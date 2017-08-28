Jonah Hill has lost so much weight he looks like a different person

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill take it back to the 80's on the set of 'Maniac'

Jonah Hill is looking good. The 33-year-old actor was spotted filming scenes for the new Netflix series Maniac with co-star Emma Stone in New York City on Friday. The two were rocking 80s attire for the shoot. Between Emma’s bleached blonde scrunchie wig and acid washed jeans and Jonah’s mullet and striped crew socks, any feelings of nostalgia for the fashions of the day should be now squashed. I mean, really, what were we thinking?

Maniac reunites Emma and Jonah for the first time since 2007′s Superbad. They play patients in a mental institution, living out a wide array of adventures in their dreams. Netflix has been cranking out some quality television lately, and this show sure sounds promising. The show is based on a Norwegian series of the same name, which, judging by the trailer, is delightfully twisted. The series is directed by True Detective‘s Cary Fukunaga and Justin Theroux has been cast in a co-starring role, so I am very enthusiastic about this show.

But, let’s get back to Jonah. He’s lost a lot of weight. He has gone up and down since the start of his career, which most of you thought came with Superbad, but I’ll always remember the first time he made me laugh in Accepted. Jonah first dropped some serious weight, losing 40 pounds for his role in 2011′s Moneyball. He then gained back the weight for the 2015 movie War Dogs. When it came time to slim down once again, Jonah enlisted the help of his Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum. On an appearance last year on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he recalled, “I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum, and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’ And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—–, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world.’”

Apparently, the secret to Jonah’s weight loss success is a clean eating plan, which includes lots of Japanese food in his diet. He also gave up beer. I eat lots of Japanese food, but I’m assuming the sushi I eat as part of the massive Chinese buffet isn’t what Jonah was doing. I’m also assuming Japanese snacks like wasabi peas and Pocky aren’t part of his eating plan. He’s also holding himself accountable for what he puts in his mouth by keeping a food journal, which he emails to his nutritionist – and once to Drake, by mistake. But, whatever he is doing is working. I’m not sure how good for him the yo-yo dieting is, but I guess that’s the perils of being a star. I’ll be eating Pocky and drinking a frosty beer if you need me.

'War Dogs' Photocall

Jonah Hill out shopping in Beverly Hills

Photos: Backgrid, WENN.com

 

23 Responses to “Jonah Hill has lost so much weight he looks like a different person”

  1. AG-UK says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:06 am

    Wow those 80′s clothes yikes!!! I hope I didn’t look like that. Good he lost the weight but makes him look older than 33. I too am trying to eat less.

    Reply
  2. Jazzie30 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Congrats on the weight loss. I find him incredibly unattractive regardless. Oh well.

    Reply
  3. Adrien says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I was worried about Jonah’s weight in Get Him to the Greek. He was ok looking in Sarah Marshall but in “Greek”, he looked like he was about to explode. I don’t understand why he has to gain all his weight back in War Dogs. I don’t think the role needed that his character be fat.

    Reply
  4. ArchieGoodwin says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Love Pocky. The cherry blossom one is almost too pretty to eat. Have you tried Pretz? like savory pocky.
    we love japanese snacks, the packing alone is so worth the price. They have these little cookies, with chocolate on one side and stamped pictures of Hello Kitty on the other. Awesome.

    Dont think I’ve ever seen anything with Jonah in it, I just came here for the japanese snacks love.

    Reply
    • Corey says:
      August 28, 2017 at 9:15 am

      Oh, I love Pretz (especially the salad flavor)! When I used to live in Florida, we would go to the EPCOT Food and Wine Fest every year and I would drop a ton of dough in the Japanese pavilion on various snacks. Now, in Atlanta, I have access to some wonderful Asian supermarkets, so I can get my Pretz/Pocky on whenever I want!

      Reply
  5. manda says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Are wasabi peas fattening or not a healthy snack? We JUST got in to them here in my house. (We are always late to the trendy food train)

    Reply
    • Corey says:
      August 28, 2017 at 9:18 am

      It’s not that they are “unhealthy”, the calories do sneak up on you though. 1 ounce (which is always less than you want to eat) is 120 calories. Check the servings per container, you may be surprised. Fortunately, I eat a limited number of them per sitting, as if you eat too many, you will definitely numb your tastebuds!

      Reply
  6. Serene Wolf says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:23 am

    He looks like a sane
    Michael Keaton.

    Reply
  7. FishBeard says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:25 am

    He seems to have a very unhealthy relationship with food. Most of his problems seem to stem from major insecurities about his appearance, and explains why he’s such an arse sometimes.

    Reply
  8. nicegirl says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Pretty sure I had that entire outfit Emma Stone is wearing – worn as separates, of course. LOL

    Reply
  9. rahrahroey says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I thought this was another movie on Amy Fisher starring Jonah Hill as Joey Buttafuoco. :/

    Reply
  10. Lexilla says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:53 am

    This doesn’t look like a natural weight on his frame, so I don’t think it looks good. Even if it did, it always bothers me when I hear versions of “You look great! Have you lost weight?” I grew up with those associations and it’s not what I want for my kids.

    Reply
  11. detritus says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:04 am

    The super yoyo thing isn’t really very healthy, neither is weight loss that happens so quickly. I hope he finds his balance. I also hope he isn’t the dbag blinds paint him to be.

    Reply

