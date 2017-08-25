Taylor Swift will release her new music video at the beginning of the VMAs

Taylor Swift released the lyric video for her single “Look What You Made Me Do” last night. This is the first single off her album Reputation, and as know now, Taylor is going Full Snake Emoji. She’s still the victim, but she’s not innocent. She’s the bully who got called out on her sh-t and it’s our fault for calling her out. The Taylor Swift rebrand is all about being aggressive, leaning into the manipulative, petty a–hole persona. And of course the song will have a music video in which Taylor is no longer the innocent, pastel-clad naif. She released a teaser of the music video to Good Morning America:
WATCH: First look at the #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo video from @taylorswift13! #LWYMMDvideo pic.twitter.com/QO1CJbJyDY
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 25, 2017
So when will the full video come out? At 8 pm on the VMAs. There’s actually not a confirmation that Taylor Swift will attend the VMAs, but the music video will premiere there. She did something similar several New Years Eves ago – One Direction was performing on MTV’s NYE show and Taylor dropped her new music video ahead of 1D’s performance. Because she’s petty. If she does go to the VMAs, that will be interesting, because Katy Perry is hosting, etc. But it’s more of a baller move if Tay just drops her music video – at the 8 pm hour, when everyone is watching – and then just stays home and watches the 80-minute long Game of Thrones season finale coming on at 9 pm. I mean… you know what I hope she does. Stay home, Tay! That’s the baller move.
I’m including some screencaps from the video… Taylor’s girl squad has been replaced by a racially diverse cast of male backup dancers. And none of them look super-pleased with this paycheck.
Photos courtesy of Taylor Swift’s music video.
But why is her hair so awful?
Her face is not that great either. Taylor can be cute but she’s no beauty.
If she didn’t always pile on so much eye makeup she might look a little cute. Her snake eyes slyle makeup is creepy
She’s had some subtle work done but her face is still rodent-looking with her beady eyes, large teeth and overbite. Her best look is when she has a blunt fringe (or bangs as I think they’re called in the US), it gives the illusion that her eyes are larger by drawing your eye to the area.
My dentist said you can tell if someone has veneers if the teeth are perfectly straight, blindingly white, and a little large. She’d better be careful while chewing on that cheap Claires costume jewelry so she won’t break her expensive fake teeth. Her eyes wouldn’t look so beady if she wore a lighter color or no eye make up. Straight hair looks a lot better on her
@V4Real I think her highly arched thin Karlie Kloss-esque brows accentuate the sharp angles/features of her face. Imo she looks very pretty with fuller straighter brows…
Super arched brows: http://mac.h-cdn.co/assets/15/19/980×1319/453498702_master.jpg
http://media.salon.com/2013/02/taylor_swift.jpg
Less arched brows (ignore the weird hairstyle): https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/originals/d2/18/52/d21852dfd1708316c993bd47c8158614.jpg
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2014/11/11/1415728320586_wps_16_Taylor_Swift_Wonderland_M.jpg
Bad Mariah Carey hair that is.
BETH, your comment is everything.
She’s pretty enough. Maybe not a Victoria Secret’s model like that Candice Can’t Spell Her Last Name, but pretty enough to get by in society as conventionally attractive to most men. It’s her personality at times that might be a problem.
So awful
The new song is awful as well.
It’s a very 80s look. Maybe it’s connected to the “I’m too sexy for my shirt” group that got songwriting credit. And those poor backup dancers, dressed like girls. Is this what some men worry equality looks like?
I was reading about the connections with that song and its so juvenile. The line about your name being written in red and underlined and the im too sexy song was used since they are both in the movie mean girls. And katy infamously tweeted about regina george in sheeps clothing etc etc.
Idk im just failing to see how anybody so far is enjoying taylors extremely late teenage emo stage. Ive seen people calling it lyrically genuis and things and i genuinely cannot comprehend what they are hearing cause based on the first single and the video trailer, this is a hot mess.
It’s straight out of the 80s.
The 80s were awesome. The make up here is 90s, her hair is weird and that whole pic with dancers is pretty generic
Terrible.
Overall I’m kinda amused because this whole vibe is like that episode of How I Met Your Mother where Robin Sparkles turns into Robin Daggers and it’s so ridiculous and hilarious… but like Taylor Swift is dead serious.
Omg you just made me laugh soup out my nose I looove robin sparkles!!
It’s 1980′s Flashdance Fug.
That hairstyle is so bad. I had the curly bangs thing going circa ’92 and every time I see an old pic from that time I cringe.
I want a think piece about her consistently bad hairstyle
I feel like that has to have happened already, right?
It’s so consistently awful. And I get what she’s dealing with because I have what I like to call “bad curly” hair as well–honestly, almost the exact same texture as hers–except I have a lot more hair than she does.
And I’m not saying she shouldn’t embrace her natural curl, but not like THAT FFS.
OMG she’s trying to Sandy from Grease.
I think she just has really bad hair. It is thin in some areas and then clumpy in other areas, curly in some places, not curly in others and that is just how it grows. There’s nothing anybody can do about it. And the styles she chooses don’t work with her bad hair.
@Lightpurple I disagree. She’s a multimillionaire. She may have naturally bad hair, but she has the option of making it look good. I think her hair looked great when it was long and straight with bangs. This is all her style, how she thinks edgy is (or whatever style she is using at the time).
And I thought her hair looked bad then too. And there are lots of multimillionaires with really bad hair
Women in the entertainment and modeling worlds often do a lot of damage to their hair because of all the styling. If your hair is already thin, weak, or prone to damage there isn’t always a good way to fix it. Britney Spears is a prime example. I imagine the younger the extreme styling starts, like the early teens with Taylor and Britney, is only going to make the damage worse. the sheer amount of styling and coloring make it impossible for good treatments to keep up with the constant damage.
As I said, I have her hair texture EXACTLY (and yes it IS curly in some areas, wavy in others…frizzy, etc.)
Keratin treatment FTW.
It’s an absolute game-changer for people with “bad curly” hair. It’s also great for porous or damaged hair.
Since I got it done for the first time about 3 months ago (boy do I wish I had done it sooner) it’s cut back on my hairstyling time by 25 minutes or so and made my hair MUCH healthier. It allows me to reduce the time that my hair is being abused by heat styling tools and keeps my hair smooth even in Massachusetts summer humidity.
I cannot recommend it enough.
I have thin hair now. And its amazing what a good hairstylist can do. Imo she wants to be awkward.
Kitten, is the keratin treatment an at-home thing, or do you need a professional?
Kitten, did the treatment alter your natural curl/wave? My hairdresser told me that a salon keratin treatment would help porous hair resist frizzing.
My concern is that it might reduce my natural curl/waves, which does give me some body in my hair (which is thin-strands, but I have a lot of it).
ive heard that in the LONG run, Keratin can actually damage hair as well… drying it, causing brittleness, . … so just don’t overdo it.
In the early 90′s, I had teased up bangs that probably wouldn’t move an inch even in a hurricane because I’d use so much AquaNet on them. Seeing pictures of my friends and I with our hair like that, is so embarrassing
Looks like an 80′s throwback to me.
Nah. 80s hair was BIG. This is very early-’90s look when we were transitioning from big Aquanet hair to a flatter, less horrific style.
Showing my age here but I remember it, definitely naff 80′s, though this did extend into the 90′s as well:
http://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/gallery/iconic-perms-80s
Wow so much bad in those pics.
She would need to make it bigger and pouffier on top to be true ’80s though. Right now it just looks like she let her hair dry naturally and didn’t style it at all.
Looking at old photos, it is amazing how this extreme styling looked normal at the time. And most of our hair looked like straw, due to the drying products and perming every three months or so. I had naturally curly/wavy hair and still got a perm during the late 1980s. I liked the consistent curls a perm gives, but the look required going way too often and teasing, spraying our hair to a fried mess.
I don’t know what we were thinking, but it was the style and yes it now looks so clearly weird and dated.
Here’s the look and I loved it as soon as I saw it …
If its coming back I welcome it… to me its still a 70s look.
Sorry y’all. Im all about the ‘groupie-shag’. 4-eva. http://www.ysl.com/home?yurirulename=home&sitecode=SAINTLAURENT_US&tp=62289&ad=season_w_fs&targetid=aud-344688876200:kwd-17172481&location=9032523&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIuIHjgPHy1QIVDmt-Ch0eFARZEAAYASAAEgK3b_D_BwE
Maybe she thought since the Goldbergs are on tv, that’s how people dress now. :p
Too much of her, too soon. She’s kind of exhausting
This is only the first song off the new album! We’ve only just started Lily.
