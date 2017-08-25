Taylor Swift will release her new music video at the beginning of the VMAs

New York Public Library’s 2016 Library Lions Gala

Taylor Swift released the lyric video for her single “Look What You Made Me Do” last night. This is the first single off her album Reputation, and as know now, Taylor is going Full Snake Emoji. She’s still the victim, but she’s not innocent. She’s the bully who got called out on her sh-t and it’s our fault for calling her out. The Taylor Swift rebrand is all about being aggressive, leaning into the manipulative, petty a–hole persona. And of course the song will have a music video in which Taylor is no longer the innocent, pastel-clad naif. She released a teaser of the music video to Good Morning America:

So when will the full video come out? At 8 pm on the VMAs. There’s actually not a confirmation that Taylor Swift will attend the VMAs, but the music video will premiere there. She did something similar several New Years Eves ago – One Direction was performing on MTV’s NYE show and Taylor dropped her new music video ahead of 1D’s performance. Because she’s petty. If she does go to the VMAs, that will be interesting, because Katy Perry is hosting, etc. But it’s more of a baller move if Tay just drops her music video – at the 8 pm hour, when everyone is watching – and then just stays home and watches the 80-minute long Game of Thrones season finale coming on at 9 pm. I mean… you know what I hope she does. Stay home, Tay! That’s the baller move.

I’m including some screencaps from the video… Taylor’s girl squad has been replaced by a racially diverse cast of male backup dancers. And none of them look super-pleased with this paycheck.

New York Public Library’s 2016 Library Lions Gala

New York Public Library’s 2016 Library Lions Gala

Photos courtesy of Taylor Swift’s music video.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

114 Responses to “Taylor Swift will release her new music video at the beginning of the VMAs”

  1. QueenB says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:42 am

    But why is her hair so awful?

    Reply
  2. Kitten says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:42 am

    That hairstyle is so bad. I had the curly bangs thing going circa ’92 and every time I see an old pic from that time I cringe.

    Reply
  3. Lily says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Too much of her, too soon. She’s kind of exhausting

    Reply
  4. Lalala says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Oh yay, it’s Blank Space 2.0: I still don’t understand why I’m not exempt from being called out for my behaviour, and somehow it’s everyone else’s fault.

    Reply
  5. lie it says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:47 am

    What’s wrong with her hair and face? She looks so different in a bad way.

    Reply
  6. Beth says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Taylors hair stylist must really hate her! Her hairdos get worse everyday. Scary

    Reply
  7. RBC says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:50 am

    All I can think of when I see Taylor bitting that necklace is that if she chips a tooth, she has more than enough money to get it fixed. #Needajobwithbetterbenefits

    Reply
  8. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:53 am

    She’s fairly Trumpian in her ability to make her own truth and dismiss facts and reality.

    Reply
  9. mia girl says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Second verse, same as the first…

    Reply
  10. Missy says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:55 am

    “Look what you made me do” – really? She’s using the catchphrase of a domestic abuser. That’s… concerning.

    Reply
  11. LooperFor says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:56 am

    So now she’s gaslighting? FFS, Taylor, get a clue.

    Reply
  12. Maria says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:59 am

    I like the hair. It’s like 80s throwback to a perm. I saw Jenna Marbles video giving herself a perm, it’s hilarious, but she liked it and so did I. Curly hair gets no love, idk why.

    On Taylor, why can’t she be a bad ass bitch? Why can’t she take her control and be different from the miss goody goody that she’s been. I feel like any other artist can go through this bad girl phase, but if Taylor does it, it’s like she’s murdered someone and people lose their minds.

    Reply
  13. Nanc says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Oh come on CB commenters! This is going to be good!

    Reply
  14. emma33 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:02 am

    The song isn’t great, it’s well crafted and has a section in the middle that’s melodically catchy, but IMO it’s not nearly as good as the 1989 songs.

    The lyrics in particular are awful, she really sounds like one of those people who got stuck at a certain age of development, 15 in her case. Does she really have nothing more interesting going on in her life than petty beefs?

    Reply
  15. seesittellsit says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Look at those sharp white teeth . . .

    Best thing that can be said for Hiddles is how fast he got out.

    Reply
  16. KP says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:05 am

    MY GOD that hair is terrible. So good for her- her outside look is actually matching her message.

    Reply
  17. MellyMel says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Why is there a poodle on her head?? I have curly hair as well, but this is not a good look…

    Reply
  18. browniecakes says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Whatever with this song. It’s the Kimye song for sure.
    I wonder if the release of the Tom song, there is one, we know it, will coincide with the release of Thor 3 and Tom’s promo for it.

