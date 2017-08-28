Taylor Swift dropped her self-aware (?) ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ music video

At this point, it’s more than clear that Taylor Swift’s first single, “Look What You Made Me Do” is all about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She went from “I’d like to be excluded from this narrative” last year to using the narrative to “hit back” on Kimye this year for daring to call her a lying snake and providing the receipts. The Swift stans can debate this for hours and days, I’m sure, but truly, listen to what she’s saying and watch what she’s doing. She’s still pissed about all of it. She’s pissed that there was a #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty. She’s pissed that she got called out on her bulls–t. She’s telling Kim and Kanye: look what you made me do. What’s still unclear to me is just what, exactly, she’s “doing.” She’s still wielding her forever-victimhood as a way to avoid responsibility for her actions, which at this point is like saying “water is wet.” Taylor is always going to be the victim of something or someone – it’s the throughline throughout her various brands which she cycles through every two years. So, here’s the new video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” which debuted in the first hour of the VMAs last night:

SO MUCH SNAKE IMAGERY. Even if you don’t really understand what’s happening, you get that she’s embracing the snake now, which I guess is the point. CB theorized that Taylor is making fun of herself and her personas, and telling her fans that these personas have been forced on Taylor by the media, by her enemies, at least in Taylor’s mind. But here’s what I kept thinking… no one has forced Taylor to do any of this? She’s not making fun of herself, she’s mocking her discarded brands, from the Innocent Surprised Taylor to the I’d Like to Be Excluded From This Narrative Taylor to Country Taylor to the Dead Taylor and more. Those are mostly personas of Taylor’s own creation. The larger narrative is still confusing to me… it’s as if she’s arguing (lyrically) that she had no agency in creating these personas? I’m still befuddled. That’s not a slam on Taylor – I’m sure I’m just being stupid, obviously, because I just don’t think this video was easy to understand given the actual lyrics of the song.

Also: the dancers wore “I Heart TS” tanks. Cough. There are also so many visual allusions to Kim Kardashian in here. One of the “personas” is Katy Perry, correct?

PS… Taylor didn’t even go to the VMAs, it seems. That was a good call. Dragons trump snakes.

Screencaps courtesy of ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

 

115 Responses to “Taylor Swift dropped her self-aware (?) ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ music video”

  1. Miles says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:38 am

    That music video was brilliant. The level of detail that went into it was insane. She has Nils Sodjberg buried in the beginning. The DOLLAR BILL in the bathtub to shade the DJ and everyone else who tried to say she countersued for attention and money and then when shes sitting in the bathtub, she’s referencing the people who would joke and say she cries in a bathtub full of diamonds lol The various set pieces from her other music videos. Her squad part where she’s having the board meeting. The I<3TS shirts had me screaming. And then at the end her You Belong With Me self has all her friends names that stuck by her written out like Selena, Abigail, Gigi, Blake & Ryan, and Lena.

    THAT WAS A VIDEO. The song is so awful. It really doesn't deserve a video of this magnitude. But well done Taylor Swift. Credit where credit is due. That was very entertaining and definitely allows people to dissect the music video in so many different ways.

    I'll probably have to go to Twitter so I can see the other Easter eggs. Her fans will have them all figured out by now.

  2. Alleycat says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:40 am

    The only thing Taylor Swift’s new video proved is that she still has plenty of fucks to give. She is so thin skinned that she remembers every criticism she received (valid or not) in her entire career. Girl, move on. Know what would have been edgy? Admitting you were wrong last year and moving on. Showing you don’t care about your critics.

    Also, I read that she making fun of Kim’s robbery? Since Kim was put in the bathtub. I don’t care enough to watch the video again but yikes if true.

