Steve Mnuchin & Louise Linton viewed the eclipse from a mountain of gold

If you had asked me last Sunday what I thought I would be writing about this week, I would have said “probably Taylor Swift and Game of Thrones.” I could not have predicted that one of the biggest stories of the week would be the Treasury Secretary’s tacky-ass wife. On Monday, Steve Mnuchin and his tacky wife Louise Linton traveled to Kentucky for a day trip. They flew on a government plane, they took a tour of Fort Knox, then they viewed the solar eclipse. All of that was on the taxpayer’s dime. When Linton posted an Instagram of her designer ensemble, complete with hashtags of the designers, she was called deplorable (justifiably so) and then she unloaded on her haters in the comments. Linton will likely be shunned from all of those fashionable events she craves. But there’s a bigger question: why the sh-t did Mnuchin and Linton travel to Kentucky? Was it just to see the eclipse??

Louise Linton, wife of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, drew accusations of elitism this week for an Instagram glamour shot of her stepping off a government jet — and for her mockery of an online critic as “adorably out of touch.” But a watchdog group and a lawmaker seized on a different issue: Did the millionaire couple fly to Louisville on Monday, on a taxpayer-funded plane, just to see the solar eclipse? Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) suggested as much in seeking records of the trip, saying it “seems to have been planned around the solar eclipse.”

It turns out that Mnuchin did view the eclipse while he was in Kentucky, and from an extraordinary place: Just outside the path of totality, from the roof of the nation’s fabled Fort Knox, atop nearly $200 billion in American gold. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) posted a Facebook photo of himself, holding a pair of eclipse glasses, and Mnuchin at the U.S. Bullion Repository, where he said “we viewed the #solareclipse from the rooftop today.”

But Treasury officials said Thursday that the trip was planned explicitly around “official government travel,” rejecting the idea that the Fort Knox visit and the appearance at a luncheon for the local chamber of commerce were mere cover. They said the luncheon appearance had been planned for early August but was delayed when McConnell postponed the Senate’s recess, an account confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Louisville chamber, Alison Brotzge-Elder.

Asked about the rooftop view of the eclipse, a spokesman for Sen. McConnell called it an added bonus of the visit and quipped, “Kentucky was the best place to see it, hands down.”

I think it could be both: that the trip was originally planned for earlier in August, but they changed the date when Congress didn’t go on recess when originally planned, and then Mnuchin and Linton rearranged the trip to coincide with the eclipse. This is day-tripping for people worth $500 million – they go to Fort Knox to stroke gold bullion, then they sit atop the nation’s mountain of gold to view the solar eclipse. We are living in such strange times. As for the issue about taxpayer funds and everything… clearly, this is tacky, gross and very likely an ethical violation. But here’s the thing: like, this entire administration is an unethical quagmire. There are ethics violations piling up every g–damn day. I’m not saying we shouldn’t care about this, but care about all of the other unethical sh-t that’s happening too.

42 Responses to “Steve Mnuchin & Louise Linton viewed the eclipse from a mountain of gold”

  1. Mermaid says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Good Lord these people are so tacky and classless. Grifters.

    Reply
  2. Megan says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:27 am

    She better watch it or her hubby will be out of a job. There is nothing Trump hates more than someone other than himself getting attention.

    Reply
  3. Who ARE these people? says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:29 am

    It’s like a special Eclipse episode of Dynasty.

    Reply
  4. RBC says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Is she trying to get a part on a Real Housewives show or have Andy Cohen bring back Real Housewives of DC?
    I can easily see Louise being on one of those shows.

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:34 am

    She had to dress in all those expensive designer clothes for that? I wore one of my millions of anti Trump shirts and went into my back yard to look at the eclipse. Couldn’t see it from Florida though 😢

    Reply
  6. Christin says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:37 am

    This unnecessary field trip also created extra effort to open vaults. I read it was difficult and time consuming to break those seals.

    My dad did night guard duty at Knox in the 1960s. I asked if it was stressful or difficult, and he said not really. Why? Because of how elaborately booby trapped the place is. There is a reason for the phrase ‘like Fort Knox’.

    A rich dude wanting to see if the gold was safe on eclipse day, requiring taxpayer resources, is ridiculous. I am glad his third wife posted her fashion photo (which inadvertently drew attention to it).

    Reply
  7. i don't know her says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:41 am

    “Treasury Secretary’s tacky-ass wife”
    @Kaiser not only is this statement ACCURATE its funny as sh*t.

