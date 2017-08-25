Steve Mnuchin & Louise Linton viewed the eclipse from a mountain of gold

If you had asked me last Sunday what I thought I would be writing about this week, I would have said “probably Taylor Swift and Game of Thrones.” I could not have predicted that one of the biggest stories of the week would be the Treasury Secretary’s tacky-ass wife. On Monday, Steve Mnuchin and his tacky wife Louise Linton traveled to Kentucky for a day trip. They flew on a government plane, they took a tour of Fort Knox, then they viewed the solar eclipse. All of that was on the taxpayer’s dime. When Linton posted an Instagram of her designer ensemble, complete with hashtags of the designers, she was called deplorable (justifiably so) and then she unloaded on her haters in the comments. Linton will likely be shunned from all of those fashionable events she craves. But there’s a bigger question: why the sh-t did Mnuchin and Linton travel to Kentucky? Was it just to see the eclipse??

Louise Linton, wife of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, drew accusations of elitism this week for an Instagram glamour shot of her stepping off a government jet — and for her mockery of an online critic as “adorably out of touch.” But a watchdog group and a lawmaker seized on a different issue: Did the millionaire couple fly to Louisville on Monday, on a taxpayer-funded plane, just to see the solar eclipse? Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) suggested as much in seeking records of the trip, saying it “seems to have been planned around the solar eclipse.” It turns out that Mnuchin did view the eclipse while he was in Kentucky, and from an extraordinary place: Just outside the path of totality, from the roof of the nation’s fabled Fort Knox, atop nearly $200 billion in American gold. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) posted a Facebook photo of himself, holding a pair of eclipse glasses, and Mnuchin at the U.S. Bullion Repository, where he said “we viewed the #solareclipse from the rooftop today.” But Treasury officials said Thursday that the trip was planned explicitly around “official government travel,” rejecting the idea that the Fort Knox visit and the appearance at a luncheon for the local chamber of commerce were mere cover. They said the luncheon appearance had been planned for early August but was delayed when McConnell postponed the Senate’s recess, an account confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Louisville chamber, Alison Brotzge-Elder. Asked about the rooftop view of the eclipse, a spokesman for Sen. McConnell called it an added bonus of the visit and quipped, “Kentucky was the best place to see it, hands down.”

[From WaPo]

I think it could be both: that the trip was originally planned for earlier in August, but they changed the date when Congress didn’t go on recess when originally planned, and then Mnuchin and Linton rearranged the trip to coincide with the eclipse. This is day-tripping for people worth $500 million – they go to Fort Knox to stroke gold bullion, then they sit atop the nation’s mountain of gold to view the solar eclipse. We are living in such strange times. As for the issue about taxpayer funds and everything… clearly, this is tacky, gross and very likely an ethical violation. But here’s the thing: like, this entire administration is an unethical quagmire. There are ethics violations piling up every g–damn day. I’m not saying we shouldn’t care about this, but care about all of the other unethical sh-t that’s happening too.

