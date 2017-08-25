Jesse Williams & Aryn Drake-Lee’s custody battle is still such a huge mess

Embed from Getty Images

When we last checked in on Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee’s divorce, it was already getting pretty ugly. I still believe that Jesse met Minka Kelly last year, they likely began an affair (physically, emotionally or both) and Jesse basically left Aryn for Minka. Maybe that’s not the way it happened, but that’s how I’ve always read the situation. Everything that’s happened since sort of supports that view: Aryn is really hurt and devastated and they’re both using custody of their kids to wage a proxy war on each other. Aryn already filed paperwork with the court, saying that she wants sole custody of their two children because he’s never around, and when he is around, he’s bringing women around too. Jesse’s response? Here you go:

Jesse Williams is firing back at his estranged wife’s claim that he’s not involved enough as a parent — saying, essentially, she only gets to be at home with the kids because HE has to bring home the bacon. Jesse filed docs responding to Aryn’s allegations … and says she has the “incredible privilege of being a stay-at-home mom with a full-time nanny” … purely because he’s putting in hard work every day. In the docs, he goes on to say Aryn is punishing him for providing for his family. The punishment? He says Aryn restricts and “micro manages” the time he gets to spend with their 2 children since their split. He says his FaceTime calls to them frequently go unanswered, and when Aryn does answer … she sometimes leaves the TV on to distract the kids. As for Aryn’s claims Jesse bullies her … he says the only aggression the children have witnessed is Aryn screaming at him. According to the docs, Aryn once repeatedly slammed the front door on Jesse’s leg while yelling at him. We spoke with Aryn’s lawyer, Jill Hersh, who tells us “it is a shame that Mr. Williams chose to place the children and his family’s transition in the public domain.” Hersh added, “Aryn has been working tirelessly to maintain Mr. Williams’ bond with their children and it is important to remember that his one-sided allegations are made with a specific goal in mind. The judge is fully informed on both sides and will be making the final decision.” Worth pointing out … Hersh’s comment is an almost word-for-word duplication of comments Jesse’s team made in response to Aryn’s filing last week. This one’s getting nasty.

I don’t think either parent is really taking the high road, even though both of them are convinced that they are truly arguing for their kids’ best interests. It absolutely feels like this is going to be a knockdown, drag-out custody fight. I wish… well, I wish Jesse would just acknowledge and admit to what most people believe anyway: that he cheated, that he left his wife for another woman, that he’s a walking cliche instead of the wokest man in Hollywood. Start there, and say “even with all of that, I still deserve to be in my kids’ life.” Because I agree with that – he can be a cheater and cliche and still be a good father. But the kids will remember that their parents went scorched-earth on each other during a prolonged and dirty custody battle.

