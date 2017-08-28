Taylor Swift dropped her self-aware (?) ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ music video

At this point, it’s more than clear that Taylor Swift’s first single, “Look What You Made Me Do” is all about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She went from “I’d like to be excluded from this narrative” last year to using the narrative to “hit back” on Kimye this year for daring to call her a lying snake and providing the receipts. The Swift stans can debate this for hours and days, I’m sure, but truly, listen to what she’s saying and watch what she’s doing. She’s still pissed about all of it. She’s pissed that there was a #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty. She’s pissed that she got called out on her bulls–t. She’s telling Kim and Kanye: look what you made me do. What’s still unclear to me is just what, exactly, she’s “doing.” She’s still wielding her forever-victimhood as a way to avoid responsibility for her actions, which at this point is like saying “water is wet.” Taylor is always going to be the victim of something or someone – it’s the throughline throughout her various brands which she cycles through every two years. So, here’s the new video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” which debuted in the first hour of the VMAs last night:
SO MUCH SNAKE IMAGERY. Even if you don’t really understand what’s happening, you get that she’s embracing the snake now, which I guess is the point. CB theorized that Taylor is making fun of herself and her personas, and telling her fans that these personas have been forced on Taylor by the media, by her enemies, at least in Taylor’s mind. But here’s what I kept thinking… no one has forced Taylor to do any of this? She’s not making fun of herself, she’s mocking her discarded brands, from the Innocent Surprised Taylor to the I’d Like to Be Excluded From This Narrative Taylor to Country Taylor to the Dead Taylor and more. Those are mostly personas of Taylor’s own creation. The larger narrative is still confusing to me… it’s as if she’s arguing (lyrically) that she had no agency in creating these personas? I’m still befuddled. That’s not a slam on Taylor – I’m sure I’m just being stupid, obviously, because I just don’t think this video was easy to understand given the actual lyrics of the song.
Also: the dancers wore “I Heart TS” tanks. Cough. There are also so many visual allusions to Kim Kardashian in here. One of the “personas” is Katy Perry, correct?
PS… Taylor didn’t even go to the VMAs, it seems. That was a good call. Dragons trump snakes.
Screencaps courtesy of ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.
That music video was brilliant. The level of detail that went into it was insane. She has Nils Sodjberg buried in the beginning. The DOLLAR BILL in the bathtub to shade the DJ and everyone else who tried to say she countersued for attention and money and then when shes sitting in the bathtub, she’s referencing the people who would joke and say she cries in a bathtub full of diamonds lol The various set pieces from her other music videos. Her squad part where she’s having the board meeting. The I<3TS shirts had me screaming. And then at the end her You Belong With Me self has all her friends names that stuck by her written out like Selena, Abigail, Gigi, Blake & Ryan, and Lena.
THAT WAS A VIDEO. The song is so awful. It really doesn't deserve a video of this magnitude. But well done Taylor Swift. Credit where credit is due. That was very entertaining and definitely allows people to dissect the music video in so many different ways.
I'll probably have to go to Twitter so I can see the other Easter eggs. Her fans will have them all figured out by now.
Yeah, I’m not a huge fan of the song, we all know she can write better, but that video was pretty damn amazing.
I watched it in bed after GoT and I was in hysterics at the I <3 TS shirts. My husband was so confused.
I laughed out loud when I saw the t-shirts. The rest of the video was okay, IMHO. I’m not a huge TSwift fan (that said, I don’t hate her either) and I found parts of the video to be a little overwrought, but the t-shirts, plus the snakes pouring tea…that had me laughing.
Too bad the song is just blah.
It’s just like with Blank Space where she also nailed it with the video.
As a song LWYMMD is – dunno, medium? – but it’s almost just background music to the video.
(Un)fun fact: Breitbart was full-on tweeting all the lyrics to her new song yesterday.
The video is amazing but if you have time to dismiss a story of you surreptiously coming and going out of a suitcase from your apartment, but not the time to say ‘Hey alt-right, white supremacists and nazis, I don’t want your endorsements.’ There’s nothing to lose from that – unless you don’t want to alienate members of your fanbase and lose their money.
I agree. She is a genius. The video is magnificent!
