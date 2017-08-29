Jack takes on Grindr in new ‘Will and Grace reboot’ trailer

NBC is cranking up the hype machine and hoping you’re all getting excited for the return of Will and Grace. They just released a new trailer giving us a first glimpse at the new season of the series, premiering on September 28. Although it’s not nearly as entertaining as the extended musical trailer dropped during the network upfronts back in May, it’s surely encouraging for the show’s fans, who misses the antics of Will, Grace, Karen and Jack.

In the 30-second peek, we learn that Jack (Sean Hayes) has found Grindr, the gay hook-up app (just in case you haven’t heard of it). In the clip, Jack observes, “Grindr has gotten so skanky, I feel like I could get finger herpes just from scrolling.” Probably true, but also probably true of Tinder, am I right?

Sean, along with Debra Messing, Megan Mullaly and Eric McCormack sat down with the TODAY Show’s Natalie Morales on Monday to talk about the new season. As for coming back to the roles they inhabited for eight seasons, Eric said “When we came to work, we were like children in a kindergarten class that got along, and that just came back instantly.” Sean added, “It just feels like we took a tiny hiatus.”

As far as where we are catching up with the gang, Eric and Debra revealed that their characters were both now divorced – Will broke up with Vince, played by Bobby Cavanale while Grace and Leo (Harry Connick Jr.) split up. Debra also shared that her character had recently moved back in with Will. When asked about Karen, Megan joked that the character is now ”clean and sober and really nice.” She quickly added, “She’s worse than ever.” Thank God some things didn’t change. And, as for Jack, Sean said “Jack has trademarked a new form of acting that he’ll be teaching called ‘Jackting.’” Sounds epic.

Megan took a moment to address the fact that Shelly Morrison, who played Karen’s maid Rosario, had retired, and confessed “we really miss her.” She also took on the fact that the new series is ignoring the flash forward ending of the original series, asserting, “I think you’re allowed to throw that one away. It was the series finale – or what we thought or believed at the time. That changed, so the rules don’t apply.”

When asked about the show’s (then groundbreaking) portrayal of gay characters on prime time TV, Sean said, “These characters, as well as they are written, are just speaking their truth.” He added, “To me, being gay, I’m around gay people everyday, so it wasn’t so newsworthy that there were gay characters on television, I understand why. It’s been my normal life, so we’re just sharing that part of our lives with you.”

The reboot has already been renewed for a second season, which Natalie addressed in the interview, asking how long they’d stick around if fans wanted more, to which Eric replied, “If they’ve got the stories, then yeah [I'm sticking around]!” Megan interjected, “I’d still be doing it from the first time around. So yeah, I’m in!”

I really hope this return is good. The cast definitely still has that magic rapport and the trailer did get me a little bit excited, so I hope they can deliver.