Oh yay, it’s Blank Space 2.0: I still don’t understand why I’m not exempt from being called out for my behaviour, and somehow it’s everyone else’s fault.
What’s wrong with her hair and face? She looks so different in a bad way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When has her hair looked good? It’s always looks down market.
Her face just looks like makeup done for a stage show. Maybe it looks better in motion?
Taylors hair stylist must really hate her! Her hairdos get worse everyday. Scary
All I can think of when I see Taylor bitting that necklace is that if she chips a tooth, she has more than enough money to get it fixed. #Needajobwithbetterbenefits
She’s fairly Trumpian in her ability to make her own truth and dismiss facts and reality.
Yup. And if you don’t agree it’s because you’re a jealous hater. Not because she’s wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely nailed it.
Yep. You’re right the parallels are amazing. Watch out Melania. Meet wife #4 and they have the same mentality (Orangino and her).
Excuse me… EXCUSE ME. Taylor has many good sides to her personality. Many sides.
Only Taylor has access to the true facts, and YOU are FAKE NEWS!
Second verse, same as the first…
Yes, and as the Violent Femmes would say, “Third verse, same as the first.”
I am so, so tired of this chick.
Butterfly – I agree, so tired.
And to me this song sounds a lot like a Katy Perry style song (ala E.T. or Darkhorse). Was that intentional?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After I referenced the VF song, the rest of that verse ran through my head, and it’s weirdly apropos of her generally dysfunctional relationship behavior.
And the video clips scream of lemonade. I saw someone on twitter post ‘okay ladies now lets try gentrification’.
It’s so bizarre-
“Look what you made me do” – really? She’s using the catchphrase of a domestic abuser. That’s… concerning.
Really shitty. That phrase makes my skin crawl and says a whole lot about her.
The song is annoyingly repetitive, and I despise that it is a little bit catchy.
Right?!?! I’m not seeing her much vaunted PR skills in use here. Being flippant, or God forbid embracing, abusive and bullying cliches like that are not ok. The fact she’s approaching it in this manner says to me that Taylor is probably a real (emotional) abuser. I hope this blows up in her face.
This is the moment when parents who buy Taylor’s music and concert tickets for their daughters need to think long and hard about the message they want promoted to their kids.
@Bonzo “This is the moment when parents who buy Taylor’s music and concert tickets for their daughters…”
Don’t forget the official Taylor Swift merchandise… like $60 snake ring that straight up looks like a Slytherin class ring.
That’s the theme song for Shonda Rimes slate of ABC shows (none of which I watched for a long time). I wonder if Shonda ok’d that or ABC is doing it on purpose now that Shonda has moved on.
So now she’s gaslighting? FFS, Taylor, get a clue.
+1
I like the hair. It’s like 80s throwback to a perm. I saw Jenna Marbles video giving herself a perm, it’s hilarious, but she liked it and so did I. Curly hair gets no love, idk why.
On Taylor, why can’t she be a bad ass bitch? Why can’t she take her control and be different from the miss goody goody that she’s been. I feel like any other artist can go through this bad girl phase, but if Taylor does it, it’s like she’s murdered someone and people lose their minds.
Curly hair gets plenty of love, but that haircut is absolutely not flattering. It would look ten times more appealing without the fringe imo.
Nobody is complaining about that. Theyre complaining that, yet again, shes the victim even when she does some pretty f-ed up shit. Shes a deluded narcissist.
Because she’s not being a bad ass bitch. She’s just being a juvenile and whiny bitch, as per usual. There’s nothing bad ass about this song, this image.
It’s not the curls themselves, it’s the bangs. With those kind of curls and thin hair, bangs are generally not a good idea. Valois is right, it would look way better without them.
Oh come on CB commenters! This is going to be good!
The song isn’t great, it’s well crafted and has a section in the middle that’s melodically catchy, but IMO it’s not nearly as good as the 1989 songs.
The lyrics in particular are awful, she really sounds like one of those people who got stuck at a certain age of development, 15 in her case. Does she really have nothing more interesting going on in her life than petty beefs?
I posted last night in another thread, the song is AWFUL. I wouldn’t dance to it in a club, but then I’m not a 11-20 girl, which seems to be her main demographic. I’ll have to look at the lyrics, wonder who the song is about.
Look at those sharp white teeth . . .
