“Nicki Minaj told no one in particular to sit down & be humble” links
  • August 25, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Did Nicki Minaj tell Taylor Swift in particular to “sit down” and “be humble”? [Jezebel]
Jenna Coleman’s Erdem dress is rather pretty. [Go Fug Yourself]
I missed the fact that Taylor Swift’s “tilted stage” lyric was a reference to Kanye West’s Life of Pablo tour. [LaineyGossip]
Laura Prepon & Ben Foster welcomed a baby girl, apparently. [Dlisted]
Thor: Ragnarok is all about girls in STEM. [Pajiba]
Alexandra Daddario absolutely needs a new makeup artist. [Popoholic]
Did Kendall Jenner dump A$AP Rocky for Blake Griffin? [Starcasm]
10 TV episodes that were banned after only one airing. [OMG Blog]
Megan Fox, lingerie model. It sort of works. [Celebslam]
Of all the sh-t that’s happening this weekend, the thing I care about the least is the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight in Vegas. [The Blemish]
Teresa Giudice is not getting divorced, y’all. [Reality Tea]

4 Responses to ““Nicki Minaj told no one in particular to sit down & be humble” links”

  1. Nicole says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Shadeeeeeeee

    Reply
  2. Shambles says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Megan Fox looks pretty much like her normal self in those photos. She’s definitely hot, and she has a rocking bod.

    Reply
  3. Lua says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    She has no room to talk 😂😂😂
    Swish, Swish Cameo and “Miley what’s what” for starters!!!

    Reply
  4. CherryPop. says:
    August 25, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    She clapped back to Taylor way quicker than she clapped back to Remy Ma

    Reply

