn’t listen to the song until coming here because something wasn’t sitting right with me and it was the entire, “Look what you made me do.” Abused women hear that ALL THE TIME, as mentioned by @no no (I’m so happy you escaped). I used to volunteer for victims and one husband said point blank he’s allowed to hit his wife when she does something wrong.

    So no, absolutely no to this song. She can have a seat.

    Reply
  15. Lorena says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:28 am

    The song isn’t even good. She sounds deranged. I don’t care for her but I usually like her catchy songs

    Congrats Taylor for the worst diss track/revenge song of all time

    Reply
  16. Louise177 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Gee, another I’m the victim song. Taylor really needs to grow up. She may be trying to go with the “I’m no longer innocent and going to fight back” but she sounds like a mean girl. She’s mad that her true colors were shown. Nobody did anything to her except show who she really is. The worst part is the song is bad. I actually like much of her music but don’t like her. With all of hype you would think this would be the greatest song but it’s one of Taylor’s weakest.

    Reply
  17. Talie says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I don’t care for her, but I do like her music. Oh, well…in a way it’s nice to see that the one reliable thing about Taylor Swift is that she isn’t changing. This Arya Stark impression is just the latest.

    Reply
  18. Hannah says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Is it me or is the art work for this whole new, let’s called it ‘campaign’, really amateurish?

    Reply
  19. QueenB says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:34 am

    White mediocrity.

    Reply
  20. lala says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:37 am

    it doesn’t sound as much as a bully’s anthem as much as threatening and a bit unhinged? like she wants to show that whatever happened to her she is now ready for revenge. I think I wrote a song like this when I was 19 about my best friend who kept copying my clothing style. lol

    Reply
  21. akua says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I dont really care but I want this song to save Mariah Carey record from despacito crap.plz snake God…

    Reply
  22. Babs says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I’m so mad at Kanye for making that bitch famous.

    Reply
  23. lightpurple says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:40 am

    BORING!

    Reply
  24. Nancy says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Never understood how she got the stamp of approval from mothers. Her behavior speaks volumes about her narcissistic personality. She is the perennial victim. I mentioned this before, but my oh my her lips seemed to have grown rather plump, or is makeup? Haha, we all know she’s buying Kylie’s lip kits. Oh Taylor, you’re so purdy! Brat. Meanwhile at the ranch, John Mayer, Kim and Kanye, Katy, Calvin, Tom and a myriad of others are having a good laugh!!

    Reply
  25. lolo86lf says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:43 am

    So what is going to happen now? Are we going to ban her music video? At the VMA awards this weekend are they going to spill pig blood on her when she is performing?

    Reply
  26. Meg says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I’m into it. I think it’s catchy and a pretty playful way of engaging all of last year’s gossip. The comments have be wondering if there is a difference between “bullying” songs and “vengeance” songs. In particular, I’m thinking of a song like “starfckers” by NIN. Would we call that a bullying song?

    Reply
    • Deedee says:
      August 25, 2017 at 8:58 am

      People have a difficult time separating people from the songs that they sing/write. Every time I see someone praise Carrie Underwood for singing sweet songs like “Jesus Take the Wheel” I also want to say, what about “Before He Cheats” where the song’s persona is ripping up her ex’s vehicle with a Louisville Slugger? Is that Carrie, too?
      I’ve only listened to this new TS song a few times, and yes, it shows the mindset of a bully, but I’m not going to say that’s her mindset. Is Stephen King a really sick puppy because he’s able to write scary characters and nightmarish horror?

      Reply
      • Shirurusu says:
        August 25, 2017 at 9:30 am

        Deedee I absolutely agree with you to an extent, for sure the person writing it isn’t that character, but it also comes down to craftsmanship whether that actually comes across or not. I love motown songs and there are some crazy hilarious lyrics, but you get the tongue in cheek vibe from the music and arrangements. Swift never seems to have any further depth to her songs as if she’s written it from someone else’s perspective aimed at her let’s say, and she plays it really on the nose in all her music videos. I think this is actually who she is lol in her case

      • Llamas says:
        August 25, 2017 at 9:38 am

        She has done other nasty crap to people outside of her songs so yes, that really is who she is.