Best thing that can be said for Hiddles is how fast he got out.
MY GOD that hair is terrible. So good for her- her outside look is actually matching her message.
Why is there a poodle on her head?? I have curly hair as well, but this is not a good look…
Whatever with this song. It’s the Kimye song for sure.
I wonder if the release of the Tom song, there is one, we know it, will coincide with the release of Thor 3 and Tom’s promo for it.
Look what you made me do – said no one with any self awareness ever.
Look what you’ve duh-un. And look what it made me d-ew. It’s just one long song for the ages. 🙄
I read this (mostly for the comments on the hair), and then started googling fall hair trends. I have a hair appointment next week, and I’m at the tail end of the Great Bangs-Trauma Grow Out of 2017. What trend was on every list? Curly bangs!!? Noooooooooo!!!
You must be joking! I let mine be wavy/curly a couple days ago and it was baaaad.
I have curly frizzy hair. I was also the emo/scene kid of my class, so I understand curly bangs. DON’T DO IT!!!!!!!
How are curly bangs ever a thing??? This from someone who can’t wear bangs due to curls.
The new song, the look, the storyline – all very entertaining and gossip worthy – which makes Taylor a number one celebrity in my book. Also, I visit the CB site in part because I enjoy how Taylor drama provokes CB and us. Keep up the good work, Taylor!
She looks terrible. And I see blank space and formation in the video. So whatever.
She’s so try hard when she tries to be edgy.
What’s with the jewellery, and the lady with the dark pony tail at the start? Don’t tell me she’s going to make some kind of reference to that awful robbery ordeal Kim Kardashian had to go through early this year…
So when Taylor Swift goes “dark”, is sinister, that’s when she decides to include copious Black and Brown people in her video??? I will wait before issuing a final verdict but my inclination is GTFOH with that so far.
Her longevity kinda surprises me since all her songs are interchangeable to me. If someone told me this song came out on her last album or the one before that, I wouldn’t notice a difference. At least not in the same way you can with other artist who has evolved over a decade. Does her fan base stay with her, or does she just appeal to the same age group over and over?
+4000000
A mix of both, I think. She’s a bit like Trump in that despite growing up rich and having a father who bought her a record deal rather than her actually having to earn it, she positioned herself as a mouthpiece for those who felt picked on and bullied and became wildly successful from it (she even targeted the same group of people and built a strong country fan base from her good republican girl image, though I give her credit for writing or at least co-writing her songs and won’t deny talent played a role in her success).
The original fans appreciated her songs about not getting the guy or not being cool or desperately wishing for fairytale romances and other things they could relate too, and her being a plain girl in a sea of good looking famous people made her seem more like a normal girl made good. I hear a lot of her older fans talking about her music getting them through tough times because they felt like even a famous person going through it meant they weren’t alone, and seeing this average girl dating a Jonas brother or whatever kind of gave them hope that they would also show the people who were mean to them in school by becoming popular, successful, and getting a ‘desirable’ partner. These people don’t care that she got a boob job and plumps her lips, or that her relationships are heavily curated, and that she hasn’t evolved beyond that inital ‘I’ve been wronged’ persona, because they still associate her with the girl who wrote the album that made them feel good at 16.
Younger fans like her because she hasn’t grown beyond that phase, and they can relate to the petty feuds and dramas that her albums are all about. It also helps that she’s so prevalent and her photos, friends and relationships so staged that she’s a step away from a reality star – she’s even managed to become linked with the biggest reality juggernaut there is, the Kardashians.
I’m going to go against the grain in saying this but … I actually love her hair. Curly bangs and all. 🤷♀️
Love it. Spent a fortune and a lot of time in the late 80′s early 90′s at the salon getting that perm. It was a 3 hour ordeal (long hair) getting my hair permed but it was worth it. I have developed an extreme allergy to almost all aromas and can’t tolerate perm solution any more, but I loved that hair style.
Ditto on the time and money part when that style was popular. My co-worker got a perm this summer, and I was tempted to try a very loose one (to get that consistent curl pattern that could air dry). Those aromas are still in my memory, and I’m not sure I could stand it.
They’ve come a long way with color and products, so maybe there is a perm that doesn’t have as much odor?
Price plays a part too, Christin. The local place wants $280 to perm my hair. It’s quite long, and uses twice the perm solution, not to mention I can find a lot of better things to do with $280+ tip.
