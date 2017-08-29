Kim Kardashian is ‘America’s New First Lady’ on the Interview Mag cover

Interview Magazine’s September issue has two special cover girls: Kim Kardashian and North West. Interview declares Kim to be “America’s New First Lady,” and the photos are of Kim basically doing Jackie Kennedy drag. Personally, none of this offends me. I’d rather see Kim doing Jackie drag than exposing all of her bits and pieces. Plus, the styling strangely suits Kim – she should seriously consider wearing more of these kinds of mod, ‘60s silhouettes. North’s styling rocks too – she’s a beautiful little girl and it’s cute to see her in vintage-looking little dresses. As for calling Kim “America’s New First Lady”… come on, they’re trying to get a rise out of you. Personally, I think Kim is WAY better than poor old Melania, so I guess I’m probably the target audience for this.

As for the actual interview in Interview… Kim is interviewed by Janet Mock, trans activist, writer and all-around cool person. North is interviewed too! North says her momma is her best friend, and her favorite color is “rainbow” (precious). Some quotes from Kim:

Raising biracial children: “I’m very conscious of it. Kanye always has his family around and people who look like my daughter — that’s important to me.” North’s hair: North is “obsessed with her curly hair,” noting that “if she finds someone who has the same hair, she runs to them and is like, ‘You have curly hair like me?’ And we get to talk about it.” Penelope Disick is North’s real best friend: “She and North look really different, but they’re best friends and they’re together all the time.”



How she wants to raise her kids: “[We want to] raise our kids to be really aware… I think that’s all you can do. The more you talk about things and keep them out in the open, the more they won’t be taboo. Kids are already so open. They say anything. So if you educate them, they feel like they have this knowledge and then they feel empowered.” North’s normal life: “When I’m out and people call North’s name, that’s when it’s weird for me. She lives such a normal life, believe it or not, at home. I try to make sure we have set meals at home, to keep everything as normal as possible.” She’s not lazy: “You can say a lot of things about me, but you cannot say I don’t work hard. I don’t sing. I don’t dance. I don’t act. But I am not lazy.”

“I’m very conscious of it. Kanye always has his family around and people who look like my daughter — that’s important to me.” I wish she would do and say more on this topic. Kim gets dragged a lot – much of it justified, some of it not so – for not doing and saying enough about racial issues. I tend to think that if Kanye was more involved, then Kim would be too – she would follow his lead, just as she’s following his lead now by not being too engaged. As her kids grow up, race is going to be a bigger part of the conversation of their individual identities. Kim and Kanye need to be prepared for those conversations.

PS… Some have commented that Kim’s skin looks darker than usual in these Interview photos. I think it’s a combination of darker makeup, a tan and the photography?