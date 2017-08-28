Paris Jackson wore a Dior ensemble at the VMAs: stunning or tedious?

I like Paris Jackson, honestly. I want good things for her. I want her life to go well and I hope she finds a lot of happiness and contentment. But I’m still not buying her as any kind of voice of a generation or anything. She’s taken over from Eva Longoria and Kate Beckinsale as one of those “celebrities” who goes to the opening of an envelope. Why was Paris Jackson at the VMAs, wearing this Dior ensemble? I have no idea. While she was there, she denounced white supremacy and neo-Nazism, which is always nice (and more than Taylor Swift has ever done). But real question: did we need to hear that from Paris? Did anyone think Paris Jackson was pro-white supremacy? Also: she was barefoot.
This is literally the first time I’ve looked at a photo of Hailey Baldwin and thought “This girl’s a model!” She’s been a nepotism model for a few years, but I had always remained unconvinced. But she’s really bringing it in this Zuhair Murad Couture jumpsuit. Damn.
Olivia Munn in Nicolas Jebran. The dress is cute, although it’s very tight and very short and now I can’t help but wonder if she was able to sit down at all. Also: I guess we’re really not supposed to talk about how she bought a new face, right?
Pink received the Video Vanguard Award, and she brought her husband and their daughter to the show. The family wore matching suits and it was very, very cute.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
I’m sorry but what is “model” about Hailey? Tall, blonde, tan, thin, yawn. Personally I’m not impressed. But it’s very hard to get past the neopitsm once you know it’s there.
Paris looks way too busy. Those tattoos are a sartorial choice, nothing wrong with it. But she should take the tattoos into account when getting dressed. It all has become too busy with this ensemble.
Pink looks awesome and I feel like she’s a very aware and conscious mother, making deliberate choices about what she portrays for her daughter. Awesome!
Agree agree and agree.
I’m sorry if I sound rude, but Paris needs to stop trying to happen, she’s not going to.
As Kaiser said, she’s not the voice of a generation, she’s not an artist (that know of), and she just needs to stop exposing herself so much, and just focus on being as normal as she can be.
Oh, and Olivia’s newest face… I wonder what Chris thinks of it, if he likes the novelty every time they get together.
You don’t sound rude, you’re telling the truth. She doesn’t seem to have any kind of talent and she’s not stunningly beautiful either. When she talks about things she wants to do, it just sounds like she’s a regular confused teenager. If Michael Jackson wasn’t her father, she’d be completely unknown and never be at all these dress-up events. I wish her the best though
No really, WHY was she there?
I like Olivia Munn on screen, I really do. She is a gorgeous woman and I like her acting style. Also, hair goals. But damn, the face. That’s at the very least eyes, cheeks, chin (jaw?) and lips. Her old face was beautiful! Why???
I agree about Olivia Munn. I have always thought she was so beautiful, why mess with it? Bummer
Olivia Munn looks harsh here – like her hair and lipstick are too dark. She was very pretty before. Where does the need for transformative plastic surgery come from? Also, would she get hired today if she were not already known?
Paris is so beautiful. Just so beautiful that makes me rolls my eyes at her saying she is the face of outcasts in the beauty industry.
And I feel sorry for her believing that she’s black. She’s just not Michaels birth daughter.
I did like her speech. Love her outfit. And she’s making headlines out there for not shaving her armpits which is sad.
No kidding, my 5th grade didn’t shave her armpits (and I’m in my forties…) so it’s really no longer a big deal Paris! But yes, she is a very pretty girl.
I think Paris is beautiful. But I have no idea how she is Michael Jackson’s daughter? I mean…is she really?! I still don’t understand!
I’m guessing Debbie Rowe and MJ used donor sperm.
I love the way Paris looks. Haylie is drop dead gorgeous. She just looks so boring.
Yea Hailey looks good so yay girl. I thought Paris gave a really nice speech so good for her speaking her mind. She looks good here. Don’t like her dress but I feel like it’s very her.
Pink and her family in matching suits is so cute. Also there’s a video of Willow singing along while Pink was performing and it’s adorable.
Paris is out of her element. Little girl playing dress-up. And did she get veneers or something?
Pink and her fam–this pic looks like something from Ackward Family Photos.
Totally agree about Pink. And why is the daughter dressed like a Hasidic Jewish man?
I love Paris Jackson’s dress. But I think I would have preferred her to have worn her hair in a messy bun.
I actually really like it, too. She makes me roll my eyes sometimes but I think she’s a good kid.
In what way is Pink a Vanguard? Apart from “I’m coming out” – what work of note has she done? What cultural watershed has she changed (and I’m not hearing about ‘stupid girls’ because that was a lot of noise and fury changing nowt).
In terms of videos, she has frequently pushed the envelope and done things that are interesting and not necessarily buzzy. As an artist, well she’s one of the few remaining late 90s/early 2000s stars to keep going in a meaningful way. I also wouldn’t underestimate her Missundaztood album (yes, I had to google the spelling) – it was a painfully poignant look at depression, the music industry, and family dynamics. Family Portrait will always be one of the most harrowing songs.
What the hell is going on at Dior? This underwear as outwear is so unattractive.
@Megan
This! Chiuri is trying to bring the athleisure vibe to dior (the bras and boy boxers) whilst marrying it with the worked artisanal, formal look of the brand, but it doesn’t seem to hang together. That being said, the accessories for this season are lush. But I don’t know what Chiuri is up to with this ~lewk~ at all.
I’m not terribly opposed to gossip shade, particularly to those who have well enough earned it, but dang this post is more like the solar eclipse!! Kate Beckinsale? Eva Longoria? Olivia Munn? Taylor Swift? How many people are we throwing in one post to trash?
MTE.
Olivia Munn kind of looks like Megan Fox now
That’s who I thought it was at first. Completely new face.
Oops the comment I responded to deleted
Paris is beautiful!!
Was it mine?
I know it sounds like a cliché, but P!nk is the embodiment of the bad girl with a heart of gold.
I think Olivia Munn should hook up with Ben Affleck once Lindsay is out of the picture.