    Reply
  19. George says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Look what you made me do – said no one with any self awareness ever.

    Look what you’ve duh-un. And look what it made me d-ew. It’s just one long song for the ages. 🙄

    Reply
  20. Mle428 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I read this (mostly for the comments on the hair), and then started googling fall hair trends. I have a hair appointment next week, and I’m at the tail end of the Great Bangs-Trauma Grow Out of 2017. What trend was on every list? Curly bangs!!? Noooooooooo!!!

    Reply
  21. Lifewielder says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:13 am

    The new song, the look, the storyline – all very entertaining and gossip worthy – which makes Taylor a number one celebrity in my book. Also, I visit the CB site in part because I enjoy how Taylor drama provokes CB and us. Keep up the good work, Taylor!

    Reply
  22. Nicole says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:15 am

    She looks terrible. And I see blank space and formation in the video. So whatever.
    She’s so try hard when she tries to be edgy.

    Reply
  23. pascha says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:18 am

    What’s with the jewellery, and the lady with the dark pony tail at the start? Don’t tell me she’s going to make some kind of reference to that awful robbery ordeal Kim Kardashian had to go through early this year…

    Reply
  24. Renee2 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:20 am

    So when Taylor Swift goes “dark”, is sinister, that’s when she decides to include copious Black and Brown people in her video??? I will wait before issuing a final verdict but my inclination is GTFOH with that so far.

    Reply
  25. Marty says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Her longevity kinda surprises me since all her songs are interchangeable to me. If someone told me this song came out on her last album or the one before that, I wouldn’t notice a difference. At least not in the same way you can with other artist who has evolved over a decade. Does her fan base stay with her, or does she just appeal to the same age group over and over?

    Reply
    • H says:
      August 25, 2017 at 9:59 am

      +4000000

      Reply
    • Lalala says:
      August 25, 2017 at 10:05 am

      A mix of both, I think. She’s a bit like Trump in that despite growing up rich and having a father who bought her a record deal rather than her actually having to earn it, she positioned herself as a mouthpiece for those who felt picked on and bullied and became wildly successful from it (she even targeted the same group of people and built a strong country fan base from her good republican girl image, though I give her credit for writing or at least co-writing her songs and won’t deny talent played a role in her success).

      The original fans appreciated her songs about not getting the guy or not being cool or desperately wishing for fairytale romances and other things they could relate too, and her being a plain girl in a sea of good looking famous people made her seem more like a normal girl made good. I hear a lot of her older fans talking about her music getting them through tough times because they felt like even a famous person going through it meant they weren’t alone, and seeing this average girl dating a Jonas brother or whatever kind of gave them hope that they would also show the people who were mean to them in school by becoming popular, successful, and getting a ‘desirable’ partner. These people don’t care that she got a boob job and plumps her lips, or that her relationships are heavily curated, and that she hasn’t evolved beyond that inital ‘I’ve been wronged’ persona, because they still associate her with the girl who wrote the album that made them feel good at 16.

      Younger fans like her because she hasn’t grown beyond that phase, and they can relate to the petty feuds and dramas that her albums are all about. It also helps that she’s so prevalent and her photos, friends and relationships so staged that she’s a step away from a reality star – she’s even managed to become linked with the biggest reality juggernaut there is, the Kardashians.

      Reply
  26. Kathy says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I’m going to go against the grain in saying this but … I actually love her hair. Curly bangs and all. 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      August 25, 2017 at 11:18 am

      Love it. Spent a fortune and a lot of time in the late 80′s early 90′s at the salon getting that perm. It was a 3 hour ordeal (long hair) getting my hair permed but it was worth it. I have developed an extreme allergy to almost all aromas and can’t tolerate perm solution any more, but I loved that hair style.

      Reply
      • Christin says:
        August 25, 2017 at 12:18 pm

        Ditto on the time and money part when that style was popular. My co-worker got a perm this summer, and I was tempted to try a very loose one (to get that consistent curl pattern that could air dry). Those aromas are still in my memory, and I’m not sure I could stand it.

        They’ve come a long way with color and products, so maybe there is a perm that doesn’t have as much odor?

      • Lady D says:
        August 25, 2017 at 1:26 pm

        Price plays a part too, Christin. The local place wants $280 to perm my hair. It’s quite long, and uses twice the perm solution, not to mention I can find a lot of better things to do with $280+ tip.

  27. WendyNerd says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:45 am

    How much do you want to bet that she went up to every dancer before the first take and went, “If you leave me for Katy Perry, I will DESTROY YOU!”

    At least, I hope she did. TBH, I find Taylor and her bullshit rather entertaining. THERE. IS. JUST. SO. MUCH. OF. IT.

