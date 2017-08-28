Lorde in a pink princess Monique Lhuillier ballgown at the VMAs: pretty or twee?

2017 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA)

I totally forgot that Lorde was going to appear/perform at the VMAs this year, so seeing her was a very pleasant surprise. Her latest album sort of came and went, right? I kind of think she chose the wrong first single, because her “performance” last night of “Homemade Dynamite” was excellent. First, she walked the carpet in this Monique Lhuillier princess dress which would have been cloying on someone else. On Lorde, it sort of works. I mean, even Lorde wants to feel like a princess sometimes and this was her moment. I liked it. CB put the performance video in the recap, but it’s worth watching again – Lorde had the flu, so she decided not to sing “Homemade Dynamite.” She just danced to the track and it was awesome.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Here are some other fashion photos… Alessandra Ambrosio wore Balmain and I kind of love this. Only a model could really pull it off, but it looks amazing.

The MTV Video Music Awards arrivals

Christina Milian in Dennis Basso. It’s an okay dress, but it feels like Milian is visually telling us that she’s not really a thing anymore. I agree?

MTV VMA Awards 2017 Arrivals

Yara Shahidi wore Zimmermann. Usually, I loathe this shade of pukey-mustard/chartreuse, but it really works on Yara. She looks beautiful. (Okay, the drape on the skirt sucks, but otherwise she’s fine.)

MTV VMA Awards 2017 Arrivals

Jessica Sula in Jenny Packham. God, I love this dress. It’s so pretty and chic. I usually love Packham dresses on anyone besides the Duchess of Cambridge.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Lorde in a pink princess Monique Lhuillier ballgown at the VMAs: pretty or twee?”

  1. CidyKitty says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Honestly I thought Lorde looked amazing, like one of (if not the) best look of the night.

    Reply
  2. tty says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:52 am

    The dress is made of ostrich feathers apparently, that just makes me sad.

    Reply
  3. OhDear says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I’m waiting for the Paris Jackson post

    Reply
  4. Esmom says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I like all the looks, actually. Lorde’s is my favorite, though. She rocks that gown.

    Reply
  5. naomipaige says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I thought Lorde looked cute. WTF was up with Kesha’s dress? I thought it was awful!

    Reply
  6. Patricia says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Why is Lorde out at a crowdedness place with the flu? Come on now.

    Reply
  7. Aerohead21 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:06 am

    I can’t watch the video for some reason, but I can see the pictures. I like everyone’s outfits but I think Lorde’s would be better at the Grammy’s or something less MTV. Her styling for the dress is awful.

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Lorde was one of the best last night. Sucks that she couldn’t sing, but she still pulled through. And of course, she looked absolutely stunning.

    Reply
  9. Jayna says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Lorde’s album is great. She looks pretty.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment