Taylor Swift will release her new music video at the beginning of the VMAs

Taylor Swift released the lyric video for her single “Look What You Made Me Do” last night. This is the first single off her album Reputation, and as know now, Taylor is going Full Snake Emoji. She’s still the victim, but she’s not innocent. She’s the bully who got called out on her sh-t and it’s our fault for calling her out. The Taylor Swift rebrand is all about being aggressive, leaning into the manipulative, petty a–hole persona. And of course the song will have a music video in which Taylor is no longer the innocent, pastel-clad naif. She released a teaser of the music video to Good Morning America:

So when will the full video come out? At 8 pm on the VMAs. There’s actually not a confirmation that Taylor Swift will attend the VMAs, but the music video will premiere there. She did something similar several New Years Eves ago – One Direction was performing on MTV’s NYE show and Taylor dropped her new music video ahead of 1D’s performance. Because she’s petty. If she does go to the VMAs, that will be interesting, because Katy Perry is hosting, etc. But it’s more of a baller move if Tay just drops her music video – at the 8 pm hour, when everyone is watching – and then just stays home and watches the 80-minute long Game of Thrones season finale coming on at 9 pm. I mean… you know what I hope she does. Stay home, Tay! That’s the baller move.

I’m including some screencaps from the video… Taylor’s girl squad has been replaced by a racially diverse cast of male backup dancers. And none of them look super-pleased with this paycheck.