    Reply
  28. Case says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:50 am

    I like that she’s embracing the fact that she’s the villain sometimes. Old Swifty would never admit to being dark in any way. She’s detaching herself from the “I’m every teenager’s best friend!” image, which is long overdue. This is the colder image of a wealthy, commanding pop star. It needed to happen.

    I don’t read the title/chorus (which is bad and lifeless) as her blaming Kimye for what she did, but rather how she is going to respond to the drama that transpired now. There are lines in there about getting her karma and how no one trusts her, so she’s not letting herself come out looking like a flower in this one like she has in some past patronizing songs.

    That said, I think people are taking this song a little too seriously. Writers tend to put fictional, dramatic flairs on their writing. Especially songwriters.

    Reply
  29. Harla says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:53 am

    “Look what you made me do” is exactly what he says right after he beats the sh*t out you. Any good thoughts I might have had about Miss Swift have just been replaced with nausea.

    Reply
  30. Nilber says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:54 am

    All I’m trying to figure out is if that is Todrick Hall to her left?

    Reply
  31. Marianne says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:03 am

    I didn’t hate the song, but I didn’t love it either. I think the beat is catchy, but the lyrics are kind of disappointing. Wasn’t there anything else she could write besides “Look what you made me do” 500 times in the chorus? The actual lyric video was cool though. I liked the images and I think Taylor needed to embrace her “dark” side. I think it would have come across as really fake if she came out with flower crowns on and singing about how shes just some nice Christian girl, why doesn’t anyone want to be my friend.

    Reply
  32. ash says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:21 am

    yal…. can i say that i am here for the realized bitch Taylor…. like enough of this innocent blond child whose never kissed a boy had sex, has perfect pure straight hair of a white angel, doesnt get catty petty and shadey, oooo but im a multi millionaire and have totally control over my image…. like LEAN IN TO THE SNAKE…. LEAN INTO the BITCH.

    also her new squad of gay guys is structuring herself to be the next gay icon (coming for katy’s base) ….she make be restructuring herself as the white rihanna (in that she is fearless, can be petty, tries diff looks, and slays, and enjoys her life and makes bank while doing it in control) however what makes rihanna so awesome is she is vulnerable and real…. like yea i went back to chris and it was a mistake all the while making great music and serving face and slaying for the gods, movie roles being snatched, and yeah im making out with this MidEastern Prince in a spanish pool with a blunt…. hate me much…

    anyways it will take some additional time for Taylor to be REAL…REAL like yea i dont like katy, im over her and what annoyed me more is she dated my ex, that bitc…. Like we’re all waiting for that

    On the Kanye thing… i think if she said that shadery and pettiness got the best of her and she plotted on it and didnt expect her call to be (RECEIPTED lol)…. i would be here for that too…. Just be REAL taylor….you’re almost there

    and before yal slit the throat of my comment I am a WOC (black) and love seeing ruthless, unapologetic Alpha females….the world could use them, lord knows there are ENOUGH unapologetic asshole men

    right now taylor looks to be at 75% self realization…. we need that 25% tho taylor or this is all a ridiculous show and you’re still a child.

    Reply
  33. perplexed says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Does she come up with these ideas herself or does she does she come up with them with a team? I’m genuinely curious, because I do think the re-branding strategy here is smart, no matter how good or bad her songs might be. I guess what I really want to know is: is she really that smart? I get that she’s savvy, but her instinct for how to brand in the age of social media and the Kardashian era does seem rather clever. I suppose Madonna has been good at this sort of thing too in past eras, but Taylor Swift seems able to to do this without having to resort to making sex books.

    If only she could actually sing…

    Reply
    • ash says:
      August 25, 2017 at 10:25 am

      right tho…. like she is owning it (no titties involved) and it is perplexing to say the least lolol

      Reply
    • Oh-Dear says:
      August 25, 2017 at 12:14 pm

      I think that’s her, but she’s been savvy enough to turn to the right people at the right time to help her craft it. When she did 1989, she worked with the Swedish (I think) pop duo team who had produced a lot of recent hits and created the sound of the past few years. She’s moved her music style again, and turned to the Right Said Fred trio to help with it. So I think she has vision, and is the biggest example of celebrity craftsmanship in the social media era, but she builds a good team for her intention. I’ve read articles that describe her business process, and she’s involved and driving it, it seems.

      Reply
  34. Henny In My Hand says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Is this girl living in her own version of High School Musical? Why does she have to respond to EVERYTHING that happens to her through song?

