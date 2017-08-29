People: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West think Taylor Swift is ‘pathetic’

Yesterday, TMZ reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t give a f–k about Taylor Swift these days. Taylor’s first single – and possibly her entire album, Reputation – is about Kanye and Kim and how they called her a snake for lying and being a perpetual victim. Taylor is super-pissed. Taylor is so pissed that she sat on her anger for an entire year, stewing in bitterness and diamonds (apparently). She let that rage fester and turn into a song in which she claimed she was the victim (look what you made me do) and that she has no choice but to lash out at Kim and Kanye with… a convoluted faux-satire about how easily she discards her brands in two year cycles? I don’t know. I still don’t really get the video or why everyone thinks it’s so brilliant. I don’t think Taylor is being as clever as she thinks she is, but I would not call her pathetic. It sounds like Kim and Kanye are calling her that though.
Taylor Swift isn’t starring in Kimye’s bad dreams. In fact, the power couple isn’t losing any sleep over her record-breaking new single, an insider tells PEOPLE. Ever since the pop star released “Look What You Made Me Do” on Friday, fans have pointed out possible references to her fight with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — and the (literally) biting music video, which premiered during Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, only fueled the fire.
Still, “Kim and Kanye don’t care about Taylor’s new music,” the source says. “They find it pathetic that she still tries to keep an old feud going. They are not going to give her or her new music any attention. They have more important things to focus on, like their family.”
Yeah… no. I was on Kanye’s side during Famous/Receipt-gate, but the best thing for Kanye and Kim to do would be to genuinely not give a sh-t. This is the second story within a 24-hour period in which “sources” claim that Kimye thinks Taylor is boring and basic and, now, “pathetic.” You’re playing into her hands, Kim! Either ignore her and go full throttle, nothing in between.
That’s laughable coming from the two biggest famewhores ever created by plastic.
100% agree. Kim loves to be in the limelight and what better way to stay in the spotlight than to have a feud with America’s hottest music star Taylor Swift.
At the very least, Kris Jenner is loving this so much. Christmas came early for PMK
“she has no choice but to lash out at Kim and Kanye with… a convoluted faux-satire about how easily she discards her brands in two year cycles? I don’t know.”
Yeah, it made no sense. She tried to do way too much in one video. She wanted to get back at Kim and Kanye, but she also wanted to exact revenge on anyone who’s ever made fun of her for being contrived/the victim/ an asshole at any point in her career. That whole lineup of her various personas at the end of the video ruined the entire thing, imo. It shows just how neurotic and narcissistic she is, that she’s still wrapped up in things people (rightfully) criticized her for in 2008.
And yes, I think the bathtub scene with diamonds and a “perfect crime” lyric is about Kim, and I think it’s disgusting. She has always been this nasty, and always will be.
ITA- I think the bathtub scene was a subtle dig at Kim. Possibly hinting the Paris theft was an inside job for insurance.
Subtle?
I honestly do not believe that Kim and Kanye would stage a heist to collect insurance.
All I need is a Kanye 20 minute rant about Taylor. It would be epic. Somebody give this man a mic and a stage.
And yes,I believe that bathtub scene was a dig at Kim’s hostage situation. And that song and video sucks.
Yea that lyric was honestly the most henious thing. I loathe Kim K for so many reasons but being robbed the way she was…frightening. She does not deserve to have that trotted out for a stupid line in Taylor’s teen burn book. Grow up Taylor.
I hope everyone continues to let her bury herself
She’s many things but boring she is not. And it’s been another 24 hours and I still don’t understand what anyone “made her do”. What DID she do? People are giving her way too much credit, interpreting the song and video and seeing things that just aren’t there. “She means *insert xy here*” Really??? Where are you getting that from?
As for Kimye, they better just ignore her or she’ll find a way to be the victim before the damn album comes out.
How long ago was the art show when Kanye had Taylor naked in bed with him? That to me belied “we are so over this.”
I’m intrigued by the idea that she recognizes that she’s continually reacting to something and creating a persona based on that rather than forging her own path as an artist, but that might be more meta than this video, which also feels like the easy road to lots of attention.
My money is on Kim(encouragement from Kris) and Kanye having more dirt to throw at Taylor. They are just waiting for all the hoopla about the release of Taylor’s video and song to die down. Let Taylor have all the attention and then fire back.
They are planning something, I say something will hit the fan close to the release date of Taylor’s album in November
Hmmm. Can you elaborate? I never heard this theory before. Granted I don’t pay extra attention to either party, so I may have missed something. Lately, the feud is a good distraction from the state of the world.
If they’ve got something, I totally agree.
What more dirt can Kim have on Taylor Swift. Did they record/videotape her private conversations or something. They haven’t been friends for a year now. Kim has nothing else on Swift.