I just wish she was truly a feminist, not petty and really self-aware, at least enough to admit her mistakes.
the song itself is annoyingly catchy but that video is all kinds of awesome and IMO she is obviously mocking herself (especially at the end). The amount of references is crazy.
Seriously, it’s not great but I found myself singing it to my 10-year-old this morning when he was complaining “I don’t trust anyone”.
I agree. I was pretty ‘meh’ on the song and I’m definitely not in her target demo but that video is great and so detailed.
I know Taylor fans think she walks on water but I just can’t get past she keeps playing the victim. She’s the one who made her image or forced her decisions. She’s the one who used an alias for the song with Calvin Harris, she’s the one who mislead about the Kanye song, she’s the one who always trashes and makes games of her exes in her songs. She needs to grow-up. It’s getting old.
Yeah, I loved the video…it was exactly what they should be. She brought DRAMA! It was a real throwback to when Justin and Britney and that generation used to go there.
Is is genius though? Because nothing about this video is subtle. The least of it, her acting.
It’s genius because there are so many details in it. It gets people talking. It gets people trying to dissect it and trying to understand it. You could watch it ten times and not catch everything. And it’s pure entertainment. Which is Taylor’s job. To entertain. If it’s not for you then don’t watch. Plain and simple. No one is forcing you to watch or try to figure out the details in the video.
@Miles Or I can watch it, be entertained by it (and the petty drama) and still don’t think that the word “genius” applies here. Plain and simple.
Fair enough
That word means nothing anymore!
I have to agree actually. I can’t stand her and the song is awful but that vid was hilarious. So much detail! The I ❤️ TS shirts had me DYING!!
That vid totally saved the song. It WAS genius. The song was just average but the video elevated the whole thing.
The only thing Taylor Swift’s new video proved is that she still has plenty of fucks to give. She is so thin skinned that she remembers every criticism she received (valid or not) in her entire career. Girl, move on. Know what would have been edgy? Admitting you were wrong last year and moving on. Showing you don’t care about your critics.
Also, I read that she making fun of Kim’s robbery? Since Kim was put in the bathtub. I don’t care enough to watch the video again but yikes if true.
The diamonds in a bathtub thing is pretty f*cking suspect. I know everyone is going to say it’s a reach, but I really don’t think it is. If she’s not making all these very personal, very below the belt digs at Kim and Kanye on purpose, she sure didn’t think too hard about how some of it would come off. And I don’t believe that about Taylor, she thinks waaay hard about how everything will come off. At the very least, she wants us musing over these very things, with just enough plausible deniability to say “oh, that’s not who/what THAT was about!” It’s what teenagers do when they have drama with someone on social media. It’s her MO, forever and always. She is a nasty, nasty, nasty human.
“The only thing Taylor Swift’s new video proved is that she still has plenty of fucks to give. She is so thin skinned that she remembers every criticism she received (valid or not) in her entire career. ”
THIS!!!!!! This video is literally her pink polka notebook filled with all of her “haters” come to life. Damn girl, way to show the world how badly everyone and everything gets to you so bad. I can picture her there in front of her laptop screen scrolling through comment boards screaming, “Bring it on people! Bring. It. On.”
If you just mention criticism leveled at you thats not self awareness. Thats something she will probably never get. Its about admitting being wrong, apologizing and changing.
What I liked is that she pulled Hiddlestom back into it. He deserves a little more purgatory.
Bingo, and the video doesn’t add to the lacking song in my opinion.
The ending makes it clear that she’s making fun of HERSELF with all these little references though. The old Taylor is dead. I think this video is her way of addressing the drama one last time “look what you made me do” = talk about it *again* and saying she is moving past it now. Hopefully the rest of the songs on her album has a different theme.
Exactly! Acknowledging your own petty/shitty behaviour doesn’t negate it at all.
I did laugh at the reappearance of that shirt, and the fact she made it part of her official tour merchandise. That I <3 TS shirt, roping his family into an 'unplanned' pap walk on the beach with Taylor, and the infamous GQ Bolognese article ending in him knocking on a journalists door at 6am… that guy sure knows how to play himself.
He may have been <3ed by TS last year, but this year he's getting clowned by her.
At the end after the song: Is she saying Kim edited the tapes?
Yes, that’s how I understood it.