    • Shambles says:
      August 28, 2017 at 8:13 am

      The diamonds in a bathtub thing is pretty f*cking suspect. I know everyone is going to say it’s a reach, but I really don’t think it is. If she’s not making all these very personal, very below the belt digs at Kim and Kanye on purpose, she sure didn’t think too hard about how some of it would come off. And I don’t believe that about Taylor, she thinks waaay hard about how everything will come off. At the very least, she wants us musing over these very things, with just enough plausible deniability to say “oh, that’s not who/what THAT was about!” It’s what teenagers do when they have drama with someone on social media. It’s her MO, forever and always. She is a nasty, nasty, nasty human.

    • L84Tea says:
      August 28, 2017 at 8:32 am

      “The only thing Taylor Swift’s new video proved is that she still has plenty of fucks to give. She is so thin skinned that she remembers every criticism she received (valid or not) in her entire career. ”

      THIS!!!!!! This video is literally her pink polka notebook filled with all of her “haters” come to life. Damn girl, way to show the world how badly everyone and everything gets to you so bad. I can picture her there in front of her laptop screen scrolling through comment boards screaming, “Bring it on people! Bring. It. On.” :-D

  3. QueenB says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:40 am

    If you just mention criticism leveled at you thats not self awareness. Thats something she will probably never get. Its about admitting being wrong, apologizing and changing.

    What I liked is that she pulled Hiddlestom back into it. He deserves a little more purgatory.

    • Thebees says:
      August 28, 2017 at 7:52 am

      Bingo, and the video doesn’t add to the lacking song in my opinion.

    • LucyHoneychurch says:
      August 28, 2017 at 8:38 am

      The ending makes it clear that she’s making fun of HERSELF with all these little references though. The old Taylor is dead. I think this video is her way of addressing the drama one last time “look what you made me do” = talk about it *again* and saying she is moving past it now. Hopefully the rest of the songs on her album has a different theme.

    • pascha says:
      August 28, 2017 at 9:06 am

      Exactly! Acknowledging your own petty/shitty behaviour doesn’t negate it at all.

      I did laugh at the reappearance of that shirt, and the fact she made it part of her official tour merchandise. That I <3 TS shirt, roping his family into an 'unplanned' pap walk on the beach with Taylor, and the infamous GQ Bolognese article ending in him knocking on a journalists door at 6am… that guy sure knows how to play himself.

      He may have been <3ed by TS last year, but this year he's getting clowned by her.

  4. NeexKC says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:42 am

    At the end after the song: Is she saying Kim edited the tapes?

    Reply
    • poorlittlerichgirl says:
      August 28, 2017 at 7:54 am

      Yes, that’s how I understood it.

    • LizLemonGotMarried says:
      August 28, 2017 at 7:55 am

      That’s been the rumor for a while, that KK edited the tapes to make it much worse than it was (not saying it was good). I’ve seen it on a few more neutral sites-this site is pretty solidly anti-Taylor, which is absolutely their right-so they may not have covered it.

    • Shambles says:
      August 28, 2017 at 8:20 am

      Sorry, I just don’t believe that.

      Remember when Amber Heard’s people released those texts between Amber and Johnny Depp’s assistant, begging her to come back after he had physically abused her? Depp’s defense was “she edited the texts!”

      Now I’m NOT saying Taylor is equivalent to a physically abusive person, not at all. But this is the classic response of narcissistic assholes who don’t want to take responsibility for their behavior (ehem, “FAKE NEWS”). And we do know that Taylor is perfectly comfortable using the language of abusers– see song title.

    • Hikaru says:
      August 28, 2017 at 8:43 am

      She has a long tradition of leaking video content for fame and lying about it not being edited or released on purpose.

    • Karen says:
      August 28, 2017 at 9:09 am

      I still don’t get the receipts as is… She said she didn’t know what he wrote and was shocked/ disappointed, so they released a tape where he said he was writing her into his song (But didn’t tell her what he wrote) and she just said I’m not going to tell you what you should write for your music (considering her catalogue is blind item songs it’s her only real response).