      • Lucytunes says:
        August 25, 2017 at 12:41 pm

        She is releasing the album on the anniversary of Kanye’s mothers death. November 10.

        Maybe she didn’t realize.

  27. Cannibell says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:45 am

    “To all of the little girls: buy the Tay-branded snake jewelry if you must, but know this: you’re basically wearing the Mean Girl Bully talismans.”

    Louise Linton, if you’re reading this, consider adding #taylorsnake to your #highendwardrobe.

    Reply
  28. Tan says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:46 am

    This song takes me back to those vindictive mean selfish shameless bullies I once called my best friends

    Most 27 year old around the world would be struggling job, personal life, often a partner and children and be grown up enough not to act like be in high school

    This one will never ever graduate

    This is why education is important

    Reply
  29. anonymous says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I am sorry but you guys are overeacting with Taylor now. Okay She made a hudge misktake with Kayne and so did he with her . You guys are acting as if she killed someone ! They are way more worse people in the industry.

    Reply
  30. Div says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I thought this was supposed to be like Blank Space, the one where she mocked her reputation, exception she failed this time. She’s not playing the victim, she’s trying to parody her image as a deranged vindictive women but it certainly doesn’t work as well as it did with Blank Space.

    As I said on the last Swift post, I find her somewhat problematic and irritating but I also find it insane how people act like she’s the worst celebrity on earth or some perfect angel….especially when there are so many culture vulture pop girls, straight up abusive a*holes, and more. Sum it up, I think she was nasty and lied to play the victim but I also think Kimye played into the feud in a pretty nasty way (I remember them smiling and smirking by that exploitative sculpture of fully, graphically nude Amber and Taylor while the men at least had their genitals covered) and Kanye ranting about her at a few of her concerts. So I can’t exactly get on the Taylor bullies poor Kimmy train even if Taylor was downright nasty. What I am pissed is that she is so full of white privilege that she never bothered to think that this particular fight, unlike her other fights with other celebrities, would be taken a different away because there’s a history of some Black men being hurt in the most horrific, racist ways because some white women lied about them. I don’t believe she played into this racist angle on purpose but it did happen.

    I also saw a post on Jez which basically said the stans and anti-stans need to dial it back and that’s where I fall in line when it comes to Swift.

    Reply
  31. wheneight says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Game of Thrones finale credit song, anyone? I read a lot of Game of Thrones references in here with the “list,” something about “kingdom keys,” and it seems like it could be coming from Sansa or Arya’s perspective after they do something (WHAT) to Littlefinger or someone. That would also explain the timing a little bit, the Friday before the finale of the biggest show on TV?

    Reply
  32. monette says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Hahaha, I’m so mad at Kaney for making this b**ch famous!! Hahaha!

    The song is bad ( I usually like her mediocre music), the title is bad ( all the comments are right: it’s what an abuser would say), I think she hasn’t learned anything. We’ll have to wait for the other songs, but this looks crappy as hell.
    I hate the “Beyonce is a goddess, she can do no wrong” wagon, but this is clearly no Lemonade.

    Reply
  33. JA says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Sadly most of her stans are as deep as puddles so the meaning of the song won’t connect. She is justified and courageous in their eyes. God how all these girls especially the 30 to 40yr old ones would just grow up

    Reply
  34. Summer says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Regina George of pop music. Look what you ” made” her do. she didn’t want to do it. but you made her do it. so it’s on you. I keep thinking of the scene in mean girls where Regina said she shouldn’t take the workshop because she’s a victim. Then Tina Fey did that thing. That’s Taylors entire career in a nutshell.

    Reply
  35. grabbyhands says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Unfortunately, all the criticism is going to fall on deaf ears. Her fans are going to see this as empowering, because they always agreed that everyone was mean and unfair to her. Unless the album itself is universally panned, it will still make boatloads of money.

