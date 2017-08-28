Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma went to the VMAs, Remy tried & failed to bring the drama

At the end of the day, I don’t have a side with the Remy Ma-Nicki Minaj beef. I thought Remy came for Minaj and really called Minaj out on her bullsh-t. I thought Minaj should have and could have done better to respond to Remy in a timely fashion, but Minaj obviously played it like Remy was beneath her and Minaj’s Barbz fell in line for the most part. They’ve both sniped at each other a few times in the past few months or so. It was a fun drama for a few weeks but I actually forgot that their fight was a thing. Until last night, when Minaj and Ma both attended the VMAs and MTV was hyping it like all of the drama was going down. Very little drama went down.

First, the fashion stuff – Nicki wore this Atsuko Kudo latex catsuit which really shows off her weight loss. Nicki has always been a lot smaller than I think people realize – she seems like a short, compact person, but she used to be a little bit thicker. She’s lost a lot of weight in the past year. As for the catsuit… it’s what I would have expected on Nicki Minaj. It’s on-brand. Remy Ma wore a really sad Dsquared2 dress which was unflattering. Something nice: her makeup looked great, better than Nicki’s.

So what went down at the VMAs? A whole lotta nothing. A few years ago, Miley Cyrus started a beef with Minaj and Minaj answered at the VMAs by yelling across the stage, “Miley, what’s good?” So when Remy appeared at a commercial break to tease what was coming up next on the VMAs, she said, “The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are back in 2 minutes. Nicki, what’s good?” That’s it. That’s the extent of the drama. I don’t think Minaj said anything to or about Remy Ma the whole night. Remy didn’t even look that into it.