      Just because she knew it was something doesn’t mean she still can’t be surprised when finished. I think the whole thing is both sides playing the victim/ playing for publicity over a non-story (over lyrics to a just ok song). Neither came out good, secretly recording people doesn’t smell good either to feigning additional surprise.

    • Marianne says:
      August 28, 2017 at 9:17 am

      But to be honest, Kim never released the whole video. She did release small clips at a time. And unless I missed something, i never once saw an actual video where Kanye played the lyric and Taylor then went “Yeah sounds good”.

      Im not saying that taylor didnt approve it, but as far as Im concerned (unless there was a video I missed) Kim never actually proved anything.

  5. OhDear says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Every Taylor step is calculated by her team – who is fantastic btw – and I can’t imagine a better way for her to deal with the situation after she was exposed.
    People are saying she should have ignored and moved on but that was not gonna happen. People would continuously ask for a reprise or call her out for being a two faced snake. She had no choice and she played that the best way possible.
    I’m not a fan of hers but I’ll give her that. The effort that was in making all those references in the video was a great work and makes a great narrative for her.
    I don’t think is true though as you said I also think she care very much about how she is perceived and she would never let go of the perfect victim persona if was up to her.

    • LucyHoneychurch says:
      August 28, 2017 at 8:44 am

      I agree that she played it the best way possible. The song is not her strongest but the video is fantastic and puts a much more appealing TIC spin on the song, which before people were assuming was a serious attempt at revenge. I was baffled at first by the choice but I can see now why they lead with this single. It reminds me of how she released Shake it Off before Blank Space, which is arguably the better song. Hopefully she has some good stuff coming down the pipe.

  6. HH says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:44 am

    The video had too much going on and Taylor doesn’t do dark, brooding, or vampy well. It was visually pretty though.

    ETA: Also, lyrically there is a disconnect between saying karma will catch up to your enemies and then also stating “look what you made me do.” I guess she’s doubling up on the ill will? “Karma will get you, but in the mean time I’ll find ways to screw your over” lol

  7. Nev says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Not. A. Bad. Bitch.

  8. OhDear says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:45 am

    The I s2 Ts shirt just killed me. Poor Tom.

  9. BengalCat2000 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:45 am

    I liked the Black Mirror reference (White Bear episode).

    Reply
  10. Enough Already says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:46 am

    It’s pretty much official that Taylor’s single owned Kat’s Swish Swish. I wonder how this will affect this tiresome feud.

    Reply
  11. SM says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Talk about the lack of imagination. It really proves you do not need much talent to get far in the industry as long as you ride a wave of a narrative that sticks.

    Reply
  12. Gutterflower says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:47 am

    The song isn’t great, but when coupled with the video I liked it.

  13. Mary says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Song is just ok but I really liked the video and the video was NOT like lemonade at all, thank goodness! I don’t think anything about this song or video is about Katy perry. That’s reaching in my opinion. Now i do believe it’s about Kim and Kanye and I have no problem with that even though the best thing she could do is let it go.

  14. Nicole says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:56 am

    The song and video don’t match. Was the video well done? Sure. But she still isn’t “owning” anything. She’s still the victim. The media did this. Kimye did this. The haters did this. She has no agency.
    She’s either not self aware, thin skinned or just a sad person to believe that she has zero accountability or agency at 26

    Reply
    August 28, 2017 at 7:56 am

    This video is well done. The song still underwhelming though.
    This is the first video of Taylors that I have sat through without turning it off.

  16. iris west-allen says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Warning I have free time to I will be posting a lot! Boss is away!

    Anyway the video clearly shows the she knows what people are saying about her and she is trying to kill the old version of herself.

    Only time will tell what the rest of the album will be about.

    But I did check with HR, the date Kanye West’s mom died is a holiday so Taylor really shouldn’t be dropping an album on that date.

  17. grabbyhands says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:58 am

    However visually pleasing the video may have been, it is still part of overall victim persona, just shrouded as an “empowerment” anthem.

