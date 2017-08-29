“Adam Levine was so pissed off about the VMA performances” links

Adam Levine was really pissed off about the VMAs this year. [IDLY]
Kit Harington & Rose Leslie are still happening, still cute. [LaineyGossip]
What’s up with Joe Jonas’ mustache? Yikes. [Dlisted]
Katy Perry is still wearing Hillary Clinton t-shirts. [Moe Jackson]
TLC is apparently displeased with Derrick Dillard (Jill Duggar’s husband). [Starcasm]
How many emails exist within the Trump-Russia treason scandal? [Jezebel]
I did not recognize Vanessa Hudgens in this photo. [JustJared]
Jessica Chastain is being embraced by Italy, I think. [Celebslam]
Get well soon, Rick Springfield! [Seriously OMG WTF]
Jensen Ackles is launching a Hurricane Harvey fundraiser. [Socialite Life]
That Lorde performance was so bad. It wasn’t even high school talent show quality much less VMA nationally televised quality. I’m questioning that decision.
Wasn’t she lip synching anyways?
I don’t think it involved singing at all. She turned on a boom box and did some very amateurish modern dance.
I didn’t watch but I agree with Adam. I read that they cut off the LP tribute and Jared Leto had to ask 2x for everyone to stand 🙄
Welp, I was certainly not pissed about his absence.
<3 Jensen Ackles
He’s right. It was dumb how they spoke over and then cut off the Julia Michaels performance, as well as the Linkin Park flashback performance. And if Lorde was sick, they could have used the time for commercials and had her not perform. (and I’m a Lorde fan, but that was just silly)
Those are old photos of Katy Perry in Hillary shirts.
I will always admire Katy Perry for her support and hard work for Hillary Clinton. She put her influence and time in when it mattered.
Do you think she was helpful? I still think those celebs do more damage. Its really great when they say sth, give their two cents, but Perry and Madonna were annoying and they didn’t say anything moving or smart.
Springsteen was simple and honest. Not overdramatic.
She has got a gazillion followers and hopefully motivated a few low voting twentysomethings to pay attention and vote. I admired her wholehearted, unabashed, not worrying about pissing off fans support. And her excitement about electing our first women president. (Painful sentence to write).
Same here ANNEC. I respect her hustle for Hilary a whole lot.
I usually really really dislike Adam Levine (except when I saw Begin Again, I kinda liked him in that) and think he comes across as a douche and I’ve never seen the appeal and why women swoon over him HOWEVER, I absolutely LOVE these comments.
I don’t listen to rock music or watch The Voice so don’t know much about Adam. I’ve seen him covered here, usually negatively, which is fine, but he will always have my heart for his backstage dealing with the young fan who has special needs and became overwhelmed by meeting them. To calm down, he had to lie on the floor and, without missing a beat, Adam announced that lying on the floor was a great idea for the whole band. They have a picture from overhead of all of them just lying there chilling with their fan. I think the parents told the story and released the photo. So he gets several benefits of the doubt from me.
Oh my goodness! I had totally forgot about that! I remember watching it and bawling like a baby.
I haven’t liked Adam Levine’s music since “Songs About Jane” which I loved. I had a live recording and it was so fresh and unique. Then they fell into commercialism and that’s the way they’ve sounded ever since. And he comes off as arrogant and haughty.
Did anyone ever catch his “Cribs” episode back in the day? That forever cemented my opinion of him. Unbelievably pretentious, convinced he’s always the most intelligent and interesting person in every room .
When he started going on about how he and his band mates sense of humour was so “high” that other people just don’t get them, I wanted to slap my TV.
He will always be king of the punchable face.
Now after reading Carol’s post, I need to reassess. Not about the music but about the person.
