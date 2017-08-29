Russell Brand married Laura Gallacher & they had an Indian-themed reception

Congratulations are in order for Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher, as they officially wed last Saturday. The pair began dating off and on in 2007. They had a brief hiatus while Russell dated, and married, Katy Perry, but he reconnected with Laura in 2015 and they’ve been together since. Russell and Laura are parents to a nine-month old daughter, whose name and face remain a mystery (as is their right) but if we go by her parents, I’ll bet she has an electric smile. Russell is a funny and sometimes shocking comedian/actor who is politically motivated. Laura is a lifestyle blogger and the daughter of golfer, Bernard Gallacher, OBE. The couple took their vows in a small ceremony at Remenham Church in Henley-on-Thames followed by a paddleboat cruise on the river that took everyone to the reception. The guest list included Laura’s sister, sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, comedians David Baddiel and Jonathon Ross and Noel Gallagher, who was allowed to come without his babysitter but had to promise to be on his best behavior. I don’t know, the whole thing sounds like a really fun affair – I’m sorry they forgot to invite me.
The English actor and comedian tied the knot with longtime love Laura Gallacher at a church near their home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, on Saturday, The Sun reports.
In photos from the event, the newlyweds are shown embracing aboard a steamboat. According to The Sun , Brand hired the boat to take their guests to an Indian-themed reception following the ceremony.
The Sun described the event as a small celebration alongside a few family and close friends — including their 9-month-old daughter, whose name is reportedly Mabel.
The BBC reports that Brand himself confirmed the news on Sunday on his Radio X podcast, saying, “I’m living a married life now … I’m domestic.”
Guests reportedly included Noel Gallagher, comedian David Baddie and British talk-show host Jonathan Ross.
Btw, my auto-correct does not find it amusing to have a ‘Gallacher’ and a ‘Gallagher’ in the same post and has stopped speaking to me. We don’t have the pictures of the festivities but The Sun got some exterior shots on the boat that you can see there. The couple looked lovely. I love Laura’s elegant lace dress with a classic, uncomplicated veil framing her soft, natural waves beautifully. Had I designed the dress, I would not have put the slit in it but that is really the only fault I can find. Russell looked marvelous in his double-breasted waist coat and signature open shirt with scarf. I love that he personalized such a traditional look. Based off the description and photos, that’s what I like most about the event – the combination of traditional and the couple’s personalities, right down to the guests’ attire ranging from formal lace to t-shirts. Plus you can see a tuba in the full length boat shot – they must have had a band to match the New Orleans style paddleboat. I know Russell’s connection with yoga and India but the first thought I had when I read ‘Indian-themed reception’ was, “with a shout-out to the first wedding, to boot!” Heartiest congratulations to the Brand-Gallacher family!
Brief disclaimer – I am not a publicist for anyone nor were we approached by any publicist. I absolutely adore weddings and talking about them and this one looked like a blast.
Photo credit: WENN Photos, Instagram and Getty Images
What the actual fuck is an ‘indian themed’ wedding?
What even is an Indian wedding?
Indian people have literally dozens of DIFFERENT types of weddings (different rituals, events, clothes, ceremonies, food, religious stuff) depending on the region, religion, ethnicity etc.
Which version of ‘Indian’ did they appropriate, I wonder? ARGH.
Russell is extremely into yoga and transcendental meditation, so they may have pulled some elements from what he’s learned about Hinduism/Buddhism/yogic philosophy. I trust him not to be appropriative, I think. I study classical yoga at an Urban Yoga Ashram with a Swami in the middle of Atlanta, and the lineage is very steeped in custom and tradition, though many of us are not from the east. It can be done in a respectful way.
Didn’t he have a similar-themed wedding with Katy? If so, I’m surprised wify #2 was comfortable with this.
I’ve read that their daughter’s name is Mabel. Ugh.
Still crazy-eyed.
I think the appropriation argument has been misunderstood and overdone. It desensitizes the issue when there are legit problems. They didn’t try to be Indian they just like the culture. There is appreciation and simply liking something and then appropriation when you try to steal a cultural identity.
He seems like such a good person. Regardless of how brash he is, he does still fight for equality, and I respect him. Congrats to the couple.
I will never forget what* he wrote when Amy Winehouse died. He is totally on my (very short) “celebrities welcome in my home” list. And, of course, a hearty Mazal Tov to the newlyweds and their wee offspring.
*So you shouldn’t have to look if you want to read it. I’m sure I’m not the only one out here with a job she needs to be on time for. https://www.theguardian.com/music/2011/jul/24/russell-brand-amy-winehouse-woman
He seems to be an intelligent, witty, compassionate man. I wish him all the best.
We can only hope this was not a pre-divorce party.
I love Russell, he is so damn sharp, quick and intelligent. Also doesn’t shy away from crass humor, which I appreciate. He seems like an exhausting guy to be married to though. Anyway, congratulations!
I like him for the flowery language and verbal pyrotechnics. And for all the support and platforming he gave to groups of housing campaigners in London.
Brand is such a POS. Anybody who believes he was on hiatus during his marriage with KP is delusional (sorry). The man was a sex addict who repeatedly joked and mocked his then-wife about how boring their sex life is and that he had to think of other people to get through sex with her. He never bothered to travel to visit her while KP was on a plane for hours just to see him for a few hours to then return to a gruelling tour schedule. He definitely cheated on KP seeing as they were barely physically in the same city and I’ll bet he never stopped seeing Laura , one of the 2000 (!!!) women he bedded pre and post-KP marriage seeing as they’re married now and he was still seeing her right up to 2009 before his marriage with KP.
KP had to endure not only public humiliation post-divorce but even during their marriage during his stand-up routines she came out to support him secretly without his knowledge only to find out he mocked his own wife. The lack of accountability this man held himself to was astonishing as nobody forced him to marry a famous popstar. Although I do not feel sorry for Laura for marrying a self-proclaimed self-centred douche like Brand as she was born into money but she’s not on the radar enough for Brand to bother humiliating her for his own hypocrisy to have married a rich girl again when he’s so against the ‘system’. The fact that she also has a rich girl life (lifestyle blogger and ‘designer’) like so many bored rich girls instead of a real job with skills that don’t involve pretending to have the perfect aspirational life just underlines the point that Brand likes to pretend he’s not about the life…the reality is very different. Why people buy into his crap I don’t know. He’s never been honest with himself or his audience tbh.