That’s been the rumor for a while, that KK edited the tapes to make it much worse than it was (not saying it was good). I’ve seen it on a few more neutral sites-this site is pretty solidly anti-Taylor, which is absolutely their right-so they may not have covered it.
Sorry, I just don’t believe that.
Remember when Amber Heard’s people released those texts between Amber and Johnny Depp’s assistant, begging her to come back after he had physically abused her? Depp’s defense was “she edited the texts!”
Now I’m NOT saying Taylor is equivalent to a physically abusive person, not at all. But this is the classic response of narcissistic assholes who don’t want to take responsibility for their behavior (ehem, “FAKE NEWS”). And we do know that Taylor is perfectly comfortable using the language of abusers– see song title.
Well Kim has always been a pinacle of honesty……….
She has a long tradition of leaking video content for fame and lying about it not being edited or released on purpose.
I still don’t get the receipts as is… She said she didn’t know what he wrote and was shocked/ disappointed, so they released a tape where he said he was writing her into his song (But didn’t tell her what he wrote) and she just said I’m not going to tell you what you should write for your music (considering her catalogue is blind item songs it’s her only real response).
Just because she knew it was something doesn’t mean she still can’t be surprised when finished. I think the whole thing is both sides playing the victim/ playing for publicity over a non-story (over lyrics to a just ok song). Neither came out good, secretly recording people doesn’t smell good either to feigning additional surprise.
But to be honest, Kim never released the whole video. She did release small clips at a time. And unless I missed something, i never once saw an actual video where Kanye played the lyric and Taylor then went “Yeah sounds good”.
Im not saying that taylor didnt approve it, but as far as Im concerned (unless there was a video I missed) Kim never actually proved anything.
Every Taylor step is calculated by her team – who is fantastic btw – and I can’t imagine a better way for her to deal with the situation after she was exposed.
People are saying she should have ignored and moved on but that was not gonna happen. People would continuously ask for a reprise or call her out for being a two faced snake. She had no choice and she played that the best way possible.
I’m not a fan of hers but I’ll give her that. The effort that was in making all those references in the video was a great work and makes a great narrative for her.
I don’t think is true though as you said I also think she care very much about how she is perceived and she would never let go of the perfect victim persona if was up to her.
I agree that she played it the best way possible. The song is not her strongest but the video is fantastic and puts a much more appealing TIC spin on the song, which before people were assuming was a serious attempt at revenge. I was baffled at first by the choice but I can see now why they lead with this single. It reminds me of how she released Shake it Off before Blank Space, which is arguably the better song. Hopefully she has some good stuff coming down the pipe.
The video had too much going on and Taylor doesn’t do dark, brooding, or vampy well. It was visually pretty though.
ETA: Also, lyrically there is a disconnect between saying karma will catch up to your enemies and then also stating “look what you made me do.” I guess she’s doubling up on the ill will? “Karma will get you, but in the mean time I’ll find ways to screw your over” lol
Not. A. Bad. Bitch.
But a bitch who knows how to get people talking.
The I s2 Ts shirt just killed me. Poor Tom.
and all of the men wearing heels. ouch
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And what if she made him wear the tank top and is now making fun of him for the world to see? So cold. Poor Hiddles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know! Didn’t he already lose enough dignity on her behalf?! I’m not known for the river of the milk of human kindness that flows from me to the Tomster but good grief. Hasn’t he suffered enough?
(Might possibly be laughing too, this side of my keyboard. Oops. I’ll never get to heaven!)
The top wasn’t mocking tom though, it was mocking the reaction to it. Even down to her clicking her fingers to reveal the dancers wearing the tops was a shot at people saying she forced tom to wear it, that whole segment was poking at the media for what they say about her bfs . She liked comments on tumblr who went into greater detail than I can or want to on the subject frame by frame .
I liked the Black Mirror reference (White Bear episode).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Talk about the lack of imagination. It really proves you do not need much talent to get far in the industry as long as you ride a wave of a narrative that sticks.
Dont forget her wealthy family kickstarting her career.
Of all the pop artists out there I think she is the one with the best team behind her and also the best parents/managers
Just look how Katie or Miley turned out because of a messed up family and not as good preparation for performances
Taylor Swift being beautiful and talented would have succeeded anyway even if she didn’t have wealthy parents.
The song isn’t great, but when coupled with the video I liked it.