    Of course, now 45 has a star and an anthem for all his future Hitler Youth rallies.

    Reply
  36. Sassback says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Not a T Swift apologist, but I think she’s being satirical here. I think she’s just making fun of everyone, like yeah, this is what you think I’m like. Nobody is this obtuse to write a song like this. Remember Blank Space? She was basically making fun of what people think she is like with men. I think this is more of a stage passed Shake It Off, which was a ‘I know what people think of me and I’m not like that but I’ll blow past it and prove everyone wrong,’ and now we have a ‘Okay, fine, think I’m like this, you’re all idiots,” kind of song. I think this song is VERY sarcastic. But I could be wrong.

    Reply
  37. Kitana says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I like the song, minus the chorus. And I wish she would have completely come out with being a mean girl, loud and proud, without the whole ‘you made me do it’, that’s week. We don’t always have to be nice and good and smile pretty to people. I agree that’s how she marketed herself which was very smart for a while, but she should have owned up to who she is earlier and avoided all of last year’s ridicule.

    Reply
  38. Brandi says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I do think Taylor is talented and I have really liked some of her songs. But my first thought was I was disappointed by how negative this song is. My first impression was that word: negative.
    Not that my opinion will make or break her!

    Reply
  39. A.Key says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:07 am

    So the media is now a platform for bullies to exert their malicious influence over as many people as they can?

    Great.

    Reply
  40. Moxie Remon says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:08 am

    You know what the most vile, for me personally (which could be just a coincidence, but you never know with her), part is? She’s releasing the album on the day Donda West passed away 10 years ago. If she really did it out of spite, then it completely configures to me that she really isn’t a good person. All of that drama between them made damage to both sides, but then do something like this? This is some really unbalanced, not all there mentally type of bs she’s pulling.

    Reply
  41. Anon says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Wtf? Is this her actual song?

    Reply
  42. Tanya says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I haven’t followed her closely, but this song has me 100% convinced that she’s a narcissist.

    Reply
  43. SM says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Just what we need a mean girl disbusing blame and teaching the youth of the world that you are only are the product of your circumstances with no moral integrity or responsibility (oh it’s you/mom/friend/ex-lover/nazi party/the rules made me do it). I hope she is finally called out on her bullshit and the dispicable thinngs she build her brand on by the media.

    Reply
  44. Allie B. says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Blank Space was such a great, self aware, in on the joke song and I thought that we’d be getting something like that. Instead we got an anthem for angsty, 14 year olds on tumblr who think the trials and tribulations of life can be summed up in a meme.

    Reply
  45. Jamieee says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I’ve listened to it like 10 times today just trying to see if it becomes less cringy and weirdly forgettable with replays. Nope. There’s a lot of Swift songs I think are crap, but I still got, say, Bad Blood stuck in my head immediately despite it’s crapness. This one just isn’t good, and isn’t catchy to make up for it. Such an odd choice for a first single, but I can’t really imagine she was expecting her big reinvention would get such a, ahem, mixed reaction.

    The main thing that stands out is that this really doesn’t sound like a song a 27yr old woman should be singing. It’s so, so juvenile. Katy Perry at least combines the juvenile lyrics with a bit of a wink wink ‘isn’t this silly’ sense of humour. Taylor’s so earnest in her little Mean Girl fantasy, and it’s just pathetic at this point.

    Not to mention wildly out of touch with the current mood. Now isn’t the time for an uber privileged, problematic white woman to release her angsty emo album about how she’s been horribly wronged. Happy pop music would have at least been a welcome escape, but this is just so tone deaf.

    Reply
    • pascha says:
      August 25, 2017 at 8:52 am

      Yikes… I can’t believe Taylor is 27. I’m pretty sure that’s the same age Adele was when she released ‘Hello’.

