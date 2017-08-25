“Nicki Minaj told no one in particular to sit down & be humble” links

Embed from Getty Images

Did Nicki Minaj tell Taylor Swift in particular to “sit down” and “be humble”? [Jezebel]

Jenna Coleman’s Erdem dress is rather pretty. [Go Fug Yourself]

I missed the fact that Taylor Swift’s “tilted stage” lyric was a reference to Kanye West’s Life of Pablo tour. [LaineyGossip]

Laura Prepon & Ben Foster welcomed a baby girl, apparently. [Dlisted]

Thor: Ragnarok is all about girls in STEM. [Pajiba]

Alexandra Daddario absolutely needs a new makeup artist. [Popoholic]

Did Kendall Jenner dump A$AP Rocky for Blake Griffin? [Starcasm]

10 TV episodes that were banned after only one airing. [OMG Blog]

Megan Fox, lingerie model. It sort of works. [Celebslam]

Of all the sh-t that’s happening this weekend, the thing I care about the least is the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight in Vegas. [The Blemish]

Teresa Giudice is not getting divorced, y’all. [Reality Tea]

Embed from Getty Images