Me too! I hated the song the day it came out but when I watched the video it made the entire song sound different somehow. Much better in my opinion.
I feel that way about Bad Romance. I like the song, and can run to it, but just to sit and listen it’s not a favorite. But the video just blew me away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately……THIS.
Really? I personally could not get though it. The song or the video and I tried
Song is just ok but I really liked the video and the video was NOT like lemonade at all, thank goodness! I don’t think anything about this song or video is about Katy perry. That’s reaching in my opinion. Now i do believe it’s about Kim and Kanye and I have no problem with that even though the best thing she could do is let it go.
The song and video don’t match. Was the video well done? Sure. But she still isn’t “owning” anything. She’s still the victim. The media did this. Kimye did this. The haters did this. She has no agency.
She’s either not self aware, thin skinned or just a sad person to believe that she has zero accountability or agency at 26
This video is well done. The song still underwhelming though.
This is the first video of Taylors that I have sat through without turning it off.
Warning I have free time to I will be posting a lot! Boss is away!
Anyway the video clearly shows the she knows what people are saying about her and she is trying to kill the old version of herself.
Only time will tell what the rest of the album will be about.
But I did check with HR, the date Kanye West’s mom died is a holiday so Taylor really shouldn’t be dropping an album on that date.
However visually pleasing the video may have been, it is still part of overall victim persona, just shrouded as an “empowerment” anthem.
The whole thing is presented as “look at all these things that people say about me FUNNY RIGHT?? RIGHT?? I’m SO above it”. But she isn’t. She isn’t calling it out to make fun of it and herself, she’s calling it out to frame it as “this is how unfair everyone is to me”. Same old shtick, just repackaged.
THIS!
And thank God you said it, because I feel the same way, but she is such a deceiving snake that she left me with inability to express what exactly bugs me with the video!
This. But her fans will see it as owning it when this is the same old Taylor narrative
THIS x 100000
TS she basically confirms she’s a snake and a horrible person.
I don’t like the song or the video , I think I preferred her as this innocent girl as that was the image she was trying to sell and it was also good for her audience.
She’s behaving now like Miley was two years ago or so.
Am I the only one who watched the video and thought “okay, Taylor needs therapy.” I get it, she has a schtick, a brand, what have you, but I thought that the video was quintessential petty, and moderately confrontational. She didn’t win any points with me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taylor looks absolutely stunning in the dominatrix outfit.
I don’t understand. I think she’s trying to tell us that she has risen above all the petty sh*t but then the song and video ARE petty sh*t all over again? I don’t understand what exactly her “evolution” is supposed to be or what she is trying to tell us except that she apparently has been keeping a sh*t list for 10 years and this is her big … well, whatever it is.
I could maybe get on board with the effort but 1) I don’t like the song, it’s a little creepy, 2) I DON’T UNDERSTAND and 3) she ruined even the effort with that ending. I could’ve been convinced that maybe (!) she is making fun of herself a little but with the different personas it becomes clear that she is making fun of the career narrative that others have allegedly written for and about her. Except she wrote the damn thing herself! Don’t micromanage every aspect of your image and then turn around and mock the people who reflect it.
I loved 1989 and had high hopes but this is tiring.
ETA: Some of the styling is TERRIBLE. Girl, who did this to you?
The hair in the dance section is KILLING me. I had perms as a child that looked better.
Sadly, I’m still here for it as a whole, but that hair…
“I’m Rick James bitch” is what she should have said at the end. It’s all I see is that hair.
The video makes the song better, I couldn’t stop humming the song in my head last night. She ended up turning it around like Eminiem at the time end of 8 Mile, throw it all out there, own that shit and drop the mic. Well done Taylor.
As much as i dont like her music thank you to Katy Perry for actually paying your dancers a living wage and donating to planned parenthood when this cow can’t even denounce the Nazis who love her because she wants to sell albums. Megan Kelly Swift only cares about issues when they effect her.
She’s truly the perfect pop star for the Trump era.
I wonder how the nazis will feel about men dancing in heels and crop tops
Why is she mocking her growth as an artist? She has already mocked her brand in Shake it Off. The video while fun to watch looks like a live dramatization of internet comments. I am now convinced she reads us. Oh, Taytay, you Robin Daggers, you. You are only making Kim more famous and important. And it took a year to respond to Kimmie?