How much do you want to bet that she went up to every dancer before the first take and went, “If you leave me for Katy Perry, I will DESTROY YOU!”
At least, I hope she did. TBH, I find Taylor and her bullshit rather entertaining. THERE. IS. JUST. SO. MUCH. OF. IT.
I like that she’s embracing the fact that she’s the villain sometimes. Old Swifty would never admit to being dark in any way. She’s detaching herself from the “I’m every teenager’s best friend!” image, which is long overdue. This is the colder image of a wealthy, commanding pop star. It needed to happen.
I don’t read the title/chorus (which is bad and lifeless) as her blaming Kimye for what she did, but rather how she is going to respond to the drama that transpired now. There are lines in there about getting her karma and how no one trusts her, so she’s not letting herself come out looking like a flower in this one like she has in some past patronizing songs.
That said, I think people are taking this song a little too seriously. Writers tend to put fictional, dramatic flairs on their writing. Especially songwriters.
“Look what you made me do” is exactly what he says right after he beats the sh*t out you. Any good thoughts I might have had about Miss Swift have just been replaced with nausea.
All I’m trying to figure out is if that is Todrick Hall to her left?
Me too!
I didn’t hate the song, but I didn’t love it either. I think the beat is catchy, but the lyrics are kind of disappointing. Wasn’t there anything else she could write besides “Look what you made me do” 500 times in the chorus? The actual lyric video was cool though. I liked the images and I think Taylor needed to embrace her “dark” side. I think it would have come across as really fake if she came out with flower crowns on and singing about how shes just some nice Christian girl, why doesn’t anyone want to be my friend.
yal…. can i say that i am here for the realized bitch Taylor…. like enough of this innocent blond child whose never kissed a boy had sex, has perfect pure straight hair of a white angel, doesnt get catty petty and shadey, oooo but im a multi millionaire and have totally control over my image…. like LEAN IN TO THE SNAKE…. LEAN INTO the BITCH.
also her new squad of gay guys is structuring herself to be the next gay icon (coming for katy’s base) ….she make be restructuring herself as the white rihanna (in that she is fearless, can be petty, tries diff looks, and slays, and enjoys her life and makes bank while doing it in control) however what makes rihanna so awesome is she is vulnerable and real…. like yea i went back to chris and it was a mistake all the while making great music and serving face and slaying for the gods, movie roles being snatched, and yeah im making out with this MidEastern Prince in a spanish pool with a blunt…. hate me much…
anyways it will take some additional time for Taylor to be REAL…REAL like yea i dont like katy, im over her and what annoyed me more is she dated my ex, that bitc…. Like we’re all waiting for that
On the Kanye thing… i think if she said that shadery and pettiness got the best of her and she plotted on it and didnt expect her call to be (RECEIPTED lol)…. i would be here for that too…. Just be REAL taylor….you’re almost there
and before yal slit the throat of my comment I am a WOC (black) and love seeing ruthless, unapologetic Alpha females….the world could use them, lord knows there are ENOUGH unapologetic asshole men
right now taylor looks to be at 75% self realization…. we need that 25% tho taylor or this is all a ridiculous show and you’re still a child.
Does she come up with these ideas herself or does she does she come up with them with a team? I’m genuinely curious, because I do think the re-branding strategy here is smart, no matter how good or bad her songs might be. I guess what I really want to know is: is she really that smart? I get that she’s savvy, but her instinct for how to brand in the age of social media and the Kardashian era does seem rather clever. I suppose Madonna has been good at this sort of thing too in past eras, but Taylor Swift seems able to to do this without having to resort to making sex books.
If only she could actually sing…
right tho…. like she is owning it (no titties involved) and it is perplexing to say the least lolol
I think that’s her, but she’s been savvy enough to turn to the right people at the right time to help her craft it. When she did 1989, she worked with the Swedish (I think) pop duo team who had produced a lot of recent hits and created the sound of the past few years. She’s moved her music style again, and turned to the Right Said Fred trio to help with it. So I think she has vision, and is the biggest example of celebrity craftsmanship in the social media era, but she builds a good team for her intention. I’ve read articles that describe her business process, and she’s involved and driving it, it seems.
Is this girl living in her own version of High School Musical? Why does she have to respond to EVERYTHING that happens to her through song?
I get that many musicians draw from life experiences, but sometimes the art of subtlety goes a long way.
