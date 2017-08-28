Jay-Z explains why the Gemini twins are named Rumi & Sir Carter

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Carter Gemini babies were nameless for weeks, at least in the public sphere. There was a lot of build-up for the names, and when the names Rumi and Sir were finally announced, I think many of us were sort of disappointed, even more so when we learned that neither child has a middle name. They are just Rumi Carter and Sir Carter. As I said at the time, I’m sort of okay with Rumi – that’s the name of the famous Persian poet. The name Sir still seems strange to me. So Jay is still promoting his album, and he ended up chatting about how they came up with the names:
JAY-Z and Beyoncé had good reasons for the names they chose for their newborn twins, who were born in June. The “Empire State of Mind” rapper, 47, opened up on Friday to Rap Radar hosts Elliot Wilson and Brian Miller about how he and the “Formation” singer, 35, came to choose the names Rumi and Sir .
“Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” he shared. “Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.”
The father of three also revealed how the couple’s firstborn, 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, ended up rapping a freestyle on his new album, 4:44, while they were in the recording studio together.
“She got the headphones and she climbed on the little stool, and then she just started rapping,” JAY-Z said. “I was like, ‘Oh, s—.’ I haver [her full freestyle] on my phone. Five minutes! Five minutes of her doing that. She kept doing that ‘boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka.’ I was like, ‘Oh, she understands the concept of a hook.’ She’s 5, and she understands the concept of a hook. I was like, ‘What the f— is going on here?’ One of the great memories.”
Besides talking about his oldest daughter’s music skills, the Grammy Award winner said his family will be joining him on tour.
“I booked the tour for October so I could have at least four months to just really bond and see their fingers and s— like that,” he said. “They’ll be with me [on tour] anyway, but I’m just saying, like, [I needed] a space where I’m not doing anything,” he continued. “I’m just focused on them. I’m not thinking about a show at night or anything like that. That’s why the tour is so far away from the release of the album.”
So Rumi was named after the poet at least. Do you think Rumi is actually their favorite poet? I don’t know. As for how a baby carries himself like a “Sir”… I don’t know about that either. But I love the story of Blue Ivy freestyling and understanding (instinctually) the concept of a hook. Blue Ivy will rule us all one day.
Still lame af.
Btw I’m not American …the names you guys sometimes give to children sound absurd and it’s not in any way a normal think in other cultures.
“in other cultures”.
Well, exactly. Names in other cultures often sound strange to people in North America as well. It doesn’t mean they ARE strange, or absurd. It just means that cultures are different, and naming trends are different.
And that’s a great thing. It’s good to see the world is diverse in so many ways – even for simple things like names.
I’m not American either – and some names are ridiculous, I suppose. But if it makes the family happy, and it’s not a name that is going to get the kid bullied, who cares.
These are very unusual names. Most 2017 names run along the lines of Emma or Ethan or Michael or Madison.
The Blue Ivy story is so sweet. Her freestyle is FAYA! Kids really are something else.
My baby was carrying himself like a ram so we named him Aries. Everyone hates it but I don’t care. More power to them if they like those names and if they have meaning to them. I like those names too.
But Aries as a name is lovely and meaningful! Sir is so ridiculously not.
If your son ends up not liking his name, you could just say, “at least we didn’t name you Sir!”
Rumi is fine but Sir just plain sucks. Why would you do that to a poor baby?
I’m more interested in wth they were thinking with these pictures …
Lol
I cringe every time I see them
I rather like the name Rumi, but “Sir”? I would love to come back in 20 years and ask the children with unusual names( Sir, Saint, North, Apple, Dream, etc) how they really feel about their names.
Who knows, they may just be okay with it. Or worse yet, their parents may have fed them that “you’re my child hence you’re already the most purest princess/prince to ever walk the earth, so you don’t need any education ’cause you’ll definitely be FAME(h)ous’ potion and by then they would actually behave like their names suggest and it would be too late.
ask Barbara Hershey’s son ‘god’
She named her son “god”?
Or Zowie Bowie or Dandelion Richards.
or Moxie Crimefighter or Ode Mountain or Audio Science or Bronx or Apple
Just stupid. Ace Knute. WTF?
Sorry i was mistaken…it’s not ‘god’ it’s ‘Free’ he later changed it to Tom
Eh. A lot of kids with perfectly normal names go through a phase of disliking their name as well. I know I hated mine for a brief time even though the only thing ‘weird’ about it is an extra ‘n’. I wanted a common name like Amy or Jess. As an adult I love my name, though.
Zowie Bowie now being the filmmaker Duncan Jones of course…
Or pilot inspektor lee. Rich people are weird.
A baby can’t even support it’s own neck when born,
How the hell did the child come out carrying himself like “Sir”??
wishful projection by a narcissistic parent
Jay-Z a Narcissist? Get out of town. I think it was Kevin Hart who said he micromanages how he wants candid pictures to look and will do them over until it looks perfect. Or fake laughing court side at games and telling whoever he sits next to do the same.
Can’t. Stand. Him.
My thought exactly, all a newborn does is lie there and wet itself… about the only thing they do voluntarily at that age is scream and wave their arms a little bit…
The name Sir, and why they named him that, is ridiculous.
Those tacky pictures need to be hidden under the bed forever and never shown again. I’ll thank my mom again for giving me a boring, basic name
Rumi’s poems are in persian mostly ( my first language). when you translate the poems to English most of the beauty and meaning behind the words gets lost in translation because his poem are so sophisticated and are not easy to understand even for a person who knows and speaks the language. So I’m wondering how they became such huge ” fans” of Rumi.
I am sure they are fans. Rumi is a cult-pop favorite these days. Why not.
So is it pronounced Rummy as in like the alcohol, or Roomy as in spacious?
I don’t think it is that unusual to think that Rumi would be their favorite poet. Jay-Z is a rapper (a poet) who writes his own rhymes and makes myriad references in his music. He is a dynamic person with a wide array of interests. He is also extremely wealthy and as such is exposed to a wide array of different forms of culture and influence. It’s not really that unlikely that this could be his favorite poet.
i dont think there is an explanation out there that can make Sir happen, but this just sounds like narcissistic twattery
Talking of faux aristocrats, I also think Barron Trump sounds like a character in a comic opera. As if the poor kid didn’t have enough to cope with.
He is named after Baron Hilton. No, I am kidding.
It is a real name but not with two “R”s pronounced Bahr-en but neither parent is the sharpest tool in the box so it is no surprise. Baron=Bare-en.
Weirdly I grew up with a guy named Baron and my brother has a friend named Baron. I think it may be a Northeastern name.
Earl and Duke are more common in the south.
But if some fool names their son Viscount they need to exiled on an island for a year with other parents who saddled their kids with ridiculous names.
Oh, brother. All babies come out the same way, looking startled and mad.