    The whole thing is presented as “look at all these things that people say about me FUNNY RIGHT?? RIGHT?? I’m SO above it”. But she isn’t. She isn’t calling it out to make fun of it and herself, she’s calling it out to frame it as “this is how unfair everyone is to me”. Same old shtick, just repackaged.

  18. Justine says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Am I the only one who watched the video and thought “okay, Taylor needs therapy.” I get it, she has a schtick, a brand, what have you, but I thought that the video was quintessential petty, and moderately confrontational. She didn’t win any points with me.

  19. sereneeirene says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:02 am

    She. Is. Brilliant.

  20. lolo86lf says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Taylor looks absolutely stunning in the dominatrix outfit.

    Reply
  21. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I don’t understand. I think she’s trying to tell us that she has risen above all the petty sh*t but then the song and video ARE petty sh*t all over again? I don’t understand what exactly her “evolution” is supposed to be or what she is trying to tell us except that she apparently has been keeping a sh*t list for 10 years and this is her big … well, whatever it is.

    I could maybe get on board with the effort but 1) I don’t like the song, it’s a little creepy, 2) I DON’T UNDERSTAND and 3) she ruined even the effort with that ending. I could’ve been convinced that maybe (!) she is making fun of herself a little but with the different personas it becomes clear that she is making fun of the career narrative that others have allegedly written for and about her. Except she wrote the damn thing herself! Don’t micromanage every aspect of your image and then turn around and mock the people who reflect it.

    I loved 1989 and had high hopes but this is tiring.

    ETA: Some of the styling is TERRIBLE. Girl, who did this to you?

    Reply
    August 28, 2017 at 8:07 am

    The video makes the song better, I couldn’t stop humming the song in my head last night. She ended up turning it around like Eminiem at the time end of 8 Mile, throw it all out there, own that shit and drop the mic. Well done Taylor.

  23. Cleo says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:08 am

    As much as i dont like her music thank you to Katy Perry for actually paying your dancers a living wage and donating to planned parenthood when this cow can’t even denounce the Nazis who love her because she wants to sell albums. Megan Kelly Swift only cares about issues when they effect her.

    She’s truly the perfect pop star for the Trump era.

  24. Adrien says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Why is she mocking her growth as an artist? She has already mocked her brand in Shake it Off. The video while fun to watch looks like a live dramatization of internet comments. I am now convinced she reads us. Oh, Taytay, you Robin Daggers, you. You are only making Kim more famous and important. And it took a year to respond to Kimmie?

  25. Keaton says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:09 am

    I dunno. I have mixed feelings about this video. On the one hand it was definitely entertaining, especially the last part with all her discarded personas. On the other hand it left a creepy taste in my mouth. Was she really mocking Kim being attacked with that diamonds in the bathtub scene? (Especially with the gun hand motion?) That’s disgusting if true. Also, it is disturbing how much attention she pays to what people say about her. Does Taylor lurk on messageboards, twitter, tumblr, etc? Good lord.

    I don’t think she’s a destructive vile POS like Trump but wow she sure does remind me of him: A petty vindictive self-pitying bully who *can* be entertaining (I’m sorry but I did laugh out loud everytime Trump would call out Ted Cruz for being Canadian, sue me) but goes way too far and has an obsessive cult following. To be clear, this observation is far more of an indictment of Trump than Taylor. Taylor is a billion times better than Trumpy but damn they remind me a lot of one another.

    Reply
    • nch000 says:
      August 28, 2017 at 8:30 am

      I think the bathtub was some reference to comments that were made about Taylor crying in a bathtub of jewels over her boy drama.

      Reply
      August 28, 2017 at 9:02 am

      I thought that scene was clearly directed at the DJ, who assaulted her. You can see the one dollar bill she won in the bath tub. She is already bathing in her own money/jewellery, so no one can accuse her of trying to destroy a man because of HIS money. She is telling the thruth. I thought she was talking about his crime when singing “I don’t like your perfect crime. How you laugh when you lie. You said the gun was mine. Isn’t cool, no, I don’t like you.”