    Reply
  8. thaisajs says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I’m in no way trying to defend these two vile people, but if they were going to take a govt plane to Kentucky for the purpose of seeing the eclipse, wouldn’t they have chosen a place that was in the totality zone? Outside the zone it wasn’t really as impressive, I think. (I was in DC where we had maybe 85 percent eclipse and it never really got dark or anything.)

    Just throwing that out there.

    Reply
  9. Tan says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:46 am

    There will be more news of their ethics violations now and it is deservedly so.

    Louise Linton could have ignored the comment or given a generic reply, instead she decided to be a total bitch to someone for almost no reason.

    She deserves all the negative focus
    Maybe she will negotiate it smartly and finally land the reality show deal.

    Reply
  10. Veronica says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:07 am

    They stroked gold bullion then stood on top of it to watch a solar eclipse? OMFG, are rich people just caricatures of themselves at this point?

    Reply
  11. Erinn says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:11 am

    It’s stupid, it’s tacky, and it’s just so over the top. But that’s to be expected from these people.

    Mike Duffy (tv guy, PEI senator) ended up involved in a huge expense scandal in Canada. He claimed housing expenses for traveling on a house he’d already been living in for like a decade, and was involved with a lot of sketchy cover up on the 30+ things he was charged for. He was acquitted of it all – which I find ridiculous – and he never denied doing any of the things. His excuse that SOMEHOW worked was “well I didn’t know it wasn’t legal/ethical to do this, and I was pressured by the PMs office”. Which sorry, bud. If I screw up on my taxes and tell them “ohhh but I didn’t KNOW I couldn’t do that, and someone told me I could” they’re not going to pat me on the head and walk away. But whatever. We’re already past that. Now he’s trying to sue for 7+ million in damages somehow. Which is absolute tacky BS.

    Some of the trips he claimed were like this one. Scheduled a trip to Vancouver so he could be there for the birth of his grandkid. He somehow claimed a person trainer. Billed 8k to go to a fair in B.C. – a fair he skipped to attend opening night of his daughters play. Had a meeting with an MP and went to a dog show and shopped around for a puppy. Billed the senate for trips to attend funerals. Just all kind of sketchy BS that nobody should get away with. I think this kind of thing is criminally too common though – I understand that if you’re attending a meeting somewhere, and something comes up that takes you away – but that’s going to be a rare situation. You shouldn’t be planning your trips around when you can see family, or look for dogs, or any of that sort of thing. Or at the very least, you should be only billing for costs DIRECTLY related to any legit work being done. If you’re going to a meeting but also are planning on attending some family event or dog show – charge the cost of one way airfair and cover the return on your own dime since you had other motives for being in that specific location. It’s just so ridiculous, and so selfish.

    Reply
  12. Moon says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:18 am

    “Do you hear the people sing?”

    Reply
  13. pascha says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:36 am

    I hope Mnuchin, and his blatantly out of touch wife, are the next Drumpfian clan members to be fired… or better yet the Mnuchins, AND the Gorkas.

    Reply
  14. Alison says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:27 am

    That shot of her holding the bible, wearing that blue dress reminds me too much of The Handmaid’s Tale…very creepy!

    Reply
  15. Lorelai says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:51 am

    I hope to God that they’re gone by the end of the day because Trump can’t stand all of the attention on someone else.

    Doesn’t he tend to fire people on Fridays? :)

    Reply
  16. holly hobby says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    As I’ve said before. This moron and his idiot wife doesn’t need to haul out AFO to go to Kentucky. He can purchase coach from any national airlines (which he can rightfully ask the govt to comp) and pay for a first class/business class upgrade as well as his wife’s airfare on his own dime. I can tell you it’s a whole lot cheaper than using AFO.

    I hope he reimburses us for this but for some reason I can see Orangino will “forgive this debt” since Mnuchin stood there silently while Orangino basically rubberstamped the Nazis.

    Reply
  17. LA Elle says:
    August 25, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    So I’m not advocating violence by saying this, but recent events have given me a whole new appreciation for why the French monarchy or the Tsars of Russia were executed. I’m not generally a violent person, but I’m more and more understanding why a population could do away with such heartless and clueless leadership.

    As I said, I’m not advocating violence, just commenting that the Trumpians have provided me with a very unwelcome understanding of why a society could arrive at that point. Because when it’s so obvious those in charge and their minions have no respect for the general population’s humanity or worth as a person, it’s not shocking that people respond in kind.

    Reply

