Taylor Swift dropped her self-aware (?) ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ music video

At this point, it’s more than clear that Taylor Swift’s first single, “Look What You Made Me Do” is all about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She went from “I’d like to be excluded from this narrative” last year to using the narrative to “hit back” on Kimye this year for daring to call her a lying snake and providing the receipts. The Swift stans can debate this for hours and days, I’m sure, but truly, listen to what she’s saying and watch what she’s doing. She’s still pissed about all of it. She’s pissed that there was a #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty. She’s pissed that she got called out on her bulls–t. She’s telling Kim and Kanye: look what you made me do. What’s still unclear to me is just what, exactly, she’s “doing.” She’s still wielding her forever-victimhood as a way to avoid responsibility for her actions, which at this point is like saying “water is wet.” Taylor is always going to be the victim of something or someone – it’s the throughline throughout her various brands which she cycles through every two years. So, here’s the new video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” which debuted in the first hour of the VMAs last night:

SO MUCH SNAKE IMAGERY. Even if you don’t really understand what’s happening, you get that she’s embracing the snake now, which I guess is the point. CB theorized that Taylor is making fun of herself and her personas, and telling her fans that these personas have been forced on Taylor by the media, by her enemies, at least in Taylor’s mind. But here’s what I kept thinking… no one has forced Taylor to do any of this? She’s not making fun of herself, she’s mocking her discarded brands, from the Innocent Surprised Taylor to the I’d Like to Be Excluded From This Narrative Taylor to Country Taylor to the Dead Taylor and more. Those are mostly personas of Taylor’s own creation. The larger narrative is still confusing to me… it’s as if she’s arguing (lyrically) that she had no agency in creating these personas? I’m still befuddled. That’s not a slam on Taylor – I’m sure I’m just being stupid, obviously, because I just don’t think this video was easy to understand given the actual lyrics of the song.

Also: the dancers wore “I Heart TS” tanks. Cough. There are also so many visual allusions to Kim Kardashian in here. One of the “personas” is Katy Perry, correct?

PS… Taylor didn’t even go to the VMAs, it seems. That was a good call. Dragons trump snakes.