      I mean in the photo he is smiling when croping her and he blamed that if she felt assaulted, then why was she in the photo with him. Why didn’t she just leave. He implied that it was her fault (gun was mine). But the jewellery on the floor spells out “NO”, as in he had no right to touch her. And therefore she won the one dollar bill and send a message to him.

  26. OhDear says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:13 am

    She was caught in a lie and didn’t have a better way out of it. Simple as that.
    She couldn’t ignore and pretend it never happened it would have followed her foverer so she created a narrative where she took care of it.
    It’s a plus to her that the Kardashians are hated (for a reason I must say) and Kanye doesn’t have his mental health in check (Btw between her and Jay-Z coming after him I wonder how he will deal with all).

    Reply
  27. ArchieGoodwin says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:15 am

    That ending made the video. I am petty, judgmental and fickle enough that it made me laugh out loud, especially the Kim shade.

    Immature of her (and me), yes, but well done Taylor.

  28. MellyMel says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:15 am

    The song still sucks but I hate to admit it, the video is really good. It actually makes the song better. I do have to laugh at the Katy shade tho. Katy has spent the last couple of months saying she’s over the drama with Taylor and she would like to make up. But what does crazy ass Taylor do? Dress up in leopard print (ROAR shout out), with that horrible blonde hair Katy is currently rocking, holding a Grammy which Katy DOES NOT have lol! I cackled longer than I would like to admit. It’s so damn petty lol.

  29. Brandi says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I could not believe how much I loved this video, especially after being underwhelmed when I first heard the song.

  30. LucyHoneychurch says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:21 am

    “Look what you made me do” = bring it all (the drama) up again/made me talk about it yet again.

    I actually quite liked the end with the various Taylors. That was cute and funny. It puts a TIC spin on the song that wasn’t there originally.

  31. Giulia says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:23 am

    It’s an ok video and the song is basic, but I like that she’s poking fun at her various guises. She is very much an active partipant in this game and to me she’s telling us that it’s all artificial, her personas, the beefs, the affairs, all of it. LIke a comic book story of a pop star.

  32. Anon says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Every time Swift tries to be sexy, I have to chuckle. Btw, there are two options: either she is mocking ppl who were mocking Hiddleston or she just outed him. Ehm. What?

  33. Selena says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:27 am

    The video was funny and I did not take it seriously, but the funniest part was my friend who hates Taylor Swift, but follows everything she does, texted me a list of things she hated about it.
    I laughed for five minutes about it because I feel like the people who hates Taylor pay the most attention to what she does and takes it all way too serious.
    I don’t like her, but the video was just funny.

  34. Jaii says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I loved the vid , and found it hilarious how many media stories she was calling out , and the claims made about her esp last summer . The ending was perfect too. I’ll repeat what I think Perez said “music videos aren’t made like this anymore” and Yh I think that’s a shame.

  35. Eener says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Still trying to figure out what Rick James did to her that she would steal his hair-do.

    Reply
  36. FishBeard says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:31 am

    She’s so damn petty and ridiculous. I’m really enjoying this, as much as I hate to admit.

  37. Anon says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:31 am

    She is beyond cringey

  38. Jenni says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:34 am

    It’s really good video and let’s face it is rare thing these days. BTW I don’t care about her but I have to admit that her feuds and grudges are very entertaining… more than her music. LOL.

  39. Merritt says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:35 am

    The video is better than the song. But in 2017 watching videos and the overall impact is completely different than it was years ago.

  40. Hikaru says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:37 am

    This is the year where people who whine about Taylor officially out-whined her whining.

    Reply
    • Selena says:
      August 28, 2017 at 8:47 am

      I kind of agree. It’s a endless circle. Taylor whines people whine about what she does, Taylor disappears people whine about what she’s going to do.She makes a video everyone watches it then whine about her whining about whining and whine about her fans liking it or fans whine about other people not liking it.
      As I said above, I feel like half of the views on the video are from people like my friend, people who hate her but watch everything she does.
      And there’s nothing wrong with it. Not my cup of tea, but hey, what can I do about it?

  41. chosen guy says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:38 am

    She’s as thin skinned as Trump is. Makes fun of Kim being robbed. Awful song, decent video, awful person.

    Reply
  42. Katherine says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Self-improvement and personal growth would be better though

  43. TeresaMaria says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I don’t think everyone should write songs about world peace etc, but seriously – how self centered can one person be?
    Listening to TS songs makes me wonder whether she has ever taken any interest in anything except herself

  44. Naddie says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I haven’t watched it and I’ll save it for later because she makes me feel… lazy, I think. I see her as that petty high school mate that makes you think “oh, it’s just the teen phase, soon she will grow out of this”. Then you meet the person at colege and say “ok, everyone has a lot to grow up in their 20s, give her a break”. Later, when you’re about to turn 30 just like her, you just accept and give up.

  45. Sassback says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:03 am

    The video was pretty brilliant until the end,nwhich was overkill. But all of it-the gilded cage, the “bank robbery” part which I assume alludes to all her Etsy fan-made item controversy, the I <3 TS shirts with the effeminate back-up dancers, the back up dancers-which I think alludes to all the criticism that she doesn't need back up dancers, the SQUAD ARMY SCENE. Very good.

  46. MI6 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Genius? Brilliant?
    I am now more convinced than ever that La Swift’s IQ and that of her fans is on par with her favorite #13.

  47. browniecakes says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Hoping the car accident isn’t about Kanye’s very serious car accident many years ago. Just like I hope the bathtub is not about Kim. Yikes.

  48. Marianne says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Personally, i think the “look what you made me do” is an allusion that she had to come to out of the closet (so to speak) and show her true colors. Cause no one would believe if she played the sweet innocent card (she even alludes to this in the end by saying “you’re all fake”).

    I also really liked the part with the old taylors climbing up to the new Taylor. Aesthetically, I think that was a really cool shot. And I liked all the references. At first, i thought that robbery scene was alluding to Kim, which I thought was a little tasteless but then in the background the banner is mentioning streaming, so its more to do with her drama over spotify.

    And the song itself is growing on me. Maybe because its just so catchy.

  49. OhDear says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:10 am

    This +1000

  50. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I didn’t care for the song but the video is brilliant. I laughed so hard at all the “Taylors” at the end.

  51. Case says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Listen, I’m a fan of Taylor. She’s a gifted songwriter and I don’t think she’s the devil incarnate as some people are keen to paint her as.

    That said — there are very real, very scary things going on in this world. Hitting back at past criticisms in this music video is quite clever, but in the era of Trump, it mostly just feels wildly self-obsessed. I do think she gets far more flack thrown at her than she deserves, but good god, she needs to stop listening to the noise and just do her thing. There are white supremacists marching in the streets, Taylor. I’m not in the mood for this nonsense. She can’t exist in a vacuum.

    It’s not her job to be political, but her utter silence on EVERY social issue bothers me, particularly since she’s putting out petty revenge music. She has a brilliant platform. Even if she doesn’t want to talk politics (perfectly valid), she can publically fight for women’s rights, disadvantaged youth, ANYTHING to show she’s not so in her own bubble that she doesn’t realize the real world is falling apart. She was so powerful during that sexual assault trial. I expected a strong and empowering song following that ordeal. Everyone was falling all over her just a few weeks ago because of how well she handled herself — it would’ve been SO EASY to capitalize on some non-threatening, non-controversial girl power anthem. Nope. Instead we get a song I honestly feel icky listening to.

    Reply