I dunno. I have mixed feelings about this video. On the one hand it was definitely entertaining, especially the last part with all her discarded personas. On the other hand it left a creepy taste in my mouth. Was she really mocking Kim being attacked with that diamonds in the bathtub scene? (Especially with the gun hand motion?) That’s disgusting if true. Also, it is disturbing how much attention she pays to what people say about her. Does Taylor lurk on messageboards, twitter, tumblr, etc? Good lord.
I don’t think she’s a destructive vile POS like Trump but wow she sure does remind me of him: A petty vindictive self-pitying bully who *can* be entertaining (I’m sorry but I did laugh out loud everytime Trump would call out Ted Cruz for being Canadian, sue me) but goes way too far and has an obsessive cult following. To be clear, this observation is far more of an indictment of Trump than Taylor. Taylor is a billion times better than Trumpy but damn they remind me a lot of one another.
I think the bathtub was some reference to comments that were made about Taylor crying in a bathtub of jewels over her boy drama.
I thought that scene was clearly directed at the DJ, who assaulted her. You can see the one dollar bill she won in the bath tub. She is already bathing in her own money/jewellery, so no one can accuse her of trying to destroy a man because of HIS money. She is telling the thruth. I thought she was talking about his crime when singing “I don’t like your perfect crime. How you laugh when you lie. You said the gun was mine. Isn’t cool, no, I don’t like you.”
I mean in the photo he is smiling when croping her and he blamed that if she felt assaulted, then why was she in the photo with him. Why didn’t she just leave. He implied that it was her fault (gun was mine). But the jewellery on the floor spells out “NO”, as in he had no right to touch her. And therefore she won the one dollar bill and send a message to him.
She was caught in a lie and didn’t have a better way out of it. Simple as that.
She couldn’t ignore and pretend it never happened it would have followed her foverer so she created a narrative where she took care of it.
It’s a plus to her that the Kardashians are hated (for a reason I must say) and Kanye doesn’t have his mental health in check (Btw between her and Jay-Z coming after him I wonder how he will deal with all).
Taylor has to respond to the kim and kanye. Why would anyone allow themselves to become a meme.
What people hate is taylor is making coin off of the situation. No matter what her reputation is.
I think the biggest threat to Kanye’s mental health is Kim
That ending made the video. I am petty, judgmental and fickle enough that it made me laugh out loud, especially the Kim shade.
Immature of her (and me), yes, but well done Taylor.
Same here! I enjoy ppl being petty! It’s so immature but it’s hilarious!
Honeestly if she was making fun of kim’s robbery I don’t know why someone would find that funny?
I think she was referring to the “editing of reciepts” not the robbery
I dont think she was (?) Pretty sure it was shade towards the DJ. Theres a dollar bill next to her while shes bathing in riches.
oh have a seat. It obviously refers to Kim editing the tapes of Taylor saying yes to Kanye’s lyrics.
Stop trying to create controversy where there is none.
The song still sucks but I hate to admit it, the video is really good. It actually makes the song better. I do have to laugh at the Katy shade tho. Katy has spent the last couple of months saying she’s over the drama with Taylor and she would like to make up. But what does crazy ass Taylor do? Dress up in leopard print (ROAR shout out), with that horrible blonde hair Katy is currently rocking, holding a Grammy which Katy DOES NOT have lol! I cackled longer than I would like to admit. It’s so damn petty lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could not believe how much I loved this video, especially after being underwhelmed when I first heard the song.
“Look what you made me do” = bring it all (the drama) up again/made me talk about it yet again.
I actually quite liked the end with the various Taylors. That was cute and funny. It puts a TIC spin on the song that wasn’t there originally.
It’s an ok video and the song is basic, but I like that she’s poking fun at her various guises. She is very much an active partipant in this game and to me she’s telling us that it’s all artificial, her personas, the beefs, the affairs, all of it. LIke a comic book story of a pop star.
Every time Swift tries to be sexy, I have to chuckle. Btw, there are two options: either she is mocking ppl who were mocking Hiddleston or she just outed him. Ehm. What?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Either way the episode will not be soon forgotten for Tom’s utter despair and shame
Oh wow I didn’t even catch that…interesting.
The video was funny and I did not take it seriously, but the funniest part was my friend who hates Taylor Swift, but follows everything she does, texted me a list of things she hated about it.
I laughed for five minutes about it because I feel like the people who hates Taylor pay the most attention to what she does and takes it all way too serious.
I don’t like her, but the video was just funny.
Your poor friend.
She really needs to ignore TS.
I loved the vid , and found it hilarious how many media stories she was calling out , and the claims made about her esp last summer . The ending was perfect too. I’ll repeat what I think Perez said “music videos aren’t made like this anymore” and Yh I think that’s a shame.
Still trying to figure out what Rick James did to her that she would steal his hair-do.
She’s so damn petty and ridiculous. I’m really enjoying this, as much as I hate to admit.
She is beyond cringey
It’s really good video and let’s face it is rare thing these days. BTW I don’t care about her but I have to admit that her feuds and grudges are very entertaining… more than her music. LOL.
The video is better than the song. But in 2017 watching videos and the overall impact is completely different than it was years ago.
This is the year where people who whine about Taylor officially out-whined her whining.
I kind of agree. It’s a endless circle. Taylor whines people whine about what she does, Taylor disappears people whine about what she’s going to do.She makes a video everyone watches it then whine about her whining about whining and whine about her fans liking it or fans whine about other people not liking it.
As I said above, I feel like half of the views on the video are from people like my friend, people who hate her but watch everything she does.
And there’s nothing wrong with it. Not my cup of tea, but hey, what can I do about it?
She’s as thin skinned as Trump is. Makes fun of Kim being robbed. Awful song, decent video, awful person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Listening to TS songs makes me wonder whether she has ever taken any interest in anything except herself
I haven’t watched it and I’ll save it for later because she makes me feel… lazy, I think. I see her as that petty high school mate that makes you think “oh, it’s just the teen phase, soon she will grow out of this”. Then you meet the person at colege and say “ok, everyone has a lot to grow up in their 20s, give her a break”. Later, when you’re about to turn 30 just like her, you just accept and give up.
The video was pretty brilliant until the end,nwhich was overkill. But all of it-the gilded cage, the “bank robbery” part which I assume alludes to all her Etsy fan-made item controversy, the I <3 TS shirts with the effeminate back-up dancers, the back up dancers-which I think alludes to all the criticism that she doesn't need back up dancers, the SQUAD ARMY SCENE. Very good.
Genius? Brilliant?
I am now more convinced than ever that La Swift’s IQ and that of her fans is on par with her favorite #13.
Hoping the car accident isn’t about Kanye’s very serious car accident many years ago. Just like I hope the bathtub is not about Kim. Yikes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also really liked the part with the old taylors climbing up to the new Taylor. Aesthetically, I think that was a really cool shot. And I liked all the references. At first, i thought that robbery scene was alluding to Kim, which I thought was a little tasteless but then in the background the banner is mentioning streaming, so its more to do with her drama over spotify.
And the song itself is growing on me. Maybe because its just so catchy.
This +1000
I didn’t care for the song but the video is brilliant. I laughed so hard at all the “Taylors” at the end.
Listen, I’m a fan of Taylor. She’s a gifted songwriter and I don’t think she’s the devil incarnate as some people are keen to paint her as.
That said — there are very real, very scary things going on in this world. Hitting back at past criticisms in this music video is quite clever, but in the era of Trump, it mostly just feels wildly self-obsessed. I do think she gets far more flack thrown at her than she deserves, but good god, she needs to stop listening to the noise and just do her thing. There are white supremacists marching in the streets, Taylor. I’m not in the mood for this nonsense. She can’t exist in a vacuum.
It’s not her job to be political, but her utter silence on EVERY social issue bothers me, particularly since she’s putting out petty revenge music. She has a brilliant platform. Even if she doesn’t want to talk politics (perfectly valid), she can publically fight for women’s rights, disadvantaged youth, ANYTHING to show she’s not so in her own bubble that she doesn’t realize the real world is falling apart. She was so powerful during that sexual assault trial. I expected a strong and empowering song following that ordeal. Everyone was falling all over her just a few weeks ago because of how well she handled herself — it would’ve been SO EASY to capitalize on some non-threatening, non-controversial girl power anthem. Nope. Instead we get a song I honestly feel icky listening to.