      Reply
      • GiBee says:
        August 25, 2017 at 9:22 am

        Yeah but Adele is a grown-up. It’s unbelievable there’s only two years between them…

      • pascha says:
        August 25, 2017 at 9:48 am

        @GiBee The close age difference, and difference in maturity… it really is unbelievable. I mean… even Kendrick Lamar (who’s now 30 years old) was 28 when he released ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ (an album that lost the Album of the Year Grammy award of Taylor’s ’1989′ album).

        I honestly thought Taylor was closer to Lorde’s age, and even Lorde (who’s 20) seems more mature than Taylor.

    • StormsMama says:
      August 25, 2017 at 1:30 pm

      Jaimeee
      Me too

      Had on repeat three times in a row thinking will I like this eventuallY? But it’s so MEH
      The look what you made me do chorus is so clunky and frankly, icky!!
      Also her “chant singing” reminds me of Fergie. And also Gwen stefanis 1st solo album (this shit is bananas)
      The hardest pill for me to swallow is that my daughter and I have fond memories and many days laughing and singing to 1989
      And before that I had a few songs like we are never getting back together on my phone for running.
      This doesn’t feel like that to me at all.
      It’s just disappointing I guess. I expected more.

      Reply
  46. Monsy says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:25 am

    This is the Bullies anthem that the Trump era needed. A bullie complaining for being called out for a something they did. Yes, I did this but you make me do it. In the end, is the same victim game, but this is a more aggressive victim. She’s playing to her base, being petty, and blaming others for facing the consequences of her actions. It reminds me of a certain pseudo cheeto in chief.

    Reply
  47. Jenn4037 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:31 am

    The bit about being the actress in your dreams… That video above… The tall long legged man standing as Hiddleston did for Hank promos… Here we go.

    Also, that song is ridiculous and bad.

    Reply
  48. Skyblue says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Seriously, why are you guys okay with gendered slurs, calling a woman a bitch, as long as it’s directed at someone you don’t like?

    Reply
  49. Franny says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:35 am

    That title is basically a quote from a domestic violence abuser!

    Reply
  50. Franny Days says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Definitely satirical.

    Reply
  51. Emilyvan says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:37 am

    What bothers me most is how she rightfully told a judge “I’m being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are a product of his decisions. Not mine” and we all applauded her. Then she turns around and quite literally blames Kanye and Kim for her actions.

    I wanted her to own it. She’s letting the petty flag fly but I wanted boss Taylor who is running an empire and no t taking shit. Not Grade 3 drama Taylor.

    Reply
  52. Lalala says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:41 am

    It’s the same old ‘I’m the victim’ crap from Taylor, just repackaged with a rightful vengeance vibe instead of the total innocence she usually puts on.
    Her reputation was damaged through her own actions. This song is clearly about Kim/Kanye down to the voicemail and phone references, and yet she was the one who lied repeatedly about the call, threw him under the bus to maintain her image, and attempted to smear his reputation publicly with her references to him in her Grammy speech.

    Yes, this in a way reveals her true self and is an admission of sorts that she’s petty, but I don’t think that was necessarily intentional – she’s going for fierce, angry, take-no-shit woman trying to reclaim the snake that was used against her like she tried to turn her serial-dater-for-song-material image into a joke she was in on in Blank Space, but that really only works if you’ve got some level of self-awareness and if you haven’t been exposed as the instigator of your own downfall. I think the ‘you made me’ vibe of the song is still her trying to shirk any responsibility and blame everybody but herself for the fallout.

    An anthem for bullies is right. It takes a special kind of narcissist to think it’s fine for them to lie, damage reputations or portray exes , former friends or acquaintances in a negative light publicly, and that anyone who dares to discuss her, get in her way simply going about their business, slights her (even unintentionally) or simply tells the truth is deserving of some karmic retribution. This is the song for all the people who treat others horribly and then turn around and tell them it was their fault and that they deserved it. This is the song for all the people who think one rule exists for them and another for everyone else.