    I get that many musicians draw from life experiences, but sometimes the art of subtlety goes a long way.
    Imagine if she had released a track that in no way addressed this drama. Simply dropped a LISTENABLE track with a general theme that people would want to listen to, or dance to. Not all songs have to be SO personal. But it’s never about the listener, it’s always about her and her petty beefs.
    Is it just me or is she looking particularly gnarly right now? Her makeup.. Her face .. I cringe!

    Reply
  35. Tess says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Just the title “look what you made me do” is so awful and cringey and exactly what an abusive person would say. I hate it.

    Reply
  36. Zondie says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Well I have to thank Taylor for this song- my adult kids have a family text conversation going on about how bad this song is (my daughter opines that the first song on Tay album is always the weakest) and now my husband is trolling them with “Taylor is so deep.” Lol!!

    Reply
  37. AnaOG says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I’m not a Katy fan (anymore) but as much as Witness was a let down -there are some songs that are semi-good – the first single, Chained to the Rythm was miles better than this. So I guess Katy 1 – Taylor 0

    I thought she was coming back with this grungy new style, but the song sounds like an abuser’s cheerleading anthem and the video seems will be…no idea, really. But I was hoping for something darker and more mature.

    Reply
  38. holly hobby says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Oh look, she got an 80′s perm and bad make up. This looks like something out of the 80′s. I’m hoping this is the start of her long decline. Sorry just because we have the same body parts doesn’t mean I should support her pathetic attempts of playing victim. You reap what you sow.

    Reply
  39. Amelie says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:24 am

    I have wavy/curly hair so when people start piling on hating curly hair, I get annoyed because I remember the late 90s/early 2000s when everybody fried their hair to have the stick straight hair and I NEVER wore my hair down in middle/high school. I didn’t know what to do with it and I hated my hair due the ubiquitous straight hair look everywhere. When I occasionally did straighten my hair, I’d always get the “WOW you hair looks SO GOOD straight! You should do this more often!” which only led to further insecurity about my hair. I don’t think her hair looks that bad. It’s the makeup that is killing the look IMO.

    That being said, I was hoping the lyrical video was it and was thinking “Oh wow, the song is problematic but it’s cool Taylor is looking to change it up with her videos with a lyrical one.” Of course I was being naive. Of course there will be a video starring Taylor playing the victim of “hate” and getting revenge on her detractors. Sigh.

    Reply
    • perplexed says:
      August 25, 2017 at 11:34 am

      I agree about the wavy/curly hair dilemma. I had the same problem. Probably still do when I’m too fatigued to flat-iron it. I don’t feel I have great bone structure either (like the kind of facial bone structure Gwyneth Paltrow is complimented on having), so wearing it up would make me feel insecure, when it probably shouldn’t have.

      In the end, I would just go with short hair, which apparently people hate on girls and women of all ages. So there’s that too. Ugh.

      Reply
      • Amelie says:
        August 25, 2017 at 12:29 pm

        Ugh yeah that’s another thing I’ll never be brave enough to do. I cut my hair short in middle school (shoulder length which is short for me) and weirdly enough, I had pretty straightish hair throughout elementary school with a slight wave. When puberty and the hormones hit, I kid you not, my hair literally went boing. So when I cut it for the first time, I didn’t realize it’s springiness would make my hair look so frizzy, it was kind of traumatizing actually haha.

        In college, I was brave enough to cut my hair a little past shoulder length again and I dunno if it behaved better but it wasn’t as bad as when I cut it in middle school. I’ve since cut it that short a few times but I will probably never cut it super short like a pixie cut. I don’t have the kind of hair texture to pull it off and I don’t think it would look good on me. Right now I have it long up to my boob and will probably cut it a few inches for maintenance but I prefer my hair long, the waves just look better when they are long.

    • Christin says:
      August 25, 2017 at 12:10 pm

      Any trend that overworks one’s hair is a no-go to me. The 1980s look requires frequent perms, and products weren’t the same as today (very drying). Flat ironing is likely as rough on the air, if not more so.

      I’m currently in an in-between mode of using an air styling brush to get a wavy look without using a curling or flat iron. The health of my hair has become more important than the trend of the moment. I like hair diversity!

      Reply
  40. Chef Grace says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Should have just named the album Gaslighting Snake Bites Again.
    Not going to be bitchy about her appearance as I have that kind of hair too.
    Wonder if Hiddles will have a song.

    Reply
  41. Krissy says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:53 am

    I like the curly/bangsy hair, I’m tired of the thin, limp, stick straight hair, it’s tired… and is that Todrick Hall I see in the background!?!?

    Reply
  42. Shambles says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    I finally read the lyrics, and they’re disturbing– no joke. It sounds like a poem written by a really angry twelve year old, and I feel like if an actual twelve year old wrote this it would get them sent to a guidance counselor.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment