Jonah Hill has lost so much weight he looks like a different person

Jonah Hill is looking good. The 33-year-old actor was spotted filming scenes for the new Netflix series Maniac with co-star Emma Stone in New York City on Friday. The two were rocking 80s attire for the shoot. Between Emma’s bleached blonde scrunchie wig and acid washed jeans and Jonah’s mullet and striped crew socks, any feelings of nostalgia for the fashions of the day should be now squashed. I mean, really, what were we thinking?

Maniac reunites Emma and Jonah for the first time since 2007′s Superbad. They play patients in a mental institution, living out a wide array of adventures in their dreams. Netflix has been cranking out some quality television lately, and this show sure sounds promising. The show is based on a Norwegian series of the same name, which, judging by the trailer, is delightfully twisted. The series is directed by True Detective‘s Cary Fukunaga and Justin Theroux has been cast in a co-starring role, so I am very enthusiastic about this show.

But, let’s get back to Jonah. He’s lost a lot of weight. He has gone up and down since the start of his career, which most of you thought came with Superbad, but I’ll always remember the first time he made me laugh in Accepted. Jonah first dropped some serious weight, losing 40 pounds for his role in 2011′s Moneyball. He then gained back the weight for the 2015 movie War Dogs. When it came time to slim down once again, Jonah enlisted the help of his Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum. On an appearance last year on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he recalled, “I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum, and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’ And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—–, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world.’”

Apparently, the secret to Jonah’s weight loss success is a clean eating plan, which includes lots of Japanese food in his diet. He also gave up beer. I eat lots of Japanese food, but I’m assuming the sushi I eat as part of the massive Chinese buffet isn’t what Jonah was doing. I’m also assuming Japanese snacks like wasabi peas and Pocky aren’t part of his eating plan. He’s also holding himself accountable for what he puts in his mouth by keeping a food journal, which he emails to his nutritionist – and once to Drake, by mistake. But, whatever he is doing is working. I’m not sure how good for him the yo-yo dieting is, but I guess that’s the perils of being a star. I’ll be eating Pocky and drinking a frosty beer if you need me.