    Aside from being cringe-worthy with the old Taylor is dead line and the album cover that looks like it got a high-school student a B on their art project, she needs to lay off the lip fillers. That bottom lip is veering into Kylie Jenner territory.

    Reply
  53. KP says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:46 am

    So many things wrong with this song:
    1) the “you made me do it” narrative is such a load of crap and a completely unacceptable excuse
    2) this is still the same old poor, poor Taylor crap
    3) except now she’s so, so dark and edgy you guys… *eyeroll*
    4) she’s totally pushing a mean girl acceptance
    5) WE SAW THE RECEIPTS- sweet Tay Tay absolutely had that “gun”
    6) this song is not even good

    Reply
  54. Clare says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:48 am

    The video is evidence of how her career is built on feuds with other people – seriously, she needed the snake imagery in her video? Come the fuck on.

    Reply
  55. browniecakes says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:57 am

    ‘Karma’ rhymes better than ‘receipts’ I guess.

    Reply
  56. Veronica says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:04 am

    She is my shame listen, but this song is Not Good. I didn’t like “Shake it Off” when it first came out, though, so we’ll see what else is on the album. I have a feeling the sound just isn’t going to click for me, though.

    Reply
  57. Team Hardy says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I am not ashamed to admit that I was an Ashlee Simpson fan during her short-lived musical career. This song is her x 1000.

    Reply
  58. TQB says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Thank you so much for writing this!

    Also, props to whoever does the bumper music on CBS This Morning – after a fluffy piece about TS, they exited to commercial with Kanye’s Golddigger played. That’s some solid shade for a major news network right there.

    Reply
  59. Cee says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Oh good, so she is actually embracing her reputation of being vindictive, petty and a narcissist.
    The title of the song is wrong and very victimg shaming. The song sounds like 3 other songs were taken apart and splinched together. Not good at all.

    Reply
  60. MellyMel says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:18 am

    The song isn’t good at all, but I’ll probably be singing it in my car knowing all the words in a few weeks cause it will get played a million times. This happens to me every time she releases a new song and I’m not even a fan.

    Reply
  61. Maria says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:20 am

    The song doesn’t have enough music in it. Idk I can’t explain, but it’s very simple sounding. Maybe the album will have better songs, bcos this one is just not impressive.
    Though I still will never understand why Taylor Swift triggers so much vitriol from people. Who cares if she writes about boys she’s dated? All musicians write lyrics about their love life.
    And if it’s because of Kimye, I will absolutely NEVER understand how anyone could take the side of them, but whatevs.

    Reply
    • ArchieGoodwin says:
      August 25, 2017 at 12:59 pm

      They do, most of them write about where they are life.

      but for some reason, her songs were hateful, imo. She loathed them, for not dating her, for whatever they did she was mad about, I don’t know. They are plenty of beautiful break up songs (Against the Odds make me cry cry cry) but she sounds so vicious.

      just my thoughts. And I like her music, for the most part, loved Blank Slate but Style is my favourite. She managed to write about Harry Styles and not come off as someone who is the victim.

      Reply
  62. Tiffany says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I am listening to Harry Styles joint. And Calvin Harris. And Kanye West. And John Mayet.

    Look what you made me do, Swifty.

    Reply
  63. PauKay says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:22 am

    The song is terrible. The lyrics are shit. Call a spade a spade people

    Reply
  64. Cleo says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Yikes. The phone call part have me secondhand embarrassment.

    Emma Stone is 28 and Taylor is too…that blows my mind. Emma seems so much more grown up.

    Reply
  65. Ginger says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:53 am

    It just sounds like a mix between any Katy Perry song and blackeyed peas “my humps”.

    Reply
  66. Lizzie says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:55 am

    is she santa? she’s taking a list and checking it twice? she was also writing people’s names in blank spaces on her last album. at least she is owning she is SUPER type A with all these lists.

    Reply
  67. Jessica says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:59 am

    I’m over TS. All of her songs sound the same.