Imagine if she had released a track that in no way addressed this drama. Simply dropped a LISTENABLE track with a general theme that people would want to listen to, or dance to. Not all songs have to be SO personal. But it’s never about the listener, it’s always about her and her petty beefs.
Is it just me or is she looking particularly gnarly right now? Her makeup.. Her face .. I cringe!
Just the title “look what you made me do” is so awful and cringey and exactly what an abusive person would say. I hate it.
Well I have to thank Taylor for this song- my adult kids have a family text conversation going on about how bad this song is (my daughter opines that the first song on Tay album is always the weakest) and now my husband is trolling them with “Taylor is so deep.” Lol!!
I’m not a Katy fan (anymore) but as much as Witness was a let down -there are some songs that are semi-good – the first single, Chained to the Rythm was miles better than this. So I guess Katy 1 – Taylor 0
I thought she was coming back with this grungy new style, but the song sounds like an abuser’s cheerleading anthem and the video seems will be…no idea, really. But I was hoping for something darker and more mature.
Oh look, she got an 80′s perm and bad make up. This looks like something out of the 80′s. I’m hoping this is the start of her long decline. Sorry just because we have the same body parts doesn’t mean I should support her pathetic attempts of playing victim. You reap what you sow.
I have wavy/curly hair so when people start piling on hating curly hair, I get annoyed because I remember the late 90s/early 2000s when everybody fried their hair to have the stick straight hair and I NEVER wore my hair down in middle/high school. I didn’t know what to do with it and I hated my hair due the ubiquitous straight hair look everywhere. When I occasionally did straighten my hair, I’d always get the “WOW you hair looks SO GOOD straight! You should do this more often!” which only led to further insecurity about my hair. I don’t think her hair looks that bad. It’s the makeup that is killing the look IMO.
That being said, I was hoping the lyrical video was it and was thinking “Oh wow, the song is problematic but it’s cool Taylor is looking to change it up with her videos with a lyrical one.” Of course I was being naive. Of course there will be a video starring Taylor playing the victim of “hate” and getting revenge on her detractors. Sigh.
I agree about the wavy/curly hair dilemma. I had the same problem. Probably still do when I’m too fatigued to flat-iron it. I don’t feel I have great bone structure either (like the kind of facial bone structure Gwyneth Paltrow is complimented on having), so wearing it up would make me feel insecure, when it probably shouldn’t have.
In the end, I would just go with short hair, which apparently people hate on girls and women of all ages. So there’s that too. Ugh.
Ugh yeah that’s another thing I’ll never be brave enough to do. I cut my hair short in middle school (shoulder length which is short for me) and weirdly enough, I had pretty straightish hair throughout elementary school with a slight wave. When puberty and the hormones hit, I kid you not, my hair literally went boing. So when I cut it for the first time, I didn’t realize it’s springiness would make my hair look so frizzy, it was kind of traumatizing actually haha.
In college, I was brave enough to cut my hair a little past shoulder length again and I dunno if it behaved better but it wasn’t as bad as when I cut it in middle school. I’ve since cut it that short a few times but I will probably never cut it super short like a pixie cut. I don’t have the kind of hair texture to pull it off and I don’t think it would look good on me. Right now I have it long up to my boob and will probably cut it a few inches for maintenance but I prefer my hair long, the waves just look better when they are long.
Any trend that overworks one’s hair is a no-go to me. The 1980s look requires frequent perms, and products weren’t the same as today (very drying). Flat ironing is likely as rough on the air, if not more so.
I’m currently in an in-between mode of using an air styling brush to get a wavy look without using a curling or flat iron. The health of my hair has become more important than the trend of the moment. I like hair diversity!
Should have just named the album Gaslighting Snake Bites Again.
Not going to be bitchy about her appearance as I have that kind of hair too.
Wonder if Hiddles will have a song.
I like the curly/bangsy hair, I’m tired of the thin, limp, stick straight hair, it’s tired… and is that Todrick Hall I see in the background!?!?
I finally read the lyrics, and they’re disturbing– no joke. It sounds like a poem written by a really angry twelve year old, and I feel like if an actual twelve year old wrote this it would get them sent to a guidance counselor.
She could be the next LeAnn, just on a more protracted timeline. Common themes — early fame, started in country, ended up kind of stuck in middle school.
Taylor’s had far more monetary success, but still some commonalities seem to exist.
