People: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West think Taylor Swift is ‘pathetic’

Yesterday, TMZ reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t give a f–k about Taylor Swift these days. Taylor’s first single – and possibly her entire album, Reputation – is about Kanye and Kim and how they called her a snake for lying and being a perpetual victim. Taylor is super-pissed. Taylor is so pissed that she sat on her anger for an entire year, stewing in bitterness and diamonds (apparently). She let that rage fester and turn into a song in which she claimed she was the victim (look what you made me do) and that she has no choice but to lash out at Kim and Kanye with… a convoluted faux-satire about how easily she discards her brands in two year cycles? I don’t know. I still don’t really get the video or why everyone thinks it’s so brilliant. I don’t think Taylor is being as clever as she thinks she is, but I would not call her pathetic. It sounds like Kim and Kanye are calling her that though.

Taylor Swift isn’t starring in Kimye’s bad dreams. In fact, the power couple isn’t losing any sleep over her record-breaking new single, an insider tells PEOPLE. Ever since the pop star released “Look What You Made Me Do” on Friday, fans have pointed out possible references to her fight with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — and the (literally) biting music video, which premiered during Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, only fueled the fire. Still, “Kim and Kanye don’t care about Taylor’s new music,” the source says. “They find it pathetic that she still tries to keep an old feud going. They are not going to give her or her new music any attention. They have more important things to focus on, like their family.”

Yeah… no. I was on Kanye’s side during Famous/Receipt-gate, but the best thing for Kanye and Kim to do would be to genuinely not give a sh-t. This is the second story within a 24-hour period in which “sources” claim that Kimye thinks Taylor is boring and basic and, now, “pathetic.” You’re playing into her hands, Kim! Either ignore her and go full throttle, nothing in between.