    Reply
  68. Beth says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Ugh. I just listened to Swish,Swish and Taylor’s new song, and it proves that writers and singers are running out of good music to make

    Reply
  69. Zeddy says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Yikes. I wish we put this much analysis into Chris Brown’s song as we do this one-off catchy pop song.

    Reply
  70. Madly says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Twitter is mocking this left and right. She maybe petty, but she is not edgy or tough so this is lame. Big mistake. Her song needed to be good and it wasn’t.

    Reply
  71. Heather says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:53 am

    ” It’s basically “Lemonade” for petty white Mean Girls. An anthem for our times.”

    Completely uncalled for.

    Reply
  72. Ana says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:33 am

    I kind of like the verse but that chorus ruins the song completely.

    I also don’t really see how these lyrics show pettyness more than half of Taylor’s songs (the other half are poor girl abandoned by a mean guy). I can’t believe someone wants to build a lasting career on retaliation songs over middle school level arguments, she really gets worse and worse.

    Reply
  73. Alexandria says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:36 am

    I can stand most of Swift’s songs. This is not one of them. Also, she should have disappeared longer.

    Reply
  74. Olive says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:43 am

    please just go away, Taylor Swift. No one “made you” do anything – own your actions.

    Reply
  75. perplexed says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:45 am

    I kind of like the song. Maybe I think it suits the limitations of her voice…

    It’ll be hilarious if she wins a Grammy for this. (No, I don’t think the song deserves a Grammy).

    Reply
  76. Artemis says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:49 am

    I don’t take if she takes shots at Kanye. He’s worse than her and deserves to be ripped even if it comes from the hypocrite who didn’t ask to be part of ‘the narrative’ or whatever the hell she meant with those LIES. Let them dig their own graves but Kanye being one-upped by a woman he deems he made famous and who he degraded in that ‘Famous’ video that nobody saw is going to be glorious. At least Swift can serve bops, Kanye’s albums have been whack and his marriage into the Kardashians had him #cancelled years ago anyway.

    The song is juvenile and petty and Swift will always be mentally 14 years old. At this point she knows she wants to be perceived as a victim rather than thinking she is actually one. It sells better to pretend you were never a snake, people just brought it out you rather than admit she’s borderline sociopath by holding on to silly grudges like this. If she had a genuinely disturbing background that legitimize her obsession with power and crushing her enemies to dust over the smallest things (Katy P) then OK, I get the personality. It would be survival. But nothing happened to her? She was bullied a bit and grew into a stereotypical beautiful yes, white!, woman. Eh?? I love calculating businesswoman who plan their powermoves and are not always nice but she’s literally building a career on the same grudges and same relationship break-ups which is boring oatmeal on white bread with a serving of mayonnaise.

    The song remains a bop despite all of this but geezus, why would anybody want to be in her close circle? The obsession with being n°1 even when she’s in the wrong sounds terrible to be associated with. The fact that she acknowledges the world is hers to take and she doesn’t tolerate people rubbing her nose into her own mistakes sounds terrifying. Although to be honest, this is probably how 99% how truly famous people feel. The grab for such power only comes from sociopaths and takes an enormous amount of effort and discipline to sustain. She can keep it LMAO

    Reply
  77. HelloThere says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Isn’t this kind of what everyone is saying right now. For example on this site I have seen posters say that they have to act a certain way to take down Trump – I am normally not like this. “Look what he made me do”. Personally I think this is the anthem of our times. Everyone thinks that their behavior is due to someone’s else’s behavior. The States is going to hell in a hand basket and everyone is singing this anthem – “look what you made me do”.

    Reply
  78. Right says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    So, where’s the challenge, musically speaking? Where’s her progress on arrangements and melody? Why is it that she became one of those artists that people pay attention to because of her giving back to the gossip SHE helped to build up and not for a talented artist she could be? Seriously, she wastes TOO MUCH time worrying about herself. Let go of the fart, girl!!!