They love it! Please… haha
Yep, I agree
Kanye behaved badly towards Taylor publicly on various occasions. Don’t blame her for finally blowing a fuse. Very big of him to find the whole situation ‘pathetic’ now. If that’s even true. Gossip. Not here for the facts:) just the fun
Kanye filmed himself and rapist Bill Cosby in bed with a nude replica of Taylor (among others) and released it as “art” or “entertainment.” It was a violation, and I would have been apoplectic. People here hate her so much they forget she has a right to be mad at him. I’m a grown woman who isn’t typically petty but I wouldn’t forgive him or “just get over it” either.
well, this. Let’s not forget how this all started.
Taylor was minding ehr own business and Kanye jumped on stage, and we know the rest. Then he proceeded to talk about her, multiple times, stalking her. Yes, I call it stalking when someone does what he did to her.
Then, he uses her name in his song, with or without permission, in a gross way, then makes that disgusting video. And now Kim is involved, with her now famous “receipts”. Whcih may or may not be edited.
And no, mental illness is not an excuse for all behaviours, and it certainly doesn’t excuse the part Kim is playing in all this. That video alone is a huge red flag, imo, for any wife. Yet there it is.
Taylor is a lot of things, but let’s not forget how this started.
Lol, pretty funny coming from these two. I find Kanye pathetic for starting this drama with a then 19 year old Taylor Swift, but honestly everyone needs to move on, Taylor isn’t the victim anymore! These are not actual real world problems FFS.
Hahaha
Kim is probably mad Taylor:
A) has attention
B) is making serious coin
Cue a release of some fresh nudes in 1, 2, 3…..
Photos of her dressed as Jackie K were released yesterday. Yes, they are offensive.
Yes they are. I know she is naturally tan skinned but something is off here. North is beginning to look more like Kanye.
Taylor has something that Kim can’t buy… legitimacy. Despite all the Kardashian money, the Kardashian Klan is still considered a joke by many (including Anna Wintour). How many solo Vogue covers does TS have?
Thank you.
A bunch of overgrown toddlers, every single one of them. Fun to read about, but overgrown toddlers none-the-less.
Totally agree with Kaiser here. The only way that I would believe that Kim and Kanye don’t care is if that they didn’t respond at all. The more they say ‘we don’t care’ the more it feels like a ‘the lady doth protest too much’ situation.
Kim was tied up in a bathtub in Paris at gunpoint for her jewelry, the ring. She feared for her life…..and here is Swift laying in a tub of jewels making a gun with her hand. Kim has every right to be angry. People are realizing this woman isn’t squeaky clean and I hope K & K don’t do anything and let the people decide for themselves who the sick one truly is.
Taylor has major issues. Why the need to go after everyone she perceives as an enemy. She doesn’t want to be part of the conversation, but makes an entire mean girl video exploiting it and everyone else she perceives is out to get her. The I heart TS t shirts were not funny to me. It just glorifies the fact that for whatever reason, her boyfriends bail on her. She may have her awards and tons of money, but at night it appears she’s still sleeping with her cats. She truly needs to grow up.
Y’all have some short memories… it was not even a year ago that Kanye had his crowd in Nashville (Taylor’s home town) chanting “f$#k Taylor Swift.” Before that, he debuted a video with TS’s likeness naked, lying in bed beside him while he raps about the fact that he might have sex with “that bitch.” Then Kim did a whole interview about it. Then she snap chatted the (edited I might add) receipts. So yeah, Kim and Kanye lit the match and stoked the fire that led to this move. I give Taylor some credit for the discipline it took to keep it all in the song (so far). For Kim and Kanye to act “over it” after they got to say EVERYTHING they wanted on the subject is ridiculous.
Can’t I hate both?
As Henry Kissinger once said: “it’s a pity both sides can’t lose.”
@Keys girl: I don’t see anyone winning though either. So there is that.
Is it wrong to enjoy hating them? Like actually get tiny moments of joy when they fail? Sort of like how a movie sucks but it is so bad it is good?
I am just asking for a friend.
Um, then why is her “move” so underwhelming? She had a year after they “lit a match” and this is what she comes up with? I mean her fans may think this is some sort of awesome revenge but … if you really think she was planning this for a year, it’s a little deflating.
Btw, my memory is fine. I remember how she milked that Harry Styles “relationship” forever. And how he acted nothing but classy about the whole thing. Among other things.
For people who allegedly didn’t care, they are releasing a lot of statements. They are just as bad as Taylor if not worse.
Taylor Swift is trying to cover up an embarrassing situation by acting like she is on top of it. Kind of like when you fall in public and act like you have to laugh when really you are mortified.
What she should have done is released a beautiful song, that for once is not about herself. She takes herself waaaaaay to seriously.
Well so are they so I guess they’re truly equal. Kanye is petty about everybody too and alienated his own friends with his crazy rants. And if Taylor really wanted to get even with Kanye, she could have gotten a naked statue of him in her MV to humiliate him, see how he would have reacted to that kind of bullying! I kinda hope she does, him together with a naked Trump hand in hand He ain’t got no foot to stand on once you pose next to Trump and you’re wife is trying to perpetually pose in blackface while ripping of actual black women. And these people wonder why Bey-Z cancelled them?
