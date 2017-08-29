Russell Brand married Laura Gallacher & they had an Indian-themed reception

Congratulations are in order for Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher, as they officially wed last Saturday. The pair began dating off and on in 2007. They had a brief hiatus while Russell dated, and married, Katy Perry, but he reconnected with Laura in 2015 and they’ve been together since. Russell and Laura are parents to a nine-month old daughter, whose name and face remain a mystery (as is their right) but if we go by her parents, I’ll bet she has an electric smile. Russell is a funny and sometimes shocking comedian/actor who is politically motivated. Laura is a lifestyle blogger and the daughter of golfer, Bernard Gallacher, OBE. The couple took their vows in a small ceremony at Remenham Church in Henley-on-Thames followed by a paddleboat cruise on the river that took everyone to the reception. The guest list included Laura’s sister, sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, comedians David Baddiel and Jonathon Ross and Noel Gallagher, who was allowed to come without his babysitter but had to promise to be on his best behavior. I don’t know, the whole thing sounds like a really fun affair – I’m sorry they forgot to invite me.

The English actor and comedian tied the knot with longtime love Laura Gallacher at a church near their home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, on Saturday, The Sun reports. In photos from the event, the newlyweds are shown embracing aboard a steamboat. According to The Sun , Brand hired the boat to take their guests to an Indian-themed reception following the ceremony. The Sun described the event as a small celebration alongside a few family and close friends — including their 9-month-old daughter, whose name is reportedly Mabel. The BBC reports that Brand himself confirmed the news on Sunday on his Radio X podcast, saying, “I’m living a married life now … I’m domestic.” Guests reportedly included Noel Gallagher, comedian David Baddie and British talk-show host Jonathan Ross.

[From People]

Btw, my auto-correct does not find it amusing to have a ‘Gallacher’ and a ‘Gallagher’ in the same post and has stopped speaking to me. We don’t have the pictures of the festivities but The Sun got some exterior shots on the boat that you can see there. The couple looked lovely. I love Laura’s elegant lace dress with a classic, uncomplicated veil framing her soft, natural waves beautifully. Had I designed the dress, I would not have put the slit in it but that is really the only fault I can find. Russell looked marvelous in his double-breasted waist coat and signature open shirt with scarf. I love that he personalized such a traditional look. Based off the description and photos, that’s what I like most about the event – the combination of traditional and the couple’s personalities, right down to the guests’ attire ranging from formal lace to t-shirts. Plus you can see a tuba in the full length boat shot – they must have had a band to match the New Orleans style paddleboat. I know Russell’s connection with yoga and India but the first thought I had when I read ‘Indian-themed reception’ was, “with a shout-out to the first wedding, to boot!” Heartiest congratulations to the Brand-Gallacher family!

Brief disclaimer – I am not a publicist for anyone nor were we approached by any publicist. I absolutely adore weddings and talking about them and this one looked like a blast.

Congratulations to my gorgeous sister @daisypoppets ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kirsty Gallacher (@gallacherkirsty) on Jun 26, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT

Embed from Getty Images