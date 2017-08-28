Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma went to the VMAs, Remy tried & failed to bring the drama

2017 MTV Video Music Awards

At the end of the day, I don’t have a side with the Remy Ma-Nicki Minaj beef. I thought Remy came for Minaj and really called Minaj out on her bullsh-t. I thought Minaj should have and could have done better to respond to Remy in a timely fashion, but Minaj obviously played it like Remy was beneath her and Minaj’s Barbz fell in line for the most part. They’ve both sniped at each other a few times in the past few months or so. It was a fun drama for a few weeks but I actually forgot that their fight was a thing. Until last night, when Minaj and Ma both attended the VMAs and MTV was hyping it like all of the drama was going down. Very little drama went down.

First, the fashion stuff – Nicki wore this Atsuko Kudo latex catsuit which really shows off her weight loss. Nicki has always been a lot smaller than I think people realize – she seems like a short, compact person, but she used to be a little bit thicker. She’s lost a lot of weight in the past year. As for the catsuit… it’s what I would have expected on Nicki Minaj. It’s on-brand. Remy Ma wore a really sad Dsquared2 dress which was unflattering. Something nice: her makeup looked great, better than Nicki’s.

So what went down at the VMAs? A whole lotta nothing. A few years ago, Miley Cyrus started a beef with Minaj and Minaj answered at the VMAs by yelling across the stage, “Miley, what’s good?” So when Remy appeared at a commercial break to tease what was coming up next on the VMAs, she said, “The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are back in 2 minutes. Nicki, what’s good?” That’s it. That’s the extent of the drama. I don’t think Minaj said anything to or about Remy Ma the whole night. Remy didn’t even look that into it.

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

11 Responses to “Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma went to the VMAs, Remy tried & failed to bring the drama”

  1. poorlittlerichgirl says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:04 am

    She immediately regretted her decision as soon as she spat the words out. Lots of second hand embarrassment at that moment. She ain’t bad.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:06 am

    So dumb. Remy would’ve won had she not played herself and sampled beats without paying. So she got zero traction out of her song which is why everyone forgot about the beef.

    Reply
    • V4Real says:
      August 28, 2017 at 9:10 am

      I just wanted to add that it doesn’t matter that much that Nicki took a few weeks to respond to Remy. That’s how it goes sometimes in rap beefs. It took rapper Naz about 7 months to respond to Jay Z when they had beef. Naz won that rap battle beef but as you can see it didn’t ruin Jay”s career, nor will it ruin Nicki’s.

      Reply
  3. OhDear says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:06 am

    The unfortunate camel toe happened though

    Reply
    • detritus says:
      August 28, 2017 at 8:21 am

      I don’t understand the logistics of latex pants. How do you keep them from riding strangely? Can you hoist them up? Wouldn’t they slip from the inevitable (for me) sweaty butt? Are they stretchy enough like leggings you can just roll em down to pee?
      How do you not feel like you are sitting in a swamp?

      I have so many questions.

      Reply
  4. Allie B. says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Nicki Minaj doesn’t even look human anymore and I don’t even want her to try to hide that h.s. under the guise of being a curvy woman of color: she looks like a damn donkey. That is not how humans are built. It’s embarrassing.

    Reply
  5. CharlieBouquet says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Huh, so that’s what a Toussad camel toe looks like. I am getting a yeast infection just looking at it. Remy better knock off the surgery, she is heading down Lil Kim Lane

    Reply
  6. Mar says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Nicki looks extra deformed on the hips here.

    Reply

