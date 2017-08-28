Lorde in a pink princess Monique Lhuillier ballgown at the VMAs: pretty or twee?

I totally forgot that Lorde was going to appear/perform at the VMAs this year, so seeing her was a very pleasant surprise. Her latest album sort of came and went, right? I kind of think she chose the wrong first single, because her “performance” last night of “Homemade Dynamite” was excellent. First, she walked the carpet in this Monique Lhuillier princess dress which would have been cloying on someone else. On Lorde, it sort of works. I mean, even Lorde wants to feel like a princess sometimes and this was her moment. I liked it. CB put the performance video in the recap, but it’s worth watching again – Lorde had the flu, so she decided not to sing “Homemade Dynamite.” She just danced to the track and it was awesome.
Here are some other fashion photos… Alessandra Ambrosio wore Balmain and I kind of love this. Only a model could really pull it off, but it looks amazing.
Christina Milian in Dennis Basso. It’s an okay dress, but it feels like Milian is visually telling us that she’s not really a thing anymore. I agree?
Yara Shahidi wore Zimmermann. Usually, I loathe this shade of pukey-mustard/chartreuse, but it really works on Yara. She looks beautiful. (Okay, the drape on the skirt sucks, but otherwise she’s fine.)
Jessica Sula in Jenny Packham. God, I love this dress. It’s so pretty and chic. I usually love Packham dresses on anyone besides the Duchess of Cambridge.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Honestly I thought Lorde looked amazing, like one of (if not the) best look of the night.
Agreed!
The dress is made of ostrich feathers apparently, that just makes me sad.
I’m waiting for the Paris Jackson post
I like all the looks, actually. Lorde’s is my favorite, though. She rocks that gown.
I thought Lorde looked cute. WTF was up with Kesha’s dress? I thought it was awful!
Is Kesha pregnant?
Why is Lorde out at a crowdedness place with the flu? Come on now.
I can’t watch the video for some reason, but I can see the pictures. I like everyone’s outfits but I think Lorde’s would be better at the Grammy’s or something less MTV. Her styling for the dress is awful.
Lorde was one of the best last night. Sucks that she couldn’t sing, but she still pulled through. And of course, she looked absolutely stunning.
Lorde’s album is great. She looks pretty.
