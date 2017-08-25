“Nicki Minaj told no one in particular to sit down & be humble” links

Did Nicki Minaj tell Taylor Swift in particular to “sit down” and “be humble”? [Jezebel]
Jenna Coleman’s Erdem dress is rather pretty. [Go Fug Yourself]
I missed the fact that Taylor Swift’s “tilted stage” lyric was a reference to Kanye West’s Life of Pablo tour. [LaineyGossip]
Laura Prepon & Ben Foster welcomed a baby girl, apparently. [Dlisted]
Thor: Ragnarok is all about girls in STEM. [Pajiba]
Alexandra Daddario absolutely needs a new makeup artist. [Popoholic]
Did Kendall Jenner dump A$AP Rocky for Blake Griffin? [Starcasm]
10 TV episodes that were banned after only one airing. [OMG Blog]
Megan Fox, lingerie model. It sort of works. [Celebslam]
Of all the sh-t that’s happening this weekend, the thing I care about the least is the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight in Vegas. [The Blemish]
Teresa Giudice is not getting divorced, y’all. [Reality Tea]
Shadeeeeeeee
Megan Fox looks pretty much like her normal self in those photos. She’s definitely hot, and she has a rocking bod.
She has no room to talk 😂😂😂
Swish, Swish Cameo and “Miley what’s what” for starters!!!
She clapped back to Taylor way quicker than she clapped back to Remy Ma