    Reply
  79. SM says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    The early reviews are comming in and are spot on: http://www.vulture.com/2017/08/review-taylor-swifts-new-song-look-what-you-made-me-do.html?utm_campaign=nym&utm_source=fb&utm_medium=s1

    Reply
  80. TJ says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Ugh, I had so much hope. It sounds just like every other boring pop song out there. Dark, with a slow beat. Yawn yawn yawn, that is what literary everyone does. And the message, “Look What You Made Me Do”??? That’s what abusers say. At least she’s getting called on it. Good God.

    Reply
  81. loveotterly says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    This comment section is appalling. I can’t believe some of these comments slip by. There are a lot of intelligent or humorous comments made about the song and many comments made about her race and gender as though it’s an insult. I think the site has fully signed off on “white” being an acceptable insult.

    Reply
  82. LA Elle says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    This sounds like the anthem for the GOP in 2017: “Everything is someone else’s fault, and if you disagree with me, I will destroy you.”

    Just imagine Trump listening to “Look What You Made Me Do” as he signs executive orders getting rid of environmental protection, abortion rights, you name it – he didn’t want to do any of this but we made him!

    Reply
  83. Jeanette says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    This would be interesting if I could ever get away from the idea that these feuds are just like WWE beefs. They sell records, they sell magazines, they keep the gossip mill going, they keep people’s tongues wagging..its all fake. All of it, to sell an album. So Taylor gets in a kerfluffle with arguabley, the nicest wholesome top of the game players of hip hop and pop, after she has only just entered their market? She strikes me a smart girl, and a smart girl would ally herself with those people in a way that its beneficial to everyone..

    Reply
  84. Lua says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    The hate for her is ridiculously exhausting on this website. The song is catchy. Everyone I know likes it, including my hipster husband and all of his hipster guy friends.

    Reply
  85. CharlieBouquet says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Don’t listen to pop, don’t listen to Beyonce, I own cds of Blige, Elliott, rye rye. But the second I saw the video I was like aww shiz this is supposed to be “raw white girl lemonade” filled with bling and a girl with triangle lips. Just no. I have little disposable income and the next CD goes to the Solange everyone has had for ages. Her and Katy and Gaga. Just no.

    Reply
  86. paranormalgirl says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    3 minute and 34 seconds I will never get back.

    Reply
  87. ArchieGoodwin says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    I thought the chorus part sounded like Britney’s 3. Britney does it better, of course.

    it’s lame. It’s just so lame, the lyrics are so lame, the sound, that stupid talking part was straight our of High School Musical when Sharpay sang “I want it all”. Sharpay did it better.

    It’s like she thinks it’s cool, but it’s so lame. I can’t even come up with a better word. Lame.

    Reply
  88. Sam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    I thought she wanted to be ‘excluded from this narrative’?

    Reply
  89. Keaton says:
    August 25, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    I’m not going to lie: I’ve enjoyed some of Taylor’s catchier songs in the past. But this one? Eh. I think the problem is the chorus. It just isn’t clicking for me.

    As for the lyrical content: Gosh it’s so Trumpian. Bullies often feel justified in their bullying by seeing themselves as the victim. Trump does this all the time when he whines about how UNFAIR the media is, how POORLY he was treated by this person or that, etc. This grievance culture (primarily among middle class white folks) has really taken hold in America.
    I don’t know what it’ll take to change our country. A world war? A depression? The thing that always gets to me is that the white people who feel the most aggrieved and angry aren’t the poorest. Poor people are just trying to get by or they’ve totally given up and don’t have the energy for this type of anger and playing the victim.

    Sorry for the digression. Back to Taylor: It’s a mediocre song that as Kaiser said feels like an anthem for our times. Maybe the other songs off the album will be catchier.

    Reply
  90. Juliaoc says:
    August 25, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Isn’t, “Look what you made me do,” a standard response from emotional and physical abusers? Like, I just did this horrible thing to you, but let me tell you why it’s all your